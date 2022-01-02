Connect with us

News

Blues win Winter Classic game against Wild

Published

20 seconds ago

on

Blues win Winter Classic game against Wild
St. Louis Blues left wing David Perron (57) and left wing Brandon Saad (20) celebrate Perron’s goal with Minnesota Wild defenseman Calen Addison (59) skating by in the first period of the NHL Winter Classic hockey game Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at Target Field in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

MINNEAPOLIS — Even before they dropped the puck, it was a record-setting day.  The St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild played in the Winter Classic and the game-time temperature of minus 6 was the coldest game in NHL history.

The Blues scored five goals in the second period en route to a 6-4 win.  Jordan Kyrou scored twice and had two assists in the explosive middle period.   

Vladimir Tarasenko,  David Perron, Ivan Barbashev, and Torey Krugalso scored.   The Blues are now two for two in Winter Classic games with the win over the Wild to go with the win over the Chicago Blackhawks five years ago at Busch Stadium.   

DRESSED FOR SUCCESS

The Blues left their hotel looking as though they were off to the beach, with players walking to their bus in shorts, Hawaiian shirts and flip-flops. Defenseman Marco Scandella carried a cooler in one hand and a cup of coffee in the other, with a white shirt fully unbuttoned.

The conditions for the top two teams in the Central Division were cruelly cold, though the novelty of playing in the event after a year delay by the pandemic surely helped block out the brisk air. Wild defenseman Calen Addison was shown at one stoppage getting heating lotion applied to his frostbitten ears.

The Wild had played outdoors once before, in a Stadium Series game in 2016 at the University of Minnesota’s football stadium. The Blues won the Winter Classic in 2017 at Busch Stadium, the home of Major League Baseball’s St. Louis Cardinals.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

News

St. Louis plow companies prepare for first test from winter

Published

11 mins ago

on

January 2, 2022

By

St. Louis — With icy conditions in the forecast travel maybe isn’t the best option.

“No, not at all,” St. Macquell Smith said. “The weather is too bad.”

Smith and his friends were headed to Colorado Springs before the weather halted their travel plans.

“We heard there were storms out in Kansas City,” Smith said. “Honestly, if you’re inside, just stay inside.”

Wet conditions coupled with freezing temperatures have marked potentially dangerous conditions for those looking to travel. American Snow and Ice Director of Snow Operations Chris Richard and his crew are hoping to alleviate those conditions.

“Tonight, we’ll just be spreading chemicals, rock salt, and various de-icers,” Richard said. “By church time tomorrow I think everybody will be in the clear, but with that being said I don’t want anybody to get hurt. So, remember this is ice, not snow. So, be very cautious.”

Richard added these type of storms are typically harder to deal with when compared to your average snowstorm due to precipitation levels.

Smith and his friends plan to hold out for better conditions in their hotel. Hopefully, the cross-country travelers will be back on the road by tomorrow afternoon.

News

Winter storm brings light ice, snow to St. Louis

Published

22 mins ago

on

January 2, 2022

By

ST. LOUIS – Watch out for slick conditions on area roads. Cold temperatures could create re-freeze conditions overnight. Elevated surfaces could be problematic.

The Woods Basement Systems Storm Runner found some ice and a little bit of snow in Pike County, Missouri.

There was some freezing drizzle around metro St. Louis and as the temperature drops the precipitation will change to light snow.

The other part of the temperature drop is how it affects how it feels outside – it’s finally feeling like winter with highs Sunday only in the 20 and teens for lows Monday morning.

This pattern will break a bit into next week, only to re-immerse with more cold.

News

Suspect charged in fatal shooting of man in Overland

Published

33 mins ago

on

January 2, 2022

By

OVERLAND, Mo. – A man who allegedly fatally shot another man on New Year’s Eve has been charged.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Deonte M. Robinson, 23, with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. Friday in the 9400 block of Miriam. Robinson and the victim, Sean Waldon, were arguing inside a residence over who had a faster vehicle when it escalated into a physical fight, according to Overland police.

As Waldon was getting into his vehicle with his family to leave, Robinson allegedly shot and killed. Witnesses who testified to these facts included the defendant’s mother, according to police.

Robinson was not in custody as of Saturday afternoon.

