Shawn Mendes Says He’s Having ‘A Hard Time’ On Social Media After Camila Cabello Split

Shawn Mendes got completely candid during an open and honest conversation with his fans on Instagram on Dec. 30, just weeks after his split from Camila Cabello.

Shawn Mendes opened up about his relationship with social media in a video shared on Dec. 30. In the nearly two-minute clip, which you can view below, the singer thanked fans for supporting his latest breakup song, “It’ll Be Okay“, but he refrained from saying too much about why he’s struggling with social media. However, the reactions to his recent split from Camila Cabello could be a factor.

“I just wanted to make a little video and say thank you to everybody who has been connecting with ‘It’ll Be Okay’ and posting videos,” Shawn, 23, shared from his Toronto home. “I’m having a little bit of a hard time with social media at the moment and just kind of my relationship with it. But I have lots of people sending me videos and telling me what’s going on.”

“When I make music, the ultimate goal is to be sitting there and have my own truth revealed to me. And a lot of the time when I’m writing songs I’m usually using music as a platform to be able to get to a place inside of myself that I wouldn’t be able through by just talking with people or thinking about it,” he said, before sharing his reaction to fans crying over the song. “And I hope that’s because there’s some truth in the song and there lies honesty in it. And I just feel so proud of that song and I feel so grateful that you guys are connecting with it and I feel so grateful that people are be vulnerable with it and people are just having fun with it.”

“I just wanted to come on here and show my love and appreciation,” he concluded. “I see you guys and I see how much love you’re giving this song and giving me and that means the world to me. So thank you, I love you guys.”

Shawn’s vulnerable confession comes just weeks after he and ex Camila Cabello broke up in late November. In a statement, which he and Camila both shared on their social media platforms, they said, “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for another as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. Camila and Shawn.”