Bruins Notebook: Nick Foligno finally cashes in
As anyone who had watched Nick Foligno during his NHL career would expect, the veteran forward has demonstrated plenty of willingness and want-to in his first 18 games as a Bruin.
On Saturday, he finally showed some can-do.
Foligno not only scored his first goal as a Bruin in the B’s 4-3 overtime victory, his tally was a catalyst that spurred the B’s comeback from a two-goal deficit. Taking advantage of a strong rush by Jake DeBrusk, Foligno collected a loose puck from DeBrusk’s in-tight offering and lifted a backhander over goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen that cut the Sabres lead in half early in the third period.
“It felt great, obviously,” said Foligno. “It’s something that I want to do for this team, to get on the scoresheet as well, especially with the opportunities we’ve been given. It’s nice to get rewarded.
“But a lot of credit goes to Jake DeBrusk. He just powered himself to the net. If he can do that, I’ll get to the net and try to put those ones in. It was nice to see our line connect on that.”
After not getting on the scoresheet this season, Foligno said he took advantage of the long COVID-induced break to turn the page on that first frustrating portion of the campaign.
“To be honest with you, I used that break that we had to re-set my mind,” said Foligno. “It’s like a new season for me in a lot of ways. There was an adjustment period getting used to guys and now I feel like I’m coming into my second year a little bit, I’m a little more comfortable, and going to the areas I need to score goals and that that’s going to happen. My thing is I don’t judge myself on goals. I feel like if I play the right way, they will come.”
While it was nice to see some tangible evidence of Foligno’s worth, his intangibles were still very much appreciated by coach Bruce Cassidy.
“He’s been around a long time and I think he knows what his game looks like when it’s going well, that’s physicality, that’s net-front presence. Certainly he has the ability to make some plays… Good for Nick,” said Cassidy.
“I’ll tell you another thing I liked about him. He’s vocal on the bench when we were behind, a positive influence, some of those intangibles you talk about that you may not see on the scoresheet or on the television or even in the building. It helps you settle in and get your focus back. A lot of positives from Nick tonight.”
Foligno demonstrated that after the game as well, when he spoke of DeBrusk and the chats he’s had with him since the young winger’s trade request became public last month.
“I think the biggest advice for him is you have to play. No demand you make will ever happen if you’re not playing to the caliber that you can play. I think a lot of times too that comes hand in hand with how you feel about the situation you’re in,” said Foligno, who was on a third line with Charlie Coyle and DeBrusk. “Listen, that’s the Jake DeBrusk I’ve seen before from afar and that’s what he needs to bring. I told him that after we scored. That whole goal was set up because of you. He moves his feet, he flies down the wing. There’s not a lot of guys in the league that have that kind of ability he has. He has to understand how consistent he has to be and how beneficial it is to our team, first and foremost, but to him. You start doing that more, you’re going to get more confidence from the coaching staff, your teammates and yourself in general. I think his whole game will come to life when he understands that that is such a big component of this game…I know it’s a big topic, him wanting out. But he’s our teammate, he’s going to help us win games. He’s told us that and we believe him.”
Kuhlman enters COVID protocol
The Bruins are not out of the COVID woods yet. Hours after the B’s defeated the Sabres, the club announced that Karson Kuhlman entered COVID protocol. He’s the 12th Bruin to enter protocol. The first 11 have gotten out of protocol and now have a 90-day testing holiday. Kuhlman did not play on Saturday and did not travel with the team to Detroit.
Oskar Steen, one of the first 11 to have tested positive, was recalled to the taxi squad….
The Bruins went 0-for-4 on the power-play. Cassidy in the third period replaced Foligno as the net-front presence on the first unit with Coyle but to no avail…
Charlie McAvoy had a strong game, notching three helpers with four shots on net in 24:22 of ice time…
Tomas Nosek was deadly on the dot, winning 11-of-12 faceoffs. Coyle ad a much rougher time, winning just four of 13….
Taylor Hall led all Bruins with shots taken (seven) and landed (five). His new linemate, David Pastrnak, landed three and missed the net three times. It certainly looked like they wanted to make this new line with center Erik Haula work.
Massachusetts makes 227,000 rapid coronavirus tests available for teachers, but unions slam ‘last minute’ strategy
State officials were scrambling over New Year’s weekend to distribute more than a quarter million rapid coronavirus tests to Massachusetts school districts, prompting the teacher’s unions to demand a delay in reopening schools after holiday break.
“The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education can confirm that it will begin distributing more than 227,000 rapid antigen tests to school districts on Saturday and Sunday,” said Colleen Quinn, spokeswoman for the Executive Office of Education. “Based on supply chain availability, DESE’s original test order was delayed, and the department worked quickly to find an alternative supply.”
The test kits originally were intended to be available for pickup by school districts Friday, but supply chain issues delayed delivery by one day. A shipment arrived Saturday, and the state made tests available in Franklin for districts to hurry over and pick up.
Teachers and school staff are not required to test prior to returning to work, but DESE advises staff to take a test within 24 hours of returning to the classroom. The administration also sent over 6 million KN95 masks to districts, enough for one per day for school staff.
Massachusetts Teachers Association President Merrie Najimy is pressing Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration to cancel school on Monday to give teachers and school staff enough time to test.
“Without a strategic plan to make the tests available before this weekend, the ability to ensure safe learning environments for our students and staff by Monday morning is greatly reduced,” Najimy said.
As of Saturday, Lexington, Burlington, and Cambridge districts had canceled school Monday to give staff another day to pickup the tests and report their results. Several others had announced delays.
DESE is communicating directly with superintendents about how to pick up tests for their communities. But the delay in receiving the test kits prompted some individual school districts to cancel Monday classes in an effort to give teachers time to test as they prepare to return from holiday break
The MTA on Thursday called that initial rapid test distribution plan a “last-minute” one and a “logistical nightmare” for districts to distribute and track the tests, as the Herald previously reported.
So far, DESE has rebuffed the union’s demands. Education Secretary James Peyser said in a statement they “remain committed” to keeping schools open for in-person learning.
Union leaders are “keeping an eye” on the testing situation, a spokesman said on Saturday.
Patriots activate Matt Judon off COVID-19 reserve among other moves Saturday
The Patriots activated outside linebacker Matt Judon and four other players off COVID-19 reserve Saturday, providing needed reinforcements for their critical upcoming game versus Jacksonville.
Judon rejoined the active roster along with linebackers Ja’Whaun Bentley and Josh Uche, quarterback Brian Hoyer and special teamer Brandon King. Judon and Bentley were placed on COVID-19 reserve on Tuesday. The Pats could return most of the players on their COVID list after the NFL and NFLPA agreed to relax the league’s protocols for players who test positive earlier this week.
It’s possible all five players could be active against the Jaguars. The Patriots have fielded several players who missed practice during the week with a positive test but cleared protocols in time for kickoff. Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, who missed every practice last week, was the latest example during the team’s 33-21 loss to Buffalo.
The Patriots also elevated defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale, wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson and cornerback D’Angelo Ross off their practice squad Saturday.
All three played saw the field versus the Bills. Ekuale has now been elevated six times this season and registered five tackles and two sacks as a reserve. Ross made his NFL debut versus Buffalo, while Wilkerson will appear in his third game of the season Sunday. He has yet to record a catch in two seasons the Patriots.
Wild fans brave temperatures at Winter Classic: ‘This is Minnesota, man’
Not even the coldest game in NHL history could keep Minnesotans away from the sport they love.
With the temperature sitting right around minus-5 degrees at puck drop on Saturday night, nearly 40,000 fans packed into Target Field anyway, many waiting until the last possible moment to cram through the gates.
Meanwhile, some Wild fans arrived about an hour early, soaking in the moment despite the bitter cold.
There was Chad Engel and his 74-year-old mother LaMae. They live about an hour away in Winsted, Minn., and despite the sub-zero temperatures, never once considered staying home.
“We were always coming,” said Chad, who is a season-ticket holder at Xcel Energy Center, and had so many layers on that his Wild jersey didn’t fit. “It was always going to be cold. This is Minnesota, man. What did we expect?”
There was Bryan DeJarlais and his 67-year-old dad Richard. They are both Wisconsin natives, and like seasoned veterans, brought large pieces of cardboard to stand on.
“We are Packer fans,” Bryan said with a laugh. “Anytime we go to a game at Lambeau Field we make sure we have the cardboard.”
Did they ever think about staying home? Not a chance.
“You can always just add another layer,” Richard said with a smile. “It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity. It’s just good to be here with my son.”
There was Charlie Figenshau and his 9-year-old son Jacob. He got tickets from work and wasn’t going to pass up this opportunity to make a memory.
“Just wanted to experience it together,” Figenshau said. “I was at the Vikings game at TCF Bank Stadium a few years back. Now I’ve been at the two coldest sporting events in state history.”
It wasn’t only Wild fans at Target Field for the game.
There were thousands of Blues fans also in attendance, including Matthew White, who drove up from O’Fallon, Mo., on New Year’s Eve with a few of his buddies and all of their sons.
“There are four dads and four sons in total,” White said. “It’s really cool. We won’t forget this.”
That group was at the 2017 Winter Classic at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Everyone agreed that they wanted to make it 2 for 2.
“It was a long drive yesterday,” said White, who had a heated vest on under his No. 91 Vladimir Tarasenko jersey. “We got here and decided to go downtown and check everything out. We saw the signage and took pictures. The plan is to head back at some point tomorrow.”
As the both teams took the ice surface at Target Field on Saturday night, Deanna Brewer snapped a selfie with her 10-year-old son Ryder.
Tickets to the Winter Classic were a Christmas gift form Mom. And a pretty good one at that.
“Yeah,” Ryder said with a huge smile. “It’s like a dream come true.”
Asked how many layers he was wearing Ryder smiled and bashfully replied, ” I don’t know. Maybe like 100?”
That answer incited a huge laugh from Deanna.
“We’ve been going to Wild games for as long as I can remember,” she said. “Actually, I was pregnant with him at his first game. We might never get this again. No matter how cold it was tonight we were definitely going to come.”
