10 lingering questions for the 2022 St. Louis Cardinals

Suggest a Correction
ST. LOUIS- The Cardinals’ front office has done some of its work already in the 2021-22 offseason, hiring a new manager in Oliver Marmol, and signing free agent starter Steven Matz. But there’s lots left to do, whenever owners and the players’ association reach a new deal on a collective bargaining agreement. It is often said that a major league baseball season is a marathon and not a sprint, but when the CBA gets done, there will be a mini-sprint of signings and other transactions to fill out rosters. Here’s a look at 10 questions that need to get answers when the games start counting at some point in 2022:
The new man in charge on the field is former bench coach Oliver Marmol, who will be the youngest manager in Major League Baseball. He’s been getting ready for this opportunity for years, in no small part because of the support of the man who he succeeded. The relative speed with which the Cardinals hired Marmol after firing Mike Shildt is evidence the club thinks he’s more than ready for the challenge. Still, he takes the job at an uncertain time, with at least the potential for a truncated spring training or at worst, a shortened regular season due to the labor situation. How will he handle the other trappings of the job, like communicating with the media, and being where the buck stops in the clubhouse? He’s fortunate in that, as our news partners at the Post Dispatch have reported, John Mozeliak believes the everyday lineup is already set, meaning that barring any surprises, Marmol is a known commodity for the core of this team.
With 2022 set to be Yadier Molina’s final season and potentially the Last Dance for Adam Wainwright, their every move will be watched closely. They can break the all-time record for a pitcher-catcher tandem if they stay healthy and work together in twenty games. How will Marmol manage Molina’s famous workload, working in understudies Andrew Knizner and Ivan Herrera? As the season rolls on, there will be more of a focus on “is this the last time we see this or that” which has the potential for distraction.
The team has Jack Flaherty, Adam Wainwright, Miles Mikolas, Dakota Hudson and Matz under contract. Flaherty and Mikolas spent significant time on the injured list in 2021. Hudson made an impact late in the year after recovering from Tommy John surgery. Wainwright has been remarkable the past two seasons but he turns 41 in August. If 2021 taught the team anything, it’s that you can never have enough starting pitching, especially since only Wainwright and Matz assumed a pre-pandemic workload in 2021. While the high end of the free agent pool is running low, do they bring back JA Happ or Jon Lester as insurance? Does Matthew Liberatore keep working in Memphis or does he break camp with the big club as a spot starter out of the bullpen?
Alex Reyes was arguably the team’s best starter in spring training in 2021, until the club decided he would work out of the bullpen to start the season. He was dynamite as the team’s closer in the first half of 2021 but had a frustrating second half of homers and walks that ultimately saw him unseated by Giovanny Gallegos in the back end of the bullpen. The team has said he’ll get a chance to stretch out as a starter heading into 2022. It’s not every day that you have a player who could be one of your best pitchers or someone who you don’t want to expose in high leverage situations. Where the answer lies could shape the rotation or the bullpen.
2021 started with a handful of late inning options for the Cardinals, and at least publicly, the team didn’t really name Reyes as the “Closer” until well into the season. Will someone be pointed to as “the guy” out of spring? Gallegos stepped into the role and converted career highs in saves (14), appearances (73) and innings (80). The team was unable to bring back righthanded reliever Luis Garcia, who was part of the second half bullpen makeover last season and could have been in the mix to close.
The public chatter from the front office is that Paul DeJong, despite having been replaced as the starter by Edmundo Sosa after struggling at the plate in 2021, is deserving of a chance to regain his place. Once the market reopens, we’ll have a chance to see for sure if the Cardinals are at all interested in the historic free agent class of shortstops that still has Trevor Story and Carlos Correa out there. We don’t know what the new economics of the game will look like after a new CBA. If either of them were interested in a short term with a higher annual average value, St. Louis could be in position to pounce. Otherwise does shortstop turn into a rotating cast that could include Tommy Edman?
Barring something unforeseen, the organization’s top prospect will see the majors sometime in 2022. The converted third baseman has made the adjustment to second, and could find himself if not displacing the reigning National League Gold Glove winner at the position, then sharing it. Prospects in the Mozeliak era have traditionally not come up to the big leagues to sit, and the fact that Gorman hits from the left side is a big plus. What we don’t know yet is the playing equation that would generate acceptable use.
Gorman’s case to make the big club right from the start is obviously boosted by the expected arrival of a universal designated hitter. The team has hinted that it would use a DH as a way to give an existing position player the day off in the field as opposed to giving the bulk of the at-bats to a single player, so it would appear you can cross off the idea of the team adding someone like Nelson Cruz. Kyle Schwarber will continue to be a name that floats around in many fans’ minds until he signs somewhere, and for the Cardinals, would also potentially solve another question at the top of the order, which is…..
Marmol has said he sees potential for flexibility when it comes to lineups based on matchups as opposed to immovable lists of nine players. That would suggest that Tommy Edman, who turned into a doubles machine in 2021 but struggled in long stretches at the leadoff spot, won’t necessarily see the lion’s share of leadoff at-bats in 2022. Dylan Carlson has also shown he can handle the job at times. With Tyler O’Neill’s mixture of speed and power, there’s a case to be made for him in certain situations too.
The spring has generally been when the Cardinals have completed deals on contract extensions, most often to carry players through their arbitration years. It will be interesting to see if the result of the new collective bargaining agreement will encourage or discourage the practice. Candidates could include pitcher Jack Flaherty, outfielders Tyler O’Neill and Dylan Carlson, and infielder Tommy Edman.
PASADENA – There are levels to this game.
On one level you have C.J. Stroud throwing lightning bolts to Jaxon Smith-Njigba, 347 yards worth, and to Marvin Harrison Jr., whose father’s noggin is featured in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
On another, you have a freshman who tends to the pigs on the family farm, and played quarterback for the smallest football-playing high school in Utah. He threw the Rose Bowl-tying touchdown pass to a tight end whose prep career didn’t begin until he was a senior, and who made his reputation at the U. of San Diego.
Until nine seconds were left on Saturday, they were on the same level. Ohio State had 45, Utah had 45. But Stroud had the ball last, and he navigated the Buckeyes to Noah Ruggles’ field goal that won this exhausting Rose Bowl, 48-45.
It wasn’t the best one you ever saw. It wasn’t USC-Texas with Vince Young, or probably not USC-Penn State with Sam Darnold. There was too much casual tackling, at least until Ohio State’s defenders peeled some paint in the halftime locker room, and there was brutal special teams coverage throughout. Ohio State might have romped if not for Smith-Njigba’s fumble into the end zone, and for Clark Phillips III’s end zone interception of Stroud.
But no one has seen so many New Year’s explosions in such a short period of time. In a five-play span, Ohio State and Utah combined for four touchdowns. Stroud was finding so many receivers in so many wide-open spaces that OSU had a 21-point first half without even visiting the red zone.
But the redshirt freshman from Rancho Cucamonga also threw some pinpoint drones for touchdowns, especially the 30-yarder into the right corner to Smith-Njigba, who set an all-time all-bowl yardage mark, that put the Buckeyes ahead by seven and brought back images of Ben Roethlisberger to Santonio Holmes at the end of a Super Bowl.
Utah wanted to stop the run and make OSU one-dimensional. It did, and then Stroud displayed the fifth dimension.
“They went to some run-pass options in the second half, and tried to involve our linebackers,” said Utah “rover” Nephi Sewell. “Smith-Njigba is a great wide receiver, even though (Garrett) Wilson and (Chris) Olave weren’t there (sitting out). He really popped tonight, and he found the holes in our zone. He and Stroud have great chemistry.”
The Utes also had to shift running back Micah Bernard to cornerback in the second half. But after Cameron Rising toyed with the Buckeyes in the first half and hit nine of 12 passes, the Buckeyes denied Utah a second-half touchdown until 1:54 remained.
“They couldn’t cover us with their zone and, in man-to-man, we all feel like unguardable,” said tight end Brant Kuithe. “We had little hiccups here and there, and we had a few conversions we didn’t get. They showed different weaves and different pressures in the second half, and we couldn’t always pick it up.”
But what a late touchdown that was, at least in Milford, Utah, population 1,409.
Bryson Barnes, when he wasn’t tending to the pigs, was playing quarterback. Some FCS schools, like Southern Utah, had some interest, but Barnes had bigger dreams.
He became a preferred walk-on.
The Utes probably would have preferred for Rising to stay in, but Kourt Williams of the Buckeyes sacked Rising and bounced his head off the turf. Rising got up eventually but was in no shape to continue.
“I’m proud of Bryson,” Kuithe said. “He’s a blue collar guy who works his ass off. He did a great job leading us.”
Barnes took the Utes 57 yards to a 15-yard touchdown pass to Dalton Kincaid, the ex-Torero. Pass interference penalties helped, but there was too much time for Stroud, and too little time for Utah after coach Kyle Whittingham refused to use any timeouts on defense.
For a while Britain Covey looked to be the hero. He is the real Granddaddy of them all, still playing at 24.
Covey caught a TD pass and then made the stadium throb when he returned a kickoff 97 yards for Utah’s 28-14 lead.
He was philosophical afterward, like a lot of old people.
“What I love about football is that we have Bam Olaseni, who is 6-foot-8 and 340, and you look at me at 5-2 and 120 (really 5-8 and 170), and you put them on the same field,” Covey said. “You each have a niche. It gives everybody an opportunity, no matter what your body type is. You just put them together and you say, make it work.”
On the first day of the New Year, it often does.
HOUSTON – It didn’t matter to Rayjon Tucker that he met his new Nuggets teammates Friday afternoon. When he saw Facu Campazzo splayed on the baseline after taking a charge, Tucker bolted off the bench to lift his colleague up.
Such is the state of the Nuggets, who despite four coaches and four players in the NBA’s health and safety protocol, pounded the Rockets, 124-111, in Popeye Jones’ head coaching debut Saturday.
The longtime assistant, who joined the staff this season, filled in for fellow assistant David Adelman, who had filled in for Nuggets coach Michael Malone before him. The piecemeal Nuggets picked apart the Rockets, who didn’t make good on their New Year’s resolution to defend.
Instead, led by a career-high 22 points and 12 assists from Campazzo, along with 24 points and 11 rebounds from Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets won their third consecutive game with a trip to Dallas on tap for Monday.
Tucker, who was one of two 10-day hardship exceptions the Nuggets added in the past day, offered his trademark defense to Jones’ winning outfit. The team rejoiced when he buried a 3-pointer, his only basket, late in the fourth quarter.
The other 10-day addition, Carlik Jones, only joined the team on Saturday.
Aaron Gordon added 16 points and seven boards, and Will Barton logged 12 points and six assists. The Nuggets blasted the Rockets inside, with a 62-42 advantage on points in the paint.
While the mood correlated with the Nuggets’ sizable margin, injured Nuggets Michael Porter Jr. and Markus Howard were also in Houston with the team to enjoy the rout. Howard, who hurt his leg two weeks ago vs. Minnesota, even got shots up before the game.
Saturday’s win was such a feel-good effort for the Nuggets that even reserve Bol Bol saw significant rotation minutes. He had 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the field.
Much to the chagrin of Denver’s depleted coaching staff, Jokic picked up his fourth foul less than five minutes into the third quarter. It didn’t matter. At that point, the Nuggets had a comfortable 85-60 lead and were cruising.
More specifically, they were playing for each other. When JaMychal Green found Austin Rivers on a baseline cut for a two-handed jam, the entire bench stood in unison. During a timeout only moments later, Rivers walked to the bench with a grin, knowing how seldom those dunks had come this season.
Even though news broke on Saturday afternoon, Jones got the assignment on Friday via Malone.
“He gave me a call and said, ‘I got confidence in you,’” Jones recalled. “’Be yourself. You’re a positive guy. You played. You know what you’re doing.’”
Devising the game-plan, predicated on containing Houston’s guards and keeping them out of the paint, was a collaborative effort among the coaches that were available, Jones said.
“Obviously you keep (Malone) in the loop on everything that we’re doing and what we’re thinking, gameplan-wise, lineup-wise, and he said, ‘You know what, I don’t want to micromanage you,’” Jones said. “’You guys know what you’re doing.’”
After a bumpy start in the first quarter, the Nuggets offense took off behind Campazzo, whose energy and playmaking was infectious. Whether it was diving headfirst for a loose ball on defense or mowing down the lane on offense, Campazzo’s imprints were everywhere as the Nuggets assembled a 77-55 halftime lead.
Their 47-point second-quarter eruption was filled with highlights. On one, Campazzo threaded an assist through a Houston defender’s legs en route to a Green dunk. On another, Campazzo shook Kevin Porter Jr. on a behind-the-back dribble and then threw a second behind-the-back pass to Gordon in the paint. He had 13 points and nine assists at halftime and was a plus-15, which was higher than any starter.
His inspiring play overshadowed quality minutes from Jokic, Green, Bol and Vlatko Cancar, who all contributed without so many key players available.
M Health Fairview Lakes Medical Center in Wyoming has claimed the metro’s first baby of the new year.
Sophia Hope Yang came 92 minutes after midnight, the health system said.
At 7 lbs. and 19.5 inches, she is the sixth child of Francis Yang and Nou Vang.
“Despite the difficult time we had with 2020-2021, we learn to work differently and adapt to the new world and give love more unconditionally,” Vang said, according to M Health Fairview. “With the new year and a new baby in 2022, it is like the beginning of all things – wonder, Hope (her middle name) and a dream of possibilities.”
The couple’s fifth child, 6-year-old Mia, picked the name.
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?