Staties apprehend Indiana man who allegedly murdered girlfriend

The make/miss gods had some mercy on the Celtics on Friday.

Their confidence intact despite a historically bad 4-for-42 3-point shooting performance during Wednesday’s loss to the Clippers, the Celtics rebounded with a 123-108 win over Phoenix, snapping a three-game losing streak.

“They punch us, sustaining that punch and punching back and that’s what we did and I’m proud of these guys for that,” said Marcus Smart.

The Suns, tied with Golden State for the most wins (27) in the league, fell behind early thanks to a 3-point barrage from the Celtics, who were boosted by a 9-for-17 downtown performance in the first half. They finished 10-for-27 after Phoenix went away from zone coverage, and the lane opened up thanks to the absence of Suns center Deandre Ayton.

“We showed the film (Thursday) and I would say close to 30 of those 42 were excellent wide open looks,” said Ime Udoka. “We showed all the extra passes and contested looks that we did pass up and had open looks, and so had a good day of shooting as well.

“We shot it well tonight, got a ton of shots up, and like I said you have to turn the page and have a short memory as far as that,” said the Celtics coach. “Looks will be there, obviously, didn’t shoot the same tonight, they’re not playing as much zone or whatever, but their shots fell early and that’s obviously a confidence builder for guys. But that’s my main thing, stay confident, turn the page, and have a quick memory.”

That confidence was evident throughout the lineup, but nowhere, more than in the game of Rob Williams. The Celtics center, his passing skills on full display, notched his first career triple-double with 10 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists — the latter number tying a career high. Jaylen Brown and Smart (24 points apiece) led an offensive attack that placed seven Celtics in double figures.

Williams rebounded strongly from his own lowpoint — a foul-plagued appearance during last Monday’s loss in Minnesota. Udoka criticized Williams after the game, especially for making bad decisions defensively against a scrub Timberwolves lineup.

Williams had no such trouble against Phoenix’ downsized lineup on Friday, which also lacked the absent Jae Crowder, leaving the Suns without much of their defensive edge. The Celtics center blocked five shots, didn’t miss any of his own with a 5-for-5 performance, and remained in control throughout against one of the NBA’s best teams.

“We’ve just been questioning each other honestly. Not even in a bad way. If you can’t take criticisms from your teammates in your career, you can’t play,” said Williams. “I feel like this game was just a respect game, a fight game. We wanted to show we’re here.”

Especially after the just-ended three-game losing streak.

“I gotta be able to take, you know what I’m saying, a slap on the chest, keep going. I feel like everybody getting better with it,” he said of accountability. “I feel like this was a game where we put emphasis on it, don’t get caught up in the crying. Had the one mistake, if we’re missing shots, keep playing defense, keep running back, be there for each other.

“Man, we just wanted to play a full 48 minutes together. Like I said, I feel like that was the biggest thing. It’s a great dub, but I like the direction we’re moving forward.”

And as Williams’ coach develops more confidence in all of his abilities — Udoka admits that he had no idea the young center was such a good passer prior to the start of the season — the more his role will expand.

“Yeah, I feel like I’m one of the people on my team that has to set the tone, especially being a starter,” said Williams. “I feel like that’s what they look towards me for, I feel like it’s one of my main jobs on the team just to come out with that energy, and as far as being disciplined, you always want to be disciplined. So the game gets away from us a lot sometimes, we try to fix it, but like I said, I feel like tonight we did a good job holding it together.”

The Celtics also benefited from Smart’s return following a two-game absence due to a cut on his right hand. Smart later said he cut his hand on a floor board on Christmas in Milwaukee while diving for a loose ball. The difference showed in how well the veteran point guard settled his team down after three straight losses.

“He’s one of our more cerebral guys who knows who to get shots for. You don’t have to call something,” said Udoka. “He settles us down at times. He gets sped up at times as well, and I tell him you’re the veteran out there, you have to get us shots. He knows exactly what we want and who to get it to. He was great as far as that, got us some big buckets earlier in the third quarter. Just a steadying presence out there.”