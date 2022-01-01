Celebrities
Sandra Bullock Says Goodbye To Betty White In Heartfelt Tribute: It’s So ‘Sad’
Everyone’s favorite ‘Golden Girl’ Betty White passed away on New Year’s Eve, and those who knew her best are paying tribute; Sandra Bullock’s will make you laugh and cry.
There are so many moments in pop culture history Betty White will be remembered for: her work on Mary Tyler Moore Show and Golden Girls, hosting SNL after a massive Facebook campaign, but for one generation, she’ll be best known for her role in The Proposal alongside Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock. Who could ever forget the Betty and Sandra dancing in the woods while singing Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz‘s “Get Low”?
Shortly after Ryan paid his respects to his friend and Hollywood icon, Sandra shared a statement with Variety. “I don’t drink vodka … but I will tonight, on ice, with a slice of lemon with a hot dog on the other side and just be ok being sad. I’ll have to buy some rose-colored glasses because Betty was that for all of us,” said the star.
Betty famously shared in many interviews that her formula for a long life included enjoying hot dogs and knocking back vodka every chance she could get. Being her friend, it seems a fitting tribute to Betty for Sandra to enjoy the same. The loss of Betty was felt deeply in the Hollywood community, with everyone from Henry Winkler to Josh Gad and even President Biden sharing their pain over the news she has passed away on December 31.
Betty was 99 when she passed, just weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday. A TV trailblazer and cultural icon whose legendary career spanned eight decades, there were big plans in place to celebrate her milestone birthday, including the special Betty White: 100 Years Young, which is set to debut in theaters. Speaking to People, the creative team behind the special announced that the project will go on as planned. “We will go forward with our plans to show the film on January 17 in hopes our film will provide a way for all who loved her to celebrate her life — and experience what made her such a national treasure,” Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein said in a statement to People.
“Our hearts mourn today with the passing of Betty White. During the many years we worked with her, we developed a great love and admiration for Betty as a person, and as an accomplished entertainer,” they added. “We are thankful for the many decades of delight she brought to everyone. Betty always said she was the ‘luckiest broad on two feet’ to have had a career as long as she did. And honestly, we were the lucky ones to have had her for so long.”
Katharine McPhee, 37, Rocks Red Swimsuit Amid Husband David Foster’s Comment Controversy
Katharine McPhee sizzled in a red hot swimsuit while vacationing in Hawaii with husband David Foster, just a days after the music producer caused a controversy by sharing a bikini photo of her.
Katharine McPhee, 37, proved she’s the ultimate beach babe! The American Idol alum looked hotter than ever as she went for a dip in Hawaii rocking a one shoulder red swimsuit on Wednesday, Dec. 29 in photos published by the Daily Mail on Dec. 30. The ensemble was all Baywatch vibes as she smiled rocking slicked back hair, accessorizing with several bracelets including a gold Cartier Juste Un Clou, as well as layered necklaces.
The Smash star is on vacation with her husband David Foster, 72, who happily shared a photo of his much younger wife in a sexy black bikini. The GRAMMY winner was clearly loving how Katharine looked in the two piece, writing a music emoji and the phrase “what baby.” The post and comment quickly went viral, prompting the “Unbroken” singer to clap back with a photo of her own — this time rocking that same one-shouldered red one piece.
“ok the press around my husbands photo he posted of me is so dumb… so I hope this photo helps lol…I’m sorry but we are not sorry. And for all of you who can’t deal with it maybe this helps. I’ve struggled with weight my whole 20s and 30. I’ve gone up and down 10 times over,” she said, referencing her past weight challenges while defending David’s choice to share the image. Notably, Katharine gave birth to her first child Rennie David Foster, now 10 months, in Feb. 2021.
“Does that make you feel better? There is nothing wrong with that -most people do. I lost this baby weight without dieting. Zero. Diets are the worst and I’ve had zero pressure from anyone. I’ve let me body do its thing and found a great workout. That’s it. And guess what? I’ll probably gain weight again at some point too. Who cares?” she went on.
“BUT people freaking out about what my husband captioned seriously get a life… Stop being so offended by what people post who have zero impact on your life and move on. Maybe you should have more of an attitude of like, let’s say… ‘oh that’s nice he thinks his wife is hot.’ I cannot with this overly sensitive society right now. But as Taylor Swift said haters gonna hate byyeeee,” she signed off.
Noella Bergener Leaks Husband’s Texts to Deny Affair Claims
Noella Bergener and her estranged husband, James Bergener, aka “Sweet James,” are continuing to battle one another on social media.
In her latest stream of posts, which came after James released a statement through his attorney, claiming their divorce in Puerto Rico is legal and accusing Noella of twisting facts for financial gain, the Real Housewives of Orange County star shared a series of back-to-back messages and screenshots, a couple of which she claims prove she never had an affair.
In a series of text messages sent from Saturday, April 10, to Monday, April 12, Noella and James were seen assuring one another they were happy.
“Texts from the day James said I admitted to/or had an affair. Still not quite sure which because he keeps changing his story,” Noella explained in the caption of her post.
According to Noella, James is reaching for straws in an effort to be able to file for divorce in Puerto Rico, where he claims the two of them gained residence in January 2021.
“He said it was around the week of April 11th. Please check my gram. That was the week my daughter was there for Spring break. It was great family time. When asked to clarify in court, he changed his story that it was actually in Feb that I admitted to/had an affair and it was so bad that we required therapy,” Noella continued, adding that the revelation was a lie that she can ” irrefutably prove” and that the infidelity in their marriage was “not on [her] part.”
Although Noella admitted that she and James did attend therapy, she said their session took place in May after she learned he had allegedly lied to her about his partner’s indictment.
As for James’ claims regarding their supposedly permanent home in Puerto Rico, Noella said on Instagram that while she and James did have a home on the island, they returned to California every other week.
“James was a big part of filming and signed every release for both him and our son. He was my #1 fan for this opportunity,” Noella continued, denying claims of James not wanting to film. “[And he] never told me personally he did not want our son to be on camera.”
In a third post on Instagram, Noella said that while she and James came to an agreement in September, he refused to sign it after she refrained from signing a false statement that claimed she lied about him, his partner, and his firm.
She went on to further confirm that James has, “to this date,” not seen their son since he left, despite her many attempts to coordinate visits, and she added that the boy has missed therapy due to James’ failure to pay bills.
Noella concluded her statements with a firm message about James.
“He has abandoned us. Putting me in the position of having to defend myself when he is so in the wrong is truly despicable. All I’m asking for is that he sign our agreement from mediation since September. Let me go. Stop controlling me with money. Stop stressing me with not knowing where our son is sleeping next week,” she wrote.
Noella’s divorce appeal is being heard on January 5.
The Real Housewives of Orange County season 16 airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.
Betty White’s Designers Remember Their Friend With Love: ‘She Really Wanted To Make It To 100’
Betty White’s dress designers Pol’ Atteu and his husband Patrik Simpson designed one of her ‘most iconic looks’ for her Lifetime Achievement Award honor from SAG in 2010.
Betty White will be forever missed and fondly remembered by many — including her dress designers Pol’ Atteu and his husband, Patrik Simpson. “Betty was the sweetest person. I am so very sad about this news,” the owner of Pol’ Atteu Haute Couture in Beverly Hills told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “I have celebrated many, many birthdays with Betty and even made her cakes a couple of times. For a long time, Betty and I had a phone conversation every single Wednesday and we talked for so long…She always asked how I was doing and how my husband was doing.”
Atteu shared, however, that he and Patrik were told Betty’s health “was not great” ahead of her 100th birthday, which would have been on January 17, 2022. Her agent confirmed she passed away at the age of 99 on Dec. 31. “I’ve know that her health was not great for some time, but it wasn’t until October that I knew how bad it was…We were told her health was failing and that a gown would not be needed,” he explained. “In October, we had contacted her management about doing a gown for her 100th birthday. We were told that her health was failing and that a gown would not be needed.”
Betty had regularly worked with the couple over the years for custom gowns, including one in 2010 when she was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Screen Actors Guild. The Golden Girls alum dazzled in a turquoise number for the milestone moment, which was adorned with blue crystals and lace sleeve details. “We made a gown for Betty White for her Lifetime Achievement Award it was one of her most iconic gowns,” he recalled. Beyond designing dresses for Betty and other famous stars, Pol’ and Patrik are known for their Amazon Prime reality series Gown and Out in Beverly Hills.
Patrik also shared a statement with HollywoodLife about the Hot In Cleveland legend. “When I learned of Betty’s passing this morning, I was incredibly sad. But we were not surprised, as we knew her health had been failing for quite some time,” she said. “She really wanted to make it to 100. She was a beautiful friend and we will always remember her with love. She was a bright light in this dark world and that light will always shine from above, forever.”
