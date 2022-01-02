News
Brad Stevens hopes for a clearer picture
As poorly as they’ve played — as mediocre as they have been — the Celtics are part of a large underachieving glut in the middle of the Eastern Conference.
Atlanta and the Knicks — two teams the Celtics were expected to chase this season — are mining the same middle ground. Indiana has fallen off the edge despite the addition of a Hall of Fame coach, Rick Carlisle. Philadelphia has generally been only a win or two better.
As Sixers coach Doc Rivers said recently, it’s almost as if many of these teams have “fake records,” with general managers trying to make an accurate roster assessment as the Feb. 10 trade deadline shifts into higher gear.
And everything considered, Brad Stevens has succeeded Danny Ainge during one of the oddest seasons in NBA history, with 13 players in and out of health and safety protocol this season.
The Celtics president of basketball operations admits he’d like to add a shooter (clearly needed), and has been in constant discussions with other teams. But before he pulls any trigger, Stevens would love to see what his team actually looks like.
“I think that’s why a lot of teams are doing what I’m doing, which is sitting there,” he said recently. “I think we’ll have even more information soon. There’s things you have to be ready to do, regardless. And we are. Our job is to prepare for our opportunities, and make the right decision when they come around. We are preparing right now — but at the same time us and a lot of others when whoever separates themselves from this pack, or if it just remains a pack.
“But the ultimate goal here is driven by being in the mix. To be in the mix as consistently as possible is what we’re trying to do.”
The Celtics are indeed in the mix, though for now it looks like nothing more than a play-in tournament opportunity. Stevens, though, believes that a trade is only one avenue for change.
“From an analytics and statistical standpoint we are probably better than our record. I’m encouraged by that, but we also have to improve,” he said. “Improvement comes from development and growth as a team. Sometimes it comes from one small tweak to our rotation. And sometimes all of a sudden it’s the perfect fit. And sometimes it comes from moves in the middle of the season of someone who will hopefully fit well.”
A new intensity
Stevens went on a tour of college programs in October — he joked about being able to watch others suffer through those familiar daily worries for a change — and spent early December in Europe checking up on his two stash players, Yam Madar (KK Partizan in Belgrade) and Juhann Begarin (Paris Basket). Now that trade season reaches a boil for a Celtics team that appears destined for activity, so comes the pressure for Stevens to make a change.
Asked about what he needs, Stevens deferred.
“It kind of depends on how we evaluate and how we look full,” he said. “If you look at it from a short-term perspective, we haven’t shot the ball great, and obviously with everyone healthy our scoring will go up and our shooting will be better. Other guys will be more open and that allows for better shooting. We’ll probably look to improve in that area. And that can come within — small rotation tweaks — or it can come from deals. The other part is in a bigger-picture setting, we wanted to make sure we were prepared from a flexibility standpoint to make a move when a move was available. That was a big part of what we tried to accomplish this summer, and I’m pleased with that.”
In the past, when confronted with a rumor, Stevens could always refer the question to Ainge. But now these are his waves, and he’s trying to remain steady. When a national report had him talking with Philadelphia about a Jaylen Brown-for-Ben Simmons swap, Stevens immediately pulled Brown aside to assure him that it wasn’t true.
“When that gained a lot of local and national steam, I talked to Jaylen. Right away.
“Don’t want to get into who does what (in spreading rumors). I just understand there’s a lot of rumors out there,” he said. “All these teams have huge staffs, there’s a lot of people around the team, so who knows how things get out. My deal is I’m just trying to get as much accurate information as I can, and then help our team improve.”
As a stickler for accuracy, Stevens seems particularly amused by how far out of context a call or discussion can be taken.
“It’s amazing how off a lot of the rumors are,” he said. “I think we all at some level just get immune to it. When I’m on the calls with other teams I know what they’ve told me they’re looking for, at or how they’re evaluating their team, or when they’re thinking they’ll have to make a decision by. You have a pulse on who’s available or maybe available, and all that stuff.
“All of it’s pretty fluid, and ultimately when the rumors get out there and people just run with these ideas, you become immune to it. And I hope the players do, too, because one of the things they can do best is really ignore it.”
Star support
For now, though, Stevens has the same wish.
“I hope we can just put a stretch together here, knock on wood, where we can evaluate at least the core of our team as we move forward,” he said.
Stevens doesn’t need to worry about the one player who everyone has an opinion about, though. Though it may be open season in some quarters on the viability and leadership of Jayson Tatum, but Stevens has as much faith in his best player as ever.
“I think it’s silly,” Stevens said of the criticism that has come Tatum’s way. “But I also don’t really worry about him, because like the rumor mill, what’s being talked about isn’t always accurate.
“Again, we’re in a world where you have to become immune to some of that,” he said. “You can watch one play where he came up short, and he could have done 10 other things great. When you look at Jayson’s first five years in the league, and he’s not even through his fifth year, very few players in the history of the league have done what he’s done between 19- and 23-years-old. I always keep that in mind. This guy is a real worker, he’s incredibly focused, he takes care of his body like very few guys that age do, he’s always available, and he’s one of the game’s really, really good scorers at the age of 23. AND he has a feel for the game that I think is akin to a 35-year-old. He’s super-special and we know that. I just make sure that he knows, if there’s any criticism, that I could care less what anybody else is saying.
“He does the best job that a 23-year-old could possibly do. All this stuff is hard. These guys are at an age and a stage where they have to grow up fast in this league, especially when you carry the burdens that he carries.”
Avoid distractions that can affect your efficiency at work
Busy workdays are the norm for many professionals. Though most workers undoubtedly would prefer to feel busy rather than bored, it’s easy for professionals to succumb to burnout if they don’t get periodic breaks from the demands of their careers.
Burnout is a significant issue for working professionals. A recent survey of 1,500 working professionals from various sectors and backgrounds by the job aggregator site Indeed found that 52% of respondents were experiencing burnout in 2021. That marks a nearly 10% increase from a similar survey Indeed conducted prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Various factors, some of which are beyond individuals’ control, can contribute to burnout. Professionals who want to avoid burnout without taking a step back from their careers can look for ways to be more efficient during the day. Overcoming these common distractions can improve efficiency.
Smartphones
A 2015 CareerBuilder survey of hiring and human resources managers from various industries found that employers cited smartphones and texting as the biggest productivity killers in the workplace.
Professionals no doubt recognize how distracting their phones can be during the workday, and they may feel powerless to avoid them. But they’re not.
Alter notification settings so the phone only delivers the most important notifications (i.e., children’s schools, meeting reminders, etc.) during the day. Turn off notifications from news, sports and entertainment apps.
The internet
The CareerBuilder survey found that employers believed the internet is the second biggest productivity killer.
Professionals with a lot on their plates should do everything they can to avoid surfing the internet during the workday. The internet can be a rabbit hole, and even individuals who only intend to take a brief break from work to check the news or clear their head may soon find themselves moving from website to website while their work piles up.
If it’s a mental break you need, get up and take a brief walk around the office.
Emails
Emails are another significant distraction during a typical workday.
To overcome the seemingly endless flood of emails coming from co-workers, friends and family during the day, professionals can work in offline mode for a predetermined period of time each day. This affords the opportunity to work on specific tasks or projects without being interrupted by emails.
Emails will still accumulate while the computer is in offline mode, but professionals won’t be notified as each message is delivered and will be able to work distraction-free until they turn offline mode off.
Meetings
Meetings may be well-intentioned, but they often compromise productivity and distract professionals from their jobs. A recent study commissioned by Verizon Conferencing found that 90% of professionals admitted to daydreaming during meetings, while 39% admitted they had fallen asleep during meetings in the past.
Managers can help employees get more done and limit distractions by scheduling fewer meetings or reconsidering just who needs to attend meetings more carefully.
Make 2022 your best dating year yet with these 7 tips
In some ways, it feels like 2021 flew right by, and in others, it feels like it was the never-ending continuation of 2020. Let’s hope 2022 brings more health and happiness to much of the world.
In the meantime, I’d like to share some words of wisdom for dating in 2022:
1. Texting is the death of the first date.
When you are conversing with someone on a dating app and that person asks to switch over to direct texting on your phone instead (by giving or asking for a phone number), there is a 60% chance the date will no longer happen. (While not statistically significant, this is based on evidence from my clients’ experiences over the last 10-plus years.)
Why is this? Because someone drops the ball and doesn’t text, the plans don’t get finalized, someone texts something inappropriate, it turns into a pen pal relationship … the list goes on. Make your plans for the first date directly within the dating app. Once the date is scheduled, feel free to exchange numbers just for contingencies by saying, “In case you need to reach me tomorrow, my number is ___.” Your conversation-to-date conversion rate will be much higher.
2. You get what you allow.
If someone is treating you in a way you don’t like but you accept it, that is the treatment you will get. For example, let’s say you prefer phone calls, but the person you’re dating only texts you. If you don’t tell the other person your preferences and simply reply to all the texts, then that is what you get. You should never be shy to ask for what you need, which leads to the next point …
3. Telling someone what you need is not needy.
I hear all the time, primarily from women, that they are afraid to express their needs and expectations to their (often new) partner. That fear is mainly because they don’t want to hear an answer they don’t like. Assuming what you’re asking isn’t unreasonable, it’s up to the other person to decide whether to do that or not. If they can, great. If they can’t, then it is up to you to decide how important it is to you.
4. You can always add dinner, but you can’t take it back.
Go on a first date for a drink, coffee or a walk. Then, if you’re having a good time, you can stay longer and get food. If you arrange for dinner and can’t stand each other — no one hopes for this, but it happens — you are stuck at dinner. Wine bars are great — they usually have a good food menu.
5. If you don’t know, ask.
I get questions all the time about what something means that someone said. The reality of it is I can make an educated guess, but in the end, only the person who said it knows. If you’re not sure what something meant, ask the person who said it.
6. No one is a mind reader.
You want something from your partner. You are not getting that something. Your partner does not know you want it unless you explicitly say it. No hinting. No beating around the bush. Use direct language.
7. Everything short of finding “your person” is not a failure.
We learn a lot about ourselves and other people in the dating process. This is necessary. Some relationships work and some don’t. And many work until they don’t. But the ones that don’t are not failures, and neither are you. It wasn’t a “failed marriage” or a “failed relationship.” Hopefully it was a positive experience (for at least some period) that couldn’t withstand the test of time. Each date or relationship is a learning experience that gets us one step closer to the one that lasts.
Even if we all implement just one of the seven tips above, then 2022 should be a more productive year for dating.
Erika Ettin is the founder of A Little Nudge, where she helps others navigate the world of online dating. This column provided by Tribune News Service.
Many reasons cat can become deaf
My cat is only 6 years old, and he has always been in the best of health. He still seems to be healthy except for one thing — he seems to have suddenly become deaf. He would always come running whenever I would be opening his food and that has ceased to happen. Additionally, he no longer responds when I call for him and he seems completely unaware of any sounds around him. There is no response, no look, and I have tried every way to assess his hearing. He was always very vocal but now meows more and louder than ever before and always wants to be near me. I had my vet look at him and he agreed that, in fact, the cat seems to act deaf. Can sudden deafness occur when all else seems normal? What can cause it and is it reversible? What do you suggest I consider doing next?
Cats can be born deaf or with poor hearing and it is often associated with white cats, usually with blue eyes. Yet not all of these are deaf. Cats can also lose their hearing, sometimes quickly, when they get older, but it is not something typically found in a cat that is only 6 years old.
Acute hearing loss is usually associated with traumatic injury, inner ear infections and occasionally ear canal infections with rupture of the ear drum called the tympanic membrane. Other causes include certain viral illnesses, certain drug exposures, tumors, nerve degeneration and more. The downside is that, if the cat is actually deaf at this point, there is not likely anything that will restore his hearing unless the cause is something reversible like an inner or outer ear infection, which might be treated medically, or he has a removable mass or tumor. If any of those conditions were to exist the cat might have a head tilt, circle a lot or provide other clues. All of the signs that you described, such as increased and louder meows, increased affection and lack of responses to various stimuli, are consistent with a deaf cat. If your veterinarian has checked him out and found nothing obvious, my guess is that while a thorough physical examination revealed nothing, further testing might be warranted such as an MRI or the BAER response test, which is not done in many places and is usually done by veterinary neurologists. Your local veterinarian can probably help you locate a facility that can do that if you so choose. That might define a diagnosis but not necessarily change the outcome. The good news is that if your cat is otherwise healthy and doing well, presumably he can live an otherwise normal long, and healthy life. Good luck.
Dr. John de Jong owns and operates the Boston Mobile Veterinary Clinic. He can be reached at 781-899-9994.
