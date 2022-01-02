News
Dolphins’ Brandon Jones, Adam Butler active for pivotal game at Titans
Miami Dolphins safety Brandon Jones and defensive lineman Adam Butler are both active for the team’s critical game at the Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon.
Jones and Butler were both in league COVID-19 protocols throughout the week. They were removed from the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday at the deadline to make roster moves ahead of Sunday moves.
Jones and Butler traveled separately from the rest of the team on Saturday, and despite their removal from the COVID list, they entered Sunday questionable due to illness, officially. They were announced as cleared to play three and a half hours before the 1 p.m. kickoff at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.
Jones has 66 tackles, five sacks, an interception, forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and a pass breakup in 13 games, 11 starts at strong safety. Butler has 16 tackles, two sacks and three pass deflections as a rotational defensive lineman for Miami.
Two weeks ago, Miami similarly activated rookie free safety Jevon Holland off COVID reserve the day before the Dec. 19 game against the Jets, but he was not cleared ahead of the Sunday kickoff.
Neither Jones nor Butler practiced all week in preparation for the Titans after landing on the COVID list on Tuesday. They both played in Monday night’s win at the New Orleans Saints with Jones recording six tackles, a sack and a late interception.
Remaining active-roster Dolphins on the COVID list as of Sunday are cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, safety Sheldrick Redwine, defensive tackle John Jenkins and wide receivers Preston Williams, Allen Hurns and Lynn Bowden. Igbinoghene and Redwine were added on Saturday, Hurns and Bowden are on season-ending injured reserve anyway.
Miami has no other players entering Sunday’s game that carries significant AFC playoff implications with an injury designation.
The Titans have outside linebacker Derick Roberson (illness) and defensive lineman Larrell Murchison (knee) questionable. They also did not activate veteran wide receiver Julio Jones off their COVID list on Saturday, so he is out.
This story will be updated.
News
Older people released from Colorado prisons struggle with health insurance, housing, study finds
Epifanio Nieto was riding a bus in September when his body suddenly stopped working — he tried to use his hand but couldn’t, and then he started to fall.
The driver stopped the bus, saying “I think you’re having a stroke.”
An ambulance was called, and Nieto, 73, spent seven days in the hospital. When he finally recovered and received the bill, it was for just $112.
“That’s one benefit to Medicare,” he said. “They took care of everything.”
Nieto, who served 13 years in prison, had a harder time than many securing the federal health insurance — he was incarcerated when he turned 65, and penalized because he did not sign up for Medicare during the required seven-month window around his 65th birthday.
His experience is common among older people who are released from prison in Colorado, experts say. They face extra hurdles to finding both housing and health insurance.
In July, state legislators passed a law aimed at addressing some of those hurdles and requiring the state’s Commission on Aging to study the problems and report findings by the end of the year.
“It’s just one of those things, the more you learn, the worse it gets,” said Jane Barnes, chair of the commission.
“It’s like a Gordian knot,” she added, referring to the historic name given to a problem solved only by bold action.
The commission spent six months studying the problem and formed several recommendations for how the state can help older people navigate healthcare after their releases from prison. Barnes declined to discuss the recommendations until the report becomes public in January.
Among the problems: people who have been incarcerated for decades may not have enough work credit to qualify for premium-free Medicare even if they worked in prison; release from prison does not trigger a special enrollment period so some must wait months to sign up; and many prisoners miss the brief window to sign up for Medicare around their 65th birthday and go on to face penalties.
“It’s been overwhelming; the lack of support, the lack of resources for anyone elderly leaving prison has been a nightmare,” said Kelly Brasier, whose 85-year-old uncle Anthony Martinez was released from prison in January. She’s spent the months since wading through red tape. Her uncle was not eligible for full Medicare because of his limited work history, she said.
“He’s got no work credit, even though he worked as a janitor in the prison,” she said.
She’s been paying for many of his medical expenses out of pocket, springing for a hospital bed, handicap ramp, wheelchair, walker and crutches, she said. She’d like to see the Department of Corrections ensure older inmates are enrolled in health insurance before they are released — a step that is now mandated by the law passed this summer.
That mandate should help “to some degree,” said Terri Hurst, policy coordinator at Colorado Criminal Justice Reform Coalition, adding she believes some formerly incarcerated people will still face penalties around their work history and the timing of their enrollment, and may need to rely on private insurance plans instead of Medicare.
Colorado prisons hold 625 inmates over the age of 64, said Annie Skinner, spokeswoman for the Department of Corrections. That’s about 5% of the prison population statewide. About half that group — 327 people — are serving life sentences, she said.
Not all prisoners have family members like Brasier they can go live with after their release, and finding housing for older prisoners and those with significant medical needs is another major challenge for senior adults exiting the state’s prison system.
“Housing is almost always the most difficult,” said Jamie Ray, lead care manager at Second Chance Center, a nonprofit that helps people find their footing after leaving prison.
Nursing homes may refuse to accept residents who served time in prison, and older adults may not be able to work the sort of manual labor jobs that have traditionally been one of the higher paying fields available to formerly incarcerated people.
Seventeen people in Colorado have been approved for parole but are still imprisoned simply because they have nowhere to go, said Ruth Koffman, deputy executive director of community operations at the Department of Corrections.
“We can’t release someone who has high medical needs and is old and infirm, we can’t just put them at a bus stop,” she said. “…There has to be a placement that people feel comfortable with before we send someone off.”
On average, those 17 prisoners have been held 210 days since being approved for parole, Koffman said. The person with the longest wait has been looking for a placement for almost two years.
The Department of Corrections is now seeking about $700,000 to fund a new program aimed at finding nursing home placements for such inmates. The program would pay nursing homes a supplemental rate to accept people released from prison, Koffman said. The initial budget request could pay for 10 beds, she said.
“This population has unique health needs because incarceration is damaging to one’s health in general,” she said. “So that rate justifies the extra level of care that they need.”
Ray recalled an 84-year-old man who was released from prison into a halfway house because there “was nowhere else for him to go.”
The halfway house was not ideal, but it was better than prison, Ray said.
“We had bikes that we were giving out one time,” she said. “…He got on the bike and was riding it around in the parking lot smiling. It was the last bit of freedom he got.”
News
Friednash: Prepare for midterms to be tough on Democrats
If history repeats itself, the 2022 midterm elections will be a messy year for Democrats.
Midterm elections are often a referendum on the president’s performance and since World War II, the party of the incumbent president has lost an average of 26 seats in the House, and an average of four seats in the Senate.
At this time four years ago, President Trump had a 37% approval rating. And, sure enough, Republicans got trounced in the 2018 midterm elections. Democrats won control of the House after gaining a net total of 41 seats — the Democrats’ largest gain of House seats since the post-Watergate period in 1974 when they picked up 49 seats.
Four years later, the tables have turned and the Democrats face the prospect of a massive red wave.
President Biden’s approval rating has nosedived to 42% as Americans are dealing with the largest price increases in decades and the pandemic continues to dominate daily life. Inflation, as measured by the Federal Reserve, has climbed to the highest level since February 1982.
Inflation will likely be the focal point of the national Republican playbook in 2022. They will undoubtedly argue that unprecedented government spending has fueled prolonged months of price increases in every sector.
CNBC’s December All-American Economic survey showed even more displeasure with Biden as his economic approval ratings sank to 37%.
When James Carville said “it’s the economy stupid,” he was right. That remains the number one voting issue and Americans are feeling the pinch.
A December Gallup poll found 45% of American households report that recent price increases are causing their family some degree of financial hardship. And 10% describe it as a severe hardship affecting their standard of living with and seven of 10 lower-income Americans experiencing hardship.
Issues exacerbating Biden’s problems include our bloody exit from Afghanistan, America’s fatigue with the never-ending battle against the coronavirus, and the stinging Build Back Better defeat.
Recent special elections, the upset GOP victory in the Virginia governor’s race, and near upset victory in New Jersey demonstrate that Republicans are highly energized going into the next election cycle – likely as energized as Democrats were four years ago in taking on the Trump presidency.
Meanwhile, with 36 governors’ races across the country, Republicans plan to use Virginia businessman Glenn Youngkin’s upset victory over Terry McAuliffe as a blueprint to flip eight Democratic governors seats.
Will the red wave land in Colorado in 2022? Republicans are likely to have some success, but the force of the wave may be blunted by historical trends that have seemingly moved Colorado from a purple to blue state. The same national messages will play here as inflation, housing costs, crime and homelessness have all caught mainstream attention. The relative weakness of the early challengers for the moment insulate current seat holders.
By most accounts, Gov. Jared Polis has proven to be a savvy politician. Polis is not nationally targeted and is seen by the highly acclaimed independent Cook Political Report as having a solid Democratic seat. Similarly, Sen. Michael Bennet’s record for fighting for Colorado has been stellar. His opposition is unimpressive and the Cook Political Report also has his Senate seat listed in the solid Democratic column.
Colorado’s incumbent Colorado House members, four Democrats and three Republicans, are also viewed as having relatively safe seats.
One caveat here is popular Republican State Sen. Don Coram, who has floated the possibility of challenging Rep. Lauren Boebert in a Republican primary. Coram is well-liked and respected on both sides of the political aisle and would present a distinct challenge to Boebert. Nonetheless, Republicans are likely to hold the seat.
These ratings and conventional wisdom push parties and major contributors away from spending significant money on perceived safe seats. Donors and parties want to spend their money where it will make a difference. And, that’s where Colorado’s new congressional district comes into play.
The new 8th CD will be one of the most competitive races in the country. The Cook Political Report rates it as a “Republican Toss Up.” If the Republicans can avoid selecting an extreme candidate, they will have a great opportunity to win this seat.
Democrats need to retool their messaging to meet the moment. With democracy and voting rights under attack, the stakes couldn’t be higher.
Doug Friednash is a Denver native, a partner with the law firm Brownstein Hyatt Farber and Schreck, and the former chief of staff for Gov. John Hickenlooper.
News
“It’s going to be a long road ahead”: Families watched helplessly as homes smoldered in aftermath of Marshall fire
Just before 11:30 a.m. Thursday, emergency dispatchers alerted firefighters to a grassfire reported near Marshall Road and Colorado 93 south of Boulder.
The hurricane-force winds buffeting Boulder County meant it already had been a busy morning, with fire crews racing to stop two other grassfires north of the city limits.
But the new fire near Marshall Road would prove to be a different beast. Powerful winds pushed the flames east and it exploded within minutes, sending a column of smoke skyward as it burned across parched grassland toward the suburban subdivisions of Superior.
Tens of thousands of Boulder County residents fled that afternoon and evening as the entire town of Superior, then its neighbor across U.S. 36, the city of Louisville, were ordered to evacuate. The firestorm, accelerated by vicious winds and drought conditions, tore through Superior, jumped the turnpike and burned into Louisville.
By late Thursday, the Marshall fire had burned 6,000 acres and destroyed nearly 1,000 homes and businesses to become the most destructive wildfire in Colorado history. The flames leveled a hotel in Superior and scorched the roof of the town’s Target store. In Louisville, the wildfire blackened shops in strip malls along McCaslin Boulevard.
Despite officials’ earlier optimism that no lives had been lost, three people were missing and feared dead as of Saturday.
Residents who lost everything scrounged through the rubble of their homes Friday, on the last day of a trying year, with COVID-19 rates climbing once again and Denver and Lakewood still mourning the victims of a terrifying mass shooting. Others, still blocked from returning to their neighborhoods because of active fires, were left wondering whether their homes were still standing
The Denver Post spoke to some of these residents as they headed into the New Year picking through the remains of the lives they had built, and these are their stories.
Lost childhood
A tear spilled down Samantha Pinto’s face as she stood on the sidewalk along West Dillon Road in Louisville on Friday morning, staring at what once was her family’s neighborhood.
It’s the place where she and friends played hide-and-seek at night, pretended to be “America’s Top Model” and invented “The Blanket Game,” which was carried out on a trampoline.
“My childhood is gone,” Pinto, 26, said.
The Pinto family — Randy, Lynne, Melanie and Samantha — moved into their home in Coal Creek Ranch South in 2004. There, they made the kind of friends who organized softball teams and borrowed tools and invited each other onto their decks for evening cocktails.
Now, an estimated 60 homes in their subdivision are gone.
“All of my friends used to meet at an electrical box. We’d say, ‘Let’s meet at the electrical box’ to play,” Samantha Pinto said. “All of my best friends grew up in this same cul-de-sac.”
Randy Pinto, a family medicine doctor whose office is near Avista Adventist Hospital, finished seeing his Thursday morning patients and looked out his office window to watch smoke billowing. He wondered why his wife, Lynne, was not bringing the sandwich he had requested for lunch.
“I just thought it was a typical wildfire that happens up in the foothills and it wouldn’t come down here,” he said.
Lynne and her daughters were too busy packing valuables and planning to evacuate to bring lunch. The family managed to save their cat Moonshine, along with some records, artwork, passports and other important documents.
“These guys were good,” Randy Pinto said. “They were hauling butt.”
Preparing for the worst
Katie Doyle Myers found herself in an uneasy state of in-between late Thursday morning, as winds near her Louisville home began to roar and smoke started to drift overhead. Her two kids were eating lunch with two neighborhood friends at their home on Grouse Court.
She encouraged the kids to continue eating, but to do so with some urgency. Texts from friends were coming in with an increasing edge in tone. Some told her she should evacuate.
“You could look northeast and see blue sky — I thought, ‘Do we really have to do this?’” Doyle Myers said.
When her youngest child asked her if their house would be OK, she tried to assure him by telling him that thousands of houses to the west would have to burn first before the fire reached their neighborhood just east of the Louisville Recreation Center. Impossible, right?
“Is this really going to happen in our suburban town?” Doyle Myers asked herself. “We’re not in the mountains.”
But as the winds picked up speed and the skies grew darker with smoke, she knew it was time to go. She grabbed some crucial documents, the family dog, their two hermit crabs and the neighbor’s cat. She pulled away from her house of 17 years not knowing if she would see it standing again.
“When I got really scared was when I saw how much gridlock there was on the road,” Doyle Myers said. “It was this unbelievable billowing orange smoke and this ash falling on us.”
At that moment, her friend texted her telling her she could see half a dozen fires breaking out on the side of Dillon Road as she sat stuck in traffic. Doyle Myers saw motorists turn a bike path through open space property into a makeshift road, as they bailed on jammed-up South Boulder Road to get to Baseline Road.
She followed and ended up in Longmont at her place of work, where she and her family spent the night. Her husband snuck back to the house a few hours later to grab some medicine and returned with sobering news.
“He came back and said, ‘Let’s prepare ourselves emotionally,’” she said. “We were preparing to lose our house.”
But on Friday, Doyle Myers herself was able to drive to her home to see if it was still standing. It was, along with her neighbors’ homes on the cul-de-sac — even while houses and condos on nearby West Mulberry Street and Owl Drive had burned to the ground.
“A block away there was nothing,” she said. “It felt super desolate.”
Though Doyle Myers doesn’t know when she and her family will be able to return home, she said she’s ready to help neighbors who weren’t so lucky.
“We have a tiny house but absolutely we’ll take people in,” she said. “Louisville has a special something to it.”
A long road ahead
Where a six-bedroom, 3,780-square-foot home once stood at 84 Spy Glass Circle, just one recognizable object could be seen in a heap of smoldering cinders Friday: a Big Green Egg Smoker.
“The Green Egg survived,” Doug Johnson said as he stood in his driveway watching the smoke billow. “It’s not green anymore.”
Johnson and his wife Laurie Draper moved into the custom-built home in 1994. Today, they would not be able to afford it, Draper said.
The couple was at home with their 30-year-old son Lucas Johnson and their German shepherd Zia when they heard they needed to evacuate. They scrambled to load belongings — including their Persian rugs and frozen food — into their cars. At Lucas Johnson’s suggestion, they took time to pile stuff into a third vehicle even though Doug Johnson didn’t think the fire would be all that bad.
“You leave thinking the best — that you will return,” he said.
On Friday afternoon, Draper second-guessed their hurried decisions made while frantically packing. She had saved Christmas stockings and a hand-made tree skirt.
But she didn’t bring much that had belonged to her mother, who died three years ago, or the beautiful angora sweaters that her sister had knitted by hand.
“I didn’t grab any of the right stuff,” she said. “I didn’t grab any of my mother’s stuff.”
As Johnson and Draper watched the ashes smolder, the Pinto family walked over to console their friends. As they hugged in the street, Draper said, “It’s going to be a long road ahead.”
15 minutes to get out
Talis Ozols went to Davidson Mesa near Harper Lake in Louisville on Thursday afternoon to take pictures of a wildfire burning outside of town.
The flames hopped U.S. 36, and he got worried in a hurry.
“It realized it was windy enough that it might actually reach us,” Ozols said. “We’d talked about it happening but we didn’t think it was possible.”
He raced home. He and roommate Bryan DiLaura packed and left within 15 minutes.
On Friday, their cluster of townhomes was gone. A few buildings nearby were partially burned while others appeared untouched by the blaze.
Ozols peered into a pit that had served as the basement of his townhouse at 452 Owl Drive. He recognized his toolbox, now a rusted hunk of metal, and the washer and dryer. That was about it.
As he contemplated the mess, his roommate Bryan DiLaura walked up.
“Jesus Christ,” DiLaura said as tears welled in his eyes. “It’s all gone.”
The roommates gently kicked two flower pots that sat by what had once been their front door. They talked about the things they wished they’d remembered to take as they evacuated.
“When I got to my parents it was so stupid,” DiLaura said. “OK, I got my skis and a couple of days’ worth of clothes.”
The men snapped pictures at the scene to document it for insurance claims.
“I don’t think we’re going to salvage anything at all,” DiLaura said.
An economic calamity
The Muckle brothers led Superior and Louisville as the communities’ respective mayors nearly a decade ago. Andrew Muckle, a physician who has lived in Superior for 25 years, said he was working at Good Samaritan Medical Center in Lafayette when he got an evacuation alert Thursday.
He raced back to his home in the Rock Creek neighborhood and grabbed his two dogs before starting the interminable journey — it took one hour to move one mile — out of the neighborhood down Rock Creek Parkway.
“Honestly, it was a little nerve-wracking,” he said, as he watched smoke billowing over the tops of his neighbors’ homes.
Muckle’s home survived, though he and his family are staying with his mother in Boulder while the evacuation order is in place. He said his brother’s home in Louisville was also spared the fire’s ferocity.
Muckle said there had been talk, nearly 10 years ago when he was mayor, about the possibility of a grassland fire on the expansive stretch of open space that lines the west side of town. But he and others never envisioned it jumping roads and other barriers, aided by hurricane-strength winds.
“You’d have McCaslin Boulevard and a buffer between McCaslin and houses,” he said. “I think people were comfortable with protection from wildfire on open space.”
But when it moved further north and east into Louisville on Thursday, he realized the extraordinary — and unprecedented — power of the Marshall fire.
“Honestly, I could see how Superior might get affected, but when I saw Louisville burn, it was hard to believe,” Muckle said.
The former mayor, who served in that role between 2006 and 2014, said he worries about Superior’s fiscal soundness going forward. With reports of damage at the Superior Marketplace, where the small town gets the bulk of its sales tax revenues, Muckle said the immediate future could be rocky.
“If these businesses — Target, Costco and Whole Foods — if they are unable to open for an extended period of time, that would be an economic calamity for the town,” he said.
Digging through rubble
When 18-year-old Anna Gracheva pulled up to the Louisville home she had spent her life in only to find it burned to the ground Friday morning, a reel of memories flashed before her eyes.
Hanging out in the backyard on warm summer evenings. Making coffee in the kitchen. Filling the rooms of the two-story home plus basement with the lively conversation of a loving family — herself, Mom, Dad and brother.
By Friday, all that remained was rubble and whatever Gracheva could pull from the ashes.
So far, she had found a mug from a beloved friend, a water bottle and some china.
“Words can’t describe what’s happened here,” Gracheva said. “It’s unimaginable.”
The teen had a stressful day Thursday before the Marshall fire sparked. Gracheva woke up at 6:30 a.m. to take a COVID-19 test. Then her car battery died. After a jumpstart, Gracheva was driving home when a dark haze started to settle over Boulder County, she said.
The family heard about the fires but never thought they’d be impacted.
“It all happened so fast,” Gracheva said.
She began to pack a bag in case she needed to evacuate: one change of clothing, her phone and chargers, a toothbrush, toothpaste and deodorant.
“That was it,” Gracheva said. “I just thought, of course, we would come back and it would be OK.”
Gracheva got increasingly anxious as reports of the fires rolled in and headed out to a friend’s house while her parents stayed behind a bit longer before taking off to a friend’s house with the family dogs and cat.
She and her brother came back to the residence Friday to see how their childhood home fared, only to find its charred remains next to a basketball hoop. The siblings started digging through the rubble for keepsakes — any comforts of home they could bring into the New Year.
“My heart goes out to everyone during this time,” Gracheva said.
Mourning a beloved pet
The Mayfield family cut short their trip to visit relatives in Manhattan, Kansas, and returned to Louisville to find their house in the Cherrywood 2 subdivision completely burned down.
Adding to their anguish, their 2-year-old dog Lucky was inside.
“It was a very sad thing in our family,” Doug Mayfield said.
His 11-year-olds twins are especially struggling. The Mayfields left their dog behind because their hotel wouldn’t allow him. Their pet sitter had walked the dog around noon on Thursday but left before hearing about evacuation orders.
When the orders were issued, the sitter couldn’t get back to the house because of a closure on U.S. 36.
“We couldn’t do anything about it,” he said. “Everybody was evacuated. We didn’t even know about it. Our sitter couldn’t even come back.”
They returned to see smoking debris where their house once stood. Mayfield said it looked like “a bomb had gone off inside the house.”
The car inside the garage appeared to have blown up. A storage shed melted “all the way into nothingness.”
The Mayfield family is holding onto a sliver of hope that their dog somehow escaped the fire, and they plan to check the lists of animals that have been found. But they know the house was secured at the time of the fire.
“We were hoping he was lucky,” Mayfield said. “We were hoping he got through a door or something.”
Never in a million years
To Stan Lanzano, it looked like a tornado of fire had torn through Louisville, carving a path of linear destruction in the city of 20,000 while leaving adjacent streets untouched.
“The band of destruction was like half a mile wide and right outside of it, you were fine,” Lanzano said.
Unfortunately for the 48-year-old Realtor and 15-year Louisville resident, his home was in the Marshall fire’s target zone.
“It ripped right down West Mulberry Street,” he said. “I didn’t even know it was our house — there was not one defining feature to tell us that it was our house.”
He had somehow convinced himself that he would be able to quickly run upstairs and grab some cash he had left in a drawer upon returning to his home Friday morning. But there was no drawer, no stairs to climb. His incinerated, unrecognizable Acura RDX was “just a blob.”
“Never in a million years would I think a raging wildlife would rip down a suburban neighborhood in Louisville,” Lanzano said.
Which is why he didn’t take the evacuation orders — in the form of a fire truck driving down West Mulberry telling people via loudspeaker to get out — as seriously as he wished he had. Figuring he’d be back home in a number of hours, he grabbed only a toothbrush as he and his wife and two children joined lines of cars heading out of town.
“Our expectation was they were evacuating out of an abundance of caution,” Lanzano said. “The thought never occurred to us that our house would be completely destroyed.”
They ended up at his sister’s house in Broomfield on Thursday evening.
Lanzano turned off his phone for the night, only to pick up the voicemail the next morning from a neighbor EMT informing him: “West Mulberry’s all gone.”
But already neighbors and friends are offering help — one friend told him he could have some of his climbing equipment to replace what had been burned up. Another friend offered to give him children’s clothing to dress his kids.
“It’s been very reassuring — there is a very strong sense of community,” Lanzano said.
Mitchell Byars of the Boulder Daily Camera contributed to this report.
Dolphins’ Brandon Jones, Adam Butler active for pivotal game at Titans
Cosmos Price Prediction — Will ATOM Hit $60 Soon?
Older people released from Colorado prisons struggle with health insurance, housing, study finds
Friednash: Prepare for midterms to be tough on Democrats
“It’s going to be a long road ahead”: Families watched helplessly as homes smoldered in aftermath of Marshall fire
Towns in Colorado high country eye ways to ease affordable housing shortage
To Those We Lost: A Dedication To Beloved Celebrities That Passed Away In 2021
Bones, brains and bugs: Meet the Colorado forensic anthropologist who’s helped crack cases for decades
Workers, officials: $15 minimum for home-care providers is a step toward fixing workforce problem
Vitalik Buterin Re-visits Previous Predictions on BTC & ETH
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Where in Virginia Could a Professional Sports Team Thrive?
The Life Fitness G5 Cable Motion Gym System Review
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News3 days ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News3 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News2 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News5 days ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
News4 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Where in Virginia Could a Professional Sports Team Thrive?