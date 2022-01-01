Connect with us

News

Staff picks for Week 17 of the 2021 NFL season: Chiefs vs. Bengals, Dolphins vs. Titans, Steelers vs. Browns and more

Staff picks for Week 17 of the 2021 NFL season: Chiefs vs. Bengals, Dolphins vs. Titans, Steelers vs. Browns and more
Baltimore Sun staff writers pick every game of the NFL season. Here’s who they have winning in Week 17:

New York Giants at Chicago Bears (Sunday, 1 p.m.)

Ryan McFadden (149-90 overall, 12-4 last week): Bears

Mike Preston (149-90 overall, 9-7 last week): Bears

Jonas Shaffer (151-88 overall, 11-5 last week): Bears

Childs Walker (152-87 overall, 10-6 last week): Bears

Jacksonville Jaguars at New England Patriots (Sunday, 1 p.m.)

McFadden: Patriots

Preston: Patriots

Shaffer: Patriots

Walker: Patriots

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Jets (Sunday, 1 p.m.)

McFadden: Buccaneers

Preston: Buccaneers

Shaffer: Buccaneers

Walker: Buccaneers

Atlanta Falcons at Buffalo Bills (Sunday, 1 p.m.)

McFadden: Bills

Preston: Bills

Shaffer: Bills

Walker: Bills

Kansas City Chiefs at Cincinnati Bengals (Sunday, 1 p.m.)

McFadden: Chiefs

Preston: Chiefs

Shaffer: Chiefs

Walker: Chiefs

Miami Dolphins at Tennessee Titans (Sunday, 1 p.m.)

McFadden: Dolphins

Preston: Titans

Shaffer: Dolphins

Walker: Titans

Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts (Sunday, 1 p.m.)

McFadden: Raiders

Preston: Colts

Shaffer: Colts

Walker: Colts

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Football Team (Sunday, 1 p.m.)

McFadden: Eagles

Preston: Eagles

Shaffer: Eagles

Walker: Eagles

Denver Broncos at Las Angeles Chargers (Sunday, 4:05 p.m.)

McFadden: Chargers

Preston: Chargers

Shaffer: Chargers

Walker: Chargers

Houston Texans at San Francisco 49ers (Sunday, 4:05 p.m.)

McFadden: 49ers

Preston: 49ers

Shaffer: 49ers

Walker: 49ers

Detroit Lions at Seattle Seahawks (Sunday, 4:25 p.m.)

McFadden: Seahawks

Preston: Seahawks

Shaffer: Seahawks

Walker: Seahawks

Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys (Sunday, 4:25 p.m.)

McFadden: Cowboys

Preston: Cowboys

Shaffer: Cowboys

Walker: Cowboys

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints (Sunday, 4:25 p.m.)

McFadden: Saints

Preston: Saints

Shaffer: Saints

Walker: Saints

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers (Sunday, 8:20 p.m.)

McFadden: Packers

Preston: Packers

Shaffer: Packers

Walker: Packers

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers (Monday, 8:15 p.m.)

McFadden: Steelers

Preston: Steelers

Shaffer: Browns

Walker: Steelers

News

Former Broncos coach Dan Reeves passes away at age 77

Former Broncos coach Dan Reeves passes away at age 77
Dan Reeves, who won 110 regular season games and three AFC championships during his 12 years as the Broncos’ coach, has passed away at age 77.

During a 23-year head-coaching career, Reeves went 190-165-2 in the regular season and 20-11 in the playoffs, reaching four Super Bowls. Reeves is ninth-all time in regular season wins and tied with Jeff Fisher for most regular season losses.

In a statement provided to the NFL Network, Reeves’ family said: “Legendary NFL player and coach Dan Reeves passed away early this morning, peacefully and surrounded by his loving family at his home in Atlanta, Ga. He passed away at age 77 due to complications from a long illness. His legacy will continue through his many friends, players and fans as well as the rest of the NFL community. Arrangements are still to be determined.”

Reeves was inducted to the Broncos’ Ring of Fame in 2014 and last coached in the NFL in 2003 with Atlanta. He won five AFC West titles with the Broncos. He is second in team history in regular season wins, behind Mike Shanahan (138).

Reeves was hired by then-owner Edgar Kaiser in March, a month after Kaiser bought the team from Gerald Phipps.

From 1981-92, Reeves had only one losing season with the Broncos — 2-7 in the strike-shortened 1982 season. The Broncos had seven years of at least 10 wins over Reeves’ watch and quarterback John Elway arrived in 1983 to lead six trips to the playoffs.

Reeves’ Broncos lost the Super Bowl to the New York Giants (1986), Washington (1987) and San Francisco (1989).

Reeves left Denver after the 1992 season and was quickly hired by the New York Giants. He went 31-33 with the Giants (one playoff appearance) in four years before moving to Atlanta for seven years (49-59-91). The Falcons’ first Super Bowl appearance was after the 1998 season and Atlanta lost to the Broncos in Elway’s final game.

Before starting his coaching career, Reeves played eight years for Dallas (1965-72), rushing 535 times for 1,990 yards and 25 touchdowns.

Reeves was an assistant for the Cowboys from 1974-80 before the Broncos hired him.

As a player, assistant coach and head coach, Reeves made nine Super Bowls, winning one as a player and assistant coach apiece with Dallas.

This story will be updated.

News

Dave Hyde: Miami Dolphins’ season sits on the edge of something special

Dave Hyde: Miami Dolphins' season sits on the edge of something special
We’re there, right there, right on the doorstep of something special — something as good as it gets in sports, really.

This is the kind of new year that can feel new right from the start. Because this is the kind of Sunday that makes you think if everything breaks right and the formula of the past seven Miami Dolphins wins holds, they can have a game that turns a memorable run into a magical season.

So much has happened for the Dolphins already in winning seven straight games. So much will happen the rest of the way starting Sunday, if this is to become one of those seasons everyone remembers.

This Sunday at Tennessee is all about getting the Dolphins to next Sunday against New England. Next Sunday can get them in the playoffs. No one thought that possible after a 1-7 start. No one thought it likely even when they solved some problems on defense, got quarterback Tua Tagovailoa healthy and won a few games.

Now they’re smack in the middle of playoff talk, even if not many nationally are talking about them. Sunday can change that. Sunday can confirm everything about these past seven weeks.

Win, and their streak runs to a historic eight in a row. Win, and they take down the current No. 2 seed in the AFC, on the road and in the cold. Those ingredients matter, too.

Tennessee is 6-2 at home. Only Kansas City, Green Bay and Tampa Bay have better home records this year. They’re all Super Bowl favorites, too.

And the cold? It’s expected to crash into freezing weather in Nashville by kickoff. The wind is forecast to be 15-25 mph. That’s the kind of weather the Dolphins rarely have played in and even more rarely won in.

They’ve lost their past six games in weather under 40 degrees. They’re 3-8 in such games over the last decade.

These Dolphins haven’t paid any attention to conventional thought, so there’s no reason they would care about historical cold patterns. Most of the roster has flipped over the last few years, anyhow.

Ryan Tannehill was one of those who left. It was the best career move he could make. The former Dolphins quarterback’s three seasons in Tennessee have ended in the AFC title game, the opening round of the playoffs and wherever this one goes in the playoffs.

The Titans are the AFC’s second seed now. They’re a good team, a tough team. They also don’t have their big playmaker in running back Derrick Henry. They’ve lost to lowly Houston and the New York Jets this year. They’ve lost to a mediocre Pittsburgh team and squeaked by a mediocre San Francisco team the past two weeks.

They’re vulnerable enough, in other words, if the Dolphins are good enough. The Dolphins have a defense that has won two months of games. The Dolphins have, at his best, an efficient and error-free quarterback in Tagovailoa. Can the Dolphins step up in weight class Sunday and still ride that formula?

Everyone knows the fun has been limited for Dolphins fans the past couple of decades. There was Bill Parcells walking around the locker room, collaring Ricky Williams and Ronnie Brown after a win in their playoff push in 2008 , saying, “Let’s do something special!”

There, too, was coach Adam Gase’s Dolphins rallying with Tannehill (until he got hurt) and making the playoffs in 2016. After that season, Gase said, “We’re just getting started.”

It didn’t work out that way. Maybe this era works out better. It’s a Cinderella world for the Dolphins right now, one where they can slip on the glass slipper Sunday against Tennessee and confirm the good work they’ve done the past two months. Or the clock can strike midnight.

That’s the good Sunday the Dolphins have played themselves into. They need one more good Sunday to get to the final Sunday. No one thought they could get here the way this odd season broke. Now they’re here, right here, standing in a new year on the edge of something special.

News

Ravens vs. Rams staff picks: Who will win Sunday’s Week 17 game in Baltimore?

Ravens vs. Rams staff picks: Who will win Sunday's Week 17 game in Baltimore?
Here’s how The Baltimore Sun sports staff views the outcome of Sunday afternoon’s Week 17 game between the Ravens (8-7) and Los Angeles Rams (11-4) at M&T Bank Stadium:

Jonas Shaffer, reporter

Rams 30, Ravens 17: Considering where the Kansas City Chiefs’ defense was in Week 2, this might be the best team the Ravens will face all season: explosive on offense, disruptive on defense and strong on special teams. A healthy Tyler Huntley is preferable to a hobbled Lamar Jackson, but there’s still only so much this offense can do without its Pro Bowl quarterback. Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey have talked this week about how much the Ravens’ blowout in 2019 stuck with them, and this looks like a nice revenge spot. The Ravens’ best hope for an upset (and a playoff pulse) is getting the wasteful version of Matthew Stafford.

Mike Preston, columnist

Rams 27, Ravens 24: Good teams get hot going into the postseason, and the Rams are playing extremely well. There are few questions surrounding this team but many about the Ravens, with the biggest being whether star quarterback Lamar Jackson is healthy enough to play. Regardless, the Ravens secondary is decimated because of injuries and the Rams have enough highly skilled players to give Baltimore problems. The Ravens’ best bet is to come out running the ball and try to mash a soft Los Angeles team.

Childs Walker, reporter

Rams 31, Ravens 23: It’s difficult to find a significant advantage for the Ravens against a hot Rams team that excels in all three phases of the game and is loaded with stars. Can a decimated defense hold up better against Matthew Stafford than it did against Joe Burrow? Can Lamar Jackson return to save the day? The Ravens have too many big questions to answer as they cling to fading playoff hopes.

Ryan McFadden, reporter

Rams 31, Ravens 17: No matter who is starting at quarterback for the Ravens, they are going face a ton of pressure as the offensive line is going to have a hard time containing Aaron Donald, Von Miller and Leonard Floyd. Expect Rams receiver Cooper Kupp to take full advantage of the Ravens secondary as he continues his historic season.

C.J. Doon, editor

Rams 28, Ravens 23: After giving up 525 yards and four touchdowns to Joe Burrow, this banged-up Ravens secondary can’t catch a break. Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp have formed one of the best quarterback-receiver tandems in the league, and without a shutdown corner on the outside, the Ravens will have trouble slowing them down. Defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale got creative against Davante Adams, but Van Jefferson and Odell Beckham Jr. are more than capable of picking up the slack if Kupp gets all the attention. If the Ravens had a healthy Lamar Jackson and a full complement of running backs, they might have the edge in this matchup. But a depleted defense that will be without top cornerback Anthony Averett is too much to overcome, no matter how well Jackson or Tyler Huntley plays.

Tim Schwartz, editor

Rams 34, Ravens 24: These teams are trending in opposite directions. The Rams have won four straight with quarterback Matthew Stafford, running back Sony Michel and wide receiver Cooper Kupp clicking on all cylinders. The Ravens, meanwhile, have lost four in a row and have had three quarterbacks start their last three games. Lamar Jackson’s starting at quarterback does not look promising as of Friday, but Baltimore shouldn’t be counted out with Tyler Huntley under center and the reserve/COVID-19 list looking much shorter this week. Slowing down the potent Rams attack, however, will be a tall task for a Ravens defense that got torched by a Bengals offense that utilizes a similar three-wide-receiver formation the Rams do. It’s just a bad matchup, not to mention Los Angeles’ defense has been improving and allowed fewer than 16 points per game during its winning streak. The Ravens will scratch, fight and claw like they usually do, but it’s an uphill climb even with their playoff lives hanging in the balance.

