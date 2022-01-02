Amtrak to reduce Missouri service to 1 daily round trip

Suggest a Correction
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Amtrak service across Missouri will be reduced to one daily round trip starting Monday.
The change comes after state and federal COVID relief money that helped fund two round trips ran out in December. Missouri’s budget does not include enough funds for two Missouri River Runner round trips across the state.
Patrick McKenna, director of the state transportation department, said the service would lose an estimated $2.5 million if two trains ran from January to June. Starting Monday, one Amtrak train will leave Kansas City in the morning and one will leave St. Louis in the afternoon.
ST. LOUIS – A man was fatally shot in St. Louis Saturday afternoon.
The shooting happened at a BP gas station in the 500 block of Bates Street just before 1:15 p.m. The victim was shot in the head and was found in a business parking lot, according to police.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371 or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).
ST. LOUIS – U.S. Rep. Mary Miller recently announced that she has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump for reelection.
Representing the 15th district of Illinois, Miller made the announcement on Twitter, stating “I am blessed to start out 2022 by receiving President Donald Trump’s endorsement for my re-election in IL-15. I promise to always be a fighter for the America First Agenda. This will be the year we take our country back.”
The endorsement letter states that Miller “is doing a fantastic job representing the people of Illinois! Strong on Election Security, the Second Amendment, and our Military and Vets, Mary is a champion of our America First agenda. She fights hard against Joe Biden’s open borders, runaway inflation, and the radical indoctrination of our children. Mary has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”
ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra has postponed its Sunday, Jan. 2, concert.
The performance of Disney and Pixar’s “Up” will be rescheduled for a future date, yet to be determined, in consideration of the recommendations of health officials, and the availability of the orchestra and venue, according to a press release.
The SLSO asks audience members to keep their tickets for a future performance and they will be contacted when a new date is confirmed.
“The SLSO thanks patrons for understanding,” the press release states.
For more information, visit the organization’s website or contact the box office at 314-534-1700.
