News
Vikings’ to contend with Packers’ De’Vondre Campbell, being touted for having more than just Pro Bowl talent
Forget about the Pro Bowl, De’Vondre Campbell is now being likened to a hall of famer.
The Green Bay stalwart, who played at the University of Minnesota, is rated as the second-best linebacker in the NFL by Pro Football Focus, but he was a notable snub last month when Pro Bowl teams were named. Yet Packers coach Matt LaFleur had plenty of praise for Campbell leading into Sunday night’s game against the Vikings at Lambeau Field.
“I think anytime you have guys that are very talented and you combine that with their work ethic and the intelligence, then you start getting hall of famers, and I think that’s the type of player he is,’’ LaFleur said.
Nobody was thinking about measuring Campbell for a gold jacket when he spent 2016-19 with Atlanta and 2020 with Arizona. He was a good but hardly great player who started 70 of 75 games before signing as a free agent a modest one-year, $2 million contract with Green Bay.
But the difference this season has been huge. Campbell perhaps has been the most dominant linebacker in the NFL aside from Dallas rookie Micah Parsons, who is ranked No. 1 by Pro Football Focus. Campbell, called by LaFleur the “focal point of our defense,” leads the NFL with 95 solo tackles.
“I think it just has a lot to do with what being I’m asked to do,’’ Campbell said of his improvement. “My job responsibilities here are different than anything I’ve been asked to do before and I think I’m just being put in the right position to thrive and make plays.”
While Parsons was one of the two NFC inside linebackers selected for the Pro Bowl, the other was Seattle’s Bobby Wagner, ranked No. 12 by Pro Football Focus. That selection was mostly by reputation considering Wagner now has made eight straight Pro Bowls.
“I understand how this business works,’’ Campbell said of not being selected. “It is what it is. We have bigger aspirations than individual awards. When you handle business, all that stuff will come.’’
The Packers’ goal is to make the Super Bowl, and, at 12-3, they have the NFL’s best record with two games to play. But if the Packers make it that far, Campbell might not be available to be named a potential Pro Bowl replacement player.
Then again, there is the possibility of first-team all-pro. That team will be named on Jan. 14,
COLEMAN’S LAMBEAU MEMORY
Greg Coleman, a former Vikings punter, recently announced that he will retire as a Vikings broadcaster after more than 30 seasons on the job, including 21 as the sideline radio announcer. When Coleman, 67, was asked to name some of his top memories as a broadcaster, he recounted some games.
But one memory that Coleman mentioned happened before a game at Lambeau Field.
“Very few people know this but there was a very dear person who had lost her husband,’’ Coleman said of a friend. “Her husband was a Green Bay fan and his final wish was he wanted his ashes to be spread on Lambeau Field.”
So Coleman sprung into action before the Vikings played at Green Bay about 15 years ago.
“After the pregame, when the teams were off the field, I grabbed our (team) photographer and I told him what I was doing,’’ Coleman said. “I walked on the Green Bay logo and I spewed his ashes and a gust of wind came up and blew the ashes and he grabbed the photo and the wife and the kids said, “I see dad’s face.’’’
Coleman will make his likely final appearance Sunday at Lambeau Field while working for the Vikings, and he expects then to remember that moment.
BRIEFLY
If the Vikings (7-8) lose Sunday night, they will be eliminated from the playoffs if earlier in the day Philadelphia wins at Washington or if Atlanta wins at Buffalo and New Orleans defeats Carolina. Minnesota closes the season Jan. 9 against Chicago. “We know what’s at stake,’’ said wide receiver Justin Jefferson. “We know we need these next two games.’’ … The Packers will clinch the NFL’s No. 1 seed on Sunday night if they beat Minnesota and earlier in the day Dallas (11-4) loses to Arizona. … The Vikings will go for their third straight win over the Packers, something they haven’t done since 2008-09.
News
Working Strategies: Chasing big 2022 goals? Consider sequencing
Okay, we’re done. We’re well and truly done with 2021.
If you like how that sounds, then you’ll love this: 2022 can be the year for you. (Feel free to add a little dance step here.)
Although 2021 wasn’t a total washout — plenty of folks improved their work lives, for example — it’s certainly a good year to put behind us. We can do that by focusing on the future.
Traditionally, January is when we set goals and review what we’d like to change. That’s a good idea but the pandemic has been adding a wrinkle.
For one thing, some of the questions people are working through go way beyond the “lose 10 pounds” kind of resolutions. Keep a job? Leave a job? Start a business? retire? Go back to school? Move to another city or state? Buy a house? Downsize to less-expensive housing?
While it can be difficult to plan amidst so much uncertainty, the real issue here is trying to juggle multiple large-scale goals all at once.
This is the time for a super-sized goal-setting strategy: Sequencing.
You already know about dividing large goals into smaller steps. While that’s still important, it doesn’t tell you which goals to prioritize. Without a bigger perspective, you risk dabbling in everything without actually completing anything.
Sequencing is a strategy I use in my counseling practice, but also for myself, to help organize goals logically and avoid being overwhelmed by the sheer volume of change the goals represent.
Here’s an example, made up from a real person but with the details blurred: Greg is 55, has a bachelor’s degree in communications and a job he doesn’t adore in nonprofit marketing. He’d like to teach communications in a community college but knows he might need a Master’s degree. He also wants to pay off his mortgage and he definitely doesn’t want a student loan. But what about the cabin he’s always wanted? And the novel he keeps starting?
Right, that’s a lot. But it’s all possible if Greg identifies which attained goals can be leveraged to achieve the others — if he sequences, that is. He must also accept that some goals will need several years to unfold.
To start, he lists his goals: Teaching career, Master’s degree, paid-off mortgage, cabin, no student loan, novel.
Next, he confirms data and assumptions: What’s the mortgage balance? Is a Master’s required for teaching? Where and how much are cabins he would like? The trick here is to avoid getting lost in the weeds. He doesn’t need to visit cabins, for example — a rough idea from a Realtor’s report is enough for now.
Creative thinking also helps. What if his remaining mortgage needs 15 years on his current salary, but only six with a 10 percent salary increase that’s directed to his house payment?
Or, what if he could sell his house and purchase a condo outright, while partially paying for the cabin? He’d still have a mortgage, but it might be smaller.
And what about that Master’s? If he learns that the subject doesn’t matter as much as the degree itself (frequently true), he could shop for programs that fit best with his schedule. But what about the cost?
Remember that job he doesn’t love? This could be key. If Greg were to job hunt in the current market, a 10 percent raise and tuition reimbursement would not be unlikely.
Here’s a possible sequence for Greg’s goals. Year one, switch jobs. Year two, start an online Master’s degree. Year three, enhance teaching skills, perhaps by training others on needed subjects at work. Years four, five and six: Continue working full-time, complete Master’s, teach an evening course to test the dream, pay off or sell the house.
If nothing goes terribly wrong, Greg could be positioned to start a teaching career at age 62 while living in a debt-free home. Now he can put some attention to that novel.
On the other hand, if Greg starts with the novel, he might hesitate to switch jobs, or he might not find time for the Masters.
Likewise, beginning the Masters without tuition assistance could prolong the mortgage payoff. In his case, starting with a new job is the key for organizing and accelerating the other goals.
If you want 2022 to be the start of something new for you, think big and then think in sequence. With strategy, this year could be a turning point in your life. Happy planning to you!
Amy Lindgren owns a career consulting firm in St. Paul. She can be reached at alindgren@prototypecareerservice.com.
News
Former Damascus, Terps RB Jake Funk thrilled for return to M&T Bank Stadium with Rams: ‘You dreamed about being there on Sundays’
The last time Los Angeles Rams running back Jake Funk played at M&T Bank Stadium, he torched Dundalk for 270 rushing yards and seven total touchdowns — part of his Maryland single-season state record 57 — in guiding Damascus to the 2015 Class 3A state title.
As depleted as it is, the Ravens’ defense likely won’t allow a repeat of that performance Sunday, but that won’t prevent Funk from savoring a return to his home state.
“It’s just gonna be special,” the former Maryland running back said in a recent phone interview with The Baltimore Sun. “Just to be in a place where you dreamed about being there on Sundays as a high school kid and just being able to come back home, hopefully put on a good performance in front of a lot of people who supported me throughout my high school and college career.”
After his standout high school career in Montgomery County, Funk, 23, stayed in state to be part of the Terps’ backfield. He played sparingly his first two seasons in College Park before tears in his left ACL derailed his next two campaigns. Even as the coronavirus pandemic cut into his fifth college season, Funk made the most of his stint as Maryland’s lead back in 2020, leading the Big Ten in yards per carry at 8.6 and ranking second with 129 yards per game.
He made enough of a scattered impression for the Rams to use the first of their three seventh-round picks on him in the 2021 draft. He served as a kick returner and depth running back for Los Angeles before suffering what was originally believed to be a season-ending hamstring injury in Week 6. Instead, what was initially thought to be a tear was instead effectively a strain, allowing Funk to rehab the injury and return last week in time for this trip to Baltimore.
The experience of losing consecutive seasons to ACL tears made managing the hamstring injury simple, Funk said.
“It made this thing look like a piece of cake, honestly,” Funk said. “I mean, it wasn’t bad. It was kind of a secret, I guess you could say, that I was going to be coming back. A lot of people knew around the building, but we didn’t really publicize it. I didn’t feel the need to publicize it. But all the ACLs and injuries I’ve been through, man, I understand what it’s like dealing with injuries from the mental and physical side. So it was just easy. It was a piece of cake to me, honestly, compared to the ACLs and having a season-ending injury.”
Funk’s first game back, a 30-23 victory over the Minnesota Vikings, clinched a playoff berth for the Rams, with the NFC West title still up for grabs as they head the Baltimore. The Ravens are fighting to stay in the playoff hunt, needing to win Sunday to realistically have a shot at the postseason.
“He’s made a good recovery, done a great job with [vice president of sports medicine and performance] Reggie [Scott] and his group attacking it,” Rams coach Sean McVay said of Funk, who he called “a mature rookie” in the preseason.
The importance of the game to both teams only adds to Funk’s thrill about his homecoming. He’ll have basically his whole family in attendance, as well as several friends, many of whom will get their first chance to see him play in the NFL.
“Every game in this league is special, man, no matter what,” Funk said. “Just being in this league is special within itself. Being able to understand the stakes of the game, understand that I’m playing against my hometown team, really, it’s just going out there and enjoying it. It’s going to be special for everybody involved. Just going out there and playing the best ball we can as a team and hopefully come away with the win.”
News
Game time: Fast facts, odds, injury report and key info for Miami Dolphins (8-7) at Tennessee Titans (10-5)
DOLPHINS (8-7) vs. TITANS (10-5)
Kickoff: 1 p.m., Sunday, Nissan Stadium
TV: CBS (Chs. 4 in Miami-Dade, Broward; 12 in Palm Beach); RADIO: WQAM (560 AM), KISS (99.9 FM), WQBA (1140 AM, Spanish)
Coaches: Brian Flores is 23-24 in his third season with Dolphins; Mike Vrabel is 41-26, including playoffs, in his fourth season leading the Titans.
Series: The Dolphins lead the all-time series with the Titans/Oilers, 21-17, including playoffs. Miami has won three of the past four meetings.
Line: The Dolphins are a 3 1/2-point underdog; the over/under is 40.
Injuries: Dolphins — Reserve/COVID-19: S Brandon Jones, WR Preston Williams, DL Adam Butler, DT John Jenkins, WR Allen Hurns, WR Lynn Bowden; Injured reserve: WR Will Fuller (finger), RB Malcolm Brown (quadriceps), S Jason McCourty (foot), RB Patrick Laird (knee), DB Elijah Campbell (toe/knee), DB Jamal Perry (knee), LB Brennan Scarlett (knee), T Larnel Coleman (knee), T Greg Little (undisclosed), RB Jordan Scarlett (undisclosed), WR Tommylee Lewis (hip); Titans — Questionable: DL Larrell Murchison (knee), OLB Derick Roberson (illness); Reserve/COVID-19: DE Demico Autry, LB Jayon Brown, WR Julio Jones, DB Buster Skrine, OLB Bud Dupree, WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, OL Kendall Lamm; Injured reserve: RB Derrick Henry (foot), LB Rashad Weaver (leg) among 13 players on IR.
Noteworthy: The Dolphins’ Monday night win at the Saints, along with help received elsewhere in Week 16, put them in a position where they’re in the playoffs if they win their final two games. …
Miami’s playoff chances will go through ex-Dolphin quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who spent seven years in Miami. Since arriving in Tennessee, he replaced former first-round pick Marcus Mariota at quarterback and reached an AFC Championship Game in the 2019 postseason. …
The Titans are 4-3 without star running back Derrick Henry, a 2,000-yard rusher last year. Reports indicate he could return for the regular-season finale ahead of the playoffs. …
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s 70.1 completion percentage leads the NFL. He has thrown 15 touchdowns to nine interceptions. …
The Dolphins’ seven-game winning streak is their longest since 1985. They’re the first team to lose seven straight and then come back with seven consecutive victories in a season. Another win to the streak would be the franchise’s longest since reeling off 16 in a row between the end of the 1983 season and start to 1984. …
During the winning streak, Miami’s defense leads the NFL in sacks, total defense, scoring defense, third-down defense, red-zone defense and opponent passer rating. …
The Dolphins last played the Titans in the opener of the 2018 season, a 27-20 victory that took 7 hours, 8 minutes with two lightning delays on Sept. 9, 2018. The 1,209 days between meetings is the most Miami has had against an AFC foe since the NFL’s last expansion season with division realignment in 2002. …
Vikings’ to contend with Packers’ De’Vondre Campbell, being touted for having more than just Pro Bowl talent
Kylie Jenner Shows Off Growing Baby Bump In New Photo As She Reflects On 2021
Working Strategies: Chasing big 2022 goals? Consider sequencing
#RHOM Exclusive: Ravishing Rookie Guerdy Abraira Dishes On Her Luxe & Lucrative Event Planning & Miami’s ‘Attention Seeking’ Social Scene
Former Damascus, Terps RB Jake Funk thrilled for return to M&T Bank Stadium with Rams: ‘You dreamed about being there on Sundays’
Andy Cohen Goes On Drunken Rant About Bill De Blasio Live On CNN During NYE Show
Game time: Fast facts, odds, injury report and key info for Miami Dolphins (8-7) at Tennessee Titans (10-5)
Betty White’s Cause Of Death Revealed After ‘Golden Girls’ Star’s Heartbreaking Passing
Dan Reeves, who led two teams to the Super Bowl and coached the Giants during legendary NFL coaching career, dies at 77
Staff picks for Week 17 of the 2021 NFL season: Chiefs vs. Bengals, Dolphins vs. Titans, Steelers vs. Browns and more
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?
Simple Ways To Save Yourself From Identity Theft
Secure Credit Card Processing: Choose Your Service Provider Wisely
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities1 week ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News2 days ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News2 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News2 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News4 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
News4 days ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?