3 keys to a Jets victory over Tom Brady, Buccaneers

Belief is a powerful tool. The Patriots know this through firsthand experience.

For two decades, they pretty much beat everyone in their path. The also owned the AFC East partly because the Bills, Jets and Dolphins weren’t very good. But also because they truly believed no matter the opponent, they would win every time they stepped on the field.

That belief was generated by the player under center.

Tom Brady made his teammates believe they could overcome any situation in a game, any type of adversity. They trusted that with him at the controls, they would still win whether someone messed up, or they fell way behind, or even if the team on the opposite sideline had better players.

They believed, because Brady backed it up.

He was that X-factor. He had that intangible quality that first came to life in the final minute of Super Bowl XXXVI against the Rams, when the late great John Madden suggested from the TV booth the Patriots take a knee and take their chances in overtime.

Bill Belichick and Charlie Weis had other ideas. And that’s where the legend began for No. 12, a legend that still to this day continues to grow.

Mac Jones?

He’s hoping to one day foster that kind of belief. At this stage, he’s still learning and building the resume. So it’s impossible for the Patriots to hitch all their wagons to the kid and believe he’ll bail them out of every situation.

They might eventually, but it’s hard right now given he’s a rookie who’ll be making just his 16th NFL start against the Jaguars.

But the Patriots aren’t alone when it comes to AFC East teams finding their way with young quarterbacks.

The Jets certainly aren’t full-on believers in rookie Zach Wilson just yet. And, until he proves otherwise, Tua Tagovailoa doesn’t generate any kind of intangible magic with the Dolphins.

Who does?

Josh Allen.

He’s the show in Buffalo. But more importantly, every Bills player in the locker room believes in him, and believes he’ll deliver no matter what situation they’re facing.

He might not have any pelts on the wall, like Brady, or as many instances where he’s pulled out unlikely wins, but he’s done enough to have his teammates feel invincible, even when the Bills are struggling.

Defensive tackle Harrison Phillips told the Athletic’s Tim Graham after the Bills win over the Patriots a week ago that the team never has a doubt about winning any game thanks to having Allen on their side.

“We all trust the ball in his hands any time the game is on the line,” said Phillips. “Whether we are up or down, in Number 17 we trust. I love that guy.”

Having an advantage at quarterback is so significant in the NFL nowadays. And right now, the Bills have a significant edge on their counterparts in the AFC East in particular.

How long that lasts is anyone’s guess.

Patriots Hall of Famer Rodney Harrison, who played with Brady, and understands the dynamic, also sees the powerful connection between Allen and his teammates.

It’s a connection the Bills could ride for many years to come.

“I just think in this division, this is their opportunity right now. I mean, this quarterback is pretty damn special,” Harrison said of Allen and the Bills. “You saw the leadership on Sunday. When he came in, he came with a laser focus, like, ‘I’m going to take over this game. I’m going to do whatever it takes to win this football game.’

“That’s the type of leadership you need,” Harrison went on. “And Mac Jones is a good young leader, but he’s not Josh Allen. Those guys truly, truly believe in Josh, and they feel like they’re going to do whatever it takes. Mac hasn’t quite gotten there yet. I think they’re still trying to figure him out.”

The Patriots have wisely taken the cautious approach with Jones, and for the most part, that’s paid off. He’s been the best rookie quarterback in the league, and it’s not particularly close.

But that doesn’t mean Jones has hit the threshold where everyone in the room believes he can deliver under any circumstance.

Because even if Belichick’s strategy worked four weeks ago, having Jones throw just three times in the wind-swept game against the Bills in Buffalo raised some eyebrows.

If the coaches don’t show confidence in Jones coming through in those conditions, how does that impact the players, not to mention the quarterback?

Perhaps, it doesn’t. Maybe the extreme circumstances with the wind was an ample-enough explanation.

That, and Jones being a rookie.

Whatever the case, Jones has displayed toughness and resilience throughout the season, and his teammates respect that about him. So at the very least, that’s a good place to start building confidence and belief.

“He never wavers. I think he doesn’t back down from adversity,” tight end Hunter Henry said Wednesday when asked what he admired most about Jones. “He continues to push forward. Continuing to strive to get better. To learn. And that’s the biggest thing you’ve gotta ask for.

“For a young guy, a young quarterback in this league, you’ve gotta continue to push forward,” he went on. “It’s hard to win in this league. It’s hard to execute at a high level. And he’s done a good job with that. He’s continuing to get better and continuing to learn, and his growth is only going to continue to go up. So I feel like he’s faced it head on and done a terrific job of that.”

In the quarterback pecking order, Jones might actually be No. 2 behind Allen, with Tagovailoa and Wilson after him. It’s just a matter of how long the gap between Allen and everyone else takes to close.

The Brady gap spanned two decades.

“I know many a times, we might have been down, and we had no doubt,” said Harrison. “We had Brady, so we knew we were good. As a defensive guy, when you know you have Tom Brady, mentally you don’t get discouraged, even though things might be going wrong on the defensive end.

“With a rookie, you just don’t know. Maybe you’re thinking I should take this chance to create a turnover … so yeah, it’s a mindset, definitely.”

Harrison indicated he has already seen members of the Patriots defense try to overcompensate, trying to avoid having the game hinge on Jones bringing the team back.

With another season under his belt, Jones will likely change that narrative. He’ll gain more trust from within the ranks. And as he continues to improve, we’ll see if he can close the gap with Allen.

Because right now, it isn’t close.

There’s Allen, and everyone else in the division. And it’s not just about talent, it’s about that intangible he oozes.

“The scary thing about Buffalo is that they’re going to continue to improve,” said Harrison. “They’re going to work on their offensive line, they’re going to get a stud running back, because their running back situation is garbage. So they’re going to continue to get better, and Josh is locked up for the next 10 or 15 years. And this kid is freaking special, he really is.”

No argument here.

Time to re-focus

Harrison isn’t ready to dismiss the Patriots, but things have to change. He was taken aback by the lack of intensity against both the Colts and Bills the past two weeks following the Patriots bye week.

“The thing that really stood out to me, the last couple of weeks, how can they not come out ready to play? The energy level was down,” he said. “The fact that they’re still right there, in playoff position, that’s what they need to continue to focus on. Along with their attitudes.”

Harrison then put the attitude adjustment into perspective.

“Look, the Patriots aren’t good enough to just come in and beat people,” he said. “They have to play really well, they have to play really well together and do all the little things, because they just aren’t good enough. That’s the most important point.”

Edelman down on Pats?

Former Patriots great Julian Edelman doesn’t seem afraid to ruffle a few feathers with old friends, not to mention his former team.

On the latest episode of “Inside the NFL,” Edelman first said he didn’t think Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would repeat as Super Bowl champions.

Next, when asked if he thought there was an AFC team that could take down the Kansas City Chiefs, Edelman completely omitted the Patriots from the list.

“I think the Indianapolis Colts – they’ve got a great formula running the ball. They’re a tough football team. Their defense is stout. They’re getting takeaways left and right. And then also the Bills – I did pick them to go to the Super Bowl in the first show of the season. I think they’re playing their best football right now, and that’s what we need to see.”

File that under: To Tell the Truth.

Titans-Dolphins

This week’s game between the Titans and Dolphins has plenty of implications in terms of several AFC races and wildcard spots.

Ryan Tannehill has a chance to knock his former team out of the playoffs, and do the Patriots a favor by rendering the final game moot, assuming the Pats (9-6) beat the Jaguars.

The Titans (10-5) have something at stake with a chance to clinch the AFC South division title. They could potentially foil the Fins (8-7) hopes before facing the Patriots in their Week 18 matchup in Miami.

Brian Flores‘ team is riding a seven-game win streak after a 1-7 start, and need to close out with a pair of wins to give themselves the best chance to make the post-season. The Dolphins have largely been doing it with defense, as they lead the league in sacks (45).

Tannehill, who was traded to the Titans in 2019, said he harbors no ill feelings toward the Dolphins for making that move. He just wants to keep the ball rolling in Tennessee. But, taking down the Fins would be a bonus.

“We’ve done some good things here, and we’re excited to build on that,” Tannehill told reporters during the week. “This is a huge game for us. They’re coming in hot and playing really good football on both sides of the ball. It’ll be a challenge for us. We have a big opportunity this week, and we’re excited to be able to do this at home.”