Hit the slopes, or the waves, at Jay Peak Resort

So you’re planning your winter family or couple’s trip and you’ve hit a sizable speed bump: Some of you ski and some not so much.
Half of you want to hit the slopes; the others want to hit the beach.
So which side will be unhappy this year?
Neither. Meet Jay Peak Resort, where you can both ski and surf.
The resort (jaypeakresort.com) sits just south of the Canadian border in Jay, Vt. Clocking in at three and a half hours from Boston by car, Jay’s definitely doable.
And once you’re there, you’ll find the resort really does have something for everyone — from the snow lovers to those who live for anything but.
They’ve combined an impressive mountain with a wide breadth of terrain (their learning area is heralded; so is their extensive glade skiing) and a giant, well-designed base area that features a 50,000 square foot indoor water park, rock climbing walls, movie theater and more.
Add slopeside lodging, and you’re all set for an all-in-one stay. As that lodging sits just below the main lifts, and sidles up next to the massive water park. It’s not unusual to be heading out for a day of snow bundled into your ski gear and share the elevator with someone in a bathing suit heading for a day at the park.
For the skier and rider, Jay is heavenly. They regularly amass the most natural snowfall in the east. Some years their total natural snowfall even beats the Rockies. Many seasons, they remain open well into May.
Jay is all about the natural, but they groom plenty of trails as well. Still, if you’ve never warmed to skiing the trees, this is the place to learn.
Many of Jay’s 81 official trails have spots to jump off and hit the woods from — and the resort encourages that. A lesson with a pro will help you not only feel confident, but point out some of the best spots to do that.
Jay struggled last year with the Canadian border closures, and this year, with testing requirements between the two countries, they may again have fewer visitors from up north. That’s good news for Americans: In a year when slope crowding seems to be a thing, Jay should feel a bit quieter.
Even when it’s busy, it spreads out well for skiers and riders. It’s not often you find yourself on a crowded trail there, and that’s a good thing.
Those who aren’t on Team Ski are never without opportunities for fun.
The Pump House water park is the center of it all. There the non-skier — and skiers who want an off-snow day in their trip — can take on the Double Barrel Flowrider, where they can learn to surf and boogie board (there are lessons available), the Big River, so named because, Jay likes to say, it’s “anything but lazy,” the Deep Water Activity Pool, where you can climb a rock wall and should you fall, splash back into the pool, play basketball and more.
There’s a kid’s section as well.
Non skiers can also try fat tire biking, Nordic skiing, snowshoeing or noshing – the base area features a few great dining choices, including Howie’s in the Stateside Hotel, where it’s almost a law that Jay vacationers must savor the P.I.G. Poutine.
And it’s not like you have to divide for the week. With everything footsteps away, skiers can dash in, change their attire and join their non-ski buddies in the Pump House or another spot.
To surf or to ski? The answer is both at Jay Peak.
Dear Abby: My significant other is a super-nice guy, who everyone likes and gets along with — until the topics of religion, spirituality and afterlife come up. Any discussion of these subjects (whether or not it involves him) is injected with his sarcasm, hostility and sharp criticism.
He refuses to be silent during the discussions and ends up intimidating people, which leaves everyone feeling judged and negative. I have tried telling him his attacks are unnecessary, unwelcome and as closed-minded and naive as the arguments put forth by those who unquestioningly follow any set of teachings.
His diatribes are long, monotonous, offensive and always end with “show me proof,” which is nearly impossible. He considers it a “win,” which reinforces his behavior. We’ve had this discussion several times, and I’m not getting through. I have a strong belief system, but I believe everyone has their own process for achieving spirituality. This is why I can accept him as he is, and I’m happy to spar with him in private.
How do I convey how inappropriate and disrespectful his behavior is when he hijacks a discussion with his uncalled-for arguments and negativity?
— Sparring Partner in Michigan
Dear Partner: How unfortunate, not to mention rude and obnoxious, that your significant other can’t control his impulse to hijack other people’s conversations on these subjects. His craving to be the center of attention appears to be bottomless. I doubt there’s anything you can say to him that will transform him into someone capable of civil conversation. If it hasn’t already happened, your boyfriend the boor will eventually find himself as welcome as a polecat at a picnic. This ultimately may affect your own social life — so be prepared.
Dear Abby: My husband and I have been having the same disagreement for nearly the entire 20 years we have been married. He likes having his family (anywhere from two to five people) stay overnight at our house for three to four days every year. I’m an introvert. I need some alone time, and I’d prefer they stay at a motel. He insists it would be “inhospitable,” even though we’d still spend 10 or 11 hours a day with them.
I do not like waking up to other people, family or not. He grew up in a large family, while I did not. He actually threatened me with divorce (I’m not sure if he was serious or if it was just a scare tactic, but it hurt) if I was going to make him tell his family they can’t stay here. I am 58. I haven’t worked in eight years and I have no skills. He knows this, so I feel I have no choice but to agree.
He says I’m being selfish since it’s only once a year. I know I’m lucky. He provides well for us financially and is a wonderful husband except for this one obstacle, so I know I should just agree. But how do I get over my anxiety about this?
— Dreading in Texas
Dear Dreading: The most effective way to deal with an anxiety issue is to talk about it with a licensed psychotherapist. Because your husband provides well for you financially, you can afford to consult one. If you do, it may help you learn how to get moments of alone time in which to recharge while the relatives are there.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com.
MINNEAPOLIS — Even before they dropped the puck, it was a record-setting day. The St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild played in the Winter Classic and the game-time temperature of minus 6 was the coldest game in NHL history.
The Blues scored five goals in the second period en route to a 6-4 win. Jordan Kyrou scored twice and had two assists in the explosive middle period.
Vladimir Tarasenko, David Perron, Ivan Barbashev, and Torey Krugalso scored. The Blues are now two for two in Winter Classic games with the win over the Wild to go with the win over the Chicago Blackhawks five years ago at Busch Stadium.
DRESSED FOR SUCCESS
The Blues left their hotel looking as though they were off to the beach, with players walking to their bus in shorts, Hawaiian shirts and flip-flops. Defenseman Marco Scandella carried a cooler in one hand and a cup of coffee in the other, with a white shirt fully unbuttoned.
The conditions for the top two teams in the Central Division were cruelly cold, though the novelty of playing in the event after a year delay by the pandemic surely helped block out the brisk air. Wild defenseman Calen Addison was shown at one stoppage getting heating lotion applied to his frostbitten ears.
The Wild had played outdoors once before, in a Stadium Series game in 2016 at the University of Minnesota’s football stadium. The Blues won the Winter Classic in 2017 at Busch Stadium, the home of Major League Baseball’s St. Louis Cardinals.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
St. Louis — With icy conditions in the forecast travel maybe isn’t the best option.
“No, not at all,” St. Macquell Smith said. “The weather is too bad.”
Smith and his friends were headed to Colorado Springs before the weather halted their travel plans.
“We heard there were storms out in Kansas City,” Smith said. “Honestly, if you’re inside, just stay inside.”
Wet conditions coupled with freezing temperatures have marked potentially dangerous conditions for those looking to travel. American Snow and Ice Director of Snow Operations Chris Richard and his crew are hoping to alleviate those conditions.
“Tonight, we’ll just be spreading chemicals, rock salt, and various de-icers,” Richard said. “By church time tomorrow I think everybody will be in the clear, but with that being said I don’t want anybody to get hurt. So, remember this is ice, not snow. So, be very cautious.”
Richard added these type of storms are typically harder to deal with when compared to your average snowstorm due to precipitation levels.
Smith and his friends plan to hold out for better conditions in their hotel. Hopefully, the cross-country travelers will be back on the road by tomorrow afternoon.
