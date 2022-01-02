News
Howie Carr: Massachusetts hacks enjoy end-of-year shakedown bonanza
The ball didn’t just fall in Times Square on New Year’s Eve — it also fell at One Ashburton Place at the top of Beacon Hill, the headquarters of the state’s Office of Campaign and Political Finance.
If you’re not in the hackerama, you may not appreciate the significance of Dec. 31 to the payroll patriots of Massachusetts.
Years ago, in an ill-advised outbreak of “reform,” the Legislature decreed that no one individual could contribute more than $1,000 to any political candidate in a calendar year.
Thus, it became necessary for politicians to shake down, er, solicit contributions from all their cronies and pals before the New Year, so that they can then be shaken down yet again in the next year.
Electronic banking has a lot of advantages — think direct deposit of paychecks — but for the hacks, it’s difficult now to “backdate” the checks from the foot-draggers amongst the donor classes.
Hence the gold rush to grab all the cash by midnight on New Year’s Eve. And you can learn a lot by watching the contributions come in, minute by minute, to the OCPF website.
What Christmas Eve is to most normal people — last-minute shopping for gifts — New Year’s Eve is to the hacks, as they relentlessly hunt down victims of their prior extortions, looking for more cash before the ball drops.
Which explains why ‘tis the season for guards to give to the sheriffs who employ them, for the assistant clerks to kick up to the elected courthouse clerks to do likewise. Ditto, for “self-employed” attorneys to scrap up some cash for the governor’s councilors who might someday have to approve their $174,000-a-year early retirements as judges.
One hack stood out in this year’s New Year’s Eve stampede.
C’mon down, state Sen. Diana DiZoglio of Methuen, now a candidate for state auditor. After an inauspicious start in politics (google her name and Rep. Mark Cusack’s for details), she has come a long way.
And she showed the hackerama a lot on New Year’s Eve. Between 6:23 and 7:37 p.m., according to the OCPF report log, she listed contributions from 100 of her nearest and dearest, for a total of $45,335. That includes 24 individuals maxing out with $1,000 kisses — on the last day of the year.
She collected from some of the state’s leading proponents of good government, such as Pipefitters Local 537 out of Dorchester and the Boston Plasterers and Cement Masons Local 534, not to mention Steve Tolman, the hacki di tutti hacki of the state AFL-CIO.
Diana was obviously paying attention during her pre-State House days as an aide to Edzo Kelly, the boss of the firefighters.
Another indication she may be poised to move up the greasy pole – Diana’s smart enough to be squirreling the dough away for the upcoming campaign. According to her last monthly OCPF report, she had $341,000 on hand and only spent $888 in November. Her main opponent, Chris Dempsey of Brookline, had $180,000 but blew through $13,500 — a common rookie mistake.
How about Maura Healey, the Hamlet of state politics? Is she or isn’t she? She did a little work in the final days, but not all that much.
Last Monday she reported grabbing a grand from bigtime Mintz Levin lawyer Bob Popeo. She also clipped John Sasso, erstwhile Dukakis hack, for $1,000. Others from the forgotten-but-not-gone brigade maxing out included Tom Reilly, another failed AG.
Also chipping in were Bill Weld (party affiliations mean less than nothing in these matters) and such minor coatholders of yesteryear as Paul Pezzella and Nick Mitropoulos.
They all gave $200, which is significant, because that’s all a lobbyist can give, under state law.
That saves lobbyists a lot of money, when you consider that they’re pursued by more than 200 hungry hacks 24/7, 365 days a year.
But there are ways around the $200 limit. Say, you’re married, and your wife is not a lobbyist, but a “homemaker.” Like, for instance, Kelly Travaglini of Nahant, married to former state Senate president Bobby Travaglini, a lobbyist.
She just chipped in a grand to Maura — there’s a smoke signal that maybe she’s running. Kelly Travaglini also dipped into her Christmas Club account to max out to state Sen. Mike Rodrigues, the Senate chairman of Ways and Means.
Rodrigues, a hack’s hack, knows that December is a very, very big month for alcohol, in more ways than one. He just reported reaping $14,000 from assorted beer distributors across the commonwealth.
You see, the Legislature regulates alcohol. They’ve been tinkering with the number of licenses allowed to individuals, and suddenly, the wallets are open. On the other hand, maybe it’s just a coincidence that on Wednesday, a Mr. Robert Trone of Potomac, Maryland, maxed out to State House Speaker Ron Mariano.
Trone happens to be the CEO of Total Wine. Massachusetts — especially the General Court — has been very, very good to Total Wine, wouldn’t you say?
Trone’s become very popular in the hackerama. He’s made 28 contributions — for $27,000. His nickname should be “Max.”
So much turns up on the OCPF log in the final hours. Karyn “Pay-to-Play” Polito, the lamest of lame ducks, filed for another $24,150, $21,000 of which came from guys named “Max.” All of it was collected supposedly before she took it on the lam.
Happy New Year.
Here are Google’s 2021 trending searches in Boston, the US, and the world
2021 was as long and weird a year as any, and Google has been there through all of it — explaining the news stories, celebrities, and memes to us all.
Every year, Google releases its trending search results, broken down geographically. Google also worked with the Herald to provide Boston-specific results. To be clear, these lists are not the overall top searches, but are based on search terms that had the highest spike this year as compared to the previous year.
Between the national and international headlines, sports and politics dominated the searches in Boston — though many of the top searches here are around the same viral national news stories that people were searching for elsewhere, like the Gabby Petito case.
The top trending search in Boston this year was the Boston Red Sox, who advanced to the playoffs this year. The Boston Celtics took the number eight spot, and Hurricane Henri, which hit Massachusetts in August, came in ninth.
Boston athletes who stole the spotlight this year included Patriots Quarterback Mac Jones, who took the number six trending athletes spot, and now-former Pats quarterback Cam Newton, who nabbed the eighth spot.
Boston’s newly elected mayor, Michelle Wu, earned the sixth spot on Boston’s top people searched list — the highest among individuals with significant Hub ties, but behind various people who had gone viral around the country for one reason or another.
Kyle Rittenhouse, for example, earned the top spot in the “people” category here in Boston; he was acquitted of homicide charges following a high-profile and politically fraught trial following shootings at a protest in Wisconsin.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, the top trending “near me” search here was “COVID vaccine near me.” “COVID testing near me” took the fourth spot, and urgent care took the sixth. The full Boston lists provided by Google can be found below:
Boston
Searches
- Boston Red Sox
2. Gabby Petito
3. Euro 2021
4. NBA
5. AMC Stock
6. Kyle Rittenhouse
7. DMX
8. Boston Celtics
9. Hurricane Henri
10. Brian Laundrie
People
- Kyle Rittenhouse
- Travis Scott
- Alec Baldwin
- Odell Beckham Jr.
- Henry Ruggs III
- Michelle Wu
- Jake Gyllenhaal
- Simone Biles
- Derek Chauvin
- Pete Davidson
Athletes
- Odell Beckham Jr.
- Henry Ruggs III
- Simone Biles
- Aaron Rodgers
- Tiger Woods
- Mac Jones
- Zac Stacy
- Cam Newton
- Kyrie Irving
- Deshaun Watson
Near me
- COVID vaccine near me
- Restaurants near me
- Breakfast near me
- COVID testing near me
- Bars near me
- Urgent care near me
- Nail salon near me
- Fast food near me
- Coffee near me
- Liquor store near me
Here’s a selection of the year’s top searches around the country and the globe. Find the whole list at yearinsearch.google/trends.
Global
Searches
- Australia vs. India (cricket)
- India vs. England (cricket)
- IPL (Indian Premier League, cricket)
- NBA (basketball)
- Euro 2021 (soccer)
- Afghanistan
- AMC stock
- COVID vaccine
- dogecoin
- AME stock
People
- Alec Baldwin
- Kyle Rittenhouse
- Christian Erikson
- Tiger Woods
- Simone Biles
TV shows
- Squid Game
- Bridgerton
- WandaVision
- Cobra Kai
- Loki
Movies
- Eternals
- Black Widow
- Dune
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Red Notice
Songs
- drivers license, Olivia Rodrigo
- MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name), Lil Nas X
- INDUSTRY BABY, Lil Nas X feat. Jack Harlow
- Fancy Like, Walker Hayes
- MAPA, SB19
United States
Searches
- NBA
- DMX
- Gabby Petito
- Kyle Rittenhouse
- Brian Laundrie
- Mega Millions
- AMC stock
- Stimulus Check
- Georgia Senate Race
- GME
People
- Kyle Rittenhouse
- Tiger Woods
- Alec Baldwin
- Travis Scott
- Simone Biles
Memes
- Bernie Sanders mittens
- Hamster (from the Masked Singer)
- Twisted tea
- Squid Game
- Sheesh
How to be
- How to be eligible for stimulus check
- How to be more attractive
- How to be happy alone
- How to be a baddie
- How to be a good boyfriend
Wild players soak in moment at Target Field family skate
The scene of veteran winger Marcus Foligno pulling 3-year-old daughter Olivia around the ice surface at Target Field on Friday night is what the Winter Classic is all about.
Sure, the Wild and the St. Louis Blues played an extremely meaningful game on Saturday night at Target Field. Some bragging rights were on the line in the NHL’s annual spectacle, and more important, positioning in the Central Division was at stake.
That said, the Winter Classic is about so much more than 60 minutes of regulation. It’s a chance for players to get back to their roots, which is exactly what the Wild did for roughly 45 minutes on Friday night during the highly anticipated family skate.
“It was a blast,” Foligno said. “I was looking forward to that moment all day and all week. It was great to see everyone’s family out there. We are very lucky to be put in this position by the league. What a scene it is out there.”
The fact that the family skate happened in any capacity was a testament to the Wild going above and beyond as an organization. With a massive uptick in COVID cases over the past month, there was concern that it might get canceled. The only reason it went on as scheduled was because the Wild set up a way for family members to get tested 24 hours before the family skate.
“They did an unbelievable job making sure everyone was tested and everyone felt safe that we could have our families out there,” said goaltender Cam Talbot, who shared the moment with his wife Kelly and their twins Landon and Sloane. “It’s just so special for the players and for the families to be out here. If that was taken away, that would have been really disappointing. Give everyone involved a lot of credit for making it still happening.”
That’s something everyone on the Wild agreed with after the family skate wrapped up.
“This is special,” defenseman Matt Dumba said. “There’s just so much involved that goes into (the Winter Classic), and to be able to share that with family is a really special moment.”
BRODIN MISSES GAME
While there were some thoughts that star defenseman Jonas Brodin would clear COVID protocols in time for the Winter Classic, he did not play on Saturday night at Target Field.
This is the second time in Brodin’s career that he missed an outdoor game. He did not play in the 2016 Stadium Series at TCF Bank Stadium, sitting out that game with a broken foot.
In place of Brodin, rookie defenseman Calen Addison slid into the lineup for the Winter Classic. Not a bad place for the 21-year-old prospect to play the seventh game of his NHL career.
ZUCCARELLO WEARS “A”
With captain Jared Spurgeon out of the lineup due to an upper-body injury, veteran winger Mats Zuccarello wore the other “A” for the Winter Classic. He joined Foligno and Dumba as the players to don the insignia.
“He’s a veteran guy that’s brought everything to the table,” coach Dean Evason said when asked why Zuccarello got the distinction over some of his other peers. “He’s got a voice in that room, and we thought it was very deserving that he gets an “A” for the Winter Classic.”
Everyone in the Wild was thrilled to see Zuccarello honored.
“We have a lot of different guys that lead,” winger Nick Bjugstad said. “He keeps the mood light in the locker room. And if things aren’t going well, he makes sure everyone is jelling. I think he has earned that right. He’s such a leader, and he’s been in the league forever. I’m not surprised at all.”
Plus, as Foligno made sure to highlight, Zuccarello has already played in a Winter Classic in the past.
“He’s the perfect guy to give that experience,” Foligno said. “We all look up to Zuccy and the experience he has and what he brings every day. It’s great to see a guy like that get rewarded.”
24/7 online convenience store GoPuff offers 30-minute COVID rapid test delivery
GoPuff, a 24/7 delivery service that promises dropoff of everything from baby diapers to beer to Ben & Jerry’s in 30 minutes or less, has added another essential to its list: BinaxNOW and other rapid COVID-19 tests, and the originally pot-centric company says business is booming for this new addition.
“We saw weekly searches for COVID-19 tests on GoPuff rise more than 200% over the past six months,” a GoPuff spokesperson said. “So we started working with different distributors to source them.”
As COVID-19 rapid tests fly off shelves and are becoming increasingly difficult to find, GoPuff said it has a steady inventory of three brands of COVID-19 tests due to its direct relationships with distributors and its own inventory of products.
Customers in Boston and the nearby suburbs, as well as the Newton, Lowell, Needham and Worcester areas, can buy a pack of COVID rapid tests with two tests in a box for $23.99 plus a flat $1.95 delivery fee. Customers can also choose a no-contact delivery option.
GoPuff said sales of COVID test kits increased 330% in the last week, and sales of flu medication, cleaning products and hand sanitizer have also jumped.
GoPuff may seem like an unlikely source of the elusive rapid tests, given its initial mission. A 2020 Forbes article described the origins of the company, founded in 2013, as “a late-night service for college students to order junk food, rolling papers and condoms.”
The article called the company, started as an on-campus app, a “one-stop puff shop” for marijuana and tobacco smokers, offering hookahs, vaporizers, grinders and rolling papers, as well as eye drops for red eyes and snacks to cure a case of the “munchies.” The company stopped delivery at 4:20 a.m., a nod to in-the-know stoners.
Since then, the company has massively rebranded, calling itself “the go-to solution for customers’ everyday needs, fulfilling orders of household items, food, drinks, and in some markets, alcohol and fresh prepared food, in just minutes,” which operates throughout the U.S., U.K. and Europe.
