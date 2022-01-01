Connect with us

University of Colorado Boulder to start spring semester remotely due to COVID, impacts of Marshall fire

The University of Colorado Boulder will begin the spring 2022 semester remotely on Jan. 10 with in-person instruction scheduled to resume on Jan. 24, campus officials announced Friday evening.

A rise in COVID-19 cases and local impacts of the destructive Marshall fire prompted the remote start, according to a CU news release.

East St. Louis School District to begin remote learning after winter break

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill – East St. Louis School District 189 will begin remote instruction after winter break due to increased COVID-19 cases.

The announcement was made in a Facebook post by Superintendent Arthur R. Culver Friday evening. Remote learning will start Tuesday, Jan. 4, through Friday, Jan. 18, depending on COVID data.

Culver said the decision was made in collaboration with the East Side Health District.

“We are committed to implementing necessary measures that help ensure the safety of all students and staff when we return to in-person learning,” he said in the post.

The post includes information about the remote instruction schedule, technology support, meal distribution, virtual parent-teacher conferences, and athletics.

The 21st Century After-School Programs will continue virtually during the “adaptive pause,” while athletics will continue in-person unless notified otherwise, according to the post.

“All staff and student-athletes who are not fully vaccinated and are in-person for a portion of time during the adaptive pause MUST PARTICIPATE in weekly Shield testing. Shield testing will only be provided once per week,” the post states.

Updates regarding remote learning can be found on the school district’s website, Facebook page, and Twitter.

“I strongly encourage all staff, students, and families to follow the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control. This includes getting vaccinated and, if age-eligible, a booster shot,” Culver said.

A dozen vehicles involved in collision on I-225 near Iliff Avenue

A dozen vehicles were involved in a traffic crash Friday evening on Interstate 225 in Aurora, according to police.

The northbound lanes of the highway were temporarily shutdown near East Iliff Avenue by the multi-vehicle collision, police said.

One lane has been opened on the highway as emergency responders investigate the crash and some vehicles are towed off the road.

Police said that roads are slick with snow and they urge drivers to use caution and to slow down. The cause of the crash is under investigation. Police did not report any injures.

 

Aurora police: Trio from Wyoming suspects in kidnapping and death of woman

Three people from Wyoming have been arrested as suspects in connection to the kidnapping and death of a woman whose body was found Friday in Douglas County.

On Dec. 16, Aurora police were contacted by Fort Collins police about a missing person investigation, according to a news release. Investigators determined that the 29-year-old victim was last seen on Nov. 6 when she was allegedly kidnapped in the area of East Colfax Avenue and Victor Street.

The victim’s body was found near Colorado 83 and Russellville Road in Douglas County near Franktown, police said. A 2016 Chevrolet Malibu associated with the suspects was seen in the area where the body was found on Nov. 7. The vehicle has been seized.

The suspects, two men and a woman, were arrested in Sheridan, Wyo., on Wednesday on unrelated charges, police said. Aurora detective interviewed the trio and arrest warrants for first-degree kidnapping were secured. The suspects are being held at the Sheridan County Detention Center.

The victim was apparently killed by a gunshot wound, according to police.

Investigators identified the suspects as Shantel Edlund, 43, of Sheridan, Casey Childers, 39, of Casper, and Leo VanBuskirk, 23, of Sheridan. Police said they expect first-degree murder charges will be filed in the case.

 

