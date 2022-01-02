Bitcoin
Cosmos Price Prediction — Will ATOM Hit $60 Soon?
- Bullish ATOM price prediction is $43.1 to $59.13.
- The ATOM price will also reach $60 soon.
- ATOM bearish market price prediction for 2022 is $14.33.
In Cosmos (ATOM) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and much other information about ATOM to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Cosmos Current Market Status
According to coingecko, the price of ATOM is $34.92 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,364,341,259 at the time of writing. However, ATOM has increased to 2% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, ATOM has a circulating supply of 285,224,300 ATOM. Currently, ATOM trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, OKEx, Huobi Global, Bitget, and Bybit.
What is Cosmos (ATOM)?
The Cosmos is a decentralized network of independent parallel blockchains, each driven by BFT consensus algorithms such as the Tendermint consensus. In other words, the cosmos is an environment of blockchains that can measure and operate on each other.
Before the cosmos, the blockchains were silent and could not communicate with each other. They were hard to generate and could only handle a small number of transactions per second. Cosmos solves these problems with a new technological vision. To understand this vision, we need to go back to the basics of blockchain technology.
Cosmos (ATOM) Price Prediction 2022
Cosmos holds the 21st position on CoinGecko right now. ATOM price prediction 2022 explained below with a daily time frame.
The inverted head and shoulders pattern used as an indicator. This pattern is related to the reversal of the downward trend in prices. This is one of the most common signs of reversal. When the price drops, it will hit a bottom (trough), and then start to recover and rise. Market resistance pushed it back to another trough.
The price fell to the point where the market could not maintain a lower price, and the price began to rise again. Again, market resistance pushed prices down, and prices fell for the last time. If the market cannot support the lower price, the previous low will not be made. This will trigger a higher low before the price rises again. This movement produces three valleys or troughs called the left shoulder, the head, and the right shoulder.
Currently, ATOM is at $34.90. If the pattern continues, the price of ATOM might reach the resistance level to $43.10 and $54.44. If the trend reverses, then the price of ATOM may fall to $20.
Cosmos (ATOM) Support and Resistance Level
The below chart shows the support and resistance level of ATOM.
From the above daily time frame, it is clear the following are the resistance and support levels of ATOM.
- Resistance Level 1 – $45.12
- Resistance Level 2 – $59.13
- Support Level 1 – $28.17
- Support Level 2 – $20.32
- Support Level 3 – $14.33
The charts show that ATOM has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, ATOM might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $59.13.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the ATOM might plummet to almost $14.33, a bearish signal.
Cosmos Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of ATOM is shown in the below chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, RVOL of ATOM lies below the cutoff line, indicating weaker participants in the current trend.
More so, the ATOM’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart above. Currently, ATOM is in a bullish state. Notably, the ATOM price lies above 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in an upward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of ATOM at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the ATOM is at level 56.49. This means that ATOM is in a neither overbought nor oversold state. However, this means a major price reversal of ATOM may occur in the upcoming days.
Cosmos Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look at Cosmos’s Average Directional Index (ADX). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of Cosmos. Currently, ATOM lies in the range at 19.58, so it indicates a weak trend.
From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of ATOM. RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time rather than price changes. The RVI of ATOM lies above the 50 level, indicating that the direction of volatility is high. In fact, ATOM’s RSI is at the 56.49 level thus confirming a potential buy signal.
Comparison of ATOM with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum and Cosmos.
From the above chart, we can identify the trend of the ETH and BTC is moving at the downward trend. But, the recent trend of ATOM moves in an upward direction.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the Cosmos network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for ATOM. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Cosmos in 2022 is $59.13. On the other hand, the bearish ATOM price prediction for 2022 is $14.33.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades on the ATOM ecosystem, the performance of ATOM would rise reaching $45 very soon. But, it might also reach $60 if the investors believe that ATOM is a good investment in 2022.
FAQ
Cosmos (ATOM) is a cryptocurrency designed to power the blockchain environment.
ATOM has listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, OKEx, Huobi Global, Bitget, and Bybit.
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the ATOM platform, it has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
On Sep 20, 2021, ATOM reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $44.42.
Cosmos (ATOM) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of ATOM in the past few months, ATOM is considered a good investment in 2022.
Cosmos (ATOM) is one of the active crypto that continues to maintain its Bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Cosmos (ATOM) will hit $60 soon.
Cosmos (ATOM) price is expected to reach $70 by 2023.
Cosmos (ATOM) price is expected to reach $78 by 2024.
Cosmos (ATOM) price is expected to reach $92 by 2025.
Cosmos (ATOM) price is expected to reach $100 by 2026.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Bitcoin
Vitalik Buterin Re-visits Previous Predictions on BTC & ETH
- Vitalik Buterin points out his mistakes of his previous predictions on BTC and ETH
- Re-corrects his views on BTC regulations.
- Points out that he missed the NFTs in ETH white paper.
With the start of a fresh year, many terms to look forward to in future perspectives. However, the co-founder of Ethereum (ETH), Vitalik Buterin plays vice versa. Accordingly, the ETH co-founder took to twitter within the first few hours of January 2, 2022, revisiting all his previous predictions upon the Bitcoin (BTC) and ETH. All those previous predictions date back to the year 2013, almost a decade back old.
Buterin’s Corrections for BTC
Vitalik Buterin takes on a tweet and prediction of BTC made by him in the year 2013. According to the decade old tweet prediction, Vitalik mentioned the effects of decentralization and regulations which are to be imposed on BTC and its growth. As stated by Buterin, he predicted that regulations and rules imposed on BTC would be rather catastrophic for BTC’s growth.
In addition, he previously mentioned that such restraints put towards BTC will not enable it to establish wider borders. On the contrary, at present Buterin tweets that his views today on BTC are that BTC still is surviving and will survive, despite all decentralization.
Besides, the heavily imposed rules and regulations on BTC will not stop BTC completely. Rather instead, these BTC will not be able to flourish possibly as ever before, insists Buterin.
Buterin’s Corrections for ETH
Likewise, Buterin takes on to his previous decade old tweets on ETH, including the flaws left out in the white paper publication of the ETH. In spite of this, Buterin points out that according to his previous tweet, the internet cost for a transaction shouldn’t cost more than 5 cents for a single transaction.
On the other hand, it’s obvious that at present and since new and more scalable and efficient blockchains are on the rise, the major problem for ETH blockchain is in regards with its scalability issues. Accordingly, Buterin insists that they are working profusely on ETH blockchain to make it more scalable and efficient in terms of cost per transaction.Besides, in regards with the white paper of ETH, Buterin acknowledges that he has mentioned almost all the possible attributes of the blockchain ecosystem. Starting from Decentralized Finance (DeFi) to DAOs and much more were included in the white paper. However, one major mistake is that they have left out the major idea of the Non-Fungible Token (NFT) completely. Buterin himself acknowledges these mistakes as per his current tweet reply threads.
Bitcoin
President Bukele Shocking BTC Predictions for 2022!
- President Nayib Bukele puts forth his prediction related to BTC for the year 2022.
- BTC to hit $100K in 2022.
- Two more countries will adopt BTC as legal tender in 2022.
Whatever be the criticisms within the country as well as globally, the President of El-Salvador, Nayib Bukele sticks to his optimism towards the Bitcoin (BTC) like anything. With the new year on rise, the President took to twitter, pertaining out his predictions for the BTC for the year 2022 on the whole. Regardless of not only the market for BTC, Nayib Bukele reveals all mega news that are to surround the BTC for the year 2022.
The President’s Tweet
The president of El-Salvador, Nayib Bukele will always be full of pride as he made El-Salvador the first country in the world to make BTC as legal tender in the year 2021. Ever since then, Nayib Bukele has acquired about 1,370 BTCs for the nation to function on in circulation.
Besides, he has already made plans to invest all the gains from the BTC reserves towards economic and infrastructure development such as building schools and hospitals and much more.
In spite of all this, in the early hours of January 2, 2022 morning, the President took to twitter, posting a tweet. Upon the tweet, he pointed out 6 high surprising predictions to revolve around the BTC for the year 2022.
Bukele’s BTC Predictions
Accordingly, the first point made by Bukele is that the BTC will hit the $100k price range for sure in the year 2022. Though, many market analysts term that BTC to reach $100K in 2022 would rather be hard, Bukele remains completely positive.
Secondly, Nayib Bukele reveals that two more countries will be making BTC as legal tender within 2022, following the same steps as El-Salvador. This point is obvious as truly many countries are working themselves towards making BTC legal tender, but which ones are yet to be concluded!
Thirdly, Bukele states there will be major electoral issues with BTC as the epic center for the U.S elections in 2022. This is quite surprising though! In addition, Bukele also boasts about his country’s two big initiatives with BTC, the ‘Bitcoin City’ and the ‘ Volcano Bond’.
Also, Bukele points out that the construction of the Bitcoin City will commence in 2022. The Bitcoin City will boast all sorts of residential areas, shopping complexes, restaurants, Malls, theatres and even a port, all solely based on BTC alone!
Furthermore, Bukele states that the Volcano Bonds, based on the Bitcoin City, will become completely oversubscribed within 2022. Apart from all this, the President ends the tweet, with his final point out on BTC, that the Bitcoin Conference of 2022, will be having huge surprises!
Truly, all the revelations and predictions put forth by the President of El-Salvador are quite welcoming and shocking. Let’s wait and find out throughout 2022, as the year ages!
Bitcoin
Why Did China Ban Bitcoin Mining? Here Are The Seven Leading Theories
One of 2021’s biggest stories was the China ban on Bitcoin mining. On one hand, the news affected Bitcoin’s price and gave ammunition to the nay-sayers that think that governments will outlaw Bitcoin. On the other, the network kept working without a hiccup, recovered its hashrate in record time, and gained in decentralization. However, a question remained. Why did China exclude itself from this very lucrative activity in which they were dominating?
As Bitcoin entrepreneur John Carvalho not-so-eloquently put it, “I refuse to believe that China is stupid.” There has to be a reason, even if it’s a simple one. To help our audience solve the puzzle, NewsBTC decided to gather all of our theories in a single post.
China Ban Theory #1: The Digital Yuan CBDC
This one is as straightforward as it gets. When China started cracking down on miners, NewsBTC reported: “As for the possible reasons, Bitcoin Magazine’s Lucas Nuzzi cites the upcoming Digital Yuan CBDC.” And Nuzzi said, “They’re literally rolling out their own coin (a CBDC) that will enable the mass surveillance and unbanking of dissidents.”
1/ The CCP officially banning #Bitcoin should come as no surprise.
They’re literally rolling out their own coin (a CBDC) that will enable the mass surveillance and unbanking of dissidents.#Bitcoin is at complete odds with that. Dictatorships don’t like freedom money.
— Lucas Nuzzi (@LucasNuzzi) June 21, 2021
So, did China kill a potential billion-dollar industry just to squash their CBDC’s competition? Is that it?
China Ban Theory #2: Blackouts
Is China having energy issues? In that same article, we posed another theory:
“In retrospect, we should’ve seen it coming. Only two months ago, following a suspicious blackout, NewsBTC reported:
According to the Beijing Economic and Information Bureau, there were concerns about the energy consumption related to these activities. PengPai quotes Yu Jianing, rotating Chairman of the Blockchain Special Committee of China, to claim that the country’s environmental requirements could lead to crypto mining being more “strictly regulated”. Jianing said this will be “inevitable.”
However, would they be decommissioning small hydropower stations if this was the case?
China Ban Theory #3: Cleaner Energy Sources
Our report on small hydropower stations’ source was government-regulated media, so take it with a grain of salt. It starts with a claim that clashes heavily with theory #2:
“According to the article, the heyday of private power plants in China was the beginning of the century. Investors built thousands of hydropower stations because they saw them as a constant cash cow. For their part, the regions nearby saw them as a sign of progress and a solution to their energy problems.
However, with the gradual surplus of electricity in China in recent years, the electricity generated by hydropower stations is often destined to being abandoned (commonly known as “abandonment of electricity”)”
However, the main reason for the decommissioning seemed to be repairing the original flow of the rivers. “Hydropower stations have always been one of the important factors restricting the ecology of Sichuan’s rivers,” said Wang Hua, deputy director of the Sichuan Provincial Water Resources Department. We went a step further:
“It’s possible that the government is trying to get rid of those plants. That would explain the article’s tone, it seems like it was trying to get investors to stay away from those hydropower stations. In light of this, China’s ban on Bitcoin mining could just be part of an even bigger play. They’re serious and methodically shaking things up over there.
What could be their end-game? Is China just trying to go carbon neutral and repair the original flow of the rivers? Or is there something else at play here?”
However, something doesn’t add up. In another article about the ban, we highlighted that hydropower energy is clean energy.
“Did China make the mistake of a lifetime by banning Bitcoin mining or do they have a secret plan?
The fact that the electricity for crypto mining in Sichuan came from clean hydropower meant that many thought the province would be a safe haven for Bitcoin miners.”
China Ban Theory #4: The New China Model
We explored Bloomberg’s theory about a “less founder-driven and more China-centric” model that China was supposedly exploring.
“If China is abandoning the Silicon Valley model, what will it replace it with? Insiders suggest it will be less founder-driven and more China-centric.
Why is China dwarfing its biggest industries and players? Is the “China Model” just concerned with scale? Or is control their focus? Are they cracking down on people and companies with too much power that work on a global scale?”
And even though it wasn’t quite believable, it introduced the concept that China was also cracking down on their biggest tech executives. Maybe this isn’t only about Bitcoin?
BTC price chart on Bitbay | Source: BTC/USD on TradingView.com
China Ban Theory #5: Making Bitcoin Hard To Use
This one doesn’t explain the overarching theme of the China ban. It does add color to whatever theory you prefer. In an event, Yin Youping, Deputy Director of the Financial Consumer Rights Protection Bureau of the People’s Bank of China, said, “We remind the people once again that virtual currencies such as Bitcoin are not legal tender and have no actual value support.” And proceeded to list everything the PBOC was doing to combat cryptocurrency trading.
In the NewsBTC report about it, we said:
“Maybe their plan is simpler than we thought. It’s possible that The People’s Bank of China is just going to make it really really hard for the common citizen to access Bitcoin. And, China’ll use propaganda and repetition to keep people in check and scared of the unknown. One of Bitcoin’s prototipical adversarial scenarios. A battle that Bitcoin expected sooner or later.”
China Ban Theory #6: Preparing For Evergrande’s Default
Was the Chinese government just closing the exits? They knew that the Evergrande situation was inevitable and didn’t want people to have the Bitcoin lifeboat available. In our report, we said:
“To recap: the government saw this coming from a distance. They knew the crisis was going to repeatedly hit the country and banned Bitcoin mining to scare the population into not buying the hardest asset ever created. Bitcoin, the true hedge against the collapse of every economy.”
China Ban Theory #7: FUD To Get More Bitcoin
According to John Carvalho’s wild and full of assumptions theory, China bans something related to Bitcoin every cycle to manipulate the price and get more BTC. The country has no incentive to ban the industry. They make too much money mining, plus they control the ASICs manufacturers, plus mining machines inflate the value of chips, and they control that business too. So, Carvalho’s theory is:
“The main ASIC manufacturer, the Chinese company Bitmain, had a new generation of miners ready. So, the CCP “decided to create a demand for the aftermaket and combine it with the FUD.” As they usually do, they sold their Bitcoin and made their shorts. Then, China banned Bitcoin mining and the whole country turned off the ASICs. The world perceived the ban as real, just “look at the hashrate.” This is the first time this happens. Then, China sold a small portion of its ASICs to the USA.”
According to him, Bitcoin mining in China didn’t stop, they’re just not signing the blocks. Of course, he doesn’t have any proof, and neither do we. This is just a theory, like all the others.
What’s really going on in China? What’s the reason behind the great China ban of 2021? We wouldn’t know for sure, but we have many suspicions. Let’s hope 2022 gives us solid evidence, new insights, or, at least, a plausible explanation.
Featured Image by PublicDomainPictures on Pixabay | Charts by TradingView
