Winter Weather Advisory issued for parts of St. Louis area; snow possible
ST. LOUIS — A wintry mix of rain, ice, sleet, and light snow is possible for parts of the FOX 2 viewing area this New Year’s weekend.
A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect for several counties in the region from 6 a.m. Saturday until 6 a.m. Sunday. Those counties include:
- Lincoln County
- Gasconade County
- Greene County
- Montgomery County
- Perry County
- Phelps County
- Warren County
Pike County will also be under a Winter Storm Warning from 6 a.m. Saturday until 6 a.m. Sunday.
The most impactful winter weather is expected from Kansas City to Quincy to Peoria. The St. Louis area is on the southern edge of all this, with a storm that will be mostly rain.
Temperatures will fall throughout the day on Saturday, nearing the low 30s by 5 p.m. That colder air will arrive sooner to the northwest of St. Louis.
Rain will change to light freezing rain and sleet from Bowling Green to Hermann during the morning, then to light snow through the afternoon. This part of the area, including sections of I-70 and US Route 61, could see accumulations of ice around 1/10 of an inch. Snowfall and sleet accumulations will be around 1 inch.
Most of the rest of the region will see cold rain Saturday as temperatures fall. As temps reach freezing around sunset, there could be a break in the precipitation. Then, patchier freezing drizzle and light snow could move into the area late Saturday night into the early hours of Sunday. There could be enough snow to create a dusting of 1/4 of an inch in spots, so this will likely be our first measurable snowfall of the winter season.
Download our app for weather alerts:
It looks like all precipitation will have exited by sunrise Sunday. By then, the story will be the bitter cold. We may wake up to wind chills near zero and temps in the 10s. Highs will struggle back into the low 20s.
The weather may impact travel north of St. Louis on I-70, I-35, and even I-55 through central Illinois. While minimal ice and snow are expected locally, it does not take a lot for bridges and overpasses to become slick. Black ice issues may arise Saturday night into Sunday morning.
Colorado woman arrested after children were fatally stabbed
GLENWOOD SPRINGS — A western Colorado woman has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder after her children, ages 18 and 11, were fatally stabbed, the Glenwood Springs Police Department said.
Claudia Camacho-Duenas, 37, was arrested Thursday after officers responded to a reported stabbing at 2:30 p.m.
The victims were taken to the hospital where they died of their injuries, police said. Their names have not been released.
A bystander, who was restraining the woman when police arrived, told officers that Camacho-Duenas was responsible for the assault. The initial assault began in an apartment and continued out into a parking lot, police said in a statement.
No phone listing could be found for Camacho-Duenas, and it’s not clear if she has an attorney who could speak on her behalf. She was listed on the Glenwood County jail roster on Friday afternoon.
Officials gave no information about a potential motive for the stabbing.
No. 1 Alabama rolls into title game, beating Cincinnati
ARLINGTON, Texas — Brian Robinson Jr. ran for a career-high 204 yards and top-ranked Alabama rolled into yet another national championship game by overwhelming the first non-Power Five team to make the College Football Playoff.
Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young threw three touchdown passes while mostly avoiding Cincinnati’s standout cornerbacks and the Crimson Tide beat the Bearcats 27-6 in the CFP semifinal at the Cotton Bowl on Friday. It was the sixth semifinal victory in a row for the Crimson Tide.
Alabama (13-1) has missed the four-team playoff only once and will try to win its second national title in a row and fourth in the eight seasons of the CFP format with coach Nick Saban. The Crimson Tide will play either No. 2 Michigan or No. 3 Georgia, the previously undefeated team Alabama beat for the SEC title, in the championship game Jan. 10 in Indianapolis.
Alabama clearly was doing what it could to minimize the impact of cornerbacks Ahmad Gardner and Coby Bryant, and pretty much succeeded with Robinson pounding on the ground and Young throwing a lot of short, safe passes — though he did find hit Ja’Core Brooks for a 44-yard catch-and-run TD on a play away from the standout defenders for a 17-3 lead just before halftime.
The Crimson Tide opened the game with 10 consecutive runs before putting three receivers opposite of Gardner, who hasn’t given up a TD in coverage in his college career. Young found Slade Bolden open in the left flat for an 8-yard TD pass that put Alabama ahead to stay.
With their own dynamic quarterback in Desmond Ridder, the NFL prospect who returned for an extra season for just this chance, the Bearcats (13-1) were the nation’s only undefeated team until facing the playoff standard bearer.
Ridder was sacked six times and outside of a 9-yard run on the opening play of the second half never got to be hurt Bama with his feet. He was 17 of 32 for 144 yards.
Young completed 17 of 28 passes for 181 yards in the playoff game, four weeks after setting an SEC championship game record with 421 yards passing in a win over Georgia and three weeks after becoming the first Crimson Tide QB to win the Heisman Trophy.
GATOR BOWL
NO. 20 WAKE FOREST 38, RUTGERS 10
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Hartman threw three touchdown passes, two to tight end Brandon Chapman, and Wake Forest beat Rutgers in the Gator Bowl to reach 11 wins for the second time in program history.
Hartman completed 23 of 39 passes for 304 yards. He added 21 more yards rushing and pushed his touchdown total to 50 this season — 39 passing and 11 rushing. A.T. Perry caught 10 passes for 127 yards and a score.
The Demon Deacons (11-3) controlled the game from the start, scoring on their first three drives and opening a double-digit lead just before halftime. It played out about as expected given Rutgers (5-8) was a late replacement for No. 23 Texas A&M.
The Aggies pulled out because of a lack of available players due to injuries, opt-outs, transfers and COVID-19 issues. The NCAA gave Rutgers the first shot at filling the void because it had the highest Academic Progress Rate score of all the eligible 5-7 teams.
Rutgers coach Greg Schiano hastily gathered his players from Christmas break and held two practices in a heated bubble before heading south. They got in two more in nearby Ponte Vedra Beach this week before taking the field.
SUN BOWL
CENTRAL MICHIGAN 24, WASHINGTON STATE 21
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Lew Nichols III ran for 130 yards and a touchdown, leading late replacement Central Michigan past Washington State in the Sun Bowl.
The Chippewas (9-4) ended a five-game bowl losing streak with their fifth consecutive victory this season. When Boise State opted out of the Arizona Bowl because of COVID-19 issues, Central Michigan shifted about 300 miles east from Tucson, Arizona.
Miami skipped the Sun Bowl for COVID-19 reasons as well. Central Michigan stayed in Arizona before bussing to El Paso the day before the game.
It was the first bowl victory for the Chippewas since beating Western Kentucky in the 2012 Little Caesars Bowl.
Washington State (7-6) never could get its offense going in the first half, finishing with just 53 yards and trailing 21-0 at the break.
Giants center Billy Price expected out Sunday after family tragedy
Giants center Billy Price and his wife tragically lost a baby boy 15 weeks into pregnancy this week, and Price is doubtful to play Sunday in Chicago as he and his family mourn.
“It is with the most shattered hearts that we have to share the news of our Baby Boy gaining his Angel Wings and being with God in heaven,” Price posted on Instagram. “We are heartbroken that this is our new reality and cannot wrap our heads around it.”
Price added he and his wife “pray that no one ever has to endure this pain and I pray for everyone who already has gone through this or are going through it now. It is hands down the hardest and most painful experience we have ever been through. We are so grateful for the 15 weeks we had with our baby, the excitement our boy gave us & the amount of love and joy we have felt watching him grow and my wife’s body change.”
Head coach Joe Judge said the Giants “fully support Billy and his wife” as an organization regardless of when he decides to return to the team.
“We fully support Billy, fully support Billy as an organization, him and his wife and their family and what they’re going through right now,” Judge said Friday. “We left the door open to Billy in a lot of ways in terms of whatever he needs from us. When I talked to him earlier in the week, I let him know, ‘Hey, listen, if you’ve got to come in here and let this be a distraction, if you want to stay engaged with the game plan, if you want to come out and practice and blow off some steam and hit the weight room, whatever you’ve got to do.’
“He’s dealing with something that a lot of us have been blessed that we haven’t had to deal with,” Judge continued. “He’s going through something personally that we’ve got to make sure we account for and give him support as an organization, as a person. I wouldn’t fully rule him out at this moment, but he has not been at practice with us. He’s not been in-person in the meetings. The Zoom’s been available to him, but we’re letting him and his wife right now have the time they need and fully supporting him in what they’re going through.”
Price did show up at the facility for Covid testing Friday, but he is not expected to play. Matt Skura is expected to start at center in front of QB Mike Glennon with Wes Martin at left guard.
Skura has been starting at left guard but was benched for Martin halfway through last week’s loss to the Eagles.
THIS IS 40
Judge turned 40 years old on Friday.
“Trying to keep that quiet most of the day,” Judge said with a smirk, when wished a happy birthday. “So I appreciate it.”
Judge said when he starts talking about the weather for a game like Sunday’s in Chicago, “a lot of the players look at me and they start rolling their eyes like, ‘Alright, old people talk about the weather, that’s what this guy’s doing.’”
Reminded again of his age, Judge evoked Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy’s famous rant.
“I am a man now, I am 40,” he said with a laugh.
MR. DEPENDABLE
Practice squad guard Isaiah Wilson missed Friday’s practice due to what the Giants called an “illness.” He missed practice one day after offensive line coach Rob Sale implied Wilson wasn’t acting professionally behind the scenes and said Wilson wasn’t dependable. Wilson, 22, has missed practice in three different weeks due to an “illness,” per the team, since the start of November. The team is short on offensive linemen this week and he still remains a complete afterthought.
WORK IT
Judge said next Tuesday’s workout of offensive linemen, reported Thursday by the Daily News, will be a “good mix” of interior linemen and tackles. He said the purpose is a “combination” of futures looks and possible contributors for the Giants’ season finale in Week 18 against Washington.
“It’s a look at who’s out there as far as the futures and see if we can go ahead and fill any roster spots going forward before we get to free agency and the draft, as well as who may be available next week,” Judge said. “We’ve got to make sure that we go ahead and look and make sure we have depth for the game next week. If that’s something that we think we can add and they can give a contribution, we’ll consider that, as well.”
WHAT RECEIVERS?
WRs Kadarius Toney (shoulder), John Ross (knee/Covid ramp up) and Collin Johnson (hamstring) did not practice Friday and are out Sunday. With Sterling Shepard (torn left Achilles) and Darius Slayton (Covid) also unavailable, the Giants have to roll with a skeleton crew: Kenny Golladay and some combination of practice squadders Pharoh Cooper, David Sills V, Alex Bachman and Travis Toivonen. Sills, made his first NFL catch last Sunday in Philadelphia but drew more praise for finishing an impressive first quarter block in the running game. The Giants will need that above all against Chicago when they commit to the ground to protect Glennon’s shortcomings at quarterback … CB Adoree Jackson (quad/Covid ramp-up), DT Austin Johnson (foot), TE Chris Myarick (hip) and OT Nate Solder (Covid ramp-up) are questionable. Solder is expected to start at right tackle after missing the Philly loss … Andy Dalton is starting at QB for the Bears.
