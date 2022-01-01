News
Xcel working to restore power and heat cut by high wind, wildfires ahead of colder temperatures
Xcel Energy Colorado said about 15,000 customers remained without power as a result of Thursday’s catastrophic wind storm and fire in Boulder County, and that 500 employees and contractors are working to restore service ahead of a winter storm expected to drop in temperatures into the single digits.
“This has been an incredibly challenging time for many of our communities, and we are working hard to restore power and natural gas to customers,” said Alice Jackson, president of Xcel Energy Colorado in a news release. “Our hearts go out to everyone affected by the wildfires, and we are calling in extra hands from across the region and beyond to safely restore service wherever possible. Conditions continue to be challenging, so we thank customers for their patience as our crews continue to work around the clock.”
About 350 Xcel workers and contractors are focused on restoring electricity, which is needed to power the blowers on furnaces, while another 150 are focused on restoring the natural gas needed to provide heat. The gas supply in Louisville and Superior was cut off to prevent additional damage as the Marshall fire enveloped more than 500 homes.
The fire also damaged natural gas distribution infrastructure in the area, and to protect the wider system, Xcel implemented rolling power outages in several mountain counties Thursday night and urged customers in Summit and Grand counties to limit their gas consumption. Power was cut to limit the gas that furnaces consumed and prevent a larger collapse in the distribution system.
About 80% of customers who lost utility service because of the wind storm and fire had it restored overnight, but about 15,000 customers were still without service, the state’s largest utility said.
Although precipitation is desperately needed and will help dampen the remaining flames, the colder temperatures that are coming with the snow raise another set of concerns, said Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle at a press conference on Friday morning.
“I know that restoration of power is a major priority,” he said. “We were working closely with Xcel to do quick assessments where we can … to restore power where it is safe.”
Temperatures Friday night into Saturday morning are expected to dip below 10 degrees, raising the possibility of frozen pipes and additional damage to homes lacking utility service.
Another ongoing issue is with the water supply. As homes burned, they started leaking water, which reduced the water pressure needed to fight the flames, Pelle said. Low pressure can lead to infiltration and contamination of the water supply, which has triggered boiled water orders in Louisville and Superior.
Crash closes 270 SB to 64 WB ramp, expected to reopen by 1:30 pm
ST. LOUIS – A crash has closed the 270 southbound to 64 westbound ramp Friday morning.
The crash happened at about 9:30 a.m. MoDOT said the closure is expected to last until approximately 1:28 p.m.
It is unknown at this time if anyone was injured. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
3 Blues legends invest in medical marijuana dispensary in Chesterfield
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – Missouri’s first medical marijuana retail sale was just over a year ago, and now there are about 180,000 registered patients with authorized use cards. Just over 15,000 license holders are St. Louis County residents.
“Hippos” is the only medical marijuana dispensary operating in the Chesterfield Valley. It is a “seed-to-sale” company, meaning they grow what they sell. Two of their main investors are former Blues legends Brett Hull and Kelly Chase. The third is Barret Jackman. Hull and Chase had the details from the store in Chesterfield.
Hippos is located at 17409 – G Chesterfield Airport Road in Chesterfield. Click here for more information.
Top 5 in ’22: the St. Louis news stories that will have us talking
ST. LOUIS–One theme for 2022 could be “decisions, decisions”. You could probably make that argument for most years, but as we look at some of the biggest stories in the area heading into the new year, it feels like an apt place to start. Our region, like the rest of the world, faces decisions about how we’ll continue to address the COVID pandemic and its many facets. The St. Louis area faces many decisions about how to spend an unprecedented amount of money that will be flowing into the area for a variety of reasons.
Voters face many important decisions at the ballot box in 2022, highlighted by a U.S. Senate race that could have the nation’s attention. St. Louis and St. Louis County have choices to make about who will lead their respective police departments. And there’s a new man in charge on the field for the Cardinals, who will have many of his own decisions to make–assuming owners and players agree on a new contract in time to avoid disruption to the season.
In no particular, here’s a look at five stories to watch in 2022.
COVID
As 2022 begins, we still find ourselves in the midst of a pandemic almost two years later. More than a year into a vaccine regime, variants are the concern. Health officials are concerned that the St. Louis region is headed toward a “Winter Surge” thanks to the Omicron variant. The potential surge comes at the same time Attorney General Eric Schmitt has won a string of court victories related to limiting mitigation mandates for things like vaccines and masks. Many St. Louis area school districts will remove mask requirements when school returns in January. Will access to testing improve in 2022? Will more boosters be needed? Will children younger than 5 years old be able to get vaccinated? State lawmakers in 2021 passed legislation that limits public health orders. Will further measures to clarify those orders be on the table? So many of the questions we asked in 2021 will continue to get asked in 2022.
‘BILLION$’
Between the NFL settlement, COVID relief, and the recently passed federal infrastructure bill, there is an unprecedented amount of money being poured into the St. Louis region, on both sides of the river. Together it has the potential to make a generational impact on the region. While the funds coming by way of legislation have specific targets as drawn up by the law, the roughly $500 million from the settlement of the Rams lawsuit to be divided between the regional stadium authority, St. Louis and St. Louis County still has an uncertain future. Mayor Tishaura Jones and County Executive Sam Page haven’t disclosed the criteria that will be used to divide up the funds. Some city leaders have already said the city should get a greater cut than the county since the county didn’t contribute to efforts to keep the Rams in town. Will the regional stadium authority’s share go toward paying for upgrades at the convention center? The uncertainty speaks to one of the reasons some fans hoped the lawsuit would lead to an expansion team as part of a settlement. A team is a tangible asset the community can see instead of the result of a political deal.
US SENATE RACE
Roy Blunt’s decision not to seek re-election has created a crowded GOP primary field looking to keep what is widely believed to be a safe Republican seat in party hands come November. Former Governor Eric Greitens, state Attorney General Eric Schmitt, U.S. Rep. Billy Long, U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, St. Louis attorney Mark McCloskey and Missouri Senate Pro Tem Dave Schatz have already declared on the GOP side. U.S. Rep. Jason Smith has also been considering the race. Former State Senator Scott Sifton and Marine veteran Lucas Kunce have declared their intentions on the Democratic side. No one can file until February 22. Pundits have already wondered out loud if a Greitens primary win, in particular, would put the seat up for grabs in a general election, to the point where some are pleading with former President Donald Trump not to endorse the former governor who resigned under pressure of legal and ethical scandals in 2018. If Democrats sense that Greitens could clinch the GOP nomination, could it push a higher profile candidate into the race on their side?
POLICE CHIEFS WANTED
Both St. Louis and St. Louis County are in search of new leadership. Chief John Hayden announced he would step down in St. Louis this coming February, while Lt. Col. Kenneth Gregory is currently the Acting Chief after Mary Barton announced her resignation in July after accepting a $290,000 settlement for a discrimination complaint. As our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch report, the city’s search is tied up in political turf wars, while the county’s search hasn’t yet started.
NEW CARDINAL IN CHARGE
The youngest manager in a major league dugout to start the season will be Oliver Marmol, who succeeded Mike Shildt after Shildt got sideways with the front office and was fired in a move that stunned the baseball world. How will Marmol handle what could be a rushed start of the season depending on negotiations for a new collective bargaining agreement? How will he manage what very well could be the last year for both Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina in Cardinals uniforms? What about the expected arrival of the designated hitter, and juggling a bullpen? The Cardinals failed to add pitching depth last offseason, and were dangerously shorthanded when injuries struck the rotation in 2021. Has the front office done enough for 2022? How will Marmol respond if the major additions stop at pitcher Steven Matz?
