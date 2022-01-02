News
How to watch Ravens vs. Rams: Game time, TV, odds and a Week 17 rooting guide
Here’s what you need to know about the Week 17 game between the Ravens (8-7) and Los Angeles Rams (11-4).
Time: 1 p.m. Sunday
Venue: M&T Bank Stadium
TV: Fox, Ch. 45 (Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Pam Oliver)
Coverage map:
Stream: Fox Sports
Radio: WBAL (1090 AM, 101.5 FM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM) (Gerry Sandusky, Femi Ayanbadejo)
Forecast: Cloudy, low 60s
Line: Rams by 6 (as of Saturday night)
Over-under: 46 ½ points
Rooting guide: If the Ravens win Sunday, they could use some help in their postseason push. If they lose, they could use a lot more. Here’s a look at the outcomes that Ravens fans should be rooting for in the AFC.
- Kansas City Chiefs at Cincinnati Bengals (1 p.m. Sunday): Root for the Chiefs. After their blowout win over the Ravens last week, the Bengals (9-6) need just one win over their final two weeks to secure the AFC North title and a top-four seed. A loss to Kansas City (11-4) could set up a potential win-or-go-home game in Week 18 against the Cleveland Browns.
- Miami Dolphins at Tennessee Titans (1 p.m.): Root for the Titans. If the streaking Dolphins (8-7) close out the regular season with wins over Tennessee (10-5) and New England Patriots, they’d get a wild-card spot. A loss to to the Titans would decimate their chances.
- Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts (1 p.m.): Root for the Colts. After a stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Indianapolis quarterback Carson Wentz is expected to return Sunday. That’s good news for the Colts (9-6), who’d be in with a win, and bad news for the Raiders (8-7), who’d clinch a berth with victories over Indianapolis and the Los Angeles Chargers next week.
- Jacksonville Jaguars at New England Patriots (1 p.m.): Root for the Jaguars. The Patriots (9-7) don’t need much to get into the playoffs, but a loss to Jacksonville (2-13) would leave them on shaky ground entering the season’s final week.
- Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers (4:05 p.m.): Root for the Broncos. On paper, the Chargers (8-7) are the Ravens’ toughest competition for a wild-card spot. Wins over Denver (7-8) and the Raiders wouldn’t be enough to clinch a playoff berth, but the Chargers would be sitting pretty. The Broncos will be without wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (reserve/COVID-19 list) and quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (concussion).
- Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers (8:15 p.m. Monday): Root for the Browns. Both are long shots to advance to the postseason, but the Ravens would rather have the Browns (7-8) with something to play for against Cincinnati in Week 18 instead of the Steelers (7-7-1), who travel to Baltimore for their regular-season finale.
Pregame reading:
3 keys to a Jets victory over Tom Brady, Buccaneers
1. PRESSURE BRADY
There are only two ways to stop Tom Brady, play lockdown coverage and pressure him with four. That’s the Jets’ best bet. Brady is completing 43% of his passes under pressure. You won’t be able to confuse him with disguises because he’s seen everything a defense can throw at him. But one thing is constant, if you can make him uncomfortable his accuracy suffers greatly.
2. RUN THE ROCK
The Jets ran for 273 yards against the Jaguars last week, but that won’t happen again because the Bucs are third in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game (87). But they must try to establish the ground game. It may be tough sledding, but they can’t become too pass happy because Zach Wilson is without his best receiving weapons (Jamison Crowder, Corey Davis and Elijah Moore).
3. WIN THE TURNOVER BATTLE
If the Jets are going to pull off the upset, they must steal possessions. Brady is going to throw touchdowns, that’s inevitable. But can the Jets force a fumble to give the offense an extra possession? Can they snag an interception and possibly score to put up extra points? Those types of plays are needed for the Jets to pull off an upset as a 13-point underdog. And they can’t turn the ball over and give the Bucs a short field. That’s a recipe for disaster.
Mike Lynch’s Skywatch: January night skies are rich with celestial jewels
I absolutely love stargazing in January. The cold nights can undoubtedly be a challenge, but with determination and bundling up, it’s worth it! Nights are long, with some of the brightest constellations of the year with their hidden celestial gems.
Stargazing kicks off with a bang in 2022. One of the better annual meteor showers of the year, the Quadrantids, peaks the night of Jan. 3-4. What’s great about the Quadrantids this year is we’ll have darker skies because there’s a new moon. Without moonlight you may see 10 to 20 meteors or “shooting stars” an hour, and possibly many more in the countryside. The best time to watch for them will be from about 3 a.m. to the start of morning twilight on the Jan. 4. The best way to see them is to lie back on reclining chair, covered with enough blankets, and roll your eyes all over the dome of the sky.
The best evening planet viewing will be in the first half of January. Jupiter, Saturn, and Mercury will be in a parade lineup in the southwestern sky. It best to look for them toward the end of evening twilight. Don’t wait too much longer than that because they slip below the horizon not long after nightfall. Jupiter and Saturn have been part of the evening sky since summertime, but this is their swan song. Both planets are nearing their maximum distance from the Earth and are not nearly the attractive telescope targets they were this summer. With a small telescope though, you can still see Saturn’s ring system and the disk of Jupiter, along with four of Jupiter’s brightest moons. They resemble tiny stars on either side of the largest planet of our solar system. Even with a large telescope, it’s pretty much impossible to see much detail on Mercury. What is fun, though, is that Mercury will be in the shape a half-moon this week.
As an added attraction, the new crescent moon this week will be posing next to Saturn on Tuesday evening and Jupiter on Wednesday and Thursday evenings. There’s also an excellent chance that you’ll see the phenomena of Earthshine all three nights. The crescent light on the moon is provided by direct sunlight, and the rest of the moon’s disk is bathed in Earthshine, the grey light of second-hand sunlight bouncing off Earth and then onto the moon.
The great winter constellations in the southern and eastern evening sky will dazzle you all month long with all their bright stars. I call this part of the sky Orion and his gang. Orion is the brightest. At first glance the mighty hunter looks like an hourglass, but without too much imagination you can see how Orion resembles the torso of a bulky, well-built man. The three bright stars in a row that make up Orion’s belt really jump out at you. The brightest stars of the great constellation are Rigel at Orion’s knee and Betelgeuse at his armpit. By the way, keep your eye on Betelgeuse because sometime in the next million years or so, Betelgeuse could violently explode in a tremendous supernova event. The fuzzy middle star in the sword of Orion is an absolute must-see through even a small telescope. It’s the Orion Nebula, a lit-up cloud of hydrogen around 1,400 light-years or about 8,100 trillion miles. The high energy from gravitationally born new stars within the cloud light up the nebulae like a tremendous fluorescent light!
Elsewhere in Orion’s gang, there’s Auriga, the chariot driver with the bright star Capella. There’s also Taurus the Bull, resembling a little arrow pointing to the right. That allegedly outlines the bull’s snout with the reddish star Aldebaran playing the part of the angry red eye of the beast. Just above Taurus are the Pleiades, a beautifully bright star cluster that resembles a tiny Big Dipper. The Pleiades is comprised of well over 100 young stars, probably less than 100 million years old. After around 8 p.m., you’ll see a really bright star on the rise in the low southeast. That’s Sirius, the brightest star we see in our entire night sky from Minnesota and Wisconsin. Sirius is so bright because it’s one of the closest stars, a little more than eight light-years away. If you are new to stargazing, just a single light-year equals almost 6 trillion miles!
Bundle up and enjoy the fabulous celestial jewels of January 2022!
Mike Lynch is an amateur astronomer and retired broadcast meteorologist for WCCO Radio in Minneapolis/St. Paul. He is the author of “Stars: a Month by Month Tour of the Constellations,” published by Adventure Publications and available at bookstores and adventurepublications.net. Mike is available for private star parties. You can contact him at mikewlynch@comcast.net.
Mastrodonato: New Year’s resolutions for the Red Sox in 2022
New year, new baseball team.
The Red Sox enter 2022 with something they didn’t have entering 2021: expectations.
So what should those expectations be? Where should the Red Sox set their sights in 2022?
We took a stab at answering these questions for them with some New Year’s resolutions for the local nine:
1. Target win totals for the Red Sox: 95
Anything fewer than 92 wins will make it difficult to get into the postseason, so we’ll call it 95 because if the Red Sox aren’t better than their 92-win squad from last year, there will be serious questions to be asked.
If Chaim Bloom’s future-focused roster-building plan doesn’t include year-to-year improvements, something is wrong.
The Sox narrowly made it to the Wild Card Game one year ahead of schedule, but 2022 was the date circled on the calendar and it’s a big year for the Sox to prove they weren’t a one-year anomaly in 2021.
Xander Bogaerts, Nathan Eovaldi and J.D. Martinez can all be free agents after the season, and Rafael Devers can hit the market one year later, leaving 2022 as the year the Sox need to prioritize before the next wave of talent is ready to lead this club into the future.
2. Free agents to target when the lockout ends: Kyle Schwarber, Seiya Suzuki, Andrew McCutchen
The Sox could still use an upgrade at first base and by bringing back Schwarber they’d accomplish a few things. They’d be getting a temporary first baseman for 2022 to bridge the gap to Triston Casas. They’d get a hitter who changed the dynamic of their lineup a year ago by bringing plate discipline and patience they were lacking. And they’d have a designated hitter to take over when Martinez hits free agency after the season.
Suzuki or McCutchen could be the missing piece in the outfield, where the Sox have a need for a right-handed hitter now that their outfield consists of three left-handed hitters in Alex Verdugo, Jarren Duran and Jackie Bradley Jr. to go with the right-handed hitting Kiké Hernandez.
3. Target number of errors in the outfield: 12 or fewer
The Red Sox led the majors with 23 errors from their outfield in 2021, when Hunter Renfroe led the team with 12 errors in right field. It was three more than any outfielder in baseball, and surely one reason why the Sox decided to trade him to the Brewers in a trade that brought back Jackie Bradley Jr. and two prospects.
Verdugo was worn down from playing his first full season and suffered through some injuries during the year. Hernandez shuffled between second base and center field.
In 2022, the Sox should find a more consistent outfield trio that’s capable of closing the gaps and giving their pitching staff some help.
4. Target combined innings for Tanner Houck and Garrett Whitlock: 250
Houck threw just 69 innings and Whitlock 73-1/3 innings in 2021, when they were two of the most dominant pitchers on the staff but carefully used, for a variety of reasons. Houck dealt with a flexor strain early in the year and Whitlock was coming off Tommy John surgery, prompting the Sox to be extra careful with their prized young arms.
But their caution almost cost them. The Sox made the playoffs by one game. Using their best pitchers as often as possible has to be the goal of any team in a competitive division, and surely manager Alex Cora will want a full array of weapons to deal with as he looks to contend with the Rays, Yankees and Blue Jays again in 2022.
5. Target combined starts for James Paxton and Rich Hill: 35
Paxton, 33, is coming off Tommy John surgery he underwent last April and shouldn’t be back until the middle of the season. Hill, who will be 42 by the beginning of the season, is coming off his second-most productive season in which he threw 158-2/3 innings with a 3.86 ERA for the Rays and Mets.
If Paxton makes 15 starts and Hill can make 20, the Red Sox should be in good shape with a rotation that also includes Chris Sale, Nathan Eovaldi, Nick Pivetta, Michael Wacha and perhaps Houck and/or Whitlock.
But if the Sox don’t get enough innings from their three new signings — Paxton, Hill and Wacha – they could be stretched thin without too many enticing options in the high minors.
6. Continued luck with major injuries
The Red Sox were remarkably durable in 2021, when they didn’t lose any of their best players to extended stints on the injured list. They were without Sale until August and lost a few players to COVID-19, but they received 400-plus at-bats from eight of their nine starting position players and at least 22 starts from five different pitchers.
That kind of durability is rare but the Sox were quick to credit their training staff, the unheralded MVP of 2021.
