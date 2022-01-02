News
Editorial: Time to clean up the for-profit college hustle
Too many for-profit colleges bury students in debt in exchange for worthless degrees.
These operations use hard-sell tactics to ensnare a steady flow of new students whom they convince to take out government-backed loans. They charge tuition that far exceeds the value of the education they provide. Students default on the loans in droves, leaving taxpayers on the hook.
Not every for-profit institution is bad, but the sector has a terrible track record stretching back to the G.I. Bill.
Without taxpayer-funded loans, the industry’s flimflams would dry up, and you might think Uncle Sam would have cut off the flow of money by now. In fact, lawmakers and federal regulators finally are floating some good ideas.
We’re crossing our fingers, but we’re skeptical much will get done.
For-profit institutions spread a lot of money around Congress, and their allies often claim that cutting off the flow of loans would hurt the minority military veteran and first-generation students who make some of the juiciest targets for the industry’s boiler-room sales crews. More than a dozen House Democrats recently urged their leadership to eliminate the financial aid exclusion from President Joe Biden’s social spending package, saying it amounts to “punishing students.”
By protecting them from financial predators? Nonsense.
For-profit institutions also share a common interest with nonprofit colleges and universities in keeping the federal loan dollars coming. Whether Harvard, Yale or Columbia, many of the nation’s leading schools offer highly profitable graduate programs, typically in the arts or other creative subjects, that fail to prepare most students for jobs that offer sufficiently high compensation to enable them to pay back such hefty debts. Loan defaults often follow.
A promising, under-the-radar effort is happening at the U.S. Education Department, where the Biden administration is beginning to overhaul higher-education policies. A rule-making committee has made progress on some relatively easy matters, such as loan forgiveness for borrowers with severe disabilities.
The committee has yet to reach a consensus on forgiving loans for borrowers defrauded by their colleges or restoring a ban on mandatory arbitration agreements in higher education, which was lifted under the Trump administration at the urging of the for-profit sector.
In 2022, the panel is expected to consider more rigorous policies. One overdue step is reinstating the Obama-era “gainful employment” rule. Under this rule, career-education programs were required to “prepare students for gainful employment in a recognized occupation” to be eligible for federal student aid.
The committee also will figure out how to implement the so-called 90/10 rule that Congress revised in a COVID-19 stimulus bill earlier this year. For-profit schools would be barred from making more than 90% of their revenue from federal funding. At least 10% would have to come from out-of-pocket payments made by students, or other sources besides Uncle Sam’s education assistance programs, including those for veterans.
The truth is, whatever can be done to tighten the standards for student loan programs and start to wean higher education off government-sourced tuition money can only help impose some spending discipline, clean up abuses and make college more affordable and sustainable in the long run.
— Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service
Is alimony in play when ex moves in with neighbor?
My divorce agreement requires me to pay alimony to my ex-wife until my normal retirement age which is 10 years away. I recently became aware that my ex has moved in with our next-door neighbor who lost her husband a few years ago. My son asked me how I felt about his mother’s new partner and seemed genuinely concerned that she is now with a woman. It never crossed my mind that they were anything more than friends who decided to become roommates. He was so sure of himself that I am now wondering. I think if she is living with a new partner, regardless of gender, I might be able to stop paying alimony. It would be nice to stop paying so much alimony.
How would this work if I were to take some action here?
The alimony statute in Massachusetts contemplates the ability to suspend, reduce or terminate alimony “upon a showing that the recipient is maintaining a common household with another person.” So, before you do anything, you need to determine if your ex and the neighbor meet the definition of sharing a “common household.” If you want to change your alimony, you would need to show a judge that your ex and the neighbor (a) have made oral or written statements to others regarding their relationship, (b) there is an economic interdependence between the two, (c) they are engaging in conduct in furtherance of their life together, (d) there is a benefit to either or both of them in their relationship, (e) the community recognizes them as a couple, or (f) any other relevant information.
One way to do this is to file a complaint for modification asking for a reduction and/or termination of alimony. Once you serve the complaint and summons on your ex, you can do the discovery necessary to prove the above factors. For example, ask for bank records and household bills to show who is paying what. Ask for copies of any rental agreement or mortgage statements. If they have joint bank accounts or one is paying bills in the other’s name — that is helpful to your cause. Then, talk with people who know them — do they hold themselves out as a couple? Or just friends/roommates? If this option doesn’t sit right with you, there is another option.
Invite your ex to meet you for coffee or lunch. Be frank about what your son told you and ask her whether she is in a relationship with the neighbor and where she sees it going. Depending on your relationship you can tell her why you are asking, or not — I’m sure you are curious regardless of the impact on alimony. If she admits the relationship, ask her to agree to reduce or eliminate alimony while she is in the relationship. If she denies the relationship, you know her well — how good of a liar is she? Then consider if you think she is lying to you, will a judge believe her?
Email questions to whickey@brickjones.com.
Kids’ resilience after divorce varies greatly
My husband and I do not get along and I’m wondering, if we divorce, will it really screw up the kids, or is that just something mental health professionals tell us? Aren’t kids naturally resilient? What’s good ex-etiquette?
Kids face all sorts of trials as they grow and they may be affected by all sorts of things, but you can bet their parents breaking up remains high on the list. Aside from mom and dad no longer living together, they will never again be able to curl up on the couch with both parents. They may have to move, possibly change schools. A breakup should never be taken lightly.
The natural inclination might be to say, if you don’t want to traumatize your children, don’t break up. But kids can tell when their parents are at odds, even if there is no formal fighting going on. If there is fighting, unaddressed addiction or even violence or some other form of abuse, then parting may be less traumatic than staying together.
Ideally, demonstrating firsthand how to ride a relational rough patch using love, communication, empathy and forgiveness wouldn’t necessarily protect your children from trauma, but it would offer them comfort and a road map for problem-solving in their own relationships.
Do children have to know the specifics of the problems their parents face? I always suggest parents put themselves in their children’s shoes (“Use empathy when problem solving,” Ex-etiquette for Parents rule No. 7). Ask yourself, would telling my child this information make them feel more safe and secure? Would knowing this information about me or their other parent help them sleep better at night?
For some things, like addiction or abuse, if you think the kids don’t already know, you’re kidding yourself. If a parent is addicted and chooses to attend meetings and work the steps, making amends is part of recovery. That means you may have to talk to your children about your drug or alcohol addiction, but if you can, I suggest reaching out to a professional for guidance. Offering too much information or not enough can be equally as damaging. A professional can guide your family through the process and offer additional resources, specifically Al-Anon or Alateen.
Finally, to refer to the original question, yes, kids are resilient, but some are more resilient than others. Some take their parents’ breakup in their stride; others are affected for their entire life.
My take is this: You start where you live. Do your BEST to fix that first. You can always leave. You may not always be able to return. That’s good ex-etiquette.
Dr. Jann Blackstone is the author of “Ex-etiquette for Parents: Good Behavior After Divorce or Separation,” and the founder of Bonus Families, bonusfamilies.com. This column was provided by Tribune News Service.
Christopher, 12, loves to climb & build
Christopher “Chris” is a 12-year-old boy of biracial descent who loves to be active and is described as playful. Christopher has many positive relationships with peers and adults. He enjoys climbing, building, playing outdoors and going on outings. He also loves playing video games and building Legos and can entertain himself with them for hours.
Chris is in the sixth grade and continues to make good progress at school. He loves school and has many positive relationships with the staff. Chris continues to receive educational support and would do well with a family who can continue to advocate for his needs at school.
Legally freed for adoption, Christopher has a great relationship with his younger brother, who he sees at least monthly. A family will need to be open to continued visits with his sibling. He also has an uncle who participates in these visits and is a support to him and would like to remain involved in his life. Christopher has reported that he’d like to live in a house with a mom, a dad and some pets. He would do best in a flexible, playful home. A family could have no children or significantly older children than Christopher. While his social worker is ultimately seeking a permanent family for him, Chris would also benefit from forming relationships with other caring adults and would benefit from a Visiting Resource. Anyone interested in this opportunity should inquire about Chris.
Who can adopt?
Can you provide the guidance, love and stability that a child needs? If you’re at least 18 years old, have a stable source of income and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child. Adoptive parents can be single, married or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ singles and couples.
The process to adopt a child from foster care requires training, interviews and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you, and if so, to help connect you with a child or sibling group that your family will be a good match for.
To learn more about adoption from foster care, call the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange at 617-964-6273 or go to mareinc.org. The sooner you call, the sooner a waiting child will have a permanent place to call home.
