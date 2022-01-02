News
3 keys to a Jets victory over Tom Brady, Buccaneers
1. PRESSURE BRADY
There are only two ways to stop Tom Brady, play lockdown coverage and pressure him with four. That’s the Jets’ best bet. Brady is completing 43% of his passes under pressure. You won’t be able to confuse him with disguises because he’s seen everything a defense can throw at him. But one thing is constant, if you can make him uncomfortable his accuracy suffers greatly.
2. RUN THE ROCK
The Jets ran for 273 yards against the Jaguars last week, but that won’t happen again because the Bucs are third in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game (87). But they must try to establish the ground game. It may be tough sledding, but they can’t become too pass happy because Zach Wilson is without his best receiving weapons (Jamison Crowder, Corey Davis and Elijah Moore).
3. WIN THE TURNOVER BATTLE
If the Jets are going to pull off the upset, they must steal possessions. Brady is going to throw touchdowns, that’s inevitable. But can the Jets force a fumble to give the offense an extra possession? Can they snag an interception and possibly score to put up extra points? Those types of plays are needed for the Jets to pull off an upset as a 13-point underdog. And they can’t turn the ball over and give the Bucs a short field. That’s a recipe for disaster.
News
Mike Lynch’s Skywatch: January night skies are rich with celestial jewels
I absolutely love stargazing in January. The cold nights can undoubtedly be a challenge, but with determination and bundling up, it’s worth it! Nights are long, with some of the brightest constellations of the year with their hidden celestial gems.
Stargazing kicks off with a bang in 2022. One of the better annual meteor showers of the year, the Quadrantids, peaks the night of Jan. 3-4. What’s great about the Quadrantids this year is we’ll have darker skies because there’s a new moon. Without moonlight you may see 10 to 20 meteors or “shooting stars” an hour, and possibly many more in the countryside. The best time to watch for them will be from about 3 a.m. to the start of morning twilight on the Jan. 4. The best way to see them is to lie back on reclining chair, covered with enough blankets, and roll your eyes all over the dome of the sky.
The best evening planet viewing will be in the first half of January. Jupiter, Saturn, and Mercury will be in a parade lineup in the southwestern sky. It best to look for them toward the end of evening twilight. Don’t wait too much longer than that because they slip below the horizon not long after nightfall. Jupiter and Saturn have been part of the evening sky since summertime, but this is their swan song. Both planets are nearing their maximum distance from the Earth and are not nearly the attractive telescope targets they were this summer. With a small telescope though, you can still see Saturn’s ring system and the disk of Jupiter, along with four of Jupiter’s brightest moons. They resemble tiny stars on either side of the largest planet of our solar system. Even with a large telescope, it’s pretty much impossible to see much detail on Mercury. What is fun, though, is that Mercury will be in the shape a half-moon this week.
As an added attraction, the new crescent moon this week will be posing next to Saturn on Tuesday evening and Jupiter on Wednesday and Thursday evenings. There’s also an excellent chance that you’ll see the phenomena of Earthshine all three nights. The crescent light on the moon is provided by direct sunlight, and the rest of the moon’s disk is bathed in Earthshine, the grey light of second-hand sunlight bouncing off Earth and then onto the moon.
The great winter constellations in the southern and eastern evening sky will dazzle you all month long with all their bright stars. I call this part of the sky Orion and his gang. Orion is the brightest. At first glance the mighty hunter looks like an hourglass, but without too much imagination you can see how Orion resembles the torso of a bulky, well-built man. The three bright stars in a row that make up Orion’s belt really jump out at you. The brightest stars of the great constellation are Rigel at Orion’s knee and Betelgeuse at his armpit. By the way, keep your eye on Betelgeuse because sometime in the next million years or so, Betelgeuse could violently explode in a tremendous supernova event. The fuzzy middle star in the sword of Orion is an absolute must-see through even a small telescope. It’s the Orion Nebula, a lit-up cloud of hydrogen around 1,400 light-years or about 8,100 trillion miles. The high energy from gravitationally born new stars within the cloud light up the nebulae like a tremendous fluorescent light!
Elsewhere in Orion’s gang, there’s Auriga, the chariot driver with the bright star Capella. There’s also Taurus the Bull, resembling a little arrow pointing to the right. That allegedly outlines the bull’s snout with the reddish star Aldebaran playing the part of the angry red eye of the beast. Just above Taurus are the Pleiades, a beautifully bright star cluster that resembles a tiny Big Dipper. The Pleiades is comprised of well over 100 young stars, probably less than 100 million years old. After around 8 p.m., you’ll see a really bright star on the rise in the low southeast. That’s Sirius, the brightest star we see in our entire night sky from Minnesota and Wisconsin. Sirius is so bright because it’s one of the closest stars, a little more than eight light-years away. If you are new to stargazing, just a single light-year equals almost 6 trillion miles!
Bundle up and enjoy the fabulous celestial jewels of January 2022!
Mike Lynch is an amateur astronomer and retired broadcast meteorologist for WCCO Radio in Minneapolis/St. Paul. He is the author of “Stars: a Month by Month Tour of the Constellations,” published by Adventure Publications and available at bookstores and adventurepublications.net. Mike is available for private star parties. You can contact him at mikewlynch@comcast.net.
News
Mastrodonato: New Year’s resolutions for the Red Sox in 2022
New year, new baseball team.
The Red Sox enter 2022 with something they didn’t have entering 2021: expectations.
So what should those expectations be? Where should the Red Sox set their sights in 2022?
We took a stab at answering these questions for them with some New Year’s resolutions for the local nine:
1. Target win totals for the Red Sox: 95
Anything fewer than 92 wins will make it difficult to get into the postseason, so we’ll call it 95 because if the Red Sox aren’t better than their 92-win squad from last year, there will be serious questions to be asked.
If Chaim Bloom’s future-focused roster-building plan doesn’t include year-to-year improvements, something is wrong.
The Sox narrowly made it to the Wild Card Game one year ahead of schedule, but 2022 was the date circled on the calendar and it’s a big year for the Sox to prove they weren’t a one-year anomaly in 2021.
Xander Bogaerts, Nathan Eovaldi and J.D. Martinez can all be free agents after the season, and Rafael Devers can hit the market one year later, leaving 2022 as the year the Sox need to prioritize before the next wave of talent is ready to lead this club into the future.
2. Free agents to target when the lockout ends: Kyle Schwarber, Seiya Suzuki, Andrew McCutchen
The Sox could still use an upgrade at first base and by bringing back Schwarber they’d accomplish a few things. They’d be getting a temporary first baseman for 2022 to bridge the gap to Triston Casas. They’d get a hitter who changed the dynamic of their lineup a year ago by bringing plate discipline and patience they were lacking. And they’d have a designated hitter to take over when Martinez hits free agency after the season.
Suzuki or McCutchen could be the missing piece in the outfield, where the Sox have a need for a right-handed hitter now that their outfield consists of three left-handed hitters in Alex Verdugo, Jarren Duran and Jackie Bradley Jr. to go with the right-handed hitting Kiké Hernandez.
3. Target number of errors in the outfield: 12 or fewer
The Red Sox led the majors with 23 errors from their outfield in 2021, when Hunter Renfroe led the team with 12 errors in right field. It was three more than any outfielder in baseball, and surely one reason why the Sox decided to trade him to the Brewers in a trade that brought back Jackie Bradley Jr. and two prospects.
Verdugo was worn down from playing his first full season and suffered through some injuries during the year. Hernandez shuffled between second base and center field.
In 2022, the Sox should find a more consistent outfield trio that’s capable of closing the gaps and giving their pitching staff some help.
4. Target combined innings for Tanner Houck and Garrett Whitlock: 250
Houck threw just 69 innings and Whitlock 73-1/3 innings in 2021, when they were two of the most dominant pitchers on the staff but carefully used, for a variety of reasons. Houck dealt with a flexor strain early in the year and Whitlock was coming off Tommy John surgery, prompting the Sox to be extra careful with their prized young arms.
But their caution almost cost them. The Sox made the playoffs by one game. Using their best pitchers as often as possible has to be the goal of any team in a competitive division, and surely manager Alex Cora will want a full array of weapons to deal with as he looks to contend with the Rays, Yankees and Blue Jays again in 2022.
5. Target combined starts for James Paxton and Rich Hill: 35
Paxton, 33, is coming off Tommy John surgery he underwent last April and shouldn’t be back until the middle of the season. Hill, who will be 42 by the beginning of the season, is coming off his second-most productive season in which he threw 158-2/3 innings with a 3.86 ERA for the Rays and Mets.
If Paxton makes 15 starts and Hill can make 20, the Red Sox should be in good shape with a rotation that also includes Chris Sale, Nathan Eovaldi, Nick Pivetta, Michael Wacha and perhaps Houck and/or Whitlock.
But if the Sox don’t get enough innings from their three new signings — Paxton, Hill and Wacha – they could be stretched thin without too many enticing options in the high minors.
6. Continued luck with major injuries
The Red Sox were remarkably durable in 2021, when they didn’t lose any of their best players to extended stints on the injured list. They were without Sale until August and lost a few players to COVID-19, but they received 400-plus at-bats from eight of their nine starting position players and at least 22 starts from five different pitchers.
That kind of durability is rare but the Sox were quick to credit their training staff, the unheralded MVP of 2021.
News
NFL Notes: Patriots hoping Mac Jones can close gap with Josh Allen sooner, rather than later
Belief is a powerful tool. The Patriots know this through firsthand experience.
For two decades, they pretty much beat everyone in their path. The also owned the AFC East partly because the Bills, Jets and Dolphins weren’t very good. But also because they truly believed no matter the opponent, they would win every time they stepped on the field.
That belief was generated by the player under center.
Tom Brady made his teammates believe they could overcome any situation in a game, any type of adversity. They trusted that with him at the controls, they would still win whether someone messed up, or they fell way behind, or even if the team on the opposite sideline had better players.
They believed, because Brady backed it up.
He was that X-factor. He had that intangible quality that first came to life in the final minute of Super Bowl XXXVI against the Rams, when the late great John Madden suggested from the TV booth the Patriots take a knee and take their chances in overtime.
Bill Belichick and Charlie Weis had other ideas. And that’s where the legend began for No. 12, a legend that still to this day continues to grow.
Mac Jones?
He’s hoping to one day foster that kind of belief. At this stage, he’s still learning and building the resume. So it’s impossible for the Patriots to hitch all their wagons to the kid and believe he’ll bail them out of every situation.
They might eventually, but it’s hard right now given he’s a rookie who’ll be making just his 16th NFL start against the Jaguars.
But the Patriots aren’t alone when it comes to AFC East teams finding their way with young quarterbacks.
The Jets certainly aren’t full-on believers in rookie Zach Wilson just yet. And, until he proves otherwise, Tua Tagovailoa doesn’t generate any kind of intangible magic with the Dolphins.
Who does?
Josh Allen.
He’s the show in Buffalo. But more importantly, every Bills player in the locker room believes in him, and believes he’ll deliver no matter what situation they’re facing.
He might not have any pelts on the wall, like Brady, or as many instances where he’s pulled out unlikely wins, but he’s done enough to have his teammates feel invincible, even when the Bills are struggling.
Defensive tackle Harrison Phillips told the Athletic’s Tim Graham after the Bills win over the Patriots a week ago that the team never has a doubt about winning any game thanks to having Allen on their side.
“We all trust the ball in his hands any time the game is on the line,” said Phillips. “Whether we are up or down, in Number 17 we trust. I love that guy.”
Having an advantage at quarterback is so significant in the NFL nowadays. And right now, the Bills have a significant edge on their counterparts in the AFC East in particular.
How long that lasts is anyone’s guess.
Patriots Hall of Famer Rodney Harrison, who played with Brady, and understands the dynamic, also sees the powerful connection between Allen and his teammates.
It’s a connection the Bills could ride for many years to come.
“I just think in this division, this is their opportunity right now. I mean, this quarterback is pretty damn special,” Harrison said of Allen and the Bills. “You saw the leadership on Sunday. When he came in, he came with a laser focus, like, ‘I’m going to take over this game. I’m going to do whatever it takes to win this football game.’
“That’s the type of leadership you need,” Harrison went on. “And Mac Jones is a good young leader, but he’s not Josh Allen. Those guys truly, truly believe in Josh, and they feel like they’re going to do whatever it takes. Mac hasn’t quite gotten there yet. I think they’re still trying to figure him out.”
The Patriots have wisely taken the cautious approach with Jones, and for the most part, that’s paid off. He’s been the best rookie quarterback in the league, and it’s not particularly close.
But that doesn’t mean Jones has hit the threshold where everyone in the room believes he can deliver under any circumstance.
Because even if Belichick’s strategy worked four weeks ago, having Jones throw just three times in the wind-swept game against the Bills in Buffalo raised some eyebrows.
If the coaches don’t show confidence in Jones coming through in those conditions, how does that impact the players, not to mention the quarterback?
Perhaps, it doesn’t. Maybe the extreme circumstances with the wind was an ample-enough explanation.
That, and Jones being a rookie.
Whatever the case, Jones has displayed toughness and resilience throughout the season, and his teammates respect that about him. So at the very least, that’s a good place to start building confidence and belief.
“He never wavers. I think he doesn’t back down from adversity,” tight end Hunter Henry said Wednesday when asked what he admired most about Jones. “He continues to push forward. Continuing to strive to get better. To learn. And that’s the biggest thing you’ve gotta ask for.
“For a young guy, a young quarterback in this league, you’ve gotta continue to push forward,” he went on. “It’s hard to win in this league. It’s hard to execute at a high level. And he’s done a good job with that. He’s continuing to get better and continuing to learn, and his growth is only going to continue to go up. So I feel like he’s faced it head on and done a terrific job of that.”
In the quarterback pecking order, Jones might actually be No. 2 behind Allen, with Tagovailoa and Wilson after him. It’s just a matter of how long the gap between Allen and everyone else takes to close.
The Brady gap spanned two decades.
“I know many a times, we might have been down, and we had no doubt,” said Harrison. “We had Brady, so we knew we were good. As a defensive guy, when you know you have Tom Brady, mentally you don’t get discouraged, even though things might be going wrong on the defensive end.
“With a rookie, you just don’t know. Maybe you’re thinking I should take this chance to create a turnover … so yeah, it’s a mindset, definitely.”
Harrison indicated he has already seen members of the Patriots defense try to overcompensate, trying to avoid having the game hinge on Jones bringing the team back.
With another season under his belt, Jones will likely change that narrative. He’ll gain more trust from within the ranks. And as he continues to improve, we’ll see if he can close the gap with Allen.
Because right now, it isn’t close.
There’s Allen, and everyone else in the division. And it’s not just about talent, it’s about that intangible he oozes.
“The scary thing about Buffalo is that they’re going to continue to improve,” said Harrison. “They’re going to work on their offensive line, they’re going to get a stud running back, because their running back situation is garbage. So they’re going to continue to get better, and Josh is locked up for the next 10 or 15 years. And this kid is freaking special, he really is.”
No argument here.
Time to re-focus
Harrison isn’t ready to dismiss the Patriots, but things have to change. He was taken aback by the lack of intensity against both the Colts and Bills the past two weeks following the Patriots bye week.
“The thing that really stood out to me, the last couple of weeks, how can they not come out ready to play? The energy level was down,” he said. “The fact that they’re still right there, in playoff position, that’s what they need to continue to focus on. Along with their attitudes.”
Harrison then put the attitude adjustment into perspective.
“Look, the Patriots aren’t good enough to just come in and beat people,” he said. “They have to play really well, they have to play really well together and do all the little things, because they just aren’t good enough. That’s the most important point.”
Edelman down on Pats?
Former Patriots great Julian Edelman doesn’t seem afraid to ruffle a few feathers with old friends, not to mention his former team.
On the latest episode of “Inside the NFL,” Edelman first said he didn’t think Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would repeat as Super Bowl champions.
Next, when asked if he thought there was an AFC team that could take down the Kansas City Chiefs, Edelman completely omitted the Patriots from the list.
“I think the Indianapolis Colts – they’ve got a great formula running the ball. They’re a tough football team. Their defense is stout. They’re getting takeaways left and right. And then also the Bills – I did pick them to go to the Super Bowl in the first show of the season. I think they’re playing their best football right now, and that’s what we need to see.”
File that under: To Tell the Truth.
Titans-Dolphins
This week’s game between the Titans and Dolphins has plenty of implications in terms of several AFC races and wildcard spots.
Ryan Tannehill has a chance to knock his former team out of the playoffs, and do the Patriots a favor by rendering the final game moot, assuming the Pats (9-6) beat the Jaguars.
The Titans (10-5) have something at stake with a chance to clinch the AFC South division title. They could potentially foil the Fins (8-7) hopes before facing the Patriots in their Week 18 matchup in Miami.
Brian Flores‘ team is riding a seven-game win streak after a 1-7 start, and need to close out with a pair of wins to give themselves the best chance to make the post-season. The Dolphins have largely been doing it with defense, as they lead the league in sacks (45).
Tannehill, who was traded to the Titans in 2019, said he harbors no ill feelings toward the Dolphins for making that move. He just wants to keep the ball rolling in Tennessee. But, taking down the Fins would be a bonus.
“We’ve done some good things here, and we’re excited to build on that,” Tannehill told reporters during the week. “This is a huge game for us. They’re coming in hot and playing really good football on both sides of the ball. It’ll be a challenge for us. We have a big opportunity this week, and we’re excited to be able to do this at home.”
