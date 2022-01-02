Here are some of our favorite pet photos from Morning Report readers

At the end of the Morning Report, our weekday newsletter, we sign off with pet photos and stories from our readers.

It’s become a popular feature, one that we want to share with you. Here are some of our favorites.

To sign up for our free newsletters, go to Myaccount.twincities.com/ppst/preference. Submit a photo for Daily Doggo or Daily Meow (or any type of pet), in addition to Memorial Monday, to Molly at mguthrey@pioneerpress.com.

LAIKA

This is Laika,” writes Tim, a Morning Report subscriber. “She is a 11.5-year-old Australian Shepherd. She has been residing in Germany with us for the past two years. Wife found her from a breeder in France after producing 33 puppies. She is now enjoying her retirement with long walks, naps and Netflix.

“This photo was taken on her homeland return tour in the lavender fields in southern France. She seemed to perk up when she heard the French language. So technically, she responds well to three languages: French, English and German.”

CHARLIE AND GINGER

Meet Charlie and Ginger, both rescue mutts. “They have brought us so much joy over the years,” writes Steve, a Morning Report subscriber, “and we don’t know what we’d do without them.” The dogs like to lounge on the couch together, Steve says, and they also enjoy wading in the river at Minnehaha Dog Park.

BEATRIX

“I am a Wisconsin reader of your Morning Report,” Mary writes. “I am submitting a photo of my daughter’s corgi, Beatrix, who appears to be highly suspicious of the front entry Christmas decoration at her house!! Thought your readers might enjoy this! Thank you!”

BOONE

“Boone belongs to my daughter Amy in Denver,” writes Carole, a Morning Report subscriber. “She’s been working hard on obedience with him. I think he’s just adorable!”

AMOS

“Meet Amos,” writes Samantha, a Morning Report subscriber. “He’s from Texas. Was my aunt’s dog but, as an elderly woman who had a significant stroke last fall, she could no longer care for him. So I hopped in my car on a cold January morning and drove to Texas to get him. He’s a sweet goofball who loves to be petted, walks in the park, playing with other dogs and talking. I love him more than I can say.”

ROMEO AND CUPCAKE

“Romeo is a mini horse (left) and Cupcake (right) is a mini donkey,” Vanessa and Dirk wrote in an email to the Morning Report. “We had dogs for many years but our last one passed in 2019. We got Cupcake from a neighbor. He needed a buddy, so we are fostering Romeo from the This Little Horse Rescue in Hastings. These two are full of mischief and you can’t help but smile when they ask for treats. Cupcake even knows how to fetch. What’s not to love?”

ROOSTER ROCKY

“Meet Rooster Rocky (on the left) who was recently dumped along the side of the road,” writes Cindy, a Morning Report subscriber who lives on a farm near Red Wing, Minn., with her husband, Leon. “A dozen concerned neighbors in the area worked to catch him. He now resides on our farm and enjoys some hens for company. We believe Rocky is a Silver Laced Wyandotte.”

COLE, CHLOEE AND LEXIE

“Miniature Schnauzer Alert in the Twin Cities!” writes Brenda, a Morning Report subscriber. “Cole, Chloee and Lexie love going camping in their RV with their owners. It truly is a Family Affair. They also love their portable fence so they can be outside. Some of their favorite places to go are Nisswa, Grand Marais and Lanesboro. Be sure to wave if you see us!”

DUEY AND MIKKO

“A couple weeks ago you mentioned Daily Doggo (was asking for photos of) dogs at the cabin,” writes Lisa, a Morning Report subscriber from Inver Grove Heights. “Here are Duey (on the left) and Mikko enjoying a day of jumping off the dock at our cabin in northern Wisconsin. Duey is 1-year-old and has plenty of energy! He is my grand-dog and belongs to my son and girlfriend. Mikko (named after former Minnesota Wild hockey captain Mikko Koivu) is our dog who we got as a puppy and is 12 years old now. He still loves the water but doesn’t want to swim for a ball quite as much as Duey does! Both are great dogs and love cabin life as much as we do!”

CHICORY’S BIRTHDAY PARTY

It’s a dog party! “We had seven dogs and 10 people at the party here in the Midway in St Paul at the end of April 2021,” writes Kiki, a Morning Report subscriber. “Little ShiTzu Millie and Aidan, Australian Shepherd, snack from the Barkuterie board at Chicory’s Birthday Party. The treats included dog treats, dog biscuits, yogurt and peanut butter dips, carrot and celery sticks, chew sticks, blueberries, bananas, and freeze-dried minnows.”

CHICORY

Chicory, the birthday dog, has made a few appearances in the newsletter. “My Chicory (Llewellin Setter) got a little overheated running circles on his backyard race track the other day, so he let himself into the pen and slipped into the water barrel to cool off,” Kiki wrote to the Morning Report in another submission. “The water barrel is supposed to be for my water plants. The barrel is in the pen to keep my animals away. But I forgot Chicory knows how to open the latch to the pen. We live in the Newell Park neighborhood in the Midway.”

VICTOR

“Here’s our dog Victor,” writes Bonnie, a Morning Report subscriber. “He’s a rescue from No Dogs Left Behind. We adopted him seven years ago so he’s about 13 or 14 years old now. He was a stray in Arkansas with heartworm disease and lucky for us someone here volunteered to foster him until he recovered. He’s a sweet boy who’s very quiet and mellow. He loves his squeaky toys and taking naps. In this picture he’s peeking around the deck rail at our cabin.”

WAYLON AND COCONUT

Caryn, a Morning Report subscriber, sent us photos from Waylon and Coconut’s birthday party.

“Waylon is my step dog,” Caryn writes, “named after Waylon Jennings, of course. His mom is my best friend. Waylon’s sister lives across the street from me. Here’s a photo of them at the party. Her name is Coconut.”

HARLEY

“Harley is a 7-year-old Minnesota native Boston Terrier/Pug (BUG) who made the move with us to the Gulf Coast of southwest Florida in 2016,” writes TJ, a Morning Report subscriber. “Her first two years were spent growing up in downtown Minneapolis romping around Loring Park and visiting her pup-friends at the many dog parks. She often joined us in outdoor dining at Zelo and drinks at the Dakota. Harley now spends her days lounging by the pool, running on the beach and enjoying the Florida weather all year long. We still visit Minnesota in the summer and fall … so Harley remembers what it’s like to run through a pile of leaves and experience the crisp air!”

ORLA AND SMUDGE

“Orla and her buddy Smudge enjoy a celery treat together in the morning,” writes Natalie, a Morning Report subscriber. “Here they are waiting eagerly before their daily romp around the house!”

GUS

“This is our little human Gus aka Guster Buster aka Cookie Monster aka GusGus!!” writes Meg, a Morning Report subscriber. “Gus is an 18-month-old golden retriever. While tennis balls and sticks are familiar friends, we recently found out that innocent balloons are a phobia of Guster’s. He is pure of heart and a family treasure. We love you, Gus!!!”

SULLY

“I look forward to your daily dog pictures,” wrote Shirley, a Morning Report reader, in the earlier days of the pandemic. “This morning’s feature grand-dog inspired me to submit my grand-dogs. Meet Sully (Sullivan) the Pembroke Corgi whom I have not met because of COVID-19. Sully belongs to my daughter Molly in Tampa, Fla. She moved to Florida just before COVID-19 appeared here in the U.S. I am so happy they have each other to bum around the Gulf Coast exploring together the white sandy beaches.”

HALLE BARE-Y

“I’m a subscriber writing to submit our nearly 18-yr-old hairless cat, a Sphynx named Halle Bare-y (because she’s so pretty — pink with beautiful blue eyes!),” writes Kara, a Morning Report subscriber. “She is the most loving, cuddly and playful kitty. She exemplifies her breed, which is very people-oriented and loves to socialize (not to mention hypoallergenic for those with allergies like my husband). Her color is considered Tortie Point, barely visible from the peach fuzz on her nose, toes, and lining of her ears. If she’s not on our lap, she is ‘yelling’ to get your attention to pick her up. Or you will find her snuggled inside a blanket or lying by the fire for her many sleepy hours of the day.”

BUTTERCUP

“I am not able to have a dog,” writes Ellen, a Morning Report subscriber and frequent contributor. “Luckily our upstairs neighbors, Tim and Anna, foster dogs and dogsit so I am able to get my dog fix. Prior to COVID-19, one of their charges was Buttercup. A whirling dervish of bulldog puppy, it took a lot of patience to catch her in a moment of quiet. Even so, you can tell by the look on her face she is planning her next move.”

NACHO

“Rev. Craig Lemming of St. John the Evangelist Episcopal Church on Kent Street, blessed Nacho the bearded dragon during the Blessing of the Animals Oct. 3, the Eve of the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi,” writes Ellen. “Nacho was joined by cats, dogs and guinea pigs as people celebrated their companions and all creatures of the earth.”

WOOKIEE SKYWALKER

“Wookiee was one pound when he became part of our family,” writes Sandra, a Morning Report subscriber. “He loves to drink water out of a water bottle cap! He now weighs almost 9 pounds, but thinks he is a much bigger boy. He loves diving head first into the snow and rubbing his head in the snow, so he was in his glory this past weekend!!

“Whenever I am away from home my neighbor, Nanci and her husband, Craig, love to take care of Wookiee. They spoil him rotten. Nanci serves Wookiee ice water and gives him daily massages. We have a path shoveled between the two houses for his daily treks back and forth.”

MATILDA

“We decided to adopt a pandemic pet for Christmas, a kitten named Matilda from Redemption Road Rescue,” wrote Emerald, a Morning Report subscriber, in 2020. “Our two older cats are annoyed by her energy and cuteness, but the rest of us love it. We believe Matilda is part kitten and part bunny.”

IVY AND MADDIE

“Here are Ivy (1) and Maddie (9),” writes Carol, a Morning Report subscriber. “These two Labs are bossed around by our cat, Sadie (there’s the boss napping in the background).

“They aren’t rescue dogs, but they sure rescued us during COVID, as Ivy is the pup who has more energy than both my husband and I. Maddie still is on the fence as to liking Ivy or not.

“They go for walks, swim in the lake and try to catch the chipmunks who live under the deck. All this, without leaving home. They are the best.”

LUCY

“I’m attaching my all-time favorite picture of my cat Lucy,” writes Susan, a Morning Report subscriber. “It was taken way back in 2009 when she was about 5 years old. Lucy lived a long, happy life and passed away in November 2020 at the age of 16 (or so).

“My daughter even submitted this photo to the ‘cat a day’ calendar and it was published on the Dec. 25, 2013, calendar page! We were so proud.

“We miss this sweet girl very much!”

HELEN

When we first heard about Helen, an Australian Cattle Dog blinded by diabetes, it was January 2021 and she was in urgent need of a home.

Her owners had surrendered her, Pooches United With People told us, and she was living in a kennel at a veterinary clinic in South Dakota.

After we shared her plight with Morning Report readers, a volunteer with Home for Life, a Stillwater-based nonprofit with an animal sanctuary in Wisconsin, noticed and that’s how Helen found her way to happier days last February.

Due to her health issues, she underwent surgery for spaying at the University of Minnesota in March, thanks to donations from sanctuary supporters.

Unfortunately, the biopsies from her surgery were not good: Helen had mammary cancer.

As spring melted into summer, Helen got to enjoy some quality time away from medical treatments or kennels: One of her favorite activities was rolling in the grass at the sanctuary.

She passed away in June.

Henrietta

A dog named Henrietta, rescued off death row in South Carolina and transported to the sanctuary by Mutt Mutt Engine, now wears Helen’s colorful collar as she now also gets to enjoy some happier days.

Read more about Helen — and Henrietta — at the sanctuary’s Facebook page (search for “Helen” or “Henrietta” at https://www.facebook.com/homeforlifeorg).

LUNA

“Here is my sweet Luna,” writes Lindsay, a Morning Report subscriber. “She was the first pet I had that was mine, rather than the family’s. I got my beautiful girl right before my junior year of high school and she was with us for eight years. We lost her very unexpectedly in August and we’re still feeling the hole she left behind in our lives. Give your pets an extra kiss today because you truly never know when you’ll lose them.”