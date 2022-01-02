CropBytes Festive Season just got better for; CBX Mining is Back!

- Personal wallets are the grit of Web3 and DAOs.
Both Harmony and AAVE blend the crypto mayhem with their own innovative thinking. Both initiatives are working hard to build a new economy and breakthroughs in the cryptocurrency industry. Considering this, ONE and AAVE prices have seen considerable rises this year and are expected to increase substantially by 2022.
Harmony’s price has begun the year on a good note, unlike other cryptocurrencies. On December 30th, the cryptocurrency hit a high of $0.215, followed by the release of a plan. The network has made a commitment to understanding Web3’s economics and infrastructure, including DeFi, NFT, and bridges.
Creation of Cross-chain NFT Tokens
While NFT markets are becoming more competitive, Harmony has set aside $13 million in funds to foster widespread community adoption via the creation of cross-chain NFT tokens. Personal wallets are the grit of Web3 and DAOs. A $20 million funding allocation was made by the platform to support safe and secure browser wallets.
The AAVE pricing has undergone a massive rise from only $80 in early 2021 to $256 at press time. Towards the end of the year, the cryptocurrency broke over the $235 barrier to hit $253 in a short period. Above $255, the price was again sent into a bearish reversal.
A statement was issued to stimulate the market’s price action in anticipation of AAVE’s initial 2022 announcement. The platforms’ goal is to attract a broader user base by actively developing their mobile wallet.
Most of the other cryptocurrencies look to be lagging behind Harmony and AAVE, both of which promise to provide more sophisticated features in 2022. However, in 2022, the fundamentals of the projects would play a significant part in raising their market value to unprecedented heights.