‘1883’ Star Eric Nelsen Teases Ennis & Elsa’s Relationship & ‘Unexpected Twists’ Ahead
Eric Nelsen stars in the ‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1883.’ He revealed EXCLUSIVE scoop to HL and teased Ennis and Elsa’s romance, a ‘roller coaster of emotions,’ and scenes that are ‘hard to watch.’
The Yellowstone universe is traveling back to the late 19th century with 1883. The series follows James Dutton’s journey west with his family and fellow comrades, including Ennis, a cowboy who has been hired to accompany James on this trip. Eric Nelsen spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife about what’s ahead and the opportunity to live out his childhood cowboy fantasy.
“I can definitely say there’s a lot of unexpected twists and turns coming,” Eric revealed. “They were kind of teasing Ennis and Elsa’s relationship. There was even a little clip shown during Yellowstone of behind the scenes of 1883 and it showed us kissing. The audience can kind of piece things together there. There’s definitely some expected relationship going on there. I won’t get into the details of it yet, but I will say there’s a fun triangle about to happen between Elsa, Mr. Dutton, and myself because being the protective father that he is and the intense figure that he is, he doesn’t let me get away with very much. He definitely puts me through the wringer a little bit, so that’ll be fun for the audience to see.”
As we’ve already witnessed, nobody is safe on this journey. This is Taylor Sheridan’s world, and Eric is well aware that you never know what’s around the corner when it comes to a show with Taylor at the helm. “He’s really cutting to the core of what life was like, and you’re going to see that in the upcoming episodes more and more,” Eric said. “A lot of it’s hard to watch, but it gives you a lot of appreciation to live in the period that we live in today, to say the least.”
The actor added, “There’s never a dull moment in the show either. Just when you think something’s going in one direction, it’s probably gonna go another so you can definitely expect a roller coaster of emotions.”
Eric was a “massive fan of Yellowstone” before he was cast in 1883. “It’s so rare I feel like when I get an opportunity at a job where my entire family, which there’s a ton of us, are all fans of the project, “Eric admitted. “From that standpoint alone, it was just so cool because I feel like in 17 years of me in this industry, there hasn’t been a single project that everybody I know, family-wise, has been behind completely. This is definitely that project. The support has just been through the roof.”
Eric also noted that the transformation process has been “fully immersive” for him. “Our costume designer Janie Bryant just knocked it out of the park and the props guys found everything authentically from the time period. All of those elements just help bring that to life so much more for us actors. I really think, aside from the actors, everything else you see on camera just brought it to life in a way that was just incredible. Doing a period piece, in general, has its challenges because it’s not like I can just go interview people from that time period. We’re basing it off of books and movies and history. So it’s kind of fun and allows us the liberty to explore and put it out there how we see it, which is always exciting. It’s not every day you get to get to be a cowboy, so I feel like the little boy in me every single day I’m at work is just like screaming through the roof. As a kid, I wanted to grow up to be a cowboy, and actually getting to be one is just living out my fantasy.” New episodes of 1883 debut Sundays on Paramount+.
Brandi Glanville Shades Shannon & Heather, Talks Andy Snub
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville appeared on Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge‘s podcast earlier this week. And, during the show, she shared her thoughts on the Real Housewives of Orange County cast.
In addition to commenting on the return of Heather Dubrow and Shannon Beador‘s alleged “acting,” Brandi said she found Emily Simpson to be boring and shared her thoughts not only on Gina Kirschenheiter‘s alleged feelings for her ex-husband, Matt Kirschenheiter, but also her current relationship with boyfriend Travis Mullen.
“I can’t with Heather. I can’t with Shannon either. I feel like she’s acting,” Brandi admitted on the Two T’s in a Pod podcast on December 28.
Although Brandi doesn’t enjoy Heather, she said she likes that she’s “so uptight” and enjoys seeing the many luxuries of her massive home.
“I like that Heather is so uptight. To see the house and all that, that is insanity,” she stated. “But I feel like I was ready for her to go when she left last time so I don’t really know why they brought her back.”
“Emily to me is boring. I like Gina,” Brandi continued. “[But] I feel like there’s something… I feel like she’s madly in love with her ex-husband still and I feel sorry for the guy that she’s with. That’s what it looks like to me… Just the way she talks about him, though, and she’s like, ‘But this new guy, he’s great.’ I don’t know.”
While Brandi feels there’s something lingering between Gina and Matt, Tamra, who is a friend of Gina’s, refuted the claim.
“I know her and I never noticed that,” she replied.
When the topic of Andy Cohen‘s baby shower was then mentioned, Brandi admitted she was “very upset” she wasn’t invited.
“I was very upset. I asked. I’m like, ‘Why am I not invited?’” Brandi recalled. “[And Andy]’s like, ‘It’s only for like, the full-time girls for now.’ And my feelings were hurt and then I saw that Danielle Staub was there. I’m like, ‘She was not a full-time housewife!’”
Prior to her appearance on Teddi and Tamra’s podcast, Brandi celebrated the Christmas holiday with her ex-husband, Eddie Cibrian, and his wife, Leann Rimes, who she previously feuded with for years. And, because she and the country singer appeared to be having so much fun, many fans took notice of a video she shared on Instagram.
“That’s what happens at our holidays. She always sings and I feel like I have to perform if she’s performing so we were just… It’s a giant competition,” Brandi said of the video she shared with her fans.
Although Brandi is still blocked from Leann’s Instagram, she said Leann sent her the video, which was taken at her and Eddie’s home.
“After that, I went into a split and I started twerking on the ground and the big gray dog got behind me and started humping me. There’s video,” Brandi revealed. “I didn’t get that video because Eddie was taking the video… I was getting on that mic no matter what.”
The Real Housewives of Orange County season 16 is currently airing on Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.
Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon, 25, Shows Off Backside In Sheer Dress With Sexy Cutouts
Madonna’s daughter Lourdes rang in the new year with a cheeky pose while a mystery man couldn’t get enough of it! See the risqué snap here!
When your mom is Madonna, there’s a good chance you know a thing or two about provocative poses! And Lourdes Leon — who often goes by “Lola” — proved that was the case when she was snapped in a racy photo on New Year’s Eve. Taking to her Instagram Story, the Material Girl shared the picture of her daughter rocking a sheer white dress with multiple cutouts that left little to the imagination. Lourdes had her back to the camera, was bent over and stuck out her derrière. What a way to ring in the new year!
What’s more, Lourdes — who managed to look stunning while in the awkward position — had attracted the attention of a mystery man for the racy photo shoot. Sitting next to Lourdes, the young man, who was wearing a pair of rose-tinted glasses, had his hand on Lourdes backside. He also just happened to be sticking his tongue out as if he were licking it. The end of the year holiday certainly makes some people celebrate in unique ways.
Loudes is no stranger to serving up sultry looks, as she was recently featured in a PAPER magazine cover story, wearing nothing but skimpy outfits and barely-there ensembles. In one snap, the up-and-coming choreographer rocked a tiny bra and a mini dress that showed off her gorgeous gams. Another racy pic had Madonna’s eldest posing on a BMW in a string bikini and fur boots.
She also spoke about her career plans with the outlet, saying, “I want to choreograph for artists, people that make music, visual artists. I want to choreograph mainly, but there is a big part of me that still does want to perform. Now I’m dipping my toes in the pond of choreography for music videos and stuff like that. I think something bigger will end up manifesting itself, but I have to take other steps in order to find that sweet spot of what is actually going to end up being my [legacy].”
Miley & Noah Cyrus Ring In 2022 With Epic Cover Of Dolly Parton’s ‘Jolene’ — Watch
Miley Cyrus and sister Noah rang in 2022 with an epic cover of godmother Dolly Parton’s 1973 smash hit ‘Jolene’.
Miley Cyrus, 29, and younger sister, Noah Cyrus, 21, rang in 2022 with an epic version of Miley’s godmother Dolly Parton‘s 1973 smash hit “Jolene” — and you must watch it right now! With just 20 mins left until the new year, the Cyrus women came out on stage clapping. The audience quickly recognized the song, as Miley first performed it in 2012 for her Backyard Sessions series on YouTube. The video has more than 330 million views and has led to numerous duets with Dolly!
The Cyrus sister were dressed in very different, but equally stunning looks, during the performance. Miley was wearing and open vested and sleeveless country ensemble, which complimented her well. Noah, chose a much sexier look, however, taking to the stage in a black tight dress with a slit all the way up the side. Miley’s blonde hair was brushed down, as her sister’s black hair was pulled back tight.
Although their looks were different, they came together as one for the performance and the audience went crazy! As the sisters sang the lyrics, they affectionately grabbed each other, and it showed just how tight they really were. One of the highlights came when Noah pointed at Miley and sang, the lyrics, “and I know I can’t compete with you, Jolene.” When they finished the stunning performance, they gave each other a huge hug. As fans know, Miley co-hosted the NBC program Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party with SNL star, Pete Davidson, 28.
However, as HollywoodLife reported, Miley had a wardrobe malfunction right after midnight! Just after the new year rang in, Miley took the stage to sing “Party In The USA” and “We Can’t Stop.” As she energetically sang her heart out, her tiny silver crop top fell off during her performance. Being the pro that she is, she didn’t let it affect her performance one bit. After running off the stage to deal with the slip, Miley returned wearing a big red jacket.
