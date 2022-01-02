Celebrities
Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden Seen In Rare Photos For Shopping Date Without Daughter Raddix, 2
Cameron Diaz & husband Benji Madden took a rare trip out in public for some retail therapy right before NYE. See the pics here!
The couple that shops together, stays together! Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden were spotted getting in some retail therapy on Rodeo Drive in the tony neighborhood of Beverly Hills on December 30. The 49-year-old former actress and the Good Charlotte musician, 42, who normally keep their lives extremely private and low-key, looked to be enjoying the rare outing together. Notably absent was their daughter, Raddix, whom they welcomed in December 2019.
The Sweetest Thing star definitely kept a low-profile as she rocked a dark trench coat, matching fedora and protective face mask. She swept her trademark blonde tresses up in a loose bun and went virtually makeup free. Completing the casual look was a pair of faded denim jeans and yellow sneakers. Benji co-signed the dressed down attire, as he donned a black hoodie, dark pants and black shoes.
The couple wed in January 2015 after nearly a year of dating. A year later, Cameron revealed to Andy Cohen that she and Benji had an instant connection when they met. “It was one of those things where everyone tells you, ‘You just know when you know,’” she said. “I was like, ‘What does that mean? Oh, I get it. You just know when you know.’ Like, you’re my husband.” Last September, she echoed the sentiment during her appearance on the Anna Faris Is Unqualified podcast. “I saw him walking towards me and I was like, ‘Huh, he’s hot, I haven’t seen him before’,” she said. “But then when I saw him, like who he was, that’s what made me really be like, ‘Oh you, you’re special, you’re the guy, you’re the hidden gem in my life’.”
It’s clear Benji is just as smitten, as he penned a sweet birthday message for his wife when she turned 49 on Monday, Aug. 30. Alongside the post of one of his paintings, Benji wrote, “Happy Birthday to my Wife, you are beautiful in all ways, we are so lucky to have you. What you do who you are day in and day out to the ones you love always true blue- hard to put it all in a IG post but I love to have a reason to say it out loud I love you.”
Meagan Good & DeVon Franklin Share Transparent 2022 Messages About ‘Deep Pain’, ‘Peace’ & ‘Grief’ Amid Ongoing Divorce
About two weeks ago motivational speaker DeVon Franklin and actress Megan Good announced their split to the world via Instagram. We all know going through a divorce isn’t an easy thing, especially when you’re in the public eye.
Now the amicable exes are reflecting on their life-changing 2021 that respectively included “deep pain”, “peace” and “grieving” going into 2022.
On New Year’s Eve, the Harlem star posted a series of gorgeous photos with her in a bright green floral wrap dress and long curly locs. Although she’s still grieving she admitted that she’s grateful and excited for the next chapter of life.
𝟸𝟶𝟸𝟷 ..
ʏᴏᴜ ʙʀᴏᴜɢʜᴛ ᴍᴇ ᴛʜᴇ ʜɪɢʜᴇsᴛ ʟɪғᴇ ᴄʜᴀɴɢɪɴɢ ᴀғғɪʀᴍɪɴɢ ʜɪɢʜs..
ᴀɴᴅ ᴛʜᴇ ʟᴏᴡᴇsᴛ ɢᴜᴛ ᴡʀᴇɴᴄʜɪɴɢ sᴏᴜʟʙʀᴇᴀᴋɪɴɢ ʟᴏᴡs ..
ᴀʟᴛʜᴏᴜɢʜ ɪ’ᴍ ɢʀɪᴇᴠɪɴɢ.. ..ɪ’ᴍ ᴀʟsᴏ ɪɴ ɢʟᴏʀɪᴏᴜs ᴀᴡᴇ ᴀɴᴅ ᴛʜᴀɴᴋғᴜʟɴᴇss ᴛᴏ ʏᴏᴜ ɢᴏᴅ …
.. ᴛʜᴇʏ sᴀʏ ᴀʟʟ ᴇɴᴅɪɴɢs ᴀʀᴇ ᴀʟsᴏ ʙᴇɢɪɴɴɪɴɢs ..
𝟸𝟶𝟸𝟸, ɪ’ᴍ ᴄʜᴏᴏsɪɴɢ ᴛᴏ ʙᴇ ᴇxᴄɪᴛᴇᴅ ᴀʙᴏᴜᴛ ᴡʜᴀᴛ ᴛʜᴇ ʙᴇɢɪɴɴɪɴɢ ᴏғ ᴛʜɪs ɴᴇxᴛ ᴀᴄᴛ ᴏғ ʟɪғᴇ ʙʀɪɴɢs.
ʟᴏʀᴅ ɪ ᴛʀᴜsᴛ ʏᴏᴜ 🤲🏾
🦋
Devon Franklin on the other hand is in “deep pain” and peace as he reflects on 2021 and prepares for the new year. He took to Instagram to post a sad selfie that shows him apparently crying and grieving.
I took this picture a few months ago, I’m not much of a crier so in a moment of deep pain and peace, I took this picture. It captures best how I feel.
I share this with you because it is the most honest way to start this year.
I know we are starting a new year yet I don’t wish you a Happy New Year…I wish you a Happy True Year.
Why?
Because just because it’s NEW doesn’t make it TRUE.
So often I’ve come into a new year with all the things I hope to do better and I would carry around this feeling of “I didn’t do enough last year” or “I’m not enough so I must do…more”
I’m breaking my addiction to the “new” and working on being fully committed to what’s “true.”
My prayer for you is the same prayer I have for myself, To have the truest year of life.
True peace
True happiness
True friends
True love
True work
True fun
True faith
True money
True joy
True purpose
In our truth is where we will really meet God and from that meeting He will guide us, correct us and help us become the truest versions of ourselves.
I’m ready for that.
I am fully in pain and peace as we start 2022 and that’s the truest place for me to be.
As the great philosopher Wyclef 🙂 said: “I’ll be gone til November”…meaning I’m taking a break from posting on social for awhile, maybe not until November but you get the point.
Thank you for your prayers, I feel each of them and I’m praying you…here’s to the true (whether old or new)
Happy True Year!
A lot of users on social media criticized the Hollywood producer for posting a crying selfie on Instagram saying, “The pic so strange but okay” and “He really closed his eyes then took the picture 😂😂.”
While others commended him for being open and vulnerable as a black man. One user commented saying, “This is not weird. I’ve been running into more BLACK MEN In particular who take pix when they are upset or extra happy or whatever to remind themselves of the moment or reflect later. I’m here for black men accepting their feelings and tears however they do it. And how vulnerable of him to share. This was a beautiful message.”
The pair have turned off the comments on their pages and haven’t specified what led to their split.
A source shared with PEOPLE that the star’s separation was “a long time coming,” adding that “they just haven’t been spending a lot of time together this past year.”
The two still seem cordial and just weeks ago, DeVon took to Instagram in support of his wife’s new Amazon Prime series Harlem. He shared a trailer from the show with his 1.5 million followers on his page and she replied in the comments “My Loooove .. thank you. Heart’ah’smilin. Love you!”
We wish the two all the best of luck and healing in 2022. What are your thoughts about this split?
Diddy Rings In The New Year With Yung Miami And Rumored Old Flings Daphne Joy And Joie Chavis At Scaled Back NYE Bash
Miami was hotter than hot this weekend and we’re not just talking about the weather.
Although TMZ previously reported that Diddy’s epic bash was canceled due to concerns about the latest surge of COVID-19 and Yung Miami herself shut down all speculation when asked about dating Diddy just a few days ago, both looked like they were very much on and popping for New Year’s Eve. The City Girls rapper made for stunning arm candy in a head-turning sparkling gold gown that hugged every curve and showed off her lovely legs with a slit that ran all the way to her hip. Look at the material!
The 27-year-old perfectly complemented the host’s effortless crimson-on-crimson fit in this picture she posted on Instagram. No backtracking or situationship explanations in the caption, just luxurious vibes and a champagne toast emoji.
The alleged non-couple looked pretty cozy throughout the party and they were side-by-side during the big countdown at midnight.
If that down-low duo wasn’t enough to have all of the internet talking, Miami wasn’t even the only rumored old fling in the building that night. Beautiful baddies Daphne Joy and Joie Chavis, who were both romantically linked to Diddy last year, were also spotted partying with Diddy and each other.
In true Diddy style, the guest list was also full of hip-hop royalty like Busta Rhymes and Kanye.
What do you think about the Diddy and Yung Miami dating rumors? Do you buy that they’re not really together or do they look comfortably coupled up?
Stormi Webster, 3, Rocks Gucci Coat In Sweet Pic Posted By Travis Scott After He Returns To Instagram
Travis Scott shared a snap of daughter Stormi looking adorable in her Gucci gear. It was one of his first posts since he returned to social media following the Astroworld tragedy.
She’s ready for the runway! Stormi Webster looked adorable rocking a stylish Gucci coat in a snap shared by her father Travis Scott. Taking to his Instagram Story on the very first day of 2022, the “Escape Plan” rapper posted the too-cute pic (below) of his 3-year-old baby girl he shares with Kylie Jenner, who is pregnant with their second child and due any day. In the photo, Stormi is smiling as she donned a maroon visor and black leather boots to complete her super chic ensemble!
Stormi is certainly ready for her close-up, as the post comes hours after she crashed her grandmother Kris Jenner’s virtual interview for The CNN countdown to New Year’s Eve show hosted by Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper. As soon as Kris was asked about her daughter Kim Kardashian’s budding romance with Pete Davidson, Stormi barged in, sat on Kris’ lap, delighted the audience with her cute expressions and allowed the matriarch to dodge the question temporarily. What timing, Stormi!
Meanwhile, Travis’ post was one of his first since he returned to social media after he took an extended absence following the tragedy at his Astroworld festival, which occurred in Texas on November 5, 2021 and resulted in 10 casualties and 100’s of injuries of fans who got crushed by a crowd surge. The first share since his radio silence came on New Year’s Eve with a black and white profile pic of the entertainer and the caption, “Always,” with a heart emoji.
On the same day, Kylie also returned to her favorite platform following an extended absence. Other than a sweet throwback Christmas snap of her mom on Dec. 24, the makeup mogul had not posted since the tragedy. With her return, Kyle shared a profile photo showing off her growing baby bump. She captioned it, “As 2022 is approaching i’ve been reflecting on this last year and the blessings that it brought but also the many heartaches it held. i will never forget this year and all the significant changes it made to my life. I pray this new year is filled with a lot of love for all of you and i hope everyone stays safe and healthy during this time.”
