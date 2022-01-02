Celebrities
Halle Berry Seemingly Hints She Married Van Hunt While Some Wonder If It’s A Prank: ‘It’s Official’
Although many of Halle Berry’s closest celebrity friends were congratulating her and Van Hunt, there was plenty of confusion as to whether or not the post was a prank.
Halle Berry, 55, seemed to tease she could have gotten married for a fourth time! The Bruised actress posted a cryptic post with boyfriend, Van Hunt, 51, on Jan. 1 as they shared a romantic kiss in an altar like setting. “well…IT’S OFFICIAL!” she captioned the post, possibly confirming that she and Van tied the knot. The setting for the potential nuptials couldn’t be any more idyllic: a window behind the two showed the turquoise blue water at the tropical destination they’ve been spending their Christmas vacation at.
In the next image, the two snuggled up for a sweet selfie with the text written, “it’s 2022” over — perhaps suggesting that it’s officially a new year (and that they did not get married). HollywoodLife has reached out to reps for Halle about the potential marriage news — but if they are indeed wed, congratulations are in order.
The Oscar winner appeared to embrace some of the island’s customs with a flower crown paired with a sheer black dress with spaghetti straps for the moment. Van was also casual in a short sleeve chambray button down and shorts. Both Halle and Van were barefoot for the photo as they stood solo in the room, which contained empty wooden pews (likely used for wedding ceremonies at the resort). Curiously, a priest or Justice of the Peace did not appear in any of the photos.
Amid the confusion, thousands of her 7.4 million fans took to the comments to congratulate the rē•spin founder and the Popular singer — including some other famous A-Listers. “Congrats!!! So happy for you,” Taraji P. Henson wrote, while supermodel Naomi Campell added, “Congratulations @halleberry blessings to your beautiful Union.” Wanda Sykes, Roland Martin, Debra Messing, Niecy Nash, Tamar Braxton, The Rock, and Octavia Spencer also posted sweet messages of support. Others begged for answers in the comments, wondering if the post was a prank and a tongue-in-cheek way to celebrate 2022.
If she is married, this would mark her fourth time down the aisle: Halle was initially wed to MLB star David Justice from 1993-1997, then to Eric Benet from 2001 – 2005. She notably had a longterm relationship with model Gabriel Aubrey from 2005 – 2010, who she shares daughter Nahla, now 13, with. Halle married for the third time to French actor Olivier Martinez in 2013, having son Maceo Robert, now 8, that same year — however, the couple called it quits by 2016.
Halle went public with her latest romance via Instagram back in 2020. The couple were initially low key, however, he has attended several major red carpet events with Halle in 2021, including the Oscars, the opening of the Academy museum and her recent Bruised premiere.
Kanye West & Model Julia Fox Spotted On Romantic Dinner Date At Carbone Miami – Photos
Loving the single life! Kanye West celebrated the new year by getting cozy with model Julia Fox during a romantic, candlelit dinner.
Looks like Kanye West is wasting no time getting back in the dating game! Following his split from Kim Kardashian, the 44-year-old “Gold Digger” rapper was spotted out on a romantic date with model Julia Fox in Miami on January 1. Celebrating the new year in style, the pair shared a candlelit dinner at the celeb-hotspot Carbone, as seen in pictures here. In one snap, while the two are entering the establishment, Kanye gazes intently at Julia, who wears a huge smile and appears to be hanging on his every word. Interestingly, Kanye wore a mask, while Julia did not. In another photograph, Julia seems tickled to be sitting across from the Grammy winner, as they enjoyed a private table outside.
The model certainly proved her cover girl worth, as she stunned in a dark blue bustier and mini skirt. Letting her natural beauty shine, Julia wore minimal makeup with just a dab of mascara and lipstick. Her gorgeous chestnut tresses were worn long and loose as they cascaded over her bare shoulders. Kanye, meanwhile, looked every inch the dapper gentleman in a dark pea coat.
Kanye and Julia’s date night comes a week after the “Famous” hitmaker dropped $4.5 million to buy the house directly across the street from Kim. It was reported he paid $420,000 over the asking price and is planning to tear it down to the studs to build his own brand-new abode. As Kanye and Kim are co-parenting champs to the four children they share, it makes sense that Kanye would want to be as close as possible to his big brood. However, a source close to the Kardashians told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Kim’s family finds the whole thing a little bit “weird.”
“While Kim is okay with Kanye’s decision to buy a house across the street, her family is not really feeling this at all. They think that it is just a little bit weird, in fact, and said to Kim that no one buys a house across the street from their ex-wife while they are divorcing,” our source said. “Kourtney and Khloe’s exes see their kids and they don’t live across the street. Everyone around her just feels that Kim needs to set boundaries. Kanye could have bought a house a couple blocks away and he would have been able to have the same access to the kids. But right across the street, the Kardashian’s feel, is just a little bit too strange,” the source added.
Larsa Pippen Reveals The Petty Text Estranged Husband Scottie Pippen Sent About Her Former Relationship With Baller Malik Beasley
During Thursday’s episode of Real Housewives of Miami, Larsa Pippen finally revealed what her former husband Scottie Pippen thought of her relationship with ex-boyfriend Malik Beasley.
Halle Berry Fools Fellow Celebs Into Thinking She Married Van Hunt With Cryptic Caption: ‘IT’S OFFICIAL’
Instead of waiting a few months until April 1 to play a trick on some of her famous friends, Halle Berry decided to start off 2022 with a biiiig misdirection.
On Saturday, January 1, the Catwoman actress posted a sweet photo with her boyfriend, Van Hunt, that really made it seem like the two of them tied the knot.
Immediately, Berry’s celebrity friends flooded the comments with congratulatory messages, with big names like Dwayne Johnson and Octavia Spencer wishing the couple well on their marriage.
In reality, Berry’s joke is revealed with the next caption, “It’s 2022!” So, the full message is: “It’s official: It’s 2022.”
As fans of the actress already know, Halle Berry has been married 3 times, and some of the break-ups have been super difficult on the actress. With that information in mind, a 4th marriage would be a little surprising–though her and Van Hunt are clearly very serious.
Whatever the case, it’s good to see the star’s famous friends are excited for her no matter the situation.
