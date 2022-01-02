News
Is alimony in play when ex moves in with neighbor?
My divorce agreement requires me to pay alimony to my ex-wife until my normal retirement age which is 10 years away. I recently became aware that my ex has moved in with our next-door neighbor who lost her husband a few years ago. My son asked me how I felt about his mother’s new partner and seemed genuinely concerned that she is now with a woman. It never crossed my mind that they were anything more than friends who decided to become roommates. He was so sure of himself that I am now wondering. I think if she is living with a new partner, regardless of gender, I might be able to stop paying alimony. It would be nice to stop paying so much alimony.
How would this work if I were to take some action here?
The alimony statute in Massachusetts contemplates the ability to suspend, reduce or terminate alimony “upon a showing that the recipient is maintaining a common household with another person.” So, before you do anything, you need to determine if your ex and the neighbor meet the definition of sharing a “common household.” If you want to change your alimony, you would need to show a judge that your ex and the neighbor (a) have made oral or written statements to others regarding their relationship, (b) there is an economic interdependence between the two, (c) they are engaging in conduct in furtherance of their life together, (d) there is a benefit to either or both of them in their relationship, (e) the community recognizes them as a couple, or (f) any other relevant information.
One way to do this is to file a complaint for modification asking for a reduction and/or termination of alimony. Once you serve the complaint and summons on your ex, you can do the discovery necessary to prove the above factors. For example, ask for bank records and household bills to show who is paying what. Ask for copies of any rental agreement or mortgage statements. If they have joint bank accounts or one is paying bills in the other’s name — that is helpful to your cause. Then, talk with people who know them — do they hold themselves out as a couple? Or just friends/roommates? If this option doesn’t sit right with you, there is another option.
Invite your ex to meet you for coffee or lunch. Be frank about what your son told you and ask her whether she is in a relationship with the neighbor and where she sees it going. Depending on your relationship you can tell her why you are asking, or not — I’m sure you are curious regardless of the impact on alimony. If she admits the relationship, ask her to agree to reduce or eliminate alimony while she is in the relationship. If she denies the relationship, you know her well — how good of a liar is she? Then consider if you think she is lying to you, will a judge believe her?
Kids’ resilience after divorce varies greatly
My husband and I do not get along and I’m wondering, if we divorce, will it really screw up the kids, or is that just something mental health professionals tell us? Aren’t kids naturally resilient? What’s good ex-etiquette?
Kids face all sorts of trials as they grow and they may be affected by all sorts of things, but you can bet their parents breaking up remains high on the list. Aside from mom and dad no longer living together, they will never again be able to curl up on the couch with both parents. They may have to move, possibly change schools. A breakup should never be taken lightly.
The natural inclination might be to say, if you don’t want to traumatize your children, don’t break up. But kids can tell when their parents are at odds, even if there is no formal fighting going on. If there is fighting, unaddressed addiction or even violence or some other form of abuse, then parting may be less traumatic than staying together.
Ideally, demonstrating firsthand how to ride a relational rough patch using love, communication, empathy and forgiveness wouldn’t necessarily protect your children from trauma, but it would offer them comfort and a road map for problem-solving in their own relationships.
Do children have to know the specifics of the problems their parents face? I always suggest parents put themselves in their children’s shoes (“Use empathy when problem solving,” Ex-etiquette for Parents rule No. 7). Ask yourself, would telling my child this information make them feel more safe and secure? Would knowing this information about me or their other parent help them sleep better at night?
For some things, like addiction or abuse, if you think the kids don’t already know, you’re kidding yourself. If a parent is addicted and chooses to attend meetings and work the steps, making amends is part of recovery. That means you may have to talk to your children about your drug or alcohol addiction, but if you can, I suggest reaching out to a professional for guidance. Offering too much information or not enough can be equally as damaging. A professional can guide your family through the process and offer additional resources, specifically Al-Anon or Alateen.
Finally, to refer to the original question, yes, kids are resilient, but some are more resilient than others. Some take their parents’ breakup in their stride; others are affected for their entire life.
My take is this: You start where you live. Do your BEST to fix that first. You can always leave. You may not always be able to return. That’s good ex-etiquette.
Dr. Jann Blackstone is the author of “Ex-etiquette for Parents: Good Behavior After Divorce or Separation,” and the founder of Bonus Families, bonusfamilies.com. This column was provided by Tribune News Service.
Christopher, 12, loves to climb & build
Christopher “Chris” is a 12-year-old boy of biracial descent who loves to be active and is described as playful. Christopher has many positive relationships with peers and adults. He enjoys climbing, building, playing outdoors and going on outings. He also loves playing video games and building Legos and can entertain himself with them for hours.
Chris is in the sixth grade and continues to make good progress at school. He loves school and has many positive relationships with the staff. Chris continues to receive educational support and would do well with a family who can continue to advocate for his needs at school.
Legally freed for adoption, Christopher has a great relationship with his younger brother, who he sees at least monthly. A family will need to be open to continued visits with his sibling. He also has an uncle who participates in these visits and is a support to him and would like to remain involved in his life. Christopher has reported that he’d like to live in a house with a mom, a dad and some pets. He would do best in a flexible, playful home. A family could have no children or significantly older children than Christopher. While his social worker is ultimately seeking a permanent family for him, Chris would also benefit from forming relationships with other caring adults and would benefit from a Visiting Resource. Anyone interested in this opportunity should inquire about Chris.
Who can adopt?
Can you provide the guidance, love and stability that a child needs? If you’re at least 18 years old, have a stable source of income and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child. Adoptive parents can be single, married or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ singles and couples.
The process to adopt a child from foster care requires training, interviews and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you, and if so, to help connect you with a child or sibling group that your family will be a good match for.
To learn more about adoption from foster care, call the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange at 617-964-6273 or go to mareinc.org. The sooner you call, the sooner a waiting child will have a permanent place to call home.
Remembering John Madden, video game character
APPRECIATION
Football wasn’t the sport I gravitated toward as a kid. But John Madden certainly made the argument that it should be.
Madden, the coach and broadcaster who died Tuesday at age 85, is the reason I even understand the game.
Well, to be perfectly accurate, the credit should go to the video games that presented his larger-than-life persona and his gregarious perspective toward the sport. But I always associated the approachability of the “Madden NFL” series, especially in its late 1980s beginnings and its mid-’90s stride, with the coach.
Today, the yearly “Madden” iterations, depending on how one opts to play, can be complex simulations that emphasize the modern, star-driven game. New releases zero in on tweaks that make the video game more realistic, such as refinements to tackling techniques that even account for the weights of individual players. But they’ll also contain game-changing power-ups that treat NFL players like superheroes.
These aren’t contradictions. They’ve always struck me as the continuation of a franchise associated with an impossible-to-ignore personality, a tone passed down from someone who loved the game in all its splendor, strategy and silliness.
Today, it’s common for video games to boast celebrities and lifelike re-creations of athletes. Then, Madden was one of the first to lend his name, voice and persona to the medium, a stroke of marketing genius that turned the football legend into a vital piece of video game intellectual property. It all worked so well because the early games, in which players could practically soar across the field for a few extra yards, felt like a love letter to football while gracing the name of someone who adored it probably more than anyone.
Natural fidelity was always the goal, of course, the latter a moving target based on technological limitations. And over the decades, the video game has influenced NFL broadcasts and their digital overlays. As our world has gotten more digital, video game makeovers are noticeable practically everywhere, and the lines, circles, skids of the “Madden” games today dominate almost every sport’s televised presentation. Circa 2022, the NFL looks more like a video game, and the video game inspired by it feels more true than ever.
But while today’s “Madden” games may not have the instant pick-up-and-play approach of the early years, they still present a digitization of the sport that makes it seem far more welcoming and congenial than practically anything we see or hear on Sundays. See the addition of this year’s feature called “Gameplay Momentum,” an arcade-like meter that aims to capture all the intangibles when a game involves actual humans.
It’s kind of a “luck” feature. But it’s also the sort of stuff that NFL broadcasters talk about and normalize and a realization that as much as we interact with a game, we’re also watching our decisions unfold. That’s an important distinction, because while Michael Jordan and Larry Bird would also lent their names to video games around the time the “Madden NFL” series was taking flight, we don’t ever see ourselves as superstar athletes. We are coaches and broadcasters — those directing and commenting on the action more than making it happen.
Madden wasn’t a gamer, but he knew this.
“I’m not very good,” he once told the Los Angeles Times. “I don’t play well enough to really test the game for a gamer. But I have games all over. I have games at home, games here in the office, games on my bus. I get more out of watching other people play, and then where I can watch a game like I’m watching on television.”
Although the games no longer use Madden’s commentary, they still posses a boisterous enthusiasm that can be traced to his broadcast style. Adult me appreciates that sort of liveliness in the modern games. Young me, however, found that tone to be something of a tutor. Again, by design.
“That’s one thing pro football has to watch out for — they’re not getting young kids,” Madden told the L.A. Times in 2002.
“If you get a kid, say between 8 and 15, he’ll be more of a video game fan than a fan of football,” Madden said. “It used to be that kids learned about football by playing it in the park or in their backyard. Now kids learn about it by playing the video game.”
The “Madden NFL” games provided a bridge to this world, allowing us to draw our own plays — never as good as those endorsed by the in-game Madden, of course — to see how a game of football would unfold.
Every game or narrative is more relatable with an approachable personality at its core, and with one of the loudest and most jovial at its center, the “Madden NFL” franchise is now as material as the NFL itself.
— Los Angeles Times/Tribune News Service
