Halle Berry Fools Fellow Celebs Into Thinking She Married Van Hunt With Cryptic Caption: ‘IT’S OFFICIAL’
Instead of waiting a few months until April 1 to play a trick on some of her famous friends, Halle Berry decided to start off 2022 with a biiiig misdirection.
On Saturday, January 1, the Catwoman actress posted a sweet photo with her boyfriend, Van Hunt, that really made it seem like the two of them tied the knot.
Immediately, Berry’s celebrity friends flooded the comments with congratulatory messages, with big names like Dwayne Johnson and Octavia Spencer wishing the couple well on their marriage.
In reality, Berry’s joke is revealed with the next caption, “It’s 2022!” So, the full message is: “It’s official: It’s 2022.”
As fans of the actress already know, Halle Berry has been married 3 times, and some of the break-ups have been super difficult on the actress. With that information in mind, a 4th marriage would be a little surprising–though her and Van Hunt are clearly very serious.
Whatever the case, it’s good to see the star’s famous friends are excited for her no matter the situation.
To Those We Lost: A Dedication To Beloved Celebrities That Passed Away In 2021
This year was a tough one…
The culture mourned some devastating losses this year and even to this very moment we are losing legends. On Friday, Betty White died at age of 99 just 18 days shy of her 100th birthday on January 17, 2022. Talk about a parting shot. If 2020 was hell, then 2021 was gluten-free hell.
BOSSIP would like to take a moment to acknowledge some of our favorite artists, actors, auteurs, and authors that went to be with the king.
There are obviously a great many people who could have added to this list, sadly, but here are some that really hit us hard. Rest in peace to everyone mentioned. We want to send love and healing to the families and friends who are still mourning this holiday season.
Michael K. Williams
One of the most prolific and iconic actors of the modern era. Michael K. Williams was 54 years old when he passed away on Septemer 6, 2020. It’s still hard to believe that he’s not longer here.
DMX
This one hurt bad. Earl Simmons was one of the most recognizable voices of all time. Not only in tone and timber but also in emotional depth and earnestness. 50 years on this Earth cemented a legacy that will last hundreds of years. Think about that. God bless, DMX.
Cicely Tyson
The word “icon” gets tossed around real loosely these days and some might argue that it has lost its value to oversaturation. However, the word still has a legitimate definition and Cecily Tyson embodies every syllable. We’re lucky to have lived during the same 96 years that she graced this planet.
Virgil Abloh
Virgil Abloh changed streetwear and high fashion forever with his Off-White line in addition to his myriad of collaborations and designs as the head of men’s for Louis Vuitton. He was friend to a lot of people and the outpouring of shock and love when news of his death reached the masses was only a small testimony to his influence.
Betty White
Why, Lawd? Why? Betty White was just 18 days away from her 100th birthday on January 17, 2022 and on December 31, 2021 we get the heartbreaking news that one of the GOATs has left this physical realm. She is THEE Golden Girl like Megan is THEE Stallion.
Biz Markie
So. Many. Legends. News of Biz Markie’s passing hit particularly hard because the community was still reeling from the passing of DMX just a few months earlier. Nobody beats the Biz and nobody can be the Biz. He’s a one-of-one.
Clarence Williams III
This brotha is one of the most dynamic actors across several decades and his voice is one of the most powerful, terrifying, sincere, menacing things we’ve ever heard. From the stage at the theater to in front of a camera, Clarence Williams III was a force.
Bell Hooks
One of the most necessary and poignant writers of our time. Bell Hooks collection of books explore feminisim and racism and how many of society’s ills are influenced by one another and working in tandem. As a professor she surely influenced students to tackle these issues and we have no doubt that her teachings will be in the DNA of our future leaders.
Dustin Diamond
It’s sad when anybody dies but damn, bruh, Screech?!? The news of Dustin Diamond’s death caught everyone off guard because it was not public knowledge that he was battling stage 4 lung cancer. 44-years-old is way too young.
Larry King
Larry King lived a helluva life. He interviewed literally everybody on Earth who has achieved a level of success or notoriety. He was married EIGHT TIMES! He left it all on the field for 87 years. Gotta respect it.
Hank Aaron
Depending on where you stand on the subject of Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron can still be considered the homerun king. The former Atlanta Braves first baseman/right fielder is not just an all-time great baseball player, he’s a historical figure on every level.
Colin Powell
General. Leader. Role Model. These are some of the words that most people would use to describe Colin Powell. The long-tenured Army officer, Secretary of State, politician, author, diplomat, etc. has been a known figurehead of America for a very long time and through controversy and triumph, he remained respected and revered.
‘1883’ Star Eric Nelsen Teases Ennis & Elsa’s Relationship & ‘Unexpected Twists’ Ahead
Eric Nelsen stars in the ‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1883.’ He revealed EXCLUSIVE scoop to HL and teased Ennis and Elsa’s romance, a ‘roller coaster of emotions,’ and scenes that are ‘hard to watch.’
The Yellowstone universe is traveling back to the late 19th century with 1883. The series follows James Dutton’s journey west with his family and fellow comrades, including Ennis, a cowboy who has been hired to accompany James on this trip. Eric Nelsen spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife about what’s ahead and the opportunity to live out his childhood cowboy fantasy.
“I can definitely say there’s a lot of unexpected twists and turns coming,” Eric revealed. “They were kind of teasing Ennis and Elsa’s relationship. There was even a little clip shown during Yellowstone of behind the scenes of 1883 and it showed us kissing. The audience can kind of piece things together there. There’s definitely some expected relationship going on there. I won’t get into the details of it yet, but I will say there’s a fun triangle about to happen between Elsa, Mr. Dutton, and myself because being the protective father that he is and the intense figure that he is, he doesn’t let me get away with very much. He definitely puts me through the wringer a little bit, so that’ll be fun for the audience to see.”
As we’ve already witnessed, nobody is safe on this journey. This is Taylor Sheridan’s world, and Eric is well aware that you never know what’s around the corner when it comes to a show with Taylor at the helm. “He’s really cutting to the core of what life was like, and you’re going to see that in the upcoming episodes more and more,” Eric said. “A lot of it’s hard to watch, but it gives you a lot of appreciation to live in the period that we live in today, to say the least.”
The actor added, “There’s never a dull moment in the show either. Just when you think something’s going in one direction, it’s probably gonna go another so you can definitely expect a roller coaster of emotions.”
Eric was a “massive fan of Yellowstone” before he was cast in 1883. “It’s so rare I feel like when I get an opportunity at a job where my entire family, which there’s a ton of us, are all fans of the project, “Eric admitted. “From that standpoint alone, it was just so cool because I feel like in 17 years of me in this industry, there hasn’t been a single project that everybody I know, family-wise, has been behind completely. This is definitely that project. The support has just been through the roof.”
Eric also noted that the transformation process has been “fully immersive” for him. “Our costume designer Janie Bryant just knocked it out of the park and the props guys found everything authentically from the time period. All of those elements just help bring that to life so much more for us actors. I really think, aside from the actors, everything else you see on camera just brought it to life in a way that was just incredible. Doing a period piece, in general, has its challenges because it’s not like I can just go interview people from that time period. We’re basing it off of books and movies and history. So it’s kind of fun and allows us the liberty to explore and put it out there how we see it, which is always exciting. It’s not every day you get to get to be a cowboy, so I feel like the little boy in me every single day I’m at work is just like screaming through the roof. As a kid, I wanted to grow up to be a cowboy, and actually getting to be one is just living out my fantasy.” New episodes of 1883 debut Sundays on Paramount+.
Brandi Glanville Shades Shannon & Heather, Talks Andy Snub
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville appeared on Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge‘s podcast earlier this week. And, during the show, she shared her thoughts on the Real Housewives of Orange County cast.
In addition to commenting on the return of Heather Dubrow and Shannon Beador‘s alleged “acting,” Brandi said she found Emily Simpson to be boring and shared her thoughts not only on Gina Kirschenheiter‘s alleged feelings for her ex-husband, Matt Kirschenheiter, but also her current relationship with boyfriend Travis Mullen.
“I can’t with Heather. I can’t with Shannon either. I feel like she’s acting,” Brandi admitted on the Two T’s in a Pod podcast on December 28.
Although Brandi doesn’t enjoy Heather, she said she likes that she’s “so uptight” and enjoys seeing the many luxuries of her massive home.
“I like that Heather is so uptight. To see the house and all that, that is insanity,” she stated. “But I feel like I was ready for her to go when she left last time so I don’t really know why they brought her back.”
“Emily to me is boring. I like Gina,” Brandi continued. “[But] I feel like there’s something… I feel like she’s madly in love with her ex-husband still and I feel sorry for the guy that she’s with. That’s what it looks like to me… Just the way she talks about him, though, and she’s like, ‘But this new guy, he’s great.’ I don’t know.”
While Brandi feels there’s something lingering between Gina and Matt, Tamra, who is a friend of Gina’s, refuted the claim.
“I know her and I never noticed that,” she replied.
When the topic of Andy Cohen‘s baby shower was then mentioned, Brandi admitted she was “very upset” she wasn’t invited.
“I was very upset. I asked. I’m like, ‘Why am I not invited?’” Brandi recalled. “[And Andy]’s like, ‘It’s only for like, the full-time girls for now.’ And my feelings were hurt and then I saw that Danielle Staub was there. I’m like, ‘She was not a full-time housewife!’”
Prior to her appearance on Teddi and Tamra’s podcast, Brandi celebrated the Christmas holiday with her ex-husband, Eddie Cibrian, and his wife, Leann Rimes, who she previously feuded with for years. And, because she and the country singer appeared to be having so much fun, many fans took notice of a video she shared on Instagram.
“That’s what happens at our holidays. She always sings and I feel like I have to perform if she’s performing so we were just… It’s a giant competition,” Brandi said of the video she shared with her fans.
Although Brandi is still blocked from Leann’s Instagram, she said Leann sent her the video, which was taken at her and Eddie’s home.
“After that, I went into a split and I started twerking on the ground and the big gray dog got behind me and started humping me. There’s video,” Brandi revealed. “I didn’t get that video because Eddie was taking the video… I was getting on that mic no matter what.”
The Real Housewives of Orange County season 16 is currently airing on Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.
