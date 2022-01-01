REPORT: RHOP’s Monique Samuels to Star in “Love & Marriage”

Monique Samuels, a former castmate on The Real Housewives of Potomac, is now branching off into new territories. The reality star left Bravo in 2020.

Her husband Chris is a former NFL player, and his relationship with Monique was an interesting part of her storyline on RHOP.

According to a source for TV Deets, Monique will star in a new show on the Oprah Winfrey Network, called Love & Marriage: DMV. It will be the second installment of the Love & Marriage franchise.

Filming will begin in January, and the production company is led by Carlos King, a former producer on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

The cast will feature several married couples in the area of D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. Viewers will get a glimpse into their businesses, families, and marriages.

According to the source, Monique established the friendship group of the cast. Apparently, some of the castmates on Love & Marriage: DMV were asked to join RHOP, but they rejected the offer for different reasons.

On FOX 5’s Good Day D.C., Monique revealed why she quit Real Housewives of Potomac: “There’s so much ugliness that is rooted in so much hate, [and] that’s the type of energy I’m not going to play with. My kids, my family, my husband, they mean more to me than anything and there’s no paycheck in this world that will allow me to keep being in this stressful environment.”

“I’m done,” she said. “I’ve had enough and I’m moving on with my life.”

Love & Marriage: DMV will air in 2022.