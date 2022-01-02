Connect with us

Bones, brains and bugs: Meet the Colorado forensic anthropologist who's helped crack cases for decades

Bones, brains and bugs: Meet the Colorado forensic anthropologist who's helped crack cases for decades
Diane France lugged a human brain in a bucket of formaldehyde on a rainy East Coast day, headed to the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History, where she planned to make a mold of the specimen.

She was dressed up – in heels and a silk blouse – and hitching a ride into Washington, D.C., in a friend’s new car. But as she stepped into the car with its new leather seats, the bucket top flexed, the lid came off and the brain popped out, landing in her lap.

“Formaldehyde really burns when it lands. Oh my gosh, really burns,” France said. She pulled off her contaminated clothing and borrowed a colleague’s gym shorts, diverting to her hotel room with one hand on the brain bucket and the other holding up the much-too-large shorts. She regrouped. The next day, she made her mold.

“The brain survived, the car seats survived, I survived,” she said.

Now, a hard plastic cast of that brain sits on a shelf in her Front Range laboratory. France, 67, has for more than three decades worked as a board-certified forensic anthropologist based in Colorado, examining bones to help determine the circumstances around death. She can look at a skeleton and determine the person’s gender and age when they died. She helps authorities identify bones of the long-dead or long-missing, and she’s worked in the aftermath of airplane crashes, an explosion, the 9/11 attacks.

This year, she testified in two high-profile Colorado cold cases: the murder of 13-year-old Dylan Redwine, who went missing in 2012, and the 1984 killing of 12-year-old Jonelle Matthews. In both cases, the children’s bones were found long after they went missing. In the Redwine case, the suspect was convicted. In the Matthews case, the jury was hung on a murder charge. But the verdicts mean little to France.

“This is going to sound really weird to say, but I am disinterested in the outcome,” she said. “My part in testimony is not to put somebody in jail…It’s none of my business what the jury decides. I just speak to the evidence, I speak to the science.”

Workers, officials: $15 minimum for home-care providers is a step toward fixing workforce problem

January 2, 2022

Workers, officials: $15 minimum for home-care providers is a step toward fixing workforce problem
People who care for seniors and those with disabilities in their homes will get a wage boost in 2022, but even the plan’s biggest supporters called it a first step rather than a crowning achievement.

The Colorado Medical Services Board voted unanimously on Dec. 10 to raise the amount the state pays through Medicaid for home-based care, and to require agencies to use that money to pay the people providing the care at least $15 an hour. Home-based services are cheaper for the state than nursing home care, and older adults tend to prefer to stay in place.

Previously, the state didn’t set a base wage for care workers. Agencies only had to pay the overall minimum wage, which is $12.32 statewide, or their municipality’s minimum if that was higher. State officials estimated about 47% of direct-care workers receive some form of public assistance because of their low incomes.

Federal COVID-19 recovery money will allow the Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Finance to fund the increase through mid-April 2023. The General Assembly will take on the question of whether to extend it by passing a permanent rate increase, which is included in Gov. Jared Polis’ budget request.

The increase will affect an estimated 10,000 to 15,000 workers, said Lorin Chevalier, founder of People Care Health Services and a board member of the Home Care and Hospice Association of Colorado.

Even as they approved the plan for a temporary increase, some board members raised concerns it wouldn’t be enough to recruit and keep workers in a challenging field where demand is only going to grow as the population ages.

“We’re competing with Starsbucks at $17 an hour and McDonalds at $15,” board member Dave Pump said before the vote. “It doesn’t go far enough, but it is so much better than where we were before.”

Cody Jakubowski, ]a direct-care worker in Denver, said the increase won’t solve the problem of low wages, but it’s progress. While the $15 base wage wouldn’t affect him because his current private-pay clients already offer more, he got involved with the campaign to raise wages because other care workers have family responsibilities that don’t leave them the time to get involved in advocacy.

“Hopefully, it means an easier step to $17 an hour and $20 an hour,” Jakubowski said. “There’s caregivers on Medicaid taking care of clients on Medicaid.”

Jakubowski, who said he lives in his van, called it a strange kind of privilege to have that option for getting by on low wages. For the first time, he has a small savings cushion.

“There’s a pretty good chunk of care workers that have been homeless,” Jakubowski said.

But most direct-care workers he knows have children and can’t reduce their expenses by forgoing rent, he added.

About 87% of home care workers are women, and a higher percentage are people of color or immigrants than in the labor force as a whole, according to a 2019 report from the Paraprofessional Healthcare Institute.

The Joint Budget Committee already voted in favor of the temporary raise, but Rep. Julie McCluskie, the committee’s chair, said it’s too early to know which requests the members will prioritize.

“I think it’s critical in this moment that we be thinking about frontline and essential workers,” she said.

Candace Bailey, director of the Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Financing’s home- and community-based services division, said the state will study whether $15 accomplishes the goal of increasing the home-care workforce, but she expects more increases will be needed.

The federal COVID-19 recovery funds offered a “unique funding opportunity” to retain more caregivers, said Jessica Corral, participant directed programs contract specialist at HCPF. The state’s population is aging, and the number of people working in direct care hasn’t kept up, she said.

“Older adults and people with disabilities will continue to struggle to access long-term care if we don’t grow the workforce,” she said.

Brenda Lozada, a direct-care provider who lives in Aurora, said she appreciates the efforts to raise the base wage, but $15 an hour isn’t enough to cover the basics in Colorado. She said it helps that she lives near a bus stop, which cuts down on the cost of getting to and from clients’ houses and a nursing home where she works part-time.

“You’ve got people who are working two and three jobs just to keep a roof over their heads,” she said.

Workers caring directly for vulnerable people also need other support such as paid medical leave for sick days, Lozada said. At times, she’s had go into work while not feeling well.

“Me being the sole earner in my family, I had to work,” she said. “When I’m going to work and I’m not feeling well, first, I can’t do my best, and second, I might get (clients) sick.”

While the increase only applies to people caring for clients covered by Medicaid, agencies serving clients who pay out-of-pocket likely will have to raise wages to compete for workers, Chevalier said.

“It establishes, really, a new floor,” he said.

Andy Cross, The Denver Post

Home care worker Cody Jakubowski, left, participates in a video conference meeting with a union representative from the van where he lives, which was parked at City Park in Denver on Dec. 08, 2021.

Chicago Bears vs. New York Giants: Everything you need to know about the Week 17 game before kickoff at Soldier Field

January 2, 2022

Chicago Bears vs. New York Giants: Everything you need to know about the Week 17 game before kickoff at Soldier Field
Quarterback Andy Dalton will make his first start in nearly a month in the Chicago Bears’ home finale at Soldier Field on Sunday against the New York Giants.

Dalton hasn’t played since a 33-22 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Dec. 5. He broke a bone in his non-throwing hand in that loss, had a hip flexor strain during his recovery and tested positive for COVID-19 — all in the last month.

Now Dalton, who is nearing the end of his one-year contract with the Bears, will try to lead the Bears to their first back-to-back wins since Oct. 3 and 10. Rookie quarterback Justin Fields continues to recover from an ankle injury and is listed as questionable. Nick Foles, who led the Bears to a comeback victory over the Seattle Seahawks last week, will back up Dalton.

“It’s kind of been a crazy month for me,” Dalton said. “But I feel good about where I’m at now and my body feels healthy. And so I’m happy to be where I’m at now rather than where I was a few weeks ago.”

The Giants have lost four straight without quarterback Daniel Jones, who has a neck injury. They could use former Bears quarterback Mike Glennon and Jake Fromm in the game.

Both the Bears and the Giants have been eliminated from playoff contention, but the game could have significant meaning for one Bears player. Outside linebacker Robert Quinn will try to break the Bears’ single-season sacks record of 17 1/2 set by Richard Dent in 1984. Quinn has 17 on the season.

Injury report

Defensive lineman Akiem Hicks was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday and was listed as questionable to play in the game.

Wide receiver Allen Robinson returned from his bout with COVID-19 to practice during the week after losing 10 pounds and battling fatigue and congestion. Bears coach Matt Nagy said the Bears have been monitoring how the players feel as they return from the illness.

Jesper Horsted and Joel Iyiegbuniwe were the only players remaining on the COVID-19 list Saturday morning.

“A-Rob’s done a good job this week of being able to get into football shape,” Nagy said. “Doesn’t mean they’re not tired. There are other guys too that have come off that list that talk about how winded they get. That’s all real. So it’s just a matter of each guy saying, ‘OK, here’s where I’m at,’ and then you maybe limit some snaps too for the guys and work through that.”

In other injury news, tight end J.P. Holtz is doubtful because of personal reasons. In addition to Hicks and Fields, Eddie Goldman (finger), Duke Shelley (heel), and Jason Peters (ankle) are also questionable.

Miss anything this week? Catch up before today’s kickoff (noon, CBS).

Nuggets Journal: Sorry, Draymond. This season's about survival, not sanctity.

Nuggets Journal: Sorry, Draymond. This season's about survival, not sanctity.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr accepts what Draymond Green does not: in the NBA, sometimes life isn’t fair.

After Thursday’s Denver-Golden State game was postponed, Green vented to his 1.5 million Twitter followers about competitive disadvantages and scheduling makeups that would, in his opinion, inevitably hurt the Warriors.

Never mind that the next time the Nuggets see the Warriors, Golden State will likely have Green out of health and safety protocols as well as Klay Thompson back from his seasons-long absence. The Nuggets were exceedingly thin Thursday, and the NBA cut them some slack, Green surmised.

But that glosses over the NBA rule mandating there be at least eight healthy players available.

To get to that number, one of Aaron Gordon, Monte Morris, Austin Rivers or Vlatko Cancar would’ve needed to play despite being listed as questionable on the injury report. All the injuries were legitimate, league sources said, and even if one or two of those players could’ve played some portion Thursday night, imagine the workload that would’ve been left to starters like Nikola Jokic and Will Barton.

Ultimately, a practical decision was made to postpone the game, whether Green liked it or not.

“No, I wasn’t upset,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said after his team held practice in lieu of the postponed game. “I understand our players’ frustration. This is a really difficult situation for the league to navigate. Nothing is fair about it, for anybody. Some teams are on the short end of it, like we were the other night. We’re just trying to survive. The league’s just trying to keep things rolling as we get through this variant of COVID. And hopefully, within a few weeks we get through it, we can get back to semi-normalcy where we were at the beginning of the year.”

On Dec. 19 the Nuggets were on the short end of it themselves when Denver took a useless trip to Brooklyn for a game that never got played because of the Nets’ outbreak. If it does get played, it will mark Denver’s third trip to New York this season.

Such are the conditions and caveats when trying to play through a pandemic.

The NBA has made its agenda clear. Regardless of schedule disadvantages or depleted, G-League filled rosters, it’s going to forge on. Whether it’s the right thing to do or not, Commissioner Adam Silver has said that we, as a society, must learn to co-exist with COVID. Translation: the games aren’t going anywhere.

