RHOBH’s Teddi Mellencamp Slams John Mayer Over His Claim
Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave has major beef with John Mayer. Their issues began at Andy Cohen’s baby shower when the married reality star sat next to John.
According to the pop singer, Teddi hit on him (after sharing that her marriage was less than solid). The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, however, has a different version of the story.
On her new podcast, Two Ts in a Pod, Teddi told guest-host Brandi Glanville what really happened, “Where I was sitting got me in a lot of trouble because I was sitting next to John Mayer. And he did a podcast or something with Andy [Cohen] the next day and he said, ‘One of the Housewives said – she was hitting on me, she said she wasn’t going to be married much longer.’”
Teddi then explained, “One, that’s not what I said, John Mayer. Exactly what I said was, he goes, ‘Are you married?’ And I said, ‘I’m one of the Housewives who are married.’ And he was like, ‘Oh!’ And he made into a thing like I was saying – and then it hit – you know how it goes.”
On the latest episode, Teddi addressed the singer directly, saying, “Go f yourself, John Mayer. Like I wasn’t coming on to you. I was making a joke because it’s called ‘Real Housewives’ and no one is married.”
The 40-year-old is no longer a castmate on RHOBH, but she recently joined forces with Tamra Judge, a co-host on the podcast. So far, the Bravo alums have revealed many secrets about the franchise, including salary info and firing decisions.
Photos Credit: startraksphoto, DFree/Shutterstock
Bella Thorne Rings In 2022 Early While Rocking Tiny Pieces Of Fire Engine Red Lingerie: ‘Happy NYE’
Cheers to that! The red-tressed starlet toasted to the New Year in a sassy Instagram
Countdown! Bella Thorne, 24, sizzled as she got a headstart on celebrating 2022 in a sexy new Instagram post on Dec. 31, 2021. The Shake It Off star looked red hot as she slipped into some slinky red lingerie and sipped on champagne in the snapshots, which you can see here.
Bella draped herself in an elegant crimson robe trimmed with maribou feathers, letting her strappy underthings peek through the piece seductively. Getting playful, she waved around the sleeves while carrying a flute of something bubbly in one hand. Amping up the elegance, Bella wore sparkling stilettos, a diamond-encrusted crucifix and had her crimson tresses styled into full curls with her locks twisted into a bow at the front. “Who’s ready to ring in 2022 with me??” Bella wrote in her caption, adding “With champagne of course. Happy NYE bbs! Love you all!!”
The former Disney princess certainly had a fantastic 2021. Her Italian pop star beaut Benjamin Mascolo, 28, popped the question in March and the star’s been over-joyed since. Bella spilled some wedding details to HollywoodLife in Sep., telling us the couple has a “rough date in mind”, but still lots to plan.
“It’s going slowly but surely,” the actress told HL in an EXCLUSIVE interview. “I already have three, four movies slated for next year, and Ben also has stuff slated for next year. So we’re both just in this odd place of having to work so much, and we really want time off before the wedding so that we can enjoy it.” The star said it was “already going to be a tough process” but joked that she is “going to be a bridezilla.” “We want it to be the best experience and not rush it, so we’re kind of in an odd place right now,” Bella explained.
Bella also dished about Ben’s amazing proposal, which was had her “so surprised.” “We had talked about marriage before, so that wasn’t necessarily surprising. It was more so when it happened on set,” she explained. “It happened on the last take of the Time Is Up. He did the last take and then went into a very sweet, long-written thing. It was really so special and to have the movie be this time capsule of our love.”
‘Haitian entrepreneur’ used PPP loans to buy Lamborghini, a Rolex, and designer clothes
Christmas came early for a self-professed “Haitian entrepreneur” who fleeced the government’s pandemic relief PPP program to enrich himself.
Prosecutors accused Valesky Barosy of fraudulently obtaining loans from the federal Payroll Protection Program to buy a Lamborghini, a Rolex watch, designer clothing, and other luxury items
Barosy, 27, flaunted his ill-gotten gains on his deleted Instagram page where he amassed over 10,000 followers.
In one photo, Barosy, of Ft. Lauderdale, posed outside a private jet. In another photo, he is seen exiting his white Lamborghini.
The Haitian-born businessman sought publicity as a self-made millionaire and immigrant success story.
After arriving from Haiti a decade ago, Barosy worked his way up from an employee at Walmart to “regional Vice President” of his credit repair company that earned over $3.6 million in sales.
However, federal authorities say Barosy and his accomplices fraudulently applied for $4.2 million in PPP loans using false information.
In each loan application, Barosy allegedly submitted IRS tax returns that falsely inflated prior-year expenses, net profit, and payroll.
Barosy and his accomplices received approximately $2.1 million in PPP loans, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida.
Federal agents raided Barosy’s home and business and seized a Lamborghini Huracán, valued at over $150,000, Rolex and Hublot watches, and designer clothing from Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Chanel.
A federal grand jury indicted Barosy on charges of wire fraud, money laundering and aggravated identity theft.
He is being held in a federal detention facility without bond. He faces up to 132 years in prison if convicted on all charges.
According to the federal government, over $1 billion in Covid relief funds have been stolen from the PPP program.
Florida is the nation’s No. 1 fraud capital, with over $340 million in stolen funds going to that state alone.
Ryan Reynolds Mourns Friend Betty White After Death At 99: ‘The world looks different now’
Thank you for being a friend. Ryan Reynolds mourned the loss of his friend Betty White upon the news of her death at 99, saying “The world looks different now.”
Ryan Reynolds, 45, shared a heartfelt message on Dec. 31 after news his pal Betty White had passed away at 99. The actor tweeted, “The world looks different now. She was great at defying expectation. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We’ll miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret.”
News the Golden Girls star had passed away at her L.A. home on Friday around 9:30am was originally reported by TMZ. She would have turned 100 on Jan. 17, 2022.
Just days ahead of her passing Betty joked about Ryan’s big crush on her for a special issue of People magazine. “I’ve heard Ryan can’t get over his thing for me,” she laughed, “But Robert Redford is The One.”
Ryan has never been shy about his admiration for the Mary Tyler Moore Show star, telling People he’d been a fan of Betty “for as long as I can remember.” He joked, “I heard that scripts for Golden Girls were only 35 pages, which makes sense because so many of the laughs come from Betty simply looking at her castmates.” He also joked about her astrological sign, calling her “a typical Capricorn. Sleeps all day. Out all night boozing and snacking on men.”
The Deadpool actor gushed about Betty on her 97th birthday in 2019, sharing a sweet shot of them holding hands and writing, “I don’t usually post about ex-girlfriends. But Betty’s special. Happy Birthday to the one and only Betty White.”
Betty was a Hollywood icon, boasting an 8-decade career in showbusiness which began all the way back in 1939. She got her start in radio before pivoting to television in the late 40’s. Her big break would come in 1973 with The Mary Tyler Moore Show, where she played Sue Ann Nivens. The star would crack jokes with Mary until the show ended in 1977. After that, she would headline her own Betty White Show. Betty is perhaps most beloved for her role as the charming Rose Nylund in The Golden Girls.
