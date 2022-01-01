News
Two dead, two wounded in Saturday shooting in Denver’s LoDo district
Denver police are investigating an early Saturday morning shooting that left two people dead and two others injured.
The shooting occurred in the 1900 block of Blake Street, according to a 1:54 a.m. tweet from the police department. Four people were shot. The deceased individuals were a male and a female, police said, and two males sustained gunshot wounds and were transported to a local hospital.
Identities for the deceased were not available as of 9 a.m. Saturday, and the investigation is ongoing, according to a public information officer.
ALERT #DPD in investigating a shooting in the 1900 block of Blake St. Three adult males and one adult female were shot. One of the males and the female were pronounced deceased on scene, the two other males were transported to a local hospital. This is a ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/fUeb9tz66v
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 1, 2022
This story will be updated.
CES gadget show shortened to 3 days; some big tech stay away
By CEDAR ATTANASIO
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The annual CES gadget convention will be three days instead of four following an uptick of COVID-19 cases and the withdrawal of some of its best-known tech presenters.
Convention organizer The Consumer Technology Association announced in a statement Friday that CES will run from Jan. 5-7, one day shorter than planned. The event still has over 2,200 exhibitors confirmed to show off their products at the Las Vegas convention, spokeswoman Jeanne Abella said.
The announcement follows the withdrawal of tech giants from CES last week citing health risks of the omicron variant, including cellphone carriers like T-Mobile, whose CEO had been slated to deliver a keynote speech. Computer maker Lenovo and social media companies like Twitter and Facebook parent company Meta also canceled plans to attend. News outlets including CNN said they would cancel or reduce coverage.
CES was held entirely virtually last year. It will be a hybrid of online and in-person this year, with organizers offering digital registration allowing access to around 40 livestreamed events, Abella said.
On the convention floor, attendees will be required to show proof of vaccination and wear masks. Organizers are asking participants to get COVID-19 tests before they arrive, but negative results are not required.
___
Attanasio is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues. Follow Attanasio on Twitter.
Dan Reeves, who led two teams to Super Bowl, coached Giants in legendary NFL coaching career, dies at 77
Legendary NFL coach Dan Reeves, who ranks 10th all-time in wins and reached nine Super Bowls as a player and coach, died on Saturday morning at the age of 77.
Reeves’ death was first reported by Alex Marvez of SiriusXM NFL Radio. His family confirmed his death to NFL Network.
“Legendary NFL player and coach Dan Reeves passed away early this morning, peacefully and surrounded by his loving family at his home in Atlanta, Ga.,” the family’s statement read. “He passed away at age 77 due to complications from a long illness. His legacy will continue through his many friends, players and fans as well as the rest of the NFL community. Arrangements are still to be determined.”
Reeves began his 38-year career in pro football as a hard-nosed Dallas Cowboys running back. He turned that into a 23-year head coaching career with the Denver Broncos, Giants and Atlanta Falcons.
He led the Broncos to three AFC titles and took the Falcons to one NFC Championship, joining his Atlanta players in doing “The Dirty Bird” on stage to celebrate their Super Bowl XXXIII berth in January 1999.
His Broncos lost their first of three Super Bowl during his tenure in January 1987 to Bill Parcells’ Giants, 36-20. Reeves later became the Giants’ head coach and earned his first of two AP Coach of the Year honors in 1993, his first of four seasons in New York.
Reeves (1993-96) and Jim Fassel (1997-2003) coached the Giants consecutively, and now sadly, both have died in the past seven months. Fassel died of a heart attack while under sedation at the age of 71 on June 7, 2021.
Reeves’ 190 career regular season wins are only three behind late Pittsburgh Steelers legend Chuck Noll.
Reeves compiled a 190-165-2 (.535) career head coaching record in 12 seasons leading the Broncos (1981-92), four with the Giants (1993-96) and seven with the Falcons (1997-2003). He was either de facto GM or had personnel power throughout his time in Atlanta, his final stop.
Born in Rome, Ga., Reeves played quarterback in college at South Carolina (1962-64) before playing halfback for the Cowboys for eight seasons (1965-72).
He rushed for 1,990 yards and 25 touchdowns and made 129 catches for 1,693 receiving yards and 17 TDs through the air. Dallas reached two Super Bowls and won its first at Super Bowl VI in January 1972 over the Miami Dolphins.
Reeves began his coaching career as Dallas’ backfield coach in 1975 and served as the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator from 1977-80. Dallas reached two more Super Bowls then, winning Super Bowl XII in January 1978 with Reeves calling plays for Roger Staubach.
That day, Dallas beat the Broncos, the team Reeves took over in his first and defining head coaching job in 1981 at age 37. After drafting John Elway out of Stanford in 1983, Reeves’ Broncos went to the Super Bowl three times in four years between 1986-89.
“We’re saddened by the passing of Ring of Fame Head Coach Dan Reeves, who led us to three Super Bowl appearances,” the Broncos said in a statement. “We send our sincerest condolences to his family.”
They were outscored 136-40 in those three Super Bowl losses to the Giants, Washington and San Francisco. But Denver went to the playoffs six times and won five division titles and three AFC Championship games in Reeves’ 12 seasons there.
Reeves had a 110-73-1 (.601) record in Denver, doing the bulk of his winning with the Broncos before going on to lead the Giants (31-33, .484) and Atlanta (49-59-1, .454). He posted an 11-9 all-time playoff record.
That included a 17-10 GIants Wild Card win over the Minnesota Vikings in Reeves’ first season in New York. That snapped a two-season playoff drought during Ray Handley’s bad and brief tenure bridging Parcell’s reign to Reeves’.
The Giants went 11-5 in 1993, with Reeves reinstalling Phil Simms as the starting quarterback. But that was Simms’ and Lawrence Taylor’s final season with the team, and the success didn’t last.
He would guide a Falcons team led by running back Jamal Anderson to the Super Bowl before falling to Denver — and Elway — in Super Bowl XXXIII in January 1999. The “Dirty Bird” was the team’s celebratory dance that caught on during their exciting run.
“Dan Reeves leaves a lasting legacy in our game as a player and coach. His track record of success in Dallas, Denver, New York and Atlanta over several decades speaks for itself, marking a long and successful life and career in football,” Falcons owner Arthur Blank said in a statement. “On behalf of the Atlanta Falcons I extend our condolences to Dan’s family and friends as they mourn his passing.”
Colorado snow totals for Jan. 1, 2022
The following Colorado snow totals have been reported by the National Weather Service for Jan. 1, 2022, as of 8:45 a.m.:
Amalia, CO — 8 inches at 6:15 a.m.
Arapahoe Park, CO — 3 inches at 10:11 p.m. – 12/31/2021
Arapahoe Peak, CO — 9.1 inches at 5:21 a.m.
Arvada, CO — 4 inches at 7:15 p.m. – 12/31/2021
Aspen Park, CO — 9.9 inches at 11:54 p.m. – 12/31/2021
Berthoud Falls, CO — 5.2 inches at 5:21 a.m.
Berthoud Pass, CO — 7.8 inches at 5:21 a.m.
Berthoud, CO — 6 inches at 7:05 p.m. – 12/31/2021
Beulah, CO — 2 inches at 8:06 a.m.
Black Forest, CO — 1.2 inches at 1:03 a.m.
Blue River, CO — 5.2 inches at 5:21 a.m.
Boulder, CO — 8.2 inches at 5:30 a.m.
Brainard Lake, CO — 6.5 inches at 5:21 a.m.
Breckenridge, CO — 3.2 inches at 10:40 p.m. – 12/31/2021
Brookvale, CO — 12.1 inches at 7:27 p.m. – 12/31/2021
Broomfield, CO — 6 inches at 7:37 p.m. – 12/31/2021
Cameron Pass, CO — 10.4 inches at 5:21 a.m.
Canon Plaza, CO — 12 inches at 6:08 a.m.
Castle Rock, CO — 4 inches at 9:03 p.m. – 12/31/2021
Chama, CO — 1 inch at 4 p.m. – 12/31/2021
Cherry Creek Reserv, CO — 3 inches at 4:30 a.m.
Cimmaron, CO — 31 inches at 4 p.m. – 12/31/2021
Climax, CO — 5.2 inches at 5:21 a.m.
Coal Bank Pass, CO — 16 inches at 9 a.m. – 12/31/2021
Copper Mountain, CO — 3.9 inches at 5:21 a.m.
Crescent Village, CO — 11 inches at 6:42 p.m. – 12/31/2021
Denver Intl Airport, CO — 5 inches at 5 a.m.
Denver, CO — 5.1 inches at 11:16 p.m. – 12/31/2021
Echo Lake, CO — 5.2 inches at 5:21 a.m.
Edgewater, CO — 4.5 inches at 10:21 p.m. – 12/31/2021
Englewood, CO — 3 inches at 10:48 p.m. – 12/31/2021
Erie, CO — 6 inches at 9:04 p.m. – 12/31/2021
Estes Park, CO — 3 inches at 11:51 a.m. – 12/31/2021
Evergreen, CO — 9.8 inches at 11:40 p.m. – 12/31/2021
Federal Heights, CO — 7 inches at 10:42 p.m. – 12/31/2021
Florissant, CO — 1.6 inches at 8:10 a.m.
Fort Collins, CO — 6.5 inches at 8:08 p.m. – 12/31/2021
Fountain, CO — 2.4 inches at 8:28 a.m.
Genesee, CO — 12.3 inches at 9:15 p.m. – 12/31/2021
Glendevey, CO — 13 inches at 5:21 a.m.
Gould, CO — 13 inches at 5:21 a.m.
Grand Lake, CO — 5.2 inches at 5:21 a.m.
Greeley, CO — 6.2 inches at 7:16 p.m. – 12/31/2021
Green Mountain Rese, CO — 18.2 inches at 5:21 a.m.
Gypsum, CO — 10 inches at 12:10 a.m.
Hayden, CO — 10 inches at 6:41 p.m. – 12/31/2021
Jamestown, CO — 9.4 inches at 7:06 p.m. – 12/31/2021
Leadville, CO — 3.4 inches at 11:23 a.m. – 12/31/2021
Longmont, CO — 5.3 inches at 9:05 p.m. – 12/31/2021
Longs Peak, CO — 15.6 inches at 5:21 a.m.
Louisville, CO — 8 inches at 7:05 p.m. – 12/31/2021
Loveland Pass, CO — 7.8 inches at 5:21 a.m.
Loveland, CO — 4 inches at 4:45 p.m. – 12/31/2021
Marshall, CO — 6 inches at 7:15 p.m. – 12/31/2021
Meeker Park, CO — 9.1 inches at 5:21 a.m.
Molas Pass, CO — 15 inches at 9 a.m. – 12/31/2021
Monument, CO — 3.5 inches at 6:54 a.m.
Mount Audubon, CO — 14.3 inches at 5:21 a.m.
Mount Zirkel, CO — 15.6 inches at 5:21 a.m.
Mt Audubon, CO — 10 inches at 4:37 p.m. – 12/31/2021
Nederland, CO — 8 inches at 10 p.m. – 12/31/2021
Niwot, CO — 5.5 inches at 8:28 p.m. – 12/31/2021
Northglenn, CO — 7.6 inches at 8:35 p.m. – 12/31/2021
Palisade, CO — 3.5 inches at 4:40 p.m. – 12/31/2021
Penrose, CO — 2 inches at 7:50 a.m.
Peterson Space Force Base, CO — 1.5 inches at 6:13 a.m.
Pingree Park, CO — 7.8 inches at 5:21 a.m.
Pleasant View, CO — 6 inches at 7:50 p.m. – 12/31/2021
Pueblo Reservoir, CO — 1.3 inches at 7:16 a.m.
Pueblo West, CO — 1 inch at 6:25 a.m.
Rabbit Ears Pass, CO — 6.5 inches at 5:21 a.m.
Rand, CO — 13 inches at 5:21 a.m.
Red Mountain Pass, CO — 5 inches at 8:59 a.m. – 12/31/2021
Red River, CO — 10 inches at 6:36 a.m.
Sawpit, CO — 3.5 inches at 10 p.m. – 12/31/2021
Severance, CO — 4 inches at 8 p.m. – 12/31/2021
Silverthorne, CO — 6.5 inches at 5:21 a.m.
Skyway, CO — 18 inches at 8:36 a.m.
Spicer, CO — 11.7 inches at 5:21 a.m.
Telluride, CO — 3 inches at 2:36 p.m. – 12/31/2021
Thornton, CO — 6.2 inches at 5 a.m.
Tincup, CO — 5 inches at 10:23 a.m. – 12/31/2021
Wah Keeney Park, CO — 11.5 inches at 9:05 p.m. – 12/31/2021
Ward, CO — 10.4 inches at 5:21 a.m.
Westcliffe, CO — 3 inches at 6:50 a.m.
Westminster, CO — 7.5 inches at 9:27 p.m. – 12/31/2021
Weston Pass, CO — 2.5 inches at 4:37 p.m. – 12/31/2021
Winter Park, CO — 6.5 inches at 5:21 a.m.
Wolf Creek Pass, CO — 87 inches at 6:44 a.m.
