Brock Davies Shades Lala Over Randall Split, Pump Rules Edit

Brock Davies isn’t happy about the claims Lala Kent made against him on the latest episode of Vanderpump Rules.

After Lala suggested Brock had attempted to pawn off bills related to a surprise wedding he was trying to plan for himself and Scheana Shay, Brock appeared on a podcast, where he claimed certain storylines had been spun and accused Lala of not being able to “afford to take care” of Randall Emmett.

“My biggest pet peeve and we’ve got to speak about it some more so you can come listen to the deep of it,” he said on the Tap In w/ Harry Jowsey podcast, via Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “There’s a spin on the storylines that come out and it’s like we said before like it’s one version or the other, but it’s like, look real quickly, I’m not going to pay for my photoshoot or my wedding. Sorry, from my business account.”

During Tuesday night’s Pump Rules, Lala said that after Brock enlisted her and Randall to help him plan his surprise wedding, he went “radio silent” when the bills were due.

“Anything that has to do with payment, Brock drops the ball,” Lala added in a confessional.

Meanwhile, Brock said his and Scheana’s surprise wedding was canceled due to COVID.

“So my engagement slash wedding was going to cost me a fair amount,” he explained. “It got canceled because of COVID restrictions. We couldn’t get to the venue on the time and then they spun it. And it’s coming out this week it was spun out as if I couldn’t afford to do any of this.”

While Brock went on to say that Lala had implied that he chose to spend money on his fitness business, rather than his wedding, saying, he noted that there were major issues within her own relationship that she likely should have been focusing on.

“I spent so much money on like my Homebody brand a photoshoot and all this sh-t,” he mocked. “But I can’t afford to take care of my wife? Which, fast forward six months to today that she can’t afford to take care of her husband or fiancé.”

“I hear her cookie wasn’t the cookie to eat,” he added.

As Pump Rules fans well know, Lala’s relationship with Randall ended in October after he was accused of cheating.

“It is what it is, you know, she said some stuff and I’m not OK with it, you know?” Brock continued. “Do you take money from your business for your personal life? Never happens, so don’t assume that I’m going to take money to afford a nice lifestyle for you from my business’s money because I’ll never do that. Yeah, yeah. And that’s where we’re at. Like, That’s the best tea you got coming for you.”

