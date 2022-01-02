News
Christopher, 12, loves to climb & build
Christopher “Chris” is a 12-year-old boy of biracial descent who loves to be active and is described as playful. Christopher has many positive relationships with peers and adults. He enjoys climbing, building, playing outdoors and going on outings. He also loves playing video games and building Legos and can entertain himself with them for hours.
Chris is in the sixth grade and continues to make good progress at school. He loves school and has many positive relationships with the staff. Chris continues to receive educational support and would do well with a family who can continue to advocate for his needs at school.
Legally freed for adoption, Christopher has a great relationship with his younger brother, who he sees at least monthly. A family will need to be open to continued visits with his sibling. He also has an uncle who participates in these visits and is a support to him and would like to remain involved in his life. Christopher has reported that he’d like to live in a house with a mom, a dad and some pets. He would do best in a flexible, playful home. A family could have no children or significantly older children than Christopher. While his social worker is ultimately seeking a permanent family for him, Chris would also benefit from forming relationships with other caring adults and would benefit from a Visiting Resource. Anyone interested in this opportunity should inquire about Chris.
Who can adopt?
Can you provide the guidance, love and stability that a child needs? If you’re at least 18 years old, have a stable source of income and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child. Adoptive parents can be single, married or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ singles and couples.
The process to adopt a child from foster care requires training, interviews and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you, and if so, to help connect you with a child or sibling group that your family will be a good match for.
To learn more about adoption from foster care, call the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange at 617-964-6273 or go to mareinc.org. The sooner you call, the sooner a waiting child will have a permanent place to call home.
Remembering John Madden, video game character
APPRECIATION
Football wasn’t the sport I gravitated toward as a kid. But John Madden certainly made the argument that it should be.
Madden, the coach and broadcaster who died Tuesday at age 85, is the reason I even understand the game.
Well, to be perfectly accurate, the credit should go to the video games that presented his larger-than-life persona and his gregarious perspective toward the sport. But I always associated the approachability of the “Madden NFL” series, especially in its late 1980s beginnings and its mid-’90s stride, with the coach.
Today, the yearly “Madden” iterations, depending on how one opts to play, can be complex simulations that emphasize the modern, star-driven game. New releases zero in on tweaks that make the video game more realistic, such as refinements to tackling techniques that even account for the weights of individual players. But they’ll also contain game-changing power-ups that treat NFL players like superheroes.
These aren’t contradictions. They’ve always struck me as the continuation of a franchise associated with an impossible-to-ignore personality, a tone passed down from someone who loved the game in all its splendor, strategy and silliness.
Today, it’s common for video games to boast celebrities and lifelike re-creations of athletes. Then, Madden was one of the first to lend his name, voice and persona to the medium, a stroke of marketing genius that turned the football legend into a vital piece of video game intellectual property. It all worked so well because the early games, in which players could practically soar across the field for a few extra yards, felt like a love letter to football while gracing the name of someone who adored it probably more than anyone.
Natural fidelity was always the goal, of course, the latter a moving target based on technological limitations. And over the decades, the video game has influenced NFL broadcasts and their digital overlays. As our world has gotten more digital, video game makeovers are noticeable practically everywhere, and the lines, circles, skids of the “Madden” games today dominate almost every sport’s televised presentation. Circa 2022, the NFL looks more like a video game, and the video game inspired by it feels more true than ever.
But while today’s “Madden” games may not have the instant pick-up-and-play approach of the early years, they still present a digitization of the sport that makes it seem far more welcoming and congenial than practically anything we see or hear on Sundays. See the addition of this year’s feature called “Gameplay Momentum,” an arcade-like meter that aims to capture all the intangibles when a game involves actual humans.
It’s kind of a “luck” feature. But it’s also the sort of stuff that NFL broadcasters talk about and normalize and a realization that as much as we interact with a game, we’re also watching our decisions unfold. That’s an important distinction, because while Michael Jordan and Larry Bird would also lent their names to video games around the time the “Madden NFL” series was taking flight, we don’t ever see ourselves as superstar athletes. We are coaches and broadcasters — those directing and commenting on the action more than making it happen.
Madden wasn’t a gamer, but he knew this.
“I’m not very good,” he once told the Los Angeles Times. “I don’t play well enough to really test the game for a gamer. But I have games all over. I have games at home, games here in the office, games on my bus. I get more out of watching other people play, and then where I can watch a game like I’m watching on television.”
Although the games no longer use Madden’s commentary, they still posses a boisterous enthusiasm that can be traced to his broadcast style. Adult me appreciates that sort of liveliness in the modern games. Young me, however, found that tone to be something of a tutor. Again, by design.
“That’s one thing pro football has to watch out for — they’re not getting young kids,” Madden told the L.A. Times in 2002.
“If you get a kid, say between 8 and 15, he’ll be more of a video game fan than a fan of football,” Madden said. “It used to be that kids learned about football by playing it in the park or in their backyard. Now kids learn about it by playing the video game.”
The “Madden NFL” games provided a bridge to this world, allowing us to draw our own plays — never as good as those endorsed by the in-game Madden, of course — to see how a game of football would unfold.
Every game or narrative is more relatable with an approachable personality at its core, and with one of the loudest and most jovial at its center, the “Madden NFL” franchise is now as material as the NFL itself.
— Los Angeles Times/Tribune News Service
Moore: Trump’s economic record looks better every day
When running against Donald Trump for president, Joe Biden often made the now-ironic charge that any president who has allowed so many deaths from COVID-19 should never be in the White House. Today, there are more deaths from COVID under Biden than under Trump — and that is even with the vaccine.
But it isn’t just on health issues that Trump’s presidency is looking so much better and competent in hindsight.
Everywhere I go these days, people come up to me and say something like this: “I didn’t like some of the things Trump said or the way he acted, but I have to admit I like what he did for the economy.”
No one has vindicated Trump’s “Make America Great Again” policies more persuasively than Biden. High gas prices, the highest inflation rate in four decades, a plan to double the national debt in 12 years and falling paychecks for workers are waking Americans up to the real broad-based prosperity under Trump.
Trump’s strategy was to reduce taxes, slash regulation, massively increase domestic energy production and overhaul trade deals to get tough with China.
No one in the progressive movement thought it could possibly work. The Washington Post famously claimed before the 2016 election that “Trump could destroy the world economy.” Did that turn out to be true?
Here are just the facts, ma’am. Over his first three years in office before COVID hit, the unemployment rate fell below 4%, which was near the lowest in half a century. The inflation rate fell to 1%, which was even below the target level set from the Federal Reserve. This kept the interest rates on mortgages and many other loans down to the lowest level in modern times.
Poverty rates fell to their lowest levels ever recorded. This was true for women, children, Blacks, whites, Hispanics and Asians. Median household income rose to nearly $68,000, and the $5,000 gain in three years was more than over the second term of George W. Bush and the eight years of Barack Obama.
Here was another remarkable feat: Under Trump, the United States became energy-independent. The month that Trump left office, one year ago, America was importing zero oil from Saudi Arabia, largely because U.S. oil and gas production had surged. Now we have a president who has to beg the Saudis and Iranians to produce more oil. How humiliating.
The bumper stickers are starting to appear everywhere: “Miss Trump Yet?” Not many Americans miss some of his antics. But every day that inflation surges, the border remains in chaos, COVID runs amok and government spending and debt surges to new multitrillion-dollar highs, Trumponomics sounds like a better idea.
Stephen Moore is a syndicated columnist.
Sophia Bush is ‘Good Sam’ in new CBS medical drama
For Sophia Bush, “Good Sam” is a good reason to get back into series television. The “One Tree Hill” and “Chicago P.D.” alum is both the title star and an executive producer of the CBS medical drama premiering Wednesday. She plays heart surgeon Sam Griffith, who succeeds her no-nonsense father (Jason Isaacs) as their hospital’s chief of surgery after a shooting incident leaves him comatose. When he revives several months later and wants his job back, the relatives have intensified conflicts that her mother and his ex-wife (Wendy Crewson) — the site’s chief medical officer — tries to mediate.
“Over the last couple of years, it’s been really interesting to work more on developing pilots and other content,” Bush reflected, “and also, to be honest, to give myself the first break in my adult life from network TV. Really, it was when I had my first meeting with (‘Good Sam’ creator) Katie Wech about a couple of scripts that she put the bug in my ear about this show … and as soon as I read the pilot, I knew this was it for me.”
Bush said she had no qualms about tackling a medical series when there have been, and are, many others: “I realized that the world of a hospital allows us to explore family — whether it’s our parents, our partners, our children, our siblings — and it’s also about our health. It’s a literal container of life-or-death experiences, and we show up and we want to help. I think that’s why so many of us are drawn to the medical genre.
“One of the things that makes this show so different to me,” added Bush, “is that the heart of it is this generational seesaw between a father and a daughter. There are these Shakespearean moments, yet there’s such humor, and I love being able to laugh with a show that can also make me cry. And both (co-stars) Wendy and Jason are so prolific and smart; their chemistry is off the charts.”
The new year is starting for Bush after a very eventful 2021: Not only did she begin production on “Good Sam,” she got engaged (to entrepreneur Grant Hughes), and she found podcast success by reuniting with “One Tree Hill” colleagues Hilarie Burton Morgan and Bethany Joy Lenz on “Drama Queens.”
However, she says “Good Sam” occupies a special space for her now. “The background of COVID-19, and watching what has happened to our health-care workers and our first responders, makes us all feel even more deeply honored to be representing them to the best of our ability on our show,” Bush said. “We’re taking their jobs very, very seriously.”
— Zap2It
