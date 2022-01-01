RIP: ‘Golden Girls’ Actress Betty White Dead at Age 99

Raysean Autry, blogger and co-founder of hip-hop website kollegekidd.com, passed away on December 30. Autry reportedly died from complications related to Covid-19. He was 34.
The popular Kollege Kidd Instagram blog amassed over 1.2 million followers.
Autry’s twin brother, Rich, who helped run the hip-hop website and Instagram blog, is reportedly hospitalized with Covid-19.
“He passed away on December 29 from Covid pneumonia,” his brother PJ Taylor, 29, exclusively told The Sun.
“He had been hospitalized for at least a couple of weeks in Toledo, Ohio. He was 34 years old. We were blindsided by his death. We couldn’t even celebrate the holidays. His brother Rich is still in the hospital. They were on the same floor.”
Autry’s last post on Instagram was dated December 17. Fans flooded the post with tributes to one of their favorite bloggers.
Autry worked as Technical Director and Camera operator for 4 years at WGBU-PBS public station. He graduated from Bowling Green State University in 2020 with a degree in Telecommunications.
Autry is pictured on graduation day with his brothers Robert (center) and Rich (right).
According to his Linkedin page, Autry and Rich created Kollege Kidd in 2011 to fill a void for unsigned rap talent seeking a space to share their music.