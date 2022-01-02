Connect with us

Halle Berry Seemingly Hints She Married Van Hunt While Some Wonder If It's A Prank: 'It's Official'

Published

1 min ago

on

Halle Berry Seemingly Hints She Married Van Hunt While Some Wonder If It’s A Prank: ‘It’s Official’
Although many of Halle Berry’s closest celebrity friends were congratulating her and Van Hunt, there was plenty of confusion as to whether or not the post was a prank.

Halle Berry, 55, seemed to tease she could have gotten married for a fourth time! The Bruised actress posted a cryptic post with boyfriend, Van Hunt, 51, on Jan. 1 as they shared a romantic kiss in an altar like setting. “well…IT’S OFFICIAL!” she captioned the post, possibly confirming that she and Van tied the knot. The setting for the potential nuptials couldn’t be any more idyllic: a window behind the two showed the turquoise blue water at the tropical destination they’ve been spending their Christmas vacation at.

In the next image, the two snuggled up for a sweet selfie with the text written, “it’s 2022” over — perhaps suggesting that it’s officially a new year (and that they did not get married). HollywoodLife has reached out to reps for Halle about the potential marriage news — but if they are indeed wed, congratulations are in order.

The Oscar winner appeared to embrace some of the island’s customs with a flower crown paired with a sheer black dress with spaghetti straps for the moment. Van was also casual in a short sleeve chambray button down and shorts. Both Halle and Van were barefoot for the photo as they stood solo in the room, which contained empty wooden pews (likely used for wedding ceremonies at the resort). Curiously, a priest or Justice of the Peace did not appear in any of the photos.

Amid the confusion, thousands of her 7.4 million fans took to the comments to congratulate the rē•spin founder and the Popular singer — including some other famous A-Listers. “Congrats!!! So happy for you,” Taraji P. Henson wrote, while supermodel Naomi Campell added, “Congratulations @halleberry blessings to your beautiful Union.” Wanda Sykes, Roland Martin, Debra Messing, Niecy Nash, Tamar Braxton, The Rock, and Octavia Spencer also posted sweet messages of support. Others begged for answers in the comments, wondering if the post was a prank and a tongue-in-cheek way to celebrate 2022.

Van Hunt and Halle Berry. (Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock)

If she is married, this would mark her fourth time down the aisle: Halle was initially wed to MLB star David Justice from 1993-1997, then to Eric Benet from 2001 – 2005. She notably had a longterm relationship with model Gabriel Aubrey from 2005 – 2010, who she shares daughter Nahla, now 13, with. Halle married for the third time to French actor Olivier Martinez in 2013, having son Maceo Robert, now 8, that same year — however, the couple called it quits by 2016.

Halle went public with her latest romance via Instagram back in 2020. The couple were initially low key, however, he has attended several major red carpet events with Halle in 2021, including the Oscars, the opening of the Academy museum and her recent Bruised premiere.

Related Topics:
Kanye West & Model Julia Fox Spotted On Romantic Dinner Date At Carbone Miami – Photos

Published

24 mins ago

on

January 2, 2022

By

Kanye West
Loving the single life! Kanye West celebrated the new year by getting cozy with model Julia Fox during a romantic, candlelit dinner.

Looks like Kanye West is wasting no time getting back in the dating game! Following his split from Kim Kardashian, the 44-year-old “Gold Digger” rapper was spotted out on a romantic date with model Julia Fox in Miami on January 1. Celebrating the new year in style, the pair shared a candlelit dinner at the celeb-hotspot Carbone, as seen in pictures here. In one snap, while the two are entering the establishment, Kanye gazes intently at Julia, who wears a huge smile and appears to be hanging on his every word. Interestingly, Kanye wore a mask, while Julia did not. In another photograph, Julia seems tickled to be sitting across from the Grammy winner, as they enjoyed a private table outside.

Kanye West was spotted out on a date with model Julia Fox in Miami on January 1, 2022. (Michael Wyke/AP/Shutterstock)

The model certainly proved her cover girl worth, as she stunned in a dark blue bustier and mini skirt. Letting her natural beauty shine, Julia wore minimal makeup with just a dab of mascara and lipstick. Her gorgeous chestnut tresses were worn long and loose as they cascaded over her bare shoulders. Kanye, meanwhile, looked every inch the dapper gentleman in a dark pea coat.

Kanye and Julia’s date night comes a week after the “Famous” hitmaker dropped $4.5 million to buy the house directly across the street from Kim. It was reported he paid $420,000 over the asking price and is planning to tear it down to the studs to build his own brand-new abode. As Kanye and Kim are co-parenting champs to the four children they share, it makes sense that Kanye would want to be as close as possible to his big brood. However, a source close to the Kardashians told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Kim’s family finds the whole thing a little bit “weird.”

“While Kim is okay with Kanye’s decision to buy a house across the street, her family is not really feeling this at all. They think that it is just a little bit weird, in fact, and said to Kim that no one buys a house across the street from their ex-wife while they are divorcing,” our source said. “Kourtney and Khloe’s exes see their kids and they don’t live across the street. Everyone around her just feels that Kim needs to set boundaries. Kanye could have bought a house a couple blocks away and he would have been able to have the same access to the kids. But right across the street, the Kardashian’s feel, is just a little bit too strange,” the source added.

 

Larsa Pippen Reveals The Petty Text Estranged Husband Scottie Pippen Sent About Her Former Relationship With Baller Malik Beasley

Published

45 mins ago

on

January 2, 2022

By

Larsa Pippen Reveals The Petty Text Estranged Husband Scottie Pippen Sent About Her Former Relationship With Baller Malik Beasley
During Thursday’s episode of Real Housewives of Miami, Larsa Pippen finally revealed what her former husband Scottie Pippen thought of her relationship with ex-boyfriend Malik Beasley.

Source: Phillip Faraone / Getty

 

The reality star teared up as she addressed her former marriage during a conversation with costar Lisa Hochstein, which occurred as Larsa discussed her desire to sell her family’s longtime home. She called the decision to move on from the property a “sad” occasion.

“I think it’s just hard because we are a family,” the mother of four said, adding that it’s been “three years” since they filed for divorce for the second time in 2018. She and Scottie previously split in 2015 before reconciling in 2017.

In response to her tears, Lisa suggested that Larsa may be more driven to finalize the divorce once she’s in a more “serious relationship.” That’s when she asked whether the NBA legend gets “upset” when he hears about her dating life.

And at 56 years old, Scottie Pippen is still just as petty as ever.

“When [my ex] Malik [Beasley] got 90 days or something in jail, he sent it to me,” she revealed. “He’s like, ‘Go ahead, keep talking to these losers.’”

Larsa was first linked to the 25-year-old Minnesota Timberwolves player in November 2020, but in April,  PEOPLE confirmed that the pair had split after four months of dating.

“They’re friends and still in communication but are not together,” a source said at the time. “Distance played a role in the breakup.”

In the midst of their relationship making headlines, Beasley was sentenced to 120 days in jail in February for one felony count of threats of violence. In August, he was released after serving 78 days.

In addition to addressing her short-lived relationship with Malik, the Real Housewives of Miami star also further talked about the end of her marriage to Scottie.

“Going through my divorce, I felt really guilty,” she said in the episode during a confessional. “I felt like I let my family down, even though other people on the outside thought like, ‘Oh, you have everything. Why are you not happy? You have everything.’ And I’m like, ‘But the things I really need to feel good about myself are not things that you would see.’ Like, there’s stuff that goes on in our home and most people don’t know what really goes on in your home.”

She continued, “We were fighting a whole lot. It just didn’t work anymore. We kind of were living two separate lives. I was in one state, he was in another. We just kept purposely missing each other. But then, we were still together. I didn’t want to stay in a relationship that didn’t work. But you’re always a mom, that never changes. You might be married, you might be divorced, but you’re always a mom.”

Halle Berry Fools Fellow Celebs Into Thinking She Married Van Hunt With Cryptic Caption: 'IT'S OFFICIAL'

Published

57 mins ago

on

January 2, 2022

By

Halle Berry Fools Fellow Celebs Into Thinking She Married Van Hunt With Cryptic Caption: ‘IT’S OFFICIAL’
Instead of waiting a few months until April 1 to play a trick on some of her famous friends, Halle Berry decided to start off 2022 with a biiiig misdirection.

Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty

On Saturday, January 1, the Catwoman actress posted a sweet photo with her boyfriend, Van Hunt, that really made it seem like the two of them tied the knot.

The photos of the couple kissing were taken in a chapel on what appears to be a resort, and according to reports from TMZ, the couple is staying at a super fancy hotel in Bora Bora. As if that wasn’t enough reason to think the pair got hitched, Halle captioned the pic, which shows the 55-year-old wearing a flower crown as she gets up on her toes to kiss Van, “well, IT’S OFFICIAL!” which makes for an even more convincing storyline.

Immediately, Berry’s celebrity friends flooded the comments with congratulatory messages, with big names like Dwayne Johnson and Octavia Spencer wishing the couple well on their marriage.

“The Rock” reacted by posting a bunch of clapping emojis with the caption, “congrats you two!!! Beautiful!!”
Octavia Spencer chimed in … “Congratulations!!!!!”

In reality, Berry’s joke is revealed with the next caption, “It’s 2022!” So, the full message is: “It’s official: It’s 2022.”

Halle actually hashtagged “#Gotcha,” in the initial caption, but apparently, that was too obvious so she edited it out to make for a better prank.

As fans of the actress already know, Halle Berry has been married 3 times, and some of the break-ups have been super difficult on the actress. With that information in mind, a 4th marriage would be a little surprising–though her and Van Hunt are clearly very serious.

Whatever the case, it’s good to see the star’s famous friends are excited for her no matter the situation.

