Broncos activate Andre Mintze, make flurry of roster moves ahead of Week 17 at Chargers
The Broncos won Saturday. Amid a virus outbreak ahead of the Week 17 road showdown against the Chargers, Denver didn’t place any more players on the COVID-19/reserve list.
Denver activated rookie outside linebacker Andre Mintze from the COVID list/injured reserve, amid a flurry of other roster moves. And the Broncos didn’t lose No. 1 wideout Courtland Sutton, whom coach Vic Fangio said might be going on the COVID list this weekend.
Still, the Broncos (7-8) enter Sunday’s game at SoFi Stadium down nine starters and with 16 players on the COVID-19/reserve list, 14 of them from the active roster.
Three starters — wideout Jerry Jeudy, outside linebacker Bradley Chubb and inside linebacker Baron Browning — tested positive Friday, after two starters tested positive Thursday (right tackle Bobby Massie and cornerback Bryce Callahan) and the Broncos canceled practice for the first time this season.
Nose tackle Mike Purcell tested positive Monday but could be available to play Sunday under the NFL’s new protocols for vaccinated players. Practice squad lineman Jonathan Harris, activated from the COVID list and elevated to the main roster Saturday, will provide depth up front defensively.
Wednesday’s positives, which included wideout Tim Patrick and dime back Caden Sterns, will be out. Plus, starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is sidelined (concussion protocol), meaning backup Drew Lock will get his second start this season after the Broncos lost 17-13 in Las Vegas last week to all but snuff out their playoff hopes.
The absence of Jeudy and Patrick will have the Broncos’ wideout corps looking completely different on Sunday. While Sutton is the unit’s top target, Kendall Hinton and returner Diontae Spencer will be Lock’s main receivers with Teddy Bridgewater sidelined in concussion protocol, while rookie Seth Williams will make his NFL debut and Rico Gafford (practice squad elevation) is in line for his Broncos debut.
In addition to activating Mintze and Harris, and the elevation of Gafford, the Broncos made a number of other moves to fill out their roster. Tackle Quinn Bailey, safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, tackle Drew Himmelman, defensive end Marquiss Spencer and inside linebacker Barrington Wade were elevated from the practice squad as COVID replacements, and cornerback Rojesterman Farris was a standard elevation.
Mintze will see snaps at outside linebacker with Bradley Chubb and Jonathon Cooper both on the COVID list, while Bailey will be the backup swing tackle behind right tackle Cam Fleming (starting for Massie) and left tackle Garett Bolles. With Browning in protocols and Kenny Young questionable (concussion), Wade provides depth at inside linebacker behind Micah Kiser and Justin Strand.
Stephen L. Carter: What to expect from the world in 2022
This is the time of year when we reflect on what we hope to improve in the year to come … and also the time for my annual predictions of news headlines for the next 12 months.
Usually I begin by evaluating last year’s predictions, but this year only one bears mention: For the second time in the past three years, I correctly called the long-shot winner of the World Series. I predicted that the Washington Nationals would win in 2019, and I predicted that the Atlanta Braves would win in 2021.
Apart from that, when it came to 2021, my crystal ball was cloudy. (Whose wasn’t?) But it’s clearing. Here, then, are my predictions for 2022. It’s up to readers to guess which ones are offered with tongue in cheek:
1. Worried about the blockchain, members of Congress will continue demanding regulation of cryptocurrency.
To the relief of investors, federal agencies will move at their usual glacial pace. Nevertheless, the House and the Senate will continue to hide ridiculous rules on the subject in the middle of thick bills ostensibly dealing with other issues. Curiously, nobody in the news media will venture to ask any member who’s upset about crypto to explain what “blockchain” means.
2. Relatedly, federal agencies confronted with evidence that their systems have been penetrated will continue their habit of stonewalling.
But worry not. Thanks to the infrastructure bill, the government’s digital networks, which have fallen well behind China’s and Russia’s, stand an even chance of having 2022-level security in place by 2027.
3. Continuing my habit of picking long shots to win the World Series, I’ll go with the San Diego Padres over the Boston Red Sox.
4. In 2022, the Greenland ice sheet will dissolve a bit faster than it did this past summer, when it melted at a good 40% to 50% above what not long ago was the normal rate.
Although the melting rate has proved difficult to predict, several models have it doubling before the end of the 21st century. As always, without exciting video, people will have trouble focusing on what’s happening in Greenland, perhaps because the damage from the ice loss will occur so far in the future.
5. In other climate news, the internet’s carbon footprint, which in 2017 stood at 3.7% of global emissions (higher than all but two countries), will continue to skyrocket as people keep working and entertaining from home.
By the end of 2022, only China will generate more greenhouse gasses. (Yes, there’s some double-counting, but you see the point.)
6. While we’re on the subject of carbon emissions, with so many people staying home, content providers will ramp up their recent practice of releasing episodes weekly rather than dropping a season all at once, reducing further the difference between legacy television and streaming services.
Here’s how this relates to climate change: Streaming in HD generates a carbon footprint 20 times that of watching the same content in standard format.
7. More on movies: “Babylon” will be the year’s critical darling.
The box office champion will be “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” by a landslide. Also, “Killers of the Flower Moon” will be an unexpected hit, because who wouldn’t pay to watch “Yellowstone” as interpreted by Martin Scorsese?
8. A new, highly transmissible COVID-19 variant will appear in Western Europe in the fall.
The U.S. will respond by banning travelers arriving from southern Africa.
9. In other foreign policy news, the West will yield to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s demands that NATO curb its eastward spread, and will also promise not to sanction the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. Infuriated by the ease of his victory, Putin will invade Ukraine anyway.
The U.S. will threaten grave repercussions if he takes more of the country than he wants to.
10. Pfizer Inc.’s share price will exceed the forecasts of analysts, who’ve predicted 2022 revenues, fueled by vaccine sales, of around $100 billion.
Furious that developers of successful products earn lots of money, Congress will pass a special tax surcharge on Big Pharma’s COVID-related revenues.
11. Speaking of Congress, here are next year’s election results:
As widely predicted, the Democrats lose the House of Representatives, albeit by a margin much smaller than expected. To the relief of progressives, the party astonishes pollsters by maintaining a 50-50 Senate. Republicans flip Georgia, win North Carolina in a walk, and hold Pennsylvania by a hair. But Democrats flip Wisconsin and, to their own surprise, hang on in Nevada.
12. In other political news, former President Donald Trump will publicly condemn G.O.P. candidates who refuse to proclaim the 2020 election illegitimate.
The result of this pressure will be … the surprisingly strong Democratic vote mentioned in the previous paragraph.
13. Back to professional sports. The Green Bay Packers will claw their way past Tom Brady in the playoffs and win the Super Bowl over the Kansas City Chiefs. (I can’t keep picking Brady to win. I just can’t.)
14. Despite efforts to tighten security for Tor users, worries will grow that due to the interference of state actors, transactions are no longer secret.
Added to longstanding concerns that Tor’s concealment protocols significantly narrow bandwidth and increase latency, the problems will lead users who want anonymity to seek alternatives, increasing pressure on more popular browsers to offer a mode that’s truly private.
15. In other technology news, as observers have predicted, Apple’s newest iPhone will not have a lightning port; instead, the device will charge only wirelessly.
Puzzled consumers will hunt for charging stands, only to find them sold out everywhere. Congress will open an investigation into pricing policies of greedy charging stand manufacturers.
Meanwhile, facing a surge in consumer demand, automakers will spend lavishly as they redesign all vehicles to include multiple charging pads. Airlines will redo their planes. Hotels will redo their guest rooms. Buyers of new homes will demand built-in wireless chargers, and owners of existing homes will frantically renovate. So will apartment houses. And restaurants. And coffee shops. And medical waiting rooms. The ensuing iPhone-charger-driven economic boom will last throughout 2023 and beyond, all the way to the 2024 election, when … oops, sorry, the crystal is cloudy again.
Have a safe and wondrous new year.
Men’s basketball: St. Thomas puts away Western Illinois
It might have been a new year, but it was deja vu all over again for St. Thomas’ men’s basketball team early in the second half of their game against Western Illinois at Schoenecker Arena on Saturday.
For the third straight game, the Tommies enjoyed a double-digit halftime lead against a Summit League opponent, only to see that lead evaporate. They managed to split the first two games. This time, they engineered a rout.
After seeing a 16-point halftime lead trimmed to five at 49-44, the Tommies (8-7 overall, 2-1 Summit) went on a 10-3 run to regain control of the game and coast to an 89-66 win over the Leathernecks.
Tommies senior guard Anders Nelson, who scored all 10 of those points and finished with a game-high 20, said there definitely was a lesson to be learned from the first two conference games.
“We know sometimes we can come out complacent early in the second half,” Nelson said. “That was definitely a point of emphasis when we were in the locker room at half. We need to continue to play how we play, and it worked out today.”
In their league opener at Omaha on Dec. 20, the Tommies led 46-23 at halftime and held on for an 80-73 win. Two nights later, the Tommies fell to Denver, 75-74, after leading 44-29 at intermission.
Against the Leathernecks, St. Thomas jumped out to an 11-2 lead and were up 22-6 midway through the first half. The Tommies’ led by as many as 20 points in the first half and took a 43-27 lead into the break.
“The way we play — we shoot a lot of 3s — we are going to have runs and the other teams is going to have runs,” St. Thomas coach Johnny Tauer said. “But we did talk about it a lot this week— being who we are for 40 minutes.
“Probably in the Omaha and Denver games we were playing the scoreboard; not intentionally, but we talked about the need move the ball, play really hard and play together and let the score take care of itself.”
The Leathernecks (10-5, 1-2) came in averaging 81 points and 10 made threes a game. They missed all nine of their three-point shots in the first half and finished 4 of 18.
Meanwhile, the Tommies negated Western Illinois’ decided height advantage by doubling the post every time the ball went inside.
“Defense has got to be a collective effort,” Tauer said. “We’re not going to stop them in the post one on one. You’ve got to guard one-and-a-half guys, your guy and you’re in the gaps helping.”
Six Tommies scored in double figures as their ability to both protect and share the basketball continued. But Nelson’s ability to take over the game during a crucial moment stood out.
“I certainly didn’t just flip the switch,” Nelson said. “It was reading and reacting. We were able to expose their ball-screen coverages, and I was able to get in there and knock down a couple of mid-range shots. Also, I was able to hit our big, Parker Bjorkland, on a couple of rolls.
“When we get a couple of those to go, then we can look to kick out for one of our 3s, which is what we do best.”
Chambers: Bo Byram had a difficult 2021. The Avalanche rookie deserves a vibrant new year
A vibrant young hockey career will again be tested again on Sunday and, hopefully, the rest of the season, and regardless of what NHL team you root for, any sane fan should hope that Avalanche rookie Bo Byram has a vibrant 2022.
Because 2021 was often maddening for the first defenseman selected in the 2019 draft (fourth overall). Byram, 20, sustained at least three concussions and had a handful of setbacks after showing signs of greatness as a teenager.
The exceptional young talent is scheduled to play his first game in a month on Sunday against visiting Anaheim. It will be Colorado’s first game since Dec. 16, the day before the team was shut down because of COVID protocol for the third time in 2021.
The Avs had seven games postponed to conclude the year. The silver lining is that Byram could potentially play in each makeup game.
“It’s funny. I feel like I’ve had this conversation with you guys six times, which is unfortunate, but I’ve said this before — I feel good. I’m ready to play,” Byram said after Saturday’s practice at Ball Arena. “It’s kind of a day-by-day thing at times but I feel like I’ve continued to progress and I’m ready to go. I’m excited to play and hopefully, I can stay in the lineup for an extended period of time.”
Byram hasn’t played since Dec. 1 at Toronto, his second game back from a two-week absence that began with concussion-related problems when he was elbowed to the head by Vancouver captain Bo Horvat on Nov. 11. Byram was originally concussed from a questionable check by Vegas forward Keegan Kolesar last season.
One day he feels fine. The next he feels awful.
“There are a lot of things that are tied to concussions,” Byram said of his various symptoms in 2021. “They can show themselves at any time. Unfortunately, that happened to me a little bit after I was feeling better again. But that’s life and I did what I had to do to get better, and I’m feeling better now.”
Here’s hoping Byram gets past his head injuries and has the fabulous NHL career that his potential warrants.
The Avalanche, meanwhile, return to play after a week-long mini-camp at Ball Arena, which was available every day because of the Nuggets’ travel and postponement. It felt like another training camp before the season opener.
The Avs know the drill.
“Unfortunately, we’ve been doing this now for a couple years where we’ve had these breaks and shortened training camps,” Avs coach Jared Bednar said. “We were able to go through all of our systems and spend a bunch of time on the power play and penalty kill and have a couple meetings today to get prepared for the Ducks tomorrow.
“So I feel good about where our team is that from a preparation standpoint, and from a physical standpoint. The guys are refreshed. They got lots of energy, they’re feeling it. They went through a couple days where their legs probably weren’t great. And then the hands disappeared a little bit, too. But now with the six days of practice, and some guys seven days in a row, we tapered it down here as the week went on, and guys are feeling good. So we’re excited to get back at it tomorrow.”
Footnotes. The Avs will be without winger Valeri Nichushkin, who suffered an injury at practice this week, for multiple games. Bednar said he will be replaced by defenseman Kurtis MacDermid, who will step in as a fourth-line winger. … Goalie Pavel Francouz, who wasn’t originally scheduled to be cleared from COVID protocol until Tuesday, was cleared early and practiced Saturday. He likely will back up Darcy Kuemper against the Ducks.
