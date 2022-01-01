Celebrities
Shawn Mendes Says He’s Having ‘A Hard Time’ On Social Media After Camila Cabello Split
Shawn Mendes got completely candid during an open and honest conversation with his fans on Instagram on Dec. 30, just weeks after his split from Camila Cabello.
Shawn Mendes opened up about his relationship with social media in a video shared on Dec. 30. In the nearly two-minute clip, which you can view below, the singer thanked fans for supporting his latest breakup song, “It’ll Be Okay“, but he refrained from saying too much about why he’s struggling with social media. However, the reactions to his recent split from Camila Cabello could be a factor.
“I just wanted to make a little video and say thank you to everybody who has been connecting with ‘It’ll Be Okay’ and posting videos,” Shawn, 23, shared from his Toronto home. “I’m having a little bit of a hard time with social media at the moment and just kind of my relationship with it. But I have lots of people sending me videos and telling me what’s going on.”
“When I make music, the ultimate goal is to be sitting there and have my own truth revealed to me. And a lot of the time when I’m writing songs I’m usually using music as a platform to be able to get to a place inside of myself that I wouldn’t be able through by just talking with people or thinking about it,” he said, before sharing his reaction to fans crying over the song. “And I hope that’s because there’s some truth in the song and there lies honesty in it. And I just feel so proud of that song and I feel so grateful that you guys are connecting with it and I feel so grateful that people are be vulnerable with it and people are just having fun with it.”
“I just wanted to come on here and show my love and appreciation,” he concluded. “I see you guys and I see how much love you’re giving this song and giving me and that means the world to me. So thank you, I love you guys.”
Shawn’s vulnerable confession comes just weeks after he and ex Camila Cabello broke up in late November. In a statement, which he and Camila both shared on their social media platforms, they said, “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for another as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. Camila and Shawn.”
REPORT: RHOP’s Monique Samuels to Star in “Love & Marriage”
Monique Samuels, a former castmate on The Real Housewives of Potomac, is now branching off into new territories. The reality star left Bravo in 2020.
Her husband Chris is a former NFL player, and his relationship with Monique was an interesting part of her storyline on RHOP.
According to a source for TV Deets, Monique will star in a new show on the Oprah Winfrey Network, called Love & Marriage: DMV. It will be the second installment of the Love & Marriage franchise.
Filming will begin in January, and the production company is led by Carlos King, a former producer on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.
The cast will feature several married couples in the area of D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. Viewers will get a glimpse into their businesses, families, and marriages.
According to the source, Monique established the friendship group of the cast. Apparently, some of the castmates on Love & Marriage: DMV were asked to join RHOP, but they rejected the offer for different reasons.
On FOX 5’s Good Day D.C., Monique revealed why she quit Real Housewives of Potomac: “There’s so much ugliness that is rooted in so much hate, [and] that’s the type of energy I’m not going to play with. My kids, my family, my husband, they mean more to me than anything and there’s no paycheck in this world that will allow me to keep being in this stressful environment.”
“I’m done,” she said. “I’ve had enough and I’m moving on with my life.”
Love & Marriage: DMV will air in 2022.
Tori Spelling Takes Kids On Vacation For NYE While Dean McDermott Stays Home With Pneumonia
Amid divorce rumors, Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott spent their New Year’s Eve apart. While Tori took their kids on a getaway, Dean was home sick in bed.
Adding fuel to the rumors of an impending divorce, Tori Spelling, 48, and Dean McDermott, 55, spent their New Year’s Eve apart. The Beverly Hills 90210 alum took to her Instagram to reveal she had treated the couple’s five children to a holiday at Lake Arrowhead. On his own Instagram, Dean announced he was sick in bed at home with a terrible case of pneumonia.
Alongside an adorable snap of Tori, Stella, 13, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9, and Beau, 4, standing in front of a Christmas, the proud mom wrote, “The kiddos and I were so excited to continue our family tradition since my oldest were babies. My parents used to bring my brother and I here growing up. I wanted my kids to continue that tradition. I can’t wait for my kids to bring their kids here one day!” Tori then gave credit to her eldest child, son Liam, 14, for taking the snap.
Meanwhile, looking like he was quite under the weather, Dean shared a video of himself in bed, letting his fans know he was “sick as a dog” with pneumonia. “But I’m not gonna let that dampen my spirits,” he added. “2020 is gonna be awesome.” He captioned the short clip, ” I hope your 2022 is full of love, light and prosperity. Much love to you all. ”
Although Dean appears to have a good reason why he wasn’t on the family trip, the news still doesn’t bode well for the divorce speculation. It also didn’t help that the actor was completely absent from the family’s Christmas card, which Tori shared to her Instagram page on November 22.
In the midst of the rumors, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the pair — who tied the knot in May 2006 — do not “have official plans to file for divorce quite yet, but they’re also not intimate and haven’t been in quite some time.” The source also went on to say they want to “keep things as mellow as possible” for the sake of the children. “They both know they need to co-parent and right now they are. Dean is very involved with the kids and does things like takes them to school and activities almost every single day and especially when Tori is focusing heavily on her career, he’s around even more.”
Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Sexy Lingerie For Romantic Trip With Travis Barker — Photo
Kourtney Kardashian is keeping it sexy for Travis Barker, and she isn’t afraid to show her fans! See a photo of the racy lingerie that she picked out for the couple’s recent getaway.
Kourtney Kardashian, 42, sure knows how to keep her fiancé, Travis Barker, 46, on his toes! Over the Christmas holiday, Kourtney took to Instagram and shared a series of photos of her romantic mini vacation with Travis. Their getaway, while only for one night, was to the Rosewood Miramar hotel Montecito, California — where they got engaged on October 17, 2021. At the end of the series of photos shared by Poosh founder, was a pic of a red and black sexy lingerie outfit, which was sprawled out on a bed. The racy ensemble included a pair of furry red gloves, which added to its smoldering look.
In the caption to the post, she wrote, “A night away.” However, judging by the many photos that she shared, it seems like a very long night! In the first slide, Kourtney shared a video of the sunset. As fans know, Travis proposed to her at sunset, surrounded by red roses. Clearly, the two were reliving the memorable moment. The second photo was a photo of the luxe resort where the two stayed — the exterior covered with white Christmas lights. Although it looks as if it were raining, since there is a person carrying an umbrella in the photo, Kourtney and Travis did not let it rain on their love parade.
In the next photo, Kourtney shared her luggage — five bags of it! Although it seems excessive for one night, you never know what she has packed away to surprise her man with! The fourth and fifth photo in the series is of delicious meals that she ate on her one-night-only Montecito vacation — a bowl of spaghetti and, for dessert, granola topped with ice cream. In the next three photos, Kourtney made sure to show her fans that she was still surrounded by the spirit of Christmas, as her warm California hotel was created into wintery wonderland.
Kourtney saved the best for last. The lingerie piece that she picked out was a one-piece outfit — the bottom of the outfit trimmed with fluffy red fur. She accessorized the outfit with matching red gloves, but they were surely not to stay safe from Covid-19! As HollywoodLife reported, Kourtney made it home in time to have Christmas with her family and, of course, Travis was at her side. For New Year’s Eve celebrations, she kept it sexy with sparkly bustier and matching hotpants! Although Kourtney and Travis have not set a wedding date yet, they are rumored to be tying the knot in 2022.
