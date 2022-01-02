Celebrities
Brock Davies Shades Lala Over Randall Split, Pump Rules Edit
Brock Davies isn’t happy about the claims Lala Kent made against him on the latest episode of Vanderpump Rules.
After Lala suggested Brock had attempted to pawn off bills related to a surprise wedding he was trying to plan for himself and Scheana Shay, Brock appeared on a podcast, where he claimed certain storylines had been spun and accused Lala of not being able to “afford to take care” of Randall Emmett.
“My biggest pet peeve and we’ve got to speak about it some more so you can come listen to the deep of it,” he said on the Tap In w/ Harry Jowsey podcast, via Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “There’s a spin on the storylines that come out and it’s like we said before like it’s one version or the other, but it’s like, look real quickly, I’m not going to pay for my photoshoot or my wedding. Sorry, from my business account.”
During Tuesday night’s Pump Rules, Lala said that after Brock enlisted her and Randall to help him plan his surprise wedding, he went “radio silent” when the bills were due.
“Anything that has to do with payment, Brock drops the ball,” Lala added in a confessional.
Meanwhile, Brock said his and Scheana’s surprise wedding was canceled due to COVID.
“So my engagement slash wedding was going to cost me a fair amount,” he explained. “It got canceled because of COVID restrictions. We couldn’t get to the venue on the time and then they spun it. And it’s coming out this week it was spun out as if I couldn’t afford to do any of this.”
While Brock went on to say that Lala had implied that he chose to spend money on his fitness business, rather than his wedding, saying, he noted that there were major issues within her own relationship that she likely should have been focusing on.
“I spent so much money on like my Homebody brand a photoshoot and all this sh-t,” he mocked. “But I can’t afford to take care of my wife? Which, fast forward six months to today that she can’t afford to take care of her husband or fiancé.”
“I hear her cookie wasn’t the cookie to eat,” he added.
As Pump Rules fans well know, Lala’s relationship with Randall ended in October after he was accused of cheating.
“It is what it is, you know, she said some stuff and I’m not OK with it, you know?” Brock continued. “Do you take money from your business for your personal life? Never happens, so don’t assume that I’m going to take money to afford a nice lifestyle for you from my business’s money because I’ll never do that. Yeah, yeah. And that’s where we’re at. Like, That’s the best tea you got coming for you.”
Vanderpump Rules season nine airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.
Lori Harvey Sparks Pregnancy Speculation As She Calls Michael B. Jordan Her ‘Baby Daddy’
Are Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan expecting a baby in 2022? See the comment that has fans wondering whether they’re starting a family together.
Lori Harvey called her longtime boyfriend, Michael B. Jordan, her “baby daddy” while celebrating New Year’s Eve on Dec. 31, and now fans are wondering whether they’re expecting. As you can see in the short clip below, the gorgeous model, 24, shared a boomerang of herself and Michael B. Jordan dressed up for the evening — and they look amazing — but it’s the comment written on the boomerang that has everyone talking.
Are Lori and Michael starting a family in 2022? That’s not yet clear, but Lori and Michael were with friends when the clock struck midnight. “Bringing in the new year with my girls”, Lori wrote on another fun clip shared to her Instagram Story.
🎥 | O casal começando o ano juntinhos!!
– Lori Harvey via Instagram Stories. pic.twitter.com/OPkLza25j8
— Michael B. Jordan Brasil (fã-clube) (@MichaelBJBR) January 1, 2022
Michael and Lori recently celebrated their one-year anniversary in November, after making their relationship Instagram official last January. And this past April, Michael told PEOPLE why he’s been so open about his love life and sharing their romance on social media. “I’m still private, and I want to protect that, but it just felt like it was a moment of just wanting to put it out there and move on. I am extremely happy,” he said.
He continued, “I think when you get older, you feel more comfortable about the [public nature] of the business that we’re in. So for me, it was a moment to, I guess, take ownership of that and then get back to work.”
And this past December, Michael appeared on The View and admitted he has “fallen in love”. While Michael didn’t mention his girlfriend’s name, he said his relationship has helped him take on sexier movie roles. “One of the things that helps me choose roles or which ones I stay away from is how much I feel like I have to give to the role. Certain life experiences I never had. So I didn’t feel like I could pull from a personal place. I could not make it connect to me,” he said. “Now that I am in a place where I have fallen in love. I know what that’s like.”
Miley Cyrus Breaks Silence On Wardrobe Malfunction During NYE Special: ‘I Loved Every Second’
Miley Cyrus let her fans know exactly how she felt about losing her top while performing ‘Party in the USA’ during her New Year’s Eve special.
She “loved” it! Miley Cyrus finally broke her silence on the wardrobe malfunction from her New Year’s Eve show that had everyone talking! During the NBC special, the 29-year-old pop icon was performing her mega hit “Party in the USA” in front of an adoring crowd when her silver crop top slipped off, causing Miley to rush backstage to change her attire. Shortly afterwards, a tweet announced Miley as “suffering” from the incident, to which a fan took umbrage and replied, “She didn’t ‘suffer.’ Girl didn’t miss a beat or skip a t** and STILL delivered.”
Absolutely not! The entire night was pure JOY! I loved every second! 🖤 https://t.co/FVKiCaGECD
— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January 1, 2022
Well, Miley caught wind of the solid support and retweeted it, addressing the situation herself. “Absolutely not! The entire night was pure JOY! I loved every second!” We wouldn’t expect anything less from a polished performer like Miley! The Hannah Montana star kept it real, per usual.
In case you missed it, Miley handled the whole wardrobe malfunction like a pro. As soon as she realized her top was coming loose, she put her hand over her chest and headed backstage — all while continuing to sing! As she reappeared in a big red blazer, Miley cracked a joke in reference to the 2009 hit, singing, “Everybody’s definitely looking at me now.” The “Wrecking Ball” songstress then added, “I’m still in the most clothes that I’ve ever worn on stage.”
What a way to start #2022 👀 #MileyCyrus wardrobe malfunction #HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/6FvMIvbc6n
— IG: DashawnTaylor (@DashawnTaylor) January 1, 2022
Later in the special, Miley’s co-host, Pete Davidson, had viewers cracking up as he showed just how far he would go to make Miley feel comfortable about the potentially embarrassing episode. “I heard we may have had a little boob slip. So, in solidarity, here’s my boobies,” he said as he lifted up his shirt. Throughout the evening, Miley and Pete proved they were the right stars for the job, as they kept the party going all night long with their witty rapport and pre-taped sketches. They even performed a version of Will Smith’s “Miami” for the crowd with Pete rapping! Way to ring in the new year, folks!
Why Kim Kardashian’s Family Thinks It’s ‘Weird’ That Kanye West Bought A House Next To Her
Although Kim Kardashian is fine with her ex living across the street for the sake of their four kids, her famous family is not!
Kim Kardashian, 41, and Kanye West’s unconventional divorce took a turn for the awkward this past week when the rapper formerly known as Yeezy dropped $4.5 million down on a tear down house across the street from Kim — two weeks after she filed to become “legally single” from him. Although Kim — who shares four children with Kanye, 44, — understands that he bought the property to be close to the kids, a source close to the Kardashians told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that her famous family finds it a little bit “weird” – especially considering he reportedly paid $420,000 over the asking price to seal the deal.
“While Kim is okay with Kanye’s decision to buy a house across the street, her family is not really feeling this at all. They think that it is just a little bit weird, in fact, and said to Kim that no one buys a house across the street from their ex-wife while they are divorcing,” our source said. “Kourtney and Khloe’s exes see their kids and they don’t live across the street. Everyone around her just feels that Kim needs to set boundaries. Kanye could have bought a house a couple blocks away and he would have been able to have the same access to the kids. But right across the street, the Kardashian’s feel, is just a little bit too strange,” the source added.
As fans know, for the past several months, Kanye was publicly pleading with Kim for the two of them to work it out. But the final straw came at the Larry Hoover Benefit Concert on December 10 when Kanye changed lyrics to a song and said, ‘Run back to me Kimberly. Baby, I need you to run right back to me…more specifically, Kimberly. Needless to say, Kim felt embarrassed — especially since she made it clear to him that their marriage was over. And, as Kanye knows now too, Kim has been dating SNL star Pete Davidson, 28, for almost two months and the parir are getting serious!
A separate source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Kanye isn’t bothered by what other people think of his decision to purchase the home. “Kanye understands why some people think he purchased a home across the street from Kim in a bid to get her back. He’s obviously made that very clear, speaking and singing about it. But this purchase truthfully has nothing to do with Kim. As everyone knows, Kanye is very close with his children, and he couldn’t imagine not being as close to them as possible. Plus, it’s not like Kanye and Kim will be staring out their windows at each other. Each property is on a huge estate, so they still absolutely have their own lives and privacy. Kanye simply felt this was the best move for his children,” the source said.
