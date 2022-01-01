News
Video: Zoo tiger shot while biting man’s arm as he screams
NAPLES, Fla. — Body camera footage released by authorities showed a man screaming in pain and pleading for help just before a sheriff’s deputy shot a Malayan tiger that had grabbed the man’s arm at a Florida zoo.
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office said the man was seriously injured Wednesday evening when he entered an unauthorized area near the tiger’s enclosure at Naples Zoo at Caribbean Gardens. The 8-year-old tiger named Eko later died.
The man worked for a third-party cleaning service contracted to clean restrooms and the gift shop, the sheriff’s office and the zoo said. He was hospitalized and his condition was not available on Friday.
The body camera video released Thursday by the sheriff’s office appeared to show the tiger’s jaw wrapped around the man’s arm between his hand and elbow .
“Please, please help me, please,” the man screamed during a nearly 9-minute call with a sheriff’s office dispatcher. The dispatcher is heard mistaking the man’s screams for a woman and calling him m’am during the call.
The man could be seen on video bracing his body against the enclosure with his leg in the air and his shoulder in the dirt.
A zoo statement said that after the facility had closed Wednesady to the public, 26-year-old River Rosenquist jumped a public barrier fence into an unauthorized area in front of the tiger habitat.
“It is believed that he was trying to feed or pet the tiger through the enclosure fence to the point where the tiger was able to reach him and pull his arm into the enclosure,” the statement said, adding a deputy rushed to the scene.
“After the deputy initially tried to get the tiger to release the arm, he was left with no option but to shoot the animal to save the young man’s life. The tiger was confirmed dead by Naples Zoo’s veterinarian,” the statement added.
According to the sheriff’s office, the tiger had retreated back into its enclosure after being shot.
The Malayan tiger is one of the smallest tiger species found throughout the southern and central Malay Peninsula and southern parts of Thailand, according to Malaysian Wildlife. It is the national symbol of Malaysia.
In 2016, a Malayan tiger attacked and killed a zookeeper at the Palm Beach Zoo. An autopsy found that Stacey Konwiser, 38, died of a fractured spine, a lacerated jugular and other neck injuries suffered when she was attacked by a 12-year-old tiger named Hati.
Timberwolves: Return to play coming out of health and safety protocols looks a little different for everyone
Taurean Prince and Anthony Edwards cleared health and safety protocols Tuesday but weren’t available for Minnesota’s game that night against the Knicks. So they watched from the sidelines as the Timberwolves fell to New York.
Jarred Vanderbilt was allowed back into the practice facility Wednesday, but only for a 1 on 0 workout in which no one else could be within six feet of him.
“No rebounder, no passer,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said. “Obviously, you’ve got to get them to run and there’s weight room stuff and you can instruct them from afar, but it’s kind of super unnatural.”
What can a player even get out of that?
“Luckily for him, he doesn’t need a lot of ball skill work,” Finch quipped. “It was just about getting his fitness back, and he was working on finishing and things that apply, for sure. He has to rebound his own misses, which is a workout in itself.”
What Vanderbilt could do Wednesday was entirely different than what Edwards and Prince could do upon their returns, Finch noted, “so it’s literally kind of a maze that you have to navigate.” It all depends on days in the protocol, symptoms and test results that show viral load. There is a science to what the NBA prescribes, and every player is different.
Edwards, for example, felt like he could play every day that he was in protocols and said he performed “better than I thought” in Thursday’s practice. While Naz Reid, who was in protocols for just a few days before testing out of them, battled to get his wind back in Tuesday’s contest. Patrick Beverley, who also made his return Tuesday, more so dealt with rust.
“Shots I hit in my sleep kind of went short (Tuesday),” Beverley said after the game. “We trust the work. Ain’t nothing to get too down on.”
Finch said returning players trying to find their rhythm and form will be the “collateral damage” of the virus ripping through various rosters. He said the best way to mitigate rust is to “try to push (players) to play as much and as early as you possibly can.” That’s the challenge for Minnesota as the majority of its roster returns to action. Edwards, Vanderbilt and Prince were all expected to play Friday in Utah, leaving only Karl-Anthony Towns, D’Angelo Russell and McKinley Wright IV on the sidelines due to health and safety protocols.
How will they respond upon their returns? Who knows. The virus and its impact on everyone is unpredictable. Finch said an opposing player the Wolves played recently ran up and down the floor in his return from protocols and said, “this COVID is no joke.”
“So these guys are just trying to get their lungs back,” Finch said. “PB, that wasn’t so much the case. He was pretty asymptomatic all the way through, but his rhythm, his touch, was off. So every guy’s going to be different. Some guys may have their wind and their touch off.”
Mall of America ‘back to normal’ after shooting, lockdown
Two people were injured in a shooting Friday evening at the Mall of America, according to Bloomington police. Their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
Bloomington Police Department officials said the shooting happened about 5 p.m. Friday.
An officer patrolling the third floor heard a gunshot and quickly found a male victim with a gunshot wound to the leg, according to Deputy Chief Kim Clausen. Police provided first aid and the person was transported to a hospital. A second male who was “probably grazed” by a bullet was treated at the scene and released, Clausen said.
Police believe an altercation led to the shooting. The male shooter fled the scene. No weapons were recovered.
At 5:42 p.m., the Bloomington Police Department announced on Twitter that the mall was “back to normal operation.” Mall shops closed as scheduled at 6 p.m., and a New Year’s Eve celebration was canceled, a mall spokesman said.
Police from Edina, Burnsville and Richfield responded to the shooting.
Excitement over returning players for CU Buffs men’s basketball tempered by surrounding disaster
At one point during practice on Friday morning, Colorado senior Evan Battey, his signature beaming grin stretched across his face, regarded his Buffaloes teammates lined along the baseline and bellowed an enthusiastic greeting.
“Dang, it’s so good to see you guys!” Battey exclaimed.
It perhaps was an appropriate sentiment throughout Boulder on Friday morning. Although CU’s senior forward was simply exuding his excitement at having a number of his previously quarantined teammates back on the floor, it was easy to picture Battey’s exclamation being exchanged among friends and family all across Boulder County.
As the Buffs got back to work following Thursday’s off day, CU’s jubilation at having the bulk of its team back on the floor following COVID issues was tempered by the surrounding disaster caused by the Marshall wildfire that decimated entire neighborhoods in Louisville and Superior.
While inside linebackers coach Mark Smith from the Buffs football team announced via Twitter his family had lost its home, CU men’s basketball coach Tad Boyle said no one in his program was directly affected by the fire. Nevertheless, everyone’s thoughts were with those in the athletic department who may not have been so fortunate.
“There’s a lot of people that work in Boulder and work at the university that were affected,” Boyle said. “There’s a lot of people who commute in to work and live in those areas. We’re lucky, but I know a lot of people were not. Our heart goes out to them, for sure.”
In far more positive news for the team, the Buffs welcomed most, but not quite all, of their quarantined players back to practice Friday. CU’s COVID outbreak forced the cancellation of the Dec. 21 showdown at home against Kansas, and early this week the Buffs’ two-game Pac-12 trip through Oregon was postponed.
The first of those postponed dates was rescheduled for Monday, with the Buffs beginning preparations for a showdown against the Oregon Ducks (8 p.m. MT, Pac-12 Networks). Boyle said Friday’s workout was the first time the Buffs have held five-on-five scrimmages since Dec. 20, the day before the canceled KU date.
“I wasn’t out for too long and the transition has been smooth,” said CU sophomore Jabari Walker, one of a handful of Buffs players whose planned trips to visit family instead turned into a holiday quarantine in Boulder. “I can’t complain. The only bad part was not playing Kansas and not being able to see my family.”
The Buffs still didn’t have quite all of their scholarship players participating at Friday’s workout, but it was close. And after previously indicating the Buffs might still be shorthanded for Monday’s game, Thursday’s announcement by the Pac-12 regarding a shift in COVID protocols might change that. The Pac-12 has opted to move the mandatory quarantine time for asymptomatic players from 10 days to five, following CDC recommendations from earlier this week. That change might allow the few CU players still sidelined to return to the mix by Saturday.
Two days of practice are required before quarantined players can be cleared to play games, meaning those few who weren’t at Friday’s workout will need to participate on Saturday in order to be eligible to play on Monday.
“The guys who were back (Friday) were going to be back, because we had the Christmas break we were able to use as days for quarantine,” Boyle said. “But now the guys that are hopefully back (Saturday) may not have been back for another four or five days.”
Priyanka Chopra Sweetly Kisses Nick Jonas On New Year’s Eve: ‘My Forever’
Ja Rule & Ashanti ‘Mesmerize’ Times Square With NYE Performance Of Their Hits
