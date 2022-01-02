Celebrities
Brandi Glanville Shades Shannon & Heather, Talks Andy Snub
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville appeared on Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge‘s podcast earlier this week. And, during the show, she shared her thoughts on the Real Housewives of Orange County cast.
In addition to commenting on the return of Heather Dubrow and Shannon Beador‘s alleged “acting,” Brandi said she found Emily Simpson to be boring and shared her thoughts not only on Gina Kirschenheiter‘s alleged feelings for her ex-husband, Matt Kirschenheiter, but also her current relationship with boyfriend Travis Mullen.
“I can’t with Heather. I can’t with Shannon either. I feel like she’s acting,” Brandi admitted on the Two T’s in a Pod podcast on December 28.
Although Brandi doesn’t enjoy Heather, she said she likes that she’s “so uptight” and enjoys seeing the many luxuries of her massive home.
“I like that Heather is so uptight. To see the house and all that, that is insanity,” she stated. “But I feel like I was ready for her to go when she left last time so I don’t really know why they brought her back.”
“Emily to me is boring. I like Gina,” Brandi continued. “[But] I feel like there’s something… I feel like she’s madly in love with her ex-husband still and I feel sorry for the guy that she’s with. That’s what it looks like to me… Just the way she talks about him, though, and she’s like, ‘But this new guy, he’s great.’ I don’t know.”
While Brandi feels there’s something lingering between Gina and Matt, Tamra, who is a friend of Gina’s, refuted the claim.
“I know her and I never noticed that,” she replied.
When the topic of Andy Cohen‘s baby shower was then mentioned, Brandi admitted she was “very upset” she wasn’t invited.
“I was very upset. I asked. I’m like, ‘Why am I not invited?’” Brandi recalled. “[And Andy]’s like, ‘It’s only for like, the full-time girls for now.’ And my feelings were hurt and then I saw that Danielle Staub was there. I’m like, ‘She was not a full-time housewife!’”
Prior to her appearance on Teddi and Tamra’s podcast, Brandi celebrated the Christmas holiday with her ex-husband, Eddie Cibrian, and his wife, Leann Rimes, who she previously feuded with for years. And, because she and the country singer appeared to be having so much fun, many fans took notice of a video she shared on Instagram.
“That’s what happens at our holidays. She always sings and I feel like I have to perform if she’s performing so we were just… It’s a giant competition,” Brandi said of the video she shared with her fans.
Although Brandi is still blocked from Leann’s Instagram, she said Leann sent her the video, which was taken at her and Eddie’s home.
“After that, I went into a split and I started twerking on the ground and the big gray dog got behind me and started humping me. There’s video,” Brandi revealed. “I didn’t get that video because Eddie was taking the video… I was getting on that mic no matter what.”
The Real Housewives of Orange County season 16 is currently airing on Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.
Photos Credit: Faye Sadou/MediaPunch/INSTARimages, Milla Cochran/startraksphoto, startraksphoto
Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon, 25, Shows Off Backside In Sheer Dress With Sexy Cutouts
Madonna’s daughter Lourdes rang in the new year with a cheeky pose while a mystery man couldn’t get enough of it! See the risqué snap here!
When your mom is Madonna, there’s a good chance you know a thing or two about provocative poses! And Lourdes Leon — who often goes by “Lola” — proved that was the case when she was snapped in a racy photo on New Year’s Eve. Taking to her Instagram Story, the Material Girl shared the picture of her daughter rocking a sheer white dress with multiple cutouts that left little to the imagination. Lourdes had her back to the camera, was bent over and stuck out her derrière. What a way to ring in the new year!
What’s more, Lourdes — who managed to look stunning while in the awkward position — had attracted the attention of a mystery man for the racy photo shoot. Sitting next to Lourdes, the young man, who was wearing a pair of rose-tinted glasses, had his hand on Lourdes backside. He also just happened to be sticking his tongue out as if he were licking it. The end of the year holiday certainly makes some people celebrate in unique ways.
Loudes is no stranger to serving up sultry looks, as she was recently featured in a PAPER magazine cover story, wearing nothing but skimpy outfits and barely-there ensembles. In one snap, the up-and-coming choreographer rocked a tiny bra and a mini dress that showed off her gorgeous gams. Another racy pic had Madonna’s eldest posing on a BMW in a string bikini and fur boots.
She also spoke about her career plans with the outlet, saying, “I want to choreograph for artists, people that make music, visual artists. I want to choreograph mainly, but there is a big part of me that still does want to perform. Now I’m dipping my toes in the pond of choreography for music videos and stuff like that. I think something bigger will end up manifesting itself, but I have to take other steps in order to find that sweet spot of what is actually going to end up being my [legacy].”
Miley & Noah Cyrus Ring In 2022 With Epic Cover Of Dolly Parton’s ‘Jolene’ — Watch
Miley Cyrus and sister Noah rang in 2022 with an epic cover of godmother Dolly Parton’s 1973 smash hit ‘Jolene’.
Miley Cyrus, 29, and younger sister, Noah Cyrus, 21, rang in 2022 with an epic version of Miley’s godmother Dolly Parton‘s 1973 smash hit “Jolene” — and you must watch it right now! With just 20 mins left until the new year, the Cyrus women came out on stage clapping. The audience quickly recognized the song, as Miley first performed it in 2012 for her Backyard Sessions series on YouTube. The video has more than 330 million views and has led to numerous duets with Dolly!
The Cyrus sister were dressed in very different, but equally stunning looks, during the performance. Miley was wearing and open vested and sleeveless country ensemble, which complimented her well. Noah, chose a much sexier look, however, taking to the stage in a black tight dress with a slit all the way up the side. Miley’s blonde hair was brushed down, as her sister’s black hair was pulled back tight.
Although their looks were different, they came together as one for the performance and the audience went crazy! As the sisters sang the lyrics, they affectionately grabbed each other, and it showed just how tight they really were. One of the highlights came when Noah pointed at Miley and sang, the lyrics, “and I know I can’t compete with you, Jolene.” When they finished the stunning performance, they gave each other a huge hug. As fans know, Miley co-hosted the NBC program Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party with SNL star, Pete Davidson, 28.
However, as HollywoodLife reported, Miley had a wardrobe malfunction right after midnight! Just after the new year rang in, Miley took the stage to sing “Party In The USA” and “We Can’t Stop.” As she energetically sang her heart out, her tiny silver crop top fell off during her performance. Being the pro that she is, she didn’t let it affect her performance one bit. After running off the stage to deal with the slip, Miley returned wearing a big red jacket.
Betty White’s Husbands: Facts About The Men She Married & Loved In Life
The news of Betty White’s passing at the age of 99 has fans wanting to know all about the men she loved in her legendary life. Learn about her three husbands here!
In heartbreaking news, Betty White died at the age of 99 on December 31. The legendary actress, beloved for her comedic chops and animal-rights activism, passed away at her home due to natural causes. The Illinois native, who was only three weeks away from being a centenarian on January 17, had the longest television career of any female entertainer. Although she had an incredible film and TV resume, including parts in The Proposal and Boston Legal, she is best known for her roles as Sue Ann Nivens on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and as Rose Nylund in The Golden Girls. Betty was also recognized for her esteemed career, taking home eight Emmy Awards, a Grammy Award, three American Comedy Awards and three Screen Actors Guild Awards.
As she was adored by many, fans want to know all about Betty’s love life and who she called husband. Find out all about the three men Betty was married to, below.
Dick Barker
While a volunteer with the American Women’s Voluntary Services, Betty met her first husband Dick Barker, a United States Air Force pilot, at a dance, according to her biography How to Be Golden: Lessons We Can Learn from Betty White. The pair became engaged but had to hold off on a wedding as Dick was called into combat for World War II. After he returned home, the couple married in 1945 when Betty was 23. They moved to Dick’s home in Ohio, where he had purchased a chicken farm. The marriage was over in less than a year, as Betty yearned to move back to California, according to Closer. “Oh, it was a nightmare,” Betty quipped to the outlet. “I married my first because we wanted to sleep together. It lasted six months, and we were in bed for six months!”
Lane Allen
Two years after she split with Dick, Betty said “I do” again, this time to Hollywood talent agent Lane Allen. Even though Betty’s star was rising with several gigs on television, Lane wanted Betty to give up acting. “We had a couple of very good years. But he wanted me to stop working. He didn’t want me to be in show business,” she told Newsweek. Lane was also looking forward to Betty staying home and raising a family. “I knew that a career was very much in my future, so I decided not to have children,” she revealed to Closer. “In those days, people didn’t understand that as much as they do now.” The pair would split after two years together.
Allen Ludden
Vowing to never get married again, Betty changed her tune in 1961 when she met Allen Ludden, the host of the game show Password, per Newsweek. “He was enthusiastic about everything. He was intellectually wonderful. He was silly. He was romantic,” Betty gushed to the outlet. “Eventually, he wouldn’t even say hello—he’d say, “Will you marry me?” And I’d say, “No way!” After Allen kept on proposing, Betty decided to take him up on it one night after he sent her a “stuffed bunny with diamond earrings” as an Easter present. The adorable couple would marry on June 14, 1963.
While the pair didn’t have children together, Betty became stepmother to Allen’s three children he shared with his late first wife. “I am most proud of the children that this career girl inherited,” the Hot in Cleveland actress wrote in her 2011 memoir If You Ask Me. The couple would go on to have a wonderful relationship, which Betty fondly remembered to Newsweek. “Even long after we were married, he’d call me up during the day and ask me out on a date. He’d barbecue a chicken. We’d have a glass of wine, put on a stack of records, and dance.” Sadly Allen would die from cancer at the age of 63 in 1981, four years before Betty starred on Golden Girls.
