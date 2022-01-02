Bitcoin (BTC) All Set to Break Record High Prices This 2022

Bullish ATOM price prediction is $43.1 to $59.13.

The ATOM price will also reach $60 soon.

ATOM bearish market price prediction for 2022 is $14.33.

In Cosmos (ATOM) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and much other information about ATOM to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.

Cosmos Current Market Status

According to coingecko, the price of ATOM is $34.92 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,364,341,259 at the time of writing. However, ATOM has increased to 2% in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, ATOM has a circulating supply of 285,224,300 ATOM. Currently, ATOM trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, OKEx, Huobi Global, Bitget, and Bybit.

What is Cosmos (ATOM)?

The Cosmos is a decentralized network of independent parallel blockchains, each driven by BFT consensus algorithms such as the Tendermint consensus. In other words, the cosmos is an environment of blockchains that can measure and operate on each other.

Before the cosmos, the blockchains were silent and could not communicate with each other. They were hard to generate and could only handle a small number of transactions per second. Cosmos solves these problems with a new technological vision. To understand this vision, we need to go back to the basics of blockchain technology.

Cosmos (ATOM) Price Prediction 2022

Cosmos holds the 21st position on CoinGecko right now. ATOM price prediction 2022 explained below with a daily time frame.

ATOM/USDT Inverted Head and Shoulder Pattern (Source: Tradingview)

The inverted head and shoulders pattern used as an indicator. This pattern is related to the reversal of the downward trend in prices. This is one of the most common signs of reversal. When the price drops, it will hit a bottom (trough), and then start to recover and rise. Market resistance pushed it back to another trough.

The price fell to the point where the market could not maintain a lower price, and the price began to rise again. Again, market resistance pushed prices down, and prices fell for the last time. If the market cannot support the lower price, the previous low will not be made. This will trigger a higher low before the price rises again. This movement produces three valleys or troughs called the left shoulder, the head, and the right shoulder.

Currently, ATOM is at $34.90. If the pattern continues, the price of ATOM might reach the resistance level to $43.10 and $54.44. If the trend reverses, then the price of ATOM may fall to $20.

Cosmos (ATOM) Support and Resistance Level

The below chart shows the support and resistance level of ATOM.

ATOM/USDT Support and Resistance Level (Source: TradingView)

From the above daily time frame, it is clear the following are the resistance and support levels of ATOM.

Resistance Level 1 – $45.12

Resistance Level 2 – $59.13

Support Level 1 – $28.17

Support Level 2 – $20.32

Support Level 3 – $14.33

The charts show that ATOM has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, ATOM might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $59.13.

Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the ATOM might plummet to almost $14.33, a bearish signal.

Cosmos Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI

The Relative Volume (RVOL) of ATOM is shown in the below chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, RVOL of ATOM lies below the cutoff line, indicating weaker participants in the current trend.

More so, the ATOM’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart above. Currently, ATOM is in a bullish state. Notably, the ATOM price lies above 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in an upward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of ATOM at any time.

Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the ATOM is at level 56.49. This means that ATOM is in a neither overbought nor oversold state. However, this means a major price reversal of ATOM may occur in the upcoming days.

Cosmos Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI

Let us now look at Cosmos’s Average Directional Index (ADX). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.

ATOM/USDT ADX, RVI (Source: TradingView)

The above chart represents the ADX of Cosmos. Currently, ATOM lies in the range at 19.58, so it indicates a weak trend.

From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of ATOM. RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time rather than price changes. The RVI of ATOM lies above the 50 level, indicating that the direction of volatility is high. In fact, ATOM’s RSI is at the 56.49 level thus confirming a potential buy signal.

Comparison of ATOM with BTC, ETH

The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum and Cosmos.

BTC Vs ETH Vs ATOM Price Comparison (Source: TradingView)

From the above chart, we can identify the trend of the ETH and BTC is moving at the downward trend. But, the recent trend of ATOM moves in an upward direction.

Conclusion

With continuous improvements in the Cosmos network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for ATOM. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Cosmos in 2022 is $59.13. On the other hand, the bearish ATOM price prediction for 2022 is $14.33.

Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades on the ATOM ecosystem, the performance of ATOM would rise reaching $45 very soon. But, it might also reach $60 if the investors believe that ATOM is a good investment in 2022.

FAQ

1. What is Cosmos? Cosmos (ATOM) is a cryptocurrency designed to power the blockchain environment. 2. Where can you purchase an ATOM? ATOM has listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, OKEx, Huobi Global, Bitget, and Bybit. 3. Will ATOM reach a new ATH soon? With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the ATOM platform, it has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon. 4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Cosmos? On Sep 20, 2021, ATOM reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $44.42. 5. Is ATOM a good investment in 2022? Cosmos (ATOM) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of ATOM in the past few months, ATOM is considered a good investment in 2022. 6. Can Cosmos (ATOM) reach $60? Cosmos (ATOM) is one of the active crypto that continues to maintain its Bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Cosmos (ATOM) will hit $60 soon. 7. What will be the ATOM price by 2023? Cosmos (ATOM) price is expected to reach $70 by 2023. 8. What will be the ATOM price by 2024? Cosmos (ATOM) price is expected to reach $78 by 2024. 9. What will be the ATOM price by 2025? Cosmos (ATOM) price is expected to reach $92 by 2025. 10. What will be the ATOM price by 2026? Cosmos (ATOM) price is expected to reach $100 by 2026.

