News
Winterfest 2021 is canceled due to COVID including NYE celebration
ST. LOUIS – The remainder of Winterfest 2021 has been canceled, including the New Year’s Eve celebration, due to increasing cases and concerns of COVID-19.
The announcement was made Thursday afternoon by the Gateway Arch Foundation. The event was slated to run through Sunday, Jan. 2.
Following guidance from the St. Louis City Health Department and the St. Louis Regional Pandemic Task Force amid increased and overwhelming concerns about the COVID-19 virus, we felt this was the best way to proceed during such an unprecedented global situation,” the press release states.
“We are very disappointed that we are unable to hold this event for our guests and supporters. But we know it’s the right decision based on the information we have today.”
The organization is reaching out to exhibitors and attendees with information on full refunds.
“We thank everyone who supported Winterfest this year. We look forward to bringing you Winterfest 2022 as a bigger, brighter festival,” the press release states.
News
Chicago sports communities — from the Bears to the Cubs’ Jed Hoyer — and NFL figures help raise more than $1 million for the son of late ESPN reporter Jeff Dickerson
The NFL and Chicago sports communities have helped raise more than $1 million — and counting — to support the family of late ESPN reporter Jeff Dickerson, who died Tuesday at age 43 after a yearlong battle with colon cancer.
Dickerson’s wife, Caitlin, died from complications from melanoma in 2019 at age 36. The couple is survived by their 11-year-old son, Parker.
Parker’s aunt on Tuesday started a GoFundMe page with the goal of raising $100,000 to support his education, health and athletics, his love of which is well known to anyone who knew Dickerson.
In three days, some of the biggest names in the NFL, Chicago sports and media contributed in honor of Dickerson, who was known for his talent and professionalism as a journalist and his positivity, kindness, humor and love of his family.
The Bears, the team Dickerson covered for 20 years, donated $25,000. So, too, did the Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay and Washington Football Team owners Dan and Tanya Snyder.
Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie donated $10,000, and Chicago sports figures Tom Ricketts, Andy Dalton and Anthony Rizzo, journalist Jay Glazer and the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation were among other big donors.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who has 8.9 million Twitter followers, has been promoting the fund on his account by thanking those who donate, including other NFL teams, Jed Hoyer, Theo Epstein, Tom Waddle, Charles Leno Jr. and the Loyola men’s basketball team, for which Dickerson served as a broadcast analyst.
Obvious Shirts, a Chicago apparel company, created orange and blue T-shirts with “JD” printed over a bear logo and is donating 100% of the profits to the fund. The company has made a $28,500 donation on the page already and tweeted Thursday morning that donations from the shirts had topped $40,000.
Meanwhile, tributes to Dickerson have poured in. Bears coach Matt Nagy, safety Eddie Jackson and wide receiver Darnell Mooney all offered their condolences to Dickerson’s family at the beginning of their virtual news conferences Wednesday.
“Obviously it’s a tough day for all of us,” Nagy said. “We know how much Jeff meant to all of us. … I was able to have four good years being able to learn who he is as a person and get to hear his stories, and when I think about Jeff, I think about how positive he was. Which we all talk about. He was always glass half-full. With me, he was always very supportive and respectful, which is pretty neat in this day and age to have somebody like that from the very start. And I appreciated that.”
News
Jerry Jeudy, Bradley Chubb test positive for COVID-19 as Broncos lose more starters ahead of Chargers game
A day after canceling practice for the first time this season, the Broncos’ coronavirus problem got worse Friday.
Receiver Jerry Jeudy and outside linebacker Bradley Chubb are among those who tested positive Friday, coach Vic Fangio said, ruling them out for Sunday’s game at the Los Angeles Chargers. Jeudy and Chubb make it at least seven Denver starters on the COVID-19/reserve list.
Fangio said there could end up being “15 to 18” Broncos on the list when the results are finalized later today. Courtland Sutton could also be among them. Fangio said there’s been no talks yet between the league and the team about postponing Sunday’s game.
“Until I’m told otherwise, I’m ready for a 1:05 kickoff west-coast time,” Fangio said.
Right tackle Bobby Massie and cornerback Bryce Callahan were added to the list Thursday, after placing Tim Patrick and dime back Caden Sterns on the list Wednesday. Nose tackle Mike Purcell was also placed on the list earlier in the week, but still has a good chance to clear protocols for Sunday, Fangio said.
Additionally, tackle Calvin Anderson (on injured reserve), outside linebacker Andre Mintze, outside linebacker Stephen Weatherly, cornerback/special teamer Mike Ford and practice squad wideout Tyrie Cleveland remain in COVID protocols and none of those reserves will be cleared by Sunday.
Fangio said defensive line coach Bill Kollar is also in COVID protocols and out for Sunday. Fangio said Mike Hiestand will take over Kollar’s duties.
The Broncos will now face the Chargers without their starting quarterback (Teddy Bridgewater remains in concussion protocol), two of their top three receivers (Patrick, Jeudy), three of their top four outside linebackers (Chubb, Cooper and Weatherly), their nickel and dime backs (Callahan and Sterns, respectively) and an offensive line starter (Massie).
Inside linebacker Kenny Young (concussion) and Ronald Darby (shoulder) are questionable, Fangio said.
News
Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99
LOS ANGELES — Actress Betty White, whose saucy, up-for-anything charm made her a television mainstay for more than 60 years, has died. She was 99.
People and the Washington Post reported White’s death.
Her witty style gave life to a roster of quirky characters over more than a half-century. They included the oddball Rose Nylund in “The Golden Girls” and the outspoken caretaker on “Hot In Cleveland.”
She also drew laughs with occasional salty one-liners in the 2009 comedy “The Proposal” and the horror spoof “Lake Placid.” By popular demand, she hosted “Saturday Night Live” in 2011.
White once said her character Sue Ann Nivens in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” could be “icky-sweet” but was “really a piranha type.” That role brought her two Emmys.
Associated Press writer Lynn Elber contributed.
Trending
