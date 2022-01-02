News
Bruins come back to beat Sabres in OT
Charlie Coyle scored on a sharp wrist shot 34 seconds into overtime to cap a New Year’s Day 4-3 comeback victory for the Bruins over the Buffalo Sabres at the Garden.
On a line change in the extra session, Brad Marchand fed Coyle and he beat Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen with a nice shot under the bar.
Facing a two-goal deficit to start the third, the B’s got one back at 3:24 from a welcome source. Jake DeBrusk made a strong off-wing rush to the net that Luukkonen stopped but he could not control the rebound. Nick Foligno got it on his backhand, carefully measured the room he had over the prone Luukkonen and lifted his long-awaited first goal as a Bruin into the top shelf.
The good vibes didn’t end there. Taylor Hall, who had not scored a 5-on-5 goal since the second game of the season, broke out of his own zone on a rush. As his new center Erik Haula went to the net, Hall took the puck into the middle of the ice and tied the game on a hard wrister at 4:49.
Whether it was the new forward lines or the fact that they had not played since December – or both – the Bruins got of to a choppy, slow start in the first period and trailed 1-0 after 20 minutes.
Buffalo got on the board at 6:33. After Rasmus Dahlin kept the puck in at the left point. He got it down to Brett Murray, who came off the half board and fed Vinnie Hinostroza in the high slot. With Foligno possibly screening out front, Hinostroza was able to beat Linus Ullmark with a fairly long range shot from inside the tops of the circles.
The B’s got two power plays in the first 7:07 but could do nothing with them. But eventually, the B’s and their new forward units started to create some chances in the second half of the first, piling up a 13-5 shot advantage in the first period, but they were not able to beat Luukkonen.
Momentum remained in the B’s control to start the second period. Right off the bat, Marchand forced Jeff Skinner to take a hooking penalty on the first shift of the period. Though they did not score on the man advantage, the B’s created enough on it to keep the ball rolling and Craig Smith evened it up at 3:47 on a gritty goal.
Smith, off to a slow start this season thanks mainly to an undisclosed injury, got the opportunity to play with Marchand and Patrice Bergeron in coach Bruce Cassidy’s line shakeup and looked determined to make the most of it. On his third goal of the season, there was nothing complicated to it. He just went to the net and was there at the top off the crease to put back the rebound of the Marchand shot to even it at 1-1.
But any momentum the B’s had seemed to vanish on the next shift when Haula, given the plum assignment of centering Hall and David Pastrnak, took an obvious holding the stick penalty in the offensive zone and the B’s had to go on the kill. They then faced a 46-second 5-on-3 when Tomas Nosek was called for tripping.
The B’s killed off both those situations, but now the Sabres were in control of the play, spending extended periods of time in the Boston zone. They got their lead back at 11:32 when they refused to let the B’s top line exit the zone before Skinner made them pay on a goal off a rebound.
Then came a backbreaking goal with 48 seconds left in the second period. With Smith in the box for hooking Luukkonen on a rush that produced an open net that Connor Clifton missed, the Sabres’ Alex Tuch gave them a two-goal bulge. On a pretty feed from Peyton Krebs, who like Tuch was acquired in the Jack Eichel trade, Tuch one-timed a slot shot over Ullmark’s glove arm and it was 3-1.
News
Vikings activate starting right guard Oli Udoh off COVID list
The Vikings as expected activated starting right guard Oli Udoh on Saturday off the COVID-19 reserve list.
Udoh, who is fully vaccinated, was placed on the list Monday. Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer and offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak said during the week they expected Udoh to come off the list and be available for Sunday night’s game at Green Bay.
However, starting linebacker Nick Vigil, who was placed on the COVID list Thursday, remains on the list and will miss first game of the season Sunday.
The Vikings activated cornerback Tye Smith, defensive end Kenny Willekes and safety Myles Dorn as COVID replacements off the practice squad to face the Packers. They also elevated defensive end Eddie Yarbrough and defensive end T.Y. McGill off the practice squad.
Smith had been expected to be active against the Packers to provide depth at cornerback. The Vikings two weeks ago waived Bashaud Breeland and Cameron Dantzler, who took Breeland’s place in the lineup, is listed as questionable for the game with a calf injury.
Willekes, who regularly has been promoted for games this season when healthy, returns after missing the past two games with an injury the Vikings did not have to disclose due to him being on the practice squad. He had a wrap on his right leg during practice on Thursday.
News
Looking Glass: Why are these bellhops trying to arrest me!?
An Irish tourist broke into the Presidential Palace in Bucharest, Romania, because he was so drunk that he mistook the enormous building for his hotel after a night on the town. He managed to reach the third floor where he staggered around while searching for his room before he was caught. He didn’t remember exactly how he managed evade security and break in.
IT SEEMS IT WAS PROHIBITED FOR A REASON: A man prohibited from carrying a gun was arrested in Minneapolis, Minn., the day after Christmas after he accidentally shot himself in the foot.
NOW THAT’S WHAT YOU CALL CUSTOMER SERVICE: A woman robbed a shoe store in Prescott, Ariz., and forced the employees at gunpoint to bring stolen shoes and money to her car.
SOME PRESENTS FOR LADIES WHO ARE BOTH NAUGHTY AND NICE: A man broke into an adults-only boutique in Rockville, Md., on Christmas Eve, and stole sex toys worth an estimated $2,400.
WHAT HE WOULD CALL A BAG OF CHRISTMAS CHEER: Police chased down a driver who made an improper turn in Eau Claire, Wisc., early on Christmas morning, and, when he pulled over and tried to flee on foot, jumped into a bush and couldn’t get out. The cops found that he was in possession of a bag of cocaine.
TREACHEROUS ROADS DON’T SCARE ME … CRASH! Despite slippery road conditions, a man stole a barista’s SUV during a delivery to a coffee stand in Lakewood, Wash., and, when the cops gave chase, slid into a tree while trying to get away.
THERE WAS SOMETHING SUSPICIOUS ABOUT THIS GUY: An intoxicated tractor-trailer driver drove off I-70 eastbound, in Rostraver Township, Pa., down a hill and into some trees, got out of the vehicle, stripped naked and then gave investigating officers the wrong name and date of birth.
LET’S GO SWEETIE, YOU’VE HAD YOUR FUN: A bear cub wandered out of the San Gabriel Mountains with its mother and into a California neighborhood where it proceeded to attack a giant inflatable reindeer on the front lawn of a home which was decorated for Christmas. The mother watched as the cub wrestled with the reindeer for a while and then they both left.
DRUGS!? ALCOHOL!? ME!? A naked woman crashed her Maserati SUV into a fence at a used-car lot in Spring Valley, Calif., at 4 o’clock in the morning. Police believe drugs or alcohol were a factor.
BUSY, BUSY, BUSY: A man burglarized three Vermont convenience stores in Williston, St. George and Hinesburg early in one morning. The cops searched his home and arrested him for three counts of burglary and unlawful mischief.
I WONDER WHAT ALERTED THE COPS: A man used a front-end loader to smash his way into a motorcycle shop in Geebung, Australia, to steal two dirt-bikes in the dead of night. Then he led the cops on a slow-speed chase through suburban neighborhoods until he crashed into a tree near Brisbane. He fled on foot, but was captured hiding in the long grass in a creek at 5 a.m.
News
New year brings more canceled flights for air travelers
For air travelers, the new year picked up where the old one left off – with lots of frustration.
By Saturday afternoon on the East Coast, more than 2,500 U.S. flights and about 4,300 worldwide had been canceled, according to tracking service FlightAware.
That is the highest single-day U.S. toll yet since just before Christmas, when airlines began blaming staffing shortages on increasing COVID-19 infections among crews. More than 12,000 U.S. flights have been canceled since Dec. 24.
Saturday’s disruptions weren’t just due to the virus, however. Wintry weather made Chicago the worst place in the country for travelers, with 800 flights scrubbed at O’Hare Airport and more than 250 at Midway Airport. Forecasts called for nine inches of snow. Denver, Detroit and Newark, New Jersey, were hit with at least 100 cancellations each.
Southwest Airlines suspended operations at both Midway and O’Hare airports because of the grim forecast, according to an airline spokeswoman. She said Southwest knows from years of operating at Midway that high winds and blowing snow make it hard to get planes back in the air quickly.
Southwest canceled more than 450 flights nationwide, or 13% of its schedule, by midmorning. American Airlines scrubbed more than 200 flights, and Delta Air Lines and United Airlines dropped more than 150 apiece.
SkyWest, a regional carrier that operates flights under the names American Eagle, Delta Connection and United Express, grounded more than 400 flights, one-fifth of its schedule.
Among international carriers, China Eastern scrubbed more than 500 flights, or about one-fourth of its total, and Air China canceled more than 200 flights, one-fifth of its schedule, according to FlightAware.
Sunday, when many travelers plan to return home from holiday trips, is shaping up to be difficult, too. More than 1,700 flights, including more than 900 in the U.S., were canceled by Saturday afternoon. A winter storm with heavy snow is expected to march toward the Northeast as a new storm hits the Pacific Northwest, according to the National Weather Service.
Airlines say they are taking steps to reduce cancellations. United is offering to pay pilots triple or more of their usual wages for picking up open flights through mid-January. Spirit Airlines reached a deal with the Association of Flight Attendants for double pay for cabin crews through Tuesday, said a union spokeswoman.
When winter weather hit the Pacific Northwest earlier this week, Alaska Airlines urged customers to delay any “non-essential” trips that were planned through this weekend. With full flights over the New Year’s holiday, the airline said it wasn’t sure it could rebook stranded passengers for at least three days.
Airlines hope that extra pay and reduced schedules get them through the holiday crush and into the heart of January, when travel demand usually drops off. The seasonal decline could be sharper than normal this year because most business travelers are still grounded.
Travelers who stuck to the roads instead of the skies faced challenges, too. Transportation officials in the Midwest warned motorists that a mix of rain and snow could make roads slippery and reduce visibility, leading to hazardous driving conditions.
