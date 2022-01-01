News
What a Minnesota snowplow driver wants you to know
When the snow starts to fall, that’s when Joseph Callan gets to work.
A transportation generalist with the Minnesota Department of Transportation, Callan can be your best friend on a snowy day. He drives a snowplow for the state agency, clearing the roads during and after a storm. Specifically, he plows the stretch of U.S. 63 between Stewartville and U.S. 52, including Minnesota 30.
This winter will mark his sixth year with MnDOT.
Having driven commercial vehicles since he was 21, Callan considers himself lucky to have the job at MnDOT, and takes pride in the work he does maintaining and calibrating the trucks, and clearing a road for those who need to travel.
We asked him what drivers should know when they see a snowplow on the road.
How many miles do you drive at night when there’s a big snowfall?
“Usually our shift is 12 hours, and during that time you can see anywhere between 150 and 300 miles depending on how heavy the snow is or how severe the storm is. But generally you’ll see us right around 225 miles in that time. When we have iron down, we’re not going to go over 30 mph.”
Faster, Callan explained, and the sand gets thrown off the road, which wastes taxpayer dollars.
What is the biggest part of the job, aside from driving the plow?
“Before the storm, everyone’s given a chance to go through their truck. You’re making sure your cutting edges are going to last through the storm.”
“I’m in charge of calibrating each truck every year here in Rochester. So I’m going through and making sure when we’re telling it to put out 400 pounds (of sand and salt) a lane mile, that it’s not going to put out less or more than that.”
What was the worst storm you remember?
“A couple of years ago we had that blizzard, I think it was about two years ago. I remember within 30 minutes hearing about five of my fellow plow drivers getting stuck. They went off the road. At that point I was on I-90, and the only way I made it back, because I was plowing in Stewartville, is I looked for those 1/10th-mile markers. I knew to stay between them and look for the ones on my right-hand side, and I stayed just to the left of them, and I did that for about 7 miles to make it back into town.”
Despite the height of the trucks, Callan said visibility, especially with the truck’s flashing lights reflecting off the falling snow, is “not so great.”
“And that’s why we go slow,” he said.
What do motorists do on the road that you wish they wouldn’t?
“It’s something I call ‘crowd the plow.’ Especially when we get on an intersection. When we hit 5 mph, our sander automatically shuts off because we don’t want to pile a bunch of sand there. So when I start going and hit 5 mph, I will start throwing sand automatically right on their car.”
Callan said drivers are safer behind a plow, and he worries when someone tries to pass him on the road or drives in a blind spot.
“If I hit a snowdrift, even at 20 mph, I can be moved into the next lane without any notice,” he said. “You get into a snow drift at least 3 feet tall, which you can out on some of the highways, if there’s ice underneath, it can push some of our smaller trucks out into the next lane.”
Have you ever hit anything like a parked car if it was buried under the snow that you couldn’t see?
“Luckily no. I’m sure I’ve hit a mailbox or two.”
Drivers usually take the same route from one year to the next, so even in a blizzard, wherever he’s plowing, it’s a road he knows well, Callan said.
After a storm, he and his colleagues will go back to widen turn lanes, clean snow from spots where they’re no storage space and haul the snow in dump trucks to make more room for the next storm.
What is the best part about driving a plow?
“When the storm stops and you see this just beautiful white blanket of snow on the ground, and you go through and you clear it, you see your job is done,” Callan said. “The next person coming down the road, it could be my wife, it could be my grandfather, and I’ve just made it that much safer for them to get where they’re going.”
Ask Amy: Receptionist wants some co-worker courtesy
Dear Amy: I am a receptionist.
I love my job, and my co-workers are great.
There is, however, one thing that bugs me.
My desk is in a common area where the mail bins are, and co-workers often chat around my desk.
Some of them talk about parties they are going to, which I am not invited to.
I don’t expect to be invited to all the parties — some of them are “team-building parties,” so of course I would not be invited to other teams’ gatherings.
We sometimes all go out to lunch and have the occasional get-together after work, which is nice.
But with the holiday season, they’re talking about a party that I am not invited to, which is definitely a “friends-from-work” party — and not a team-building party.
I think it is rude to talk about parties in front of people who are not invited.
How do I “politely” tell them to stop talking about these gatherings in front of me? It’s like I am invisible to them!
— Uninvited
Dear Uninvited: I agree that it is rude to discuss a private gathering in front of someone who has not been invited. I think this is a basic rule most of us learned in elementary school, and yet seem to forget later in life.
Colleagues shouldn’t talk about work at an office party and shouldn’t talk about parties at work.
Friendships form at work, and work friends have every right to enjoy their relationships and to get together outside of the office.
Discussing these gatherings in front of others is a familiar complaint to supervisors and HR departments. If you have a supervisor you can talk to, you might ask them to gently remind your colleagues that your workstation is public and that they shouldn’t entertain private conversations there.
Depending on how well you know these co-workers, you could also handle this yourself — in a lighthearted way, by saying a version of: “Helllooooo, I’m sitting right here.”
Dear Amy: My 6-year-old granddaughter hasn’t been vaccinated because the parents have opposing views, even though they are both fully vaccinated.
I have calmly voiced my opinion by explaining why she needs to be vaccinated.
I say “calmly,” but internally I’m upset and extremely worried.
Are there any strategies to get the one parent to agree to vaccinate the child, or should I stay out of it?
— Worried Gram
Dear Gram: In November, I published a heartbreaking account of a previous pandemic, which outlined the terrible risks of transmission of some viruses, as well as the miracle of vaccination. I’m reprinting it here:
“My mother died in 1957 in the Asian flu pandemic. I caught the virus at school (I was in kindergarten) and passed it on to her.
We lived in Aurora, Ohio.
My teacher didn’t know there was at least one student in her classroom who passed it on to me, and perhaps other students. No one was masked.
I remember being quite sick, and I remember my shock and sadness as a 5-year-old on the morning that my mother died.
Catching that illness at school created deadly havoc in our home and has haunted me my whole life.
I’m 69 years old now, and the loss of my mother certainly changed the lives of my sister and our father.
This COVID-19 pandemic has brought back many memories, and I am a strong advocate of precautions, including masks and vaccines.
Please continue to emphasize masks and vaccines in your column.
Signed: Reverend Dr. Kay Palmer Marsh”
It’s hard to understand why these parents would choose protection for themselves, but not their child.
The good news for you — and your family — is that you and the child’s parents are vaccinated (and hopefully boosted) and are thus protected from the worst outcome of the disease, should your granddaughter carry the virus home.
However, you have already made your case to them.
Stay calm, try not to worry, and if they bring this up, urge them to follow the advice of their child’s pediatrician and the CDC.
Dear Amy: Responding to the heartbreaking letter from “Gutted in Illinois,” who had just gone through an extremely traumatic birth, only to have her mother-in-law refuse to help, you didn’t suggest that her husband should step up.
I would encourage anyone else in the situation to call on family members/husband to assist with confrontations AND housework!
— Been There
Dear Been There: “Gutted” didn’t mention a husband, and I was left wondering if he was on the scene.
(You can email Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)
Mac Jones needs to get his mojo back against the Jaguars
The Patriots are in dire need of a “get right” game.
After suffering losses to Indianapolis and Buffalo, and essentially getting punched in the mouth in both games, the Patriots need to right the ship.
The two-win Jacksonville Jaguars should be just what the doctor ordered, especially for Mac Jones, who needs to get his mojo back especially after seeing his performance slip in recent weeks.
Going against a defense that currently ranks 30th in the league in DVOA, Football Outsiders’ opponent-and-situation-adjusted efficiency metric, should help Jones get back in the groove. The offense as a whole should also get the needed jump start.
Naturally, Jones isn’t taking the Jaguars lightly, even if they’re surrendering 26.4 point per game, and have been decimated by COVID-19 cases.
“This week, I know the Jags have a good defense and they bring a lot of different looks, a lot of different pressures, spin-the-dial, and all that,” he said. “It’s what they do, they’re really good at it, and they bring a lot of pressure. We know we have to be ready for it.”
Here’s how Jones and the offense can get back into a groove against the Jags:
1. Get Mac back in rhythm
Of late, Jones and the offense have started slowly. They haven’t scored in the first quarter the past two games, and have just scored seven points heading into halftime taking into account both games.
That has to change.
And to accomplish the mission, the Patriots have to get Jones back in a groove, back into a rhythm throwing the football.
Josh McDaniels can design some simple throws at the outset to get that in motion, and get Jones in rhythm right away.
Along with that, receivers have to run good routes, and secure the football. There have been a few too many drops of late.
“The passing game execution this week will be much the same as we need it to be every week,” said McDaniels. “We have to do a good job across the board in protection, reading the routes the right way, running good routes, throwing accurately, making good reads and then finishing the play with the ball.”
2. Win the trench war
Whether it’s protecting Jones, or setting the run game in motion, the Patriots line needs to once again assert itself.
The Patriots need to get back to dictating play offensively, which was their forte before the bye week. In order to do that, it has to start with the line.
Jacksonville doesn’t exactly feature the best defensive front, so it behooves the Patriots to take advantage.
Specifically, the Jags are particularly vulnerable against the run. Last week, they allowed 273 rushing yards to the Jets. On the season as a whole, Jacksonville is toward the bottom of the league in terms of run defense.
They’re better against the pass (14th overall), which means the boys up front have to do a better job keeping Jones upright. Linebacker Josh Allen is their leading sack man (5.5) but it remains to be seen if he’ll play, given he tested positive for COVID-19 at the beginning of the week.
3. Unlock Jonnu Smith
It’s Week 17. And nary a peep from tight end Jonnu Smith, save for his blocking in the run game.
He’s too talented to be just a blocking tight end. McDaniels has to find ways to make him a more relevant piece of the offense.
He needs to find ways to get the ball in Smith’s hands to give the offense a lift. Jacksonville is a good place to start.
“He’s a player that can do some things with the ball in his hands,” McDaniels said during a video call. “We know that. Very talented guy, works really hard. I’ve got to do better to get him the ball.”
The Patriots offense has struggled across the board the last couple of weeks. To this point, Smith has just 27 catches for 274 yards and a touchdown. McDaniels needs to see if he can squeeze more out of the tight end.
Tainted: Try telling the whole Vulcan story next time
Tainted
A great big Tainted to the Pioneer Press regarding the Winter Carnival Snapshots magazine in home-delivered copies of the Dec. 24 edition. There were 48 pages and only one small paragraph on page 41 relating to the Vulcans and it was basically a shot on the organization. Obviously, the people responsible for that magazine don’t have the first clue as to who these volunteers are and what they really are about. Not to mention the “Vulcans Kiss Off” button at the end of the article. “Decidedly creepy”, really, give me a break. This looks like just another focus on a small negative hatchet job.
Countless hours have been spent by many, many Krewes visiting nursing homes, hospitals and schools, not to mention going to private homes by invitation to visit a sick friend or relative who may need cheering up, making appearances at wedding receptions, private parties and other events all by invitation and putting on a clean fun show for those requesting them.
Fire and Brimstone, the parent organization of the Vulcans, is a fund-raising machine, donating thousands of dollars to charities across the realm and it has been happening for years, so they aren’t just starting to clean up their act. The inside of the cover page has a paragraph that begins “Information in this publication is carefully compiled to ensure accuracy.” Try telling the whole story next time.
Mike Hermes, General Flameous, 1996 Vulcan Krewe
Sainted
On Dec. 22 or 23 at a Kwik Trip in Oakdale, an amazing young man bought a beautiful rose accompanied by a small reindeer and had the clerk give it to me. He was out the door before I could do anything. Just wanted him to know it was my best present ever. Thank you a million.
Penny Huonder, Stillwater
Sainted
I would like to thank the members of the National Guard who ran a testing site at the Inver Grove Heights Memorial community Center. I was one of many was able to get tested for COVID-19 before Christmas. I was able to get tested in less than 20 minutes.
It made for a much more comfortable gathering with the family for the holidays. Thank you and God bless you.
Bob Miller, Eagan
