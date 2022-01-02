News
Jets making progress in rebuild, but keeping up with Tom Brady, Bucs might be too much to ask
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are who the Jets and Zach Wilson hope to become.
Brady is back at MetLife Stadium on Sunday and some things haven’t changed. He’s competing for a championship with the Bucs like he did with the Patriots for 20 years, and the Jets are in rebuild mode, again.
But in the midst of a 4-11 season, the Jets believe this rebuild under rookie head coach Robert Saleh will be different. They hope Wilson develops into a star and can become championship contenders like Brady and the Buccaneers are now.
So, when the Jets take on the Buccaneers in Week 17, focus on the potential, not the scoreboard.
It starts with the QB and hopefully the Jets have found their version of Brady in this year’s No. 2 overall pick.
Wilson won’t become Brady nor is he trying to be. He’s just focused on proving himself as a legit NFL QB. But there are traits from Brady he admires and hopes to emulate.
“He has an amazing work ethic and I think it’s just probably the way he approaches the game,” Wilson said. “He does it the right way, he makes sure that he’s studying the way he should, and I think he just has a relentless mindset to just, to be the best. I think that’s what he’s competing for right now is just how long can he keep going and doing it at the highest level, it’s really cool to see.”
The No. 1 skill Wilson studies in the 7-time Super Bowl champion is Brady’s pocket presence, something Wilson is improving each week.
“He’s a great example to learn from as far as just fundamentals and always having your feet in the ground and ready to throw. He works the pocket almost better than anyone I’ve ever seen,” Wilson said. “And it’s really because he doesn’t ever get out and run, but he knows how to operate in such a small pocket, so a lot of the times when we play against teams that he’s played against, that’s always a game I’ll flip on, just to see how the greatest quarterback was able to go through it and the things that he did maybe that helped him to do well in that game.”
Throughout Sunday afternoon’s game, pay attention to the building blocks the Jets have put together that can hopefully get Gang Green back into playoff contention down the road. Because let’s be real, on Sunday, Brady is most likely leading the Buccaneers to an easy win. They’re a 13 point favorite for a reason.
The legendary QB has thrown for 4,580 yards and 37 touchdowns this season, most in the NFL. The Jets own the 32nd-ranked defense in points allowed and yards. They’ve struggled against the pass all season. They’ve allowed the sixth-most passing yards (4,018) in 2021 with a passer rating against of 104.7, the highest in the NFL.
Brady should have his way.
The Jets’ run defense is porous, too, and the Bucs have rushed for over 110 yards in four of their last five games and averaged 122 yards on the ground in that span. Gang Green has allowed an NFL worst 27 rushing touchdowns and 2,115 yards (third most).
And to make matters worse, the Jets are wounded.
Saleh’s club is missing their three best receivers — Corey Davis, Elijah Moore and Jamison Crowder — who have combined for 1,461 yards and 11 touchdowns.
So Braxton Berrios, Denzel Mims and Keelan Cole are slated to start.
Starting center Connor McGovern is out with a MCL injury. So Dan Feeney is starting and he’ll be matched up with Buccaneers nose tackle Vita Vea, who can be an immovable object in the middle.
The Jets tight end group might be without starters Tyler Kroft (COVID-19) and Ryan Griffin (knee). So that group may feature Dan Brown and Kenny Yeboah. Not ideal.
On the defensive side, some of their best players might be out with COVID-19.
Their No. 1 cornerback Bryce Hall and star defensive tackle Quinnen Williams are “50-50″ to play on Sunday, according to Saleh.
The tasks required for a Jets win are taller than the Statue of Liberty.
So it might get ugly. But don’t fool yourself, the Jets aren’t going to lay down.
“I know these professional players have a ton of respect for Tom, obviously they all grew up watching Tom, but I promise you they also want to go compete against Tom and they want to compete against Mike Evans and they want to compete against [Leonard] Fournette and all their great players,” Saleh said. “And then on the flip side, Richard Sherman is on the defensive side of the ball, you forget about him. There’s a lot of star power on this football team with [Ndamukong] Suh, their linebackers are phenomenal, so really, really, really talented championship roster that our guys are really excited to go compete against.”
But again, Jets fans, focus on the young talent from the 2021 draft class in Alijah Vera-Tucker, Michael Carter, Michael Carter II and Brandin Echols.
Don’t forget Moore who was tearing it up before suffering his quad injury.
Remember the building blocks on the defensive line in John Franklin-Myers, who has six sacks, and Bryce Huff who flashed pass rushing ability throughout the season before dealing with a back injury.
Quincy Williams, who the Jets claimed at the end of training camp after he was cut from the Jaguars, is going to cross 100 tackles in his first year with the Jets. C.J Mosley is still a legitimate NFL linebacker.
And going into the offseason, they’re projected to have $48 million in cap space for free agency and four top-50 draft picks in the 2022 draft. So, this rebuild can transform into high gear soon. There are legitimate reasons for hope.
So, as the Jets face off with Tampa, they hope in a few years they can be the team fighting for the No. 1 seed in their conference like the Bucs. And that Wilson is playing at a Brady-like level by the end of their rebuild.
Ask Amy: Loyal stepdad shouldn’t unload on family
Dear Amy: I have been married to “Bev” for 14 years. She is wonderful. It is a second marriage for both of us.
Her son, “Cliff,” is like a son to me, and I love him very much. The problem is that my wife’s family, who all live locally, seem to think of Cliff as something other than being immediate family. Cliff is a real estate agent. He is part-owner of a company, and a real estate broker.
Cliff works extremely hard to make a living and yet he has several family members who will not use his services.
His first cousin refused to use him while buying and selling numerous houses, to the tune of approximately $225,000 in lost revenue for Cliff.
Cliff has a wife and two children, and certainly could use the money.
The same exact thing happened five years ago, and my wife did not talk to her sister or niece for almost three years because of it. They are very snobbish, and don’t include us in their gatherings.
I am fed up with it and want to unload on the bunch of them; including the parents who I think are partly to blame for this whole situation.
As it stands right now, I do not want any of them in my house at all. Based on this; however, I feel if I did unload, it would mean that my wife would end up losing whatever relationship she now has with her sister and niece.
What do you think I should do?
— Furious Stepdad
Dear Furious: I believe your choice to frame this business situation as “lost revenue” is a little misleading. In my opinion, this is not lost revenue (because he never had the revenue to start with), but “potential income.”
This makes a difference, because you seem to see this as business that was taken from “Cliff,” versus business that was not offered to him.
Your loyalty toward him is laudable, but before you choose to unload, you should carefully consider the consequences.
First of all, acting out would not benefit him — and it might actually hurt him.
If this family of snobbish locals chooses to retaliate, they could badmouth his business, which relies strongly on good referrals and great reviews.
Furthermore, your choice to unload would likely damage your wife’s relationship with her family further.
Cliff will have to build up his business through other means, and there might be more positive ways you can help, aside from punishing these family members.
If your wife wants to completely break with her kin, she should make that move on her own, and you should support her.
Dear Amy: Is it ever right to give unsolicited advice to a loved one if you say in advance that they are free to take your advice, or not?
For instance, is it right to offer said advice in a case where you see the train wreck coming and you would never forgive yourself if you did not try to avert it?
— Asking for a Friend
Dear Asking: A few words about advice: Anyone is always free to “take or not take” advice — solicited or otherwise. Keep that very much in mind.
I have a quote scrawled on a Post-It note over my desk: “Unsolicited advice is always self-serving.”
For instance, your desire to warn someone away from a speeding train allays your own anxiety; it might also give you some “told you so” satisfaction later.
Unsolicited advice can also negatively affect your relationship with the person to whom you’re offering it, because it seems intrusive and personal.
That having been said, if you see a train bearing down on a loved-one, yes — you should warn them.
Just don’t expect them to necessarily heed your warning.
You can offer up your advice by essentially asking the other person to invite it. For instance, “I have a point of view regarding your personal situation. May I share it with you?”
If the other person says, “Yes — go ahead,” they’re more likely to hear what you say.
Dear Amy: “Tired and Taxed” said his wife had hidden many of her financial assets, while continuing to accept his financial support for the running of the household.
Thank you for suggesting that he call a lawyer. Some forensic accounting is called for, and her response to the idea of a “post-nup” could give him an important clue concerning the future of their marriage.
— Supportive Husband
Dear Supportive: I agree.
(You can email Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)
How to watch Ravens vs. Rams: Game time, TV, odds and a Week 17 rooting guide
Here’s what you need to know about the Week 17 game between the Ravens (8-7) and Los Angeles Rams (11-4).
Time: 1 p.m. Sunday
Venue: M&T Bank Stadium
TV: Fox, Ch. 45 (Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Pam Oliver)
Coverage map:
Stream: Fox Sports
Radio: WBAL (1090 AM, 101.5 FM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM) (Gerry Sandusky, Femi Ayanbadejo)
Forecast: Cloudy, low 60s
Line: Rams by 6 (as of Saturday night)
Over-under: 46 ½ points
Rooting guide: If the Ravens win Sunday, they could use some help in their postseason push. If they lose, they could use a lot more. Here’s a look at the outcomes that Ravens fans should be rooting for in the AFC.
- Kansas City Chiefs at Cincinnati Bengals (1 p.m. Sunday): Root for the Chiefs. After their blowout win over the Ravens last week, the Bengals (9-6) need just one win over their final two weeks to secure the AFC North title and a top-four seed. A loss to Kansas City (11-4) could set up a potential win-or-go-home game in Week 18 against the Cleveland Browns.
- Miami Dolphins at Tennessee Titans (1 p.m.): Root for the Titans. If the streaking Dolphins (8-7) close out the regular season with wins over Tennessee (10-5) and New England Patriots, they’d get a wild-card spot. A loss to to the Titans would decimate their chances.
- Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts (1 p.m.): Root for the Colts. After a stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Indianapolis quarterback Carson Wentz is expected to return Sunday. That’s good news for the Colts (9-6), who’d be in with a win, and bad news for the Raiders (8-7), who’d clinch a berth with victories over Indianapolis and the Los Angeles Chargers next week.
- Jacksonville Jaguars at New England Patriots (1 p.m.): Root for the Jaguars. The Patriots (9-7) don’t need much to get into the playoffs, but a loss to Jacksonville (2-13) would leave them on shaky ground entering the season’s final week.
- Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers (4:05 p.m.): Root for the Broncos. On paper, the Chargers (8-7) are the Ravens’ toughest competition for a wild-card spot. Wins over Denver (7-8) and the Raiders wouldn’t be enough to clinch a playoff berth, but the Chargers would be sitting pretty. The Broncos will be without wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (reserve/COVID-19 list) and quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (concussion).
- Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers (8:15 p.m. Monday): Root for the Browns. Both are long shots to advance to the postseason, but the Ravens would rather have the Browns (7-8) with something to play for against Cincinnati in Week 18 instead of the Steelers (7-7-1), who travel to Baltimore for their regular-season finale.
Pregame reading:
3 keys to a Jets victory over Tom Brady, Buccaneers
1. PRESSURE BRADY
There are only two ways to stop Tom Brady, play lockdown coverage and pressure him with four. That’s the Jets’ best bet. Brady is completing 43% of his passes under pressure. You won’t be able to confuse him with disguises because he’s seen everything a defense can throw at him. But one thing is constant, if you can make him uncomfortable his accuracy suffers greatly.
2. RUN THE ROCK
The Jets ran for 273 yards against the Jaguars last week, but that won’t happen again because the Bucs are third in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game (87). But they must try to establish the ground game. It may be tough sledding, but they can’t become too pass happy because Zach Wilson is without his best receiving weapons (Jamison Crowder, Corey Davis and Elijah Moore).
3. WIN THE TURNOVER BATTLE
If the Jets are going to pull off the upset, they must steal possessions. Brady is going to throw touchdowns, that’s inevitable. But can the Jets force a fumble to give the offense an extra possession? Can they snag an interception and possibly score to put up extra points? Those types of plays are needed for the Jets to pull off an upset as a 13-point underdog. And they can’t turn the ball over and give the Bucs a short field. That’s a recipe for disaster.
