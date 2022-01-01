News
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson absent from practice again, availability against Rams in doubt: ‘We’ll have to see’
A week of Ravens practice that began with Lamar Jackson’s limping return ended with more uncertainty at quarterback as the team prepares for a crucial showdown Sunday with the Los Angeles Rams.
Jackson missed practice for a second straight day Friday, and his backup, Tyler Huntley, handled the media session usually allotted to the starting quarterback. But Ravens coach John Harbaugh would not rule out his franchise player for the Rams game. “I think he’s got a chance to play on Sunday,” he said. “We’ll have to see.”
Jackson was listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report of the week, while cornerback Anthony Averett (chest/ribs) was listed as out and outside linebacker Odafe Oweh (foot) was listed as doubtful.
With Jackson’s status up in the air and Huntley beginning the week on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Ravens had to prepare as if any one of three quarterbacks — Josh Johnson is the other — could start against the Rams. It’s a conundrum for a team that could still clinch a playoff spot with victories in its last two games, but Harbaugh said the unusual has become usual for the injury- and illness-plagued Ravens. After all, they have started three different quarterbacks over their last three games.
“It’s not any more unusual than what we’ve seen this whole season,” he said. “I’d say it’s pretty normal at this point, believe it or not.”
Huntley is used to the roller coaster. He made his first NFL start against the Chicago Bears on a few hours’ notice after Jackson fell ill, spent a full week preparing to start against the Green Bay Packers and had the rug pulled out from him when he tested positive for COVID-19 the day before he would have started against the Cincinnati Bengals.
“I’m just treating this like another week,” he said Friday, two days before what could be the most important game of his young career. “I mean, more reps, it feels better going into the game. But at the end of the day, I still study and draw up my plays every week, so I just feel comfortable with whatever play’s being called. Whenever my number is called, I’ve got to execute at the highest level.”
He led the Ravens to a comeback win in Chicago and rallied them within a point against the Packers, the NFC’s top seed. He threw two touchdown passes and ran for two scores in that 31-30 loss.
Teammates have noted Huntley’s unruffled demeanor in the face of these stresses, and Harbaugh reiterated that impression. “It really doesn’t matter; he’s the exact same,” he said. “I’m sure he’s thinking, ‘I’m playing,’ so he’s ready to go. And if it turns out he doesn’t, he’ll be the same. That kind of demeanor … has served him well so far, and I think it will serve him well in his career.”
Huntley said he had “some tough symptoms” last weekend and that it hurt him to miss the Bengals loss, which greatly diminished the Ravens’ chances to win the AFC North.
But he said he felt fine after coming off the reserve/COVID-19 list and returning to practice Thursday.
Johnson started on one day’s notice against the Bengals, completing 28 of 40 passes for 304 yards and two touchdowns in that 41-21 defeat. He also had to prepare this week as if he might play against the Rams.
“We just have to maximize things as best we can with who is practicing and be ready for anything,” offensive coordinator Greg Roman said Thursday. “I think you definitely want to spread the reps around if you can and try to make sure that you’re prepared to the best percent possible.”
Jackson practiced Wednesday for the first time since he hobbled off the field with an ankle injury in the second quarter of team’s Week 14 loss to the Cleveland Browns. He limped noticeably, but Harbaugh said he had no regrets about testing his franchise quarterback.
“Those are medical decisions. Those are what the doctors and trainers do; we don’t make those decisions as coaches,” he said. “It didn’t make it any worse, so I don’t think it’s problem.”
Huntley remains optimistic about his teammate’s prospects and suggested chilly weather might have added to Jackson’s discomfort in practice.
“I’ve got good confidence that L.J. is going to be back to L.J., and everything’s going to be good,” he said.
Other Ravens who did not practice were: Averett (ribs/chest), wide receiver Marquise Brown (illness), Oweh (foot) and guard Ben Powers (toe), running back Latavius Murray (rest) and defensive end Calais Campbell (rest).
The Ravens had hoped Averett, their top remaining cornerback, would recover in time to face the Rams, with their deadly connection of quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp. But he did not practice all week. Neither did Oweh, who is second on the team in sacks and quarterback hits as a rookie.
Powers was also listed as out on the injury report, while Brown, wide receiver Devin Duvernay (ankle), fullback Patrick Ricard (knee) and outside linebacker Daelin Hayes (knee) were listed as questionable. Duvernay was a full participant in Friday’s practice, while Hayes and Ricard were limited participants.
Week 17
RAMS@RAVENS
Sunday, 1 p.m.
TV: Ch. 45 Radio: 97.9 FM, 1090 AM
Line: Rams by 5 ½
Marshall fire explained: How we got 115 mph winds in Boulder County on a December winter day
It’s no wonder that the Marshall fire spread as quickly as it did since winds were gusting 60 to 100-plus mph at times on Thursday. But, a big question being asked right now is: Why were the winds that strong?
The answer is because there was an extremely amplified mountain wave over Colorado.
High wind events in the foothills and along the adjacent plains are not uncommon for Colorado. In fact, just a few weeks ago we had a similar wind event unfold bringing 100-plus mph winds to areas near Colorado Springs.
The National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder started alerting the possibility of strong winds in and near the foothills on Wednesday afternoon due to a mountain wave set up. The setup showed a classic wind event possible as strong winds flowed down from the mountains of the Continental Divide (commonly known as Chinook or Foehn winds). Wind gusts at that time were forecast to reach 75 mph by Thursday afternoon near Boulder, Golden and Estes Park.
By Thursday morning, forecasters at the Boulder office were growing concerned about the possibility of even higher winds. The combination of several weather factors were showing that a mountain wave pattern could be amplified — which essentially means that the expected strong winds could be even stronger than initially thought. That’s when the NWS issued a high wind warning for the foothills and adjacent plains to the west of Denver. By the mid-morning update on Thursday, 100 mph winds were starting to be reported across Jefferson and Boulder counties.
But how does this happen? Why was this wind event so strong? How did we end up with a truly historic wind event so quickly?
“Forecasting winds and their exact speeds is probably one of the most difficult tasks for a meteorologist,” David Barjenbruch, the lead forecaster at the NWS in Boulder, said.
When you add in terrain like the Rocky Mountains and certain atmospheric conditions, you can get the perfect recipe for extreme and damaging winds.
A mountain wave is a weather term that can be compared to water flowing over a boulder. When water rises up and flows over a boulder it speeds up as it descends downstream and creates ripples. When air flows up and over the Continental Divide in Colorado, it speeds up as it descends toward the foothills and adjacent plains.
Although forecasting winds is extremely difficult, there are 6 ingredients to look for when forecasting them. Here are those ingredients and how they played a role in the major wind event on Dec. 30.
- Cross Barrier Flow — These are winds in the atmosphere. On Dec. 30, the winds were hitting the continental divide dead-on from the west, setting the stage for a perfect mountain wave. This was a factor on Dec. 30.
- A stable layer of air near the mountaintops — a.k.a. an inversion, or when temperatures increase with height. When wind hits the Rocky mountains, air is forced up but because of that weak stable layer and inversion near the mountaintops, the air was blocked and forced back down creating an up and down motion – or a wave. This was a factor on Dec. 30.
- Downward vertical motion — This essentially relates to whether we’re under high pressure or low pressure. Under high pressure, air sinks. Under low pressure, air rises. This was not a major factor on Dec. 30.
- Jet streak position and intensity — The jet stream is the fast-flowing “river” of air above us. Embedded within the jet stream are areas of very fast winds known as jet streaks that can cause an increase in winds near the ground. This was not a major factor on Dec. 30.
- Strong pressure gradients — Winds are created by differences in air pressure. If there is a big difference in air pressure over a relatively small distance (like from Denver to Grand Junction), the winds will be fast. On Dec. 30, the pressure gradient was relatively weak across the state so this was not a major factor in the wind event on Dec. 30.
- Minimal wind shear — Wind shear is the change in wind speed with height. On Dec. 30, there was minimal wind shear which means that there was not much change in wind speed as you went up in the atmosphere. This was a major player on Dec. 30.
Dec. 30 provided three of these six ingredients. Strong winds in the cross-barrier flow, a stable layer of air and minimal wind shear.
Barjenbruch explained that the stable layer and wind shear that were in place played a key role in strengthening this mountain wave on Thursday. He went on to explain that what happens on the ground is very sensitive to what is happening up in the air above so forecasting these events is very difficult.
While comparing the winds in the atmosphere to water in a river is great imagery, it’s not an exact comparison. The slope of local mountains and the amount of energy converted due to that slope (known as a hydraulic jump by researchers) can have large impacts on winds and could’ve been the main driver of the wind storm we saw unfold. There are many factors that played a role in creating conditions like what we saw on Dec. 30 and unfortunately, when the right factors come together, you get 100+ mph winds.
In a video that was sourced online, you can notice several features happening that were referred to above.
Time lapse of the South Boulder fire. @DenverChannel @CBSDenver @9NEWS pic.twitter.com/ckDItibPPp
— Chris Holder (@chrislholder) December 30, 2021
In the timelapse above, winds are flowing down off the mountains. This is the “breaking” mountain wave. The wind hits the surface and bounces back up. You can notice the smoke immediately rising downwind and then descending again.
The wildfire north of Denver as seen from satellite. #MarshallFire pic.twitter.com/Xhi2U1cGPh
— Dakota Smith (@weatherdak) December 30, 2021
Another view shows winds blowing from west to east. Once the fire starts, you can see the ripples that the mountain wave is creating downwind.
Overall, Dec. 30 was an extreme wind event in Colorado caused by a multitude of factors and atmospheric conditions. Another factor of this disaster is the fact the area has been under rapidly developing drought and has not received beneficial moisture since June. Looking even further back, the extremely wet spring that we had led to grasses and shrubs growing tall and healthy creating more “fuel” for fires once the drought set in.
Forecasting is hard work. It’s ever-changing and evolving. Here in Colorado, the joke is that if you don’t like the weather, wait five minutes. If you believe that’s true then you know that forecasting here must be extremely difficult. Staying updated with the weather and having a respected source to get current and up-to-date weather information is key to preparing for what Colorado can deliver.
Omicron’s New Year’s cocktail: Sorrow, fear, hope for 2022
By JOHN LEICESTER and NICK PERRY
PARIS (AP) — Sorrow for the dead and dying, fear of more infections to come and hopes for an end to the coronavirus pandemic were — again — the bittersweet cocktail with which the world said good riddance to 2021 and ushered in 2022.
New Year’s Eve, which used to be celebrated globally with a free-spirited wildness, felt instead like a case of deja vu, with the fast-spreading omicron variant again filing hospitals.
At the La Timone hospital in the southern French city of Marseille, Dr. Fouad Bouzana could only sigh Friday when asked what 2022 might bring.
“Big question,” he said. “It’s starting to become exhausting, because the waves come one after another.”
The mostly muted New Year’s Eve celebrations around the world ushered in the fourth calendar year framed by the global pandemic. More than 285 million people have been infected by the coronavirus worldwide since late 2019 and more than 5 million have died.
In the United States, officials took a mixed approach to the year-end revelry: nixing the audience at a countdown concert in Los Angeles, scaling it back in New York yet going full speed ahead in Las Vegas, where 300,000 people were expected for a fireworks show on the strip.
In New York, officials planned to allow just 15,000 people — vaccinated and masked — inside the perimeter around Times Square, a sliver of the 1 million people that typically squeeze into midtown to watch the famed ball drop. Outgoing Mayor Bill de Blasio, defending the event, said people need to see that New York is open for business.
Yet by Thursday, rapper LL Cool J had dropped out of the New York telecast after a positive COVID-19 test, “The Music Man” was shuttered on Broadway after lead actor Hugh Jackman tested positive, and restaurant owners battered by staffing shortages and omicron cancelations throughout the holiday season struggled to stay open.
“I’m really scared for our industry,” said restaurateur David Rabin, a partner in the Temple Bar, Skylark and other city venues who watched reservations and party bookings disappear this month. “No one made any money in December. The fact they may have a good night tonight, it has no impact.”
Airlines were also struggling as the year came to a close, canceling thousands of flights after the virus struck flight crews and other personnel. Bad weather was also to blame at times.
The pandemic game-changer of 2021 — vaccinations — continued apace. Pakistan said it had fully vaccinated 70 million of its 220 million people this year and Britain said it met its goal of offering a vaccine booster shot to all adults by Friday.
In Russia, President Vladimir Putin mourned the dead, praised Russians for their strength in difficult times and soberly warned that the pandemic “isn’t retreating yet.” Russia’s virus task force has reported 308,860 COVID-19 deaths but its state statistics agency says the death toll has been more than double that.
“I would like to express words of sincere support to all those who lost their dear ones,” Putin said in a televised address broadcast just before midnight in each of Russia’s 11 time zones.
Elsewhere, the venue that many chose for New Year’s celebrations was the same place they became overly familiarly with during lockdowns: their homes. Because of omicron’s virulence, many cities canceled traditional New Year’s Eve concerts and fireworks displays to avoid drawing large crowds.
Pope Francis also canceled his New Year’s Eve tradition of visiting the life-sized manger set up in St. Peter’s Square, again to avoid a crowd. In an unusual move for Francis, the 85-year-old pontiff donned a surgical mask for a Vespers service of prayer and hymns Friday evening as he sat in an armchair. But he also delivered a homily standing and unmasked.
“A sense of being lost has grown in the world during the pandemic,’ Francis told the faithful in St. Peter’s Basilica.
Face masks again became mandatory Friday on the streets of Paris, a rule widely ignored among afternoon crowds that thronged the sunbathed Champs-Elysées, where a planned fireworks display was canceled.
France, Britain, Portugal and Australia were among that countries that set new records for COVID-19 infections as 2021 gave way to 2022. Still, French President Emmanuel Macron expressed hope as he gave the last New Year’s address of his current term.
“Perhaps 2022 will be the year we come out of the epidemic — I want to believe that with you — the year where we will be able to see the exit from this day without end,” Macron said as he urged the unvaccinated to get the jab.
France’s unprecedented 232,200 new cases Friday marked its third day running above the 200,000 mark. The U.K. was close behind, with 189,846 new cases, also a record. In London, officials said as many as 1 in 15 people were infected with the virus in the week before Christmas. Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the U.K. rose 68% in the last week, to the highest levels since February.
Yet boisterous New Year’s Eve celebrations kicked off in the Serbian capital of Belgrade where, unlike elsewhere in Europe, mass gatherings were allowed despite fears of the omicron variant. One medical expert predicted that Serbia will see thousands of new COVID-19 infections after the holidays.
At Expo 2020, the sprawling world’s fair outside Dubai, 26-year-old tourist Lujain Orfi prepared to throw caution to the wind on New Year’s Eve — her first time ever outside Saudi Arabia, where she lives in the holy city of Medina.
“If you don’t celebrate, life will pass you by,” she said. “I’m healthy and took two (vaccine) doses. We just have to enjoy.”
In Florida, all four parks at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista were sold out on Friday, according to the company’s website.
Australia went ahead with its celebrations despite reporting a record 32,000 new cases. Thousands of fireworks lit up the sky over Sydney’s Harbor Bridge and Opera House at midnight. Yet the crowds were far smaller than in pre-pandemic years.
In Japan, writer Naoki Matsuzawa said he would spend the next few days cooking and delivering food to the elderly because some stores would be closed. He said vaccinations had made people less anxious about the pandemic, despite the new variant.
“A numbness has set in, and we are no longer overly afraid,” said Matsuzawa, who lives in Yokohama, southwest of Tokyo. “Some of us are starting to take for granted that it won’t happen to me.”
South Korean authorities closed many beaches and other tourist attractions along the east coast, which usually swarm with people hoping to catch the year’s first sunrise.
In India, millions of people rang in the new year from their homes, with nighttime curfews and other restrictions taking the fizz out of celebrations in New Delhi, Mumbai and other large cities.
In Hong Kong, a New Year’s Eve concert featuring local celebrities including boy band Mirror was the first big New Year’s Eve event since 2018, after events were canceled in 2019 due to political strife and last year because of the pandemic.
In mainland China, the Shanghai government canceled an annual light show along the Huangpu River that usually draws hundreds of thousands of spectators. There were no plans for public festivities in Beijing, where popular temples have been closed or had limited access since mid-December.
Popular temples in the eastern Chinese cities of Nanjing, Hangzhou and other major cities canceled traditional New Year’s Eve “lucky bell-ringing” ceremonies and asked the public to stay away.
In the Philippines, a powerful typhoon two weeks ago wiped out basic necessities for tens of thousands of people ahead of New Year’s Eve. More than 400 were killed by Typhoon Rai and at least 82 remain missing.
Leahmer Singson, a 17-year-old mother, lost her home to a fire last month, and then the typhoon blew away her temporary wooden shack in Cebu city. She will welcome the new year with her husband, who works in a glass and aluminum factory, and her 1-year-old baby in a ramshackle tent in a clearing where hundreds of other families erected small tents from debris, rice sacks and tarpaulins.
Asked what she wants for the new year, Singson had a simple wish: “I hope we won’t get sick.”
__
Perry reported from Wellington, New Zealand.
___
Associated Press reporters Daniel Cole in Marseille; Vladimir Isachenkov in Moscow; Frances D’Emilio in Rome; Sylvia Hui in London; Darko Vojinovic in Belgrade, Serbia; Isabel DeBre in Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Yuri Kageyama in Tokyo; Hyung-jin Kim in Seoul, South Korea; Ashok Sharma in New Delhi; Niniek Karmini and Edna Tarigan in Jakarta, Indonesia; Hau Dinh in Hanoi, Vietnam; Zen Soo in Hong Kong; Tassanee Vejpongsa in Bangkok; Jim Gomez in Manila, Philippines; Freida Frisaro in Miami; Maryclaire Dale in Philadelphia; and AP researcher Chen Si in Shanghai contributed to this report.
Colorado snow totals for Dec. 31, 2021
The following Colorado snow totals have been reported by the National Weather Service for Dec. 31, 2021, as of 2:28 p.m. Friday:
Camp Bird, CO — 1 inch at 8:48 a.m.
Cattle Creek, CO — 1.8 inches at 7 a.m.
Coal Bank Pass, CO — 16 inches at 9 a.m.
Edwards, CO — 1.5 inches at 6 a.m.
Glenwood Springs, CO — 5.2 inches at 7 a.m.
Leadville, CO — 3.4 inches at 11:23 a.m.
Loveland, CO — 1.5 inches at 11:19 a.m.
Molas Pass, CO — 15 inches at 9 a.m.
Mount Crested But, CO — 21 inches at 7 a.m.
Nederland, CO — 1 inch at 9:20 a.m.
Poudre Park, CO — 1 inch at 8:35 a.m.
Red Mountain Pass, CO — 5 inches at 8:59 a.m.
Vail, CO — 1.4 inches at 7 a.m.
Wolf Creek Pass, CO — 73 inches at 6:53 a.m.
