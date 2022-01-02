News
Judge: Prince Andrew can’t halt lawsuit with domicile claim
NEW YORK — Prince Andrew’s effort to immediately block the progression of a lawsuit by a woman who says he sexually assaulted her when she was 17 — on the grounds that she no longer lives in the U.S. — was rejected by a federal judge as oral arguments were set to proceed Monday on the prince’s request to dismiss the lawsuit.
Judge Lewis A. Kaplan, in a written order Friday, told the prince’s lawyers they must turn over documents on the schedule that has been set in the lawsuit brought in August by Virginia Giuffre. Giuffre says she was abused by the prince on multiple occasions in 2001 while she was being sexually abused by financier Jeffrey Epstein. The prince’s attorney, Andrew Brettler, has called the lawsuit “baseless.”
The order was filed three days before the scheduled public release Monday of a 2009 settlement agreement between Epstein and Giuffre. Lawyers for Andrew say that the agreement protects the prince from claims like those brought by Giuffre and will be sufficient grounds for the lawsuit’s dismissal.
The prince’s lawyers had claimed that the evidence was so strong that Giuffre does not reside in the United States that it was pointless to exchange evidence until that question is resolved because it could result in the lawsuit’s dismissal.
They argued that Giuffre has lived in Australia all but two of the past 19 years, has an Australian driver’s license and lives in a $1.9 million home in Perth, Western Australia, where she has been raising three children with her husband, who is Australian.
In a statement, Giuffre attorney Sigrid McCawley called the request to halt the case “just another in a series of tired attempts by Prince Andrew to duck and dodge the legal merits of the case Virginia Giuffre has brought against him. All parties in litigation are subject to discovery and Prince Andrew is no exception.”
Kaplan, in a one-page order, noted that the prince’s lawyers have requested that “extensive” materials be turned over by Giuffre by Jan. 14, including documents related to where she has lived. And he said the prince’s attorneys have not yet formally raised the defense that the lawsuit cannot proceed on the grounds that Giuffre has been living in Australia rather than Colorado, where her lawyers say she is a resident.
His order expressed no opinion on the merits of the prince’s claims that Giuffre should be disqualified from suing because she lives in Australia.
Oral arguments via a video teleconference on the prince’s request to dismiss the case are scheduled for Monday morning.
In October, the prince’s lawyers attacked the lawsuit on multiple grounds, saying Giuffre had made false claims against Andrew because he “never sexually abused or assaulted” her.
“Giuffre has initiated this baseless lawsuit against Prince Andrew to achieve another payday at his expense and at the expense of those closest to him. Epstein’s abuse of Giuffre does not justify her public campaign against Prince Andrew,” the written arguments said.
Epstein killed himself in a Manhattan federal jail in August 2019 as he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges.
His former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, 60, was convicted Wednesday of charges including sex trafficking and conspiracy after a month-long trial.
The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they choose to come forward publicly, as Giuffre has.
Ravens rookie OLB Daelin Hayes placed on injured reserve; practice squad OT David Sharpe signed
Ravens outside linebacker Daelin Hayes was placed on injured reserve Saturday, ending the rookie’s season after just one appearance in 2021.
Hayes, a fifth-round pick out out of Notre Dame who stood out in offseason workouts and early in training camp, missed the Ravens’ first two games with a knee injury. He played just four defensive snaps in his Week 3 debut against the Detroit Lions before suffering a high-ankle sprain. He later underwent a minor knee operation in the middle of the season.
Despite a shortage of outside linebackers, Hayes was not activated for the Ravens’ Week 16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. He was a full participant in practice Wednesday and Thursday but was limited by a knee injury Friday, the team’s final workout before Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.
The Ravens also signed practice squad offensive tackle David Sharpe to their 53-man roster, helping the team’s depth after lineman Tyre Phillips (knee) was placed on season-ending injured reserve. Sharpe, a fourth-round draft pick in 2017 who joined the Ravens’ practice squad in late September, has appeared in two games this season.
Elsewhere, the Ravens activated three practice squad players — offensive tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith, cornerback Robert Jackson and safety Tony Jefferson — and placed another, defensive back Mazzi Wilkins, on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Two Dolphins questionable for Titans game after being activated from COVID-19 list; two Tennessee starters will miss game
The Miami Dolphins received a quartet of favorable news on Saturday, hours before Sunday’s critical AFC game against the Tennessee Titans, which has playoff ramifications for both teams.
Two of the team’s key defenders – strong safety Brandon Jones and defensive tackle Adam Butler – will travel to Tennessee with the hopes that they could play in Sunday’s critical game against the Titans (10-5) if each player is symptom free after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.
And on the Titans side, Tennessee will play Sunday’s game against Miami without pro Bowl receiver Julio Jones and pass rusher Bud Dupree because they weren’t activated from the COVID-19 reserve list by Saturday’s 4 p.m. deadline. The Titans activated defensive lineman Denico Autry and cornerback Buster Skrine, who like Julio Jones and Dupree, were placed on the COVID-19 reserve list earlier this week.
Jones has caught 26 passes for 376 yards but hasn’t scored a touchdown in the nine games he’s played for the Titans this season. Dupree has contributed 13 tackles, three sacks and forced one fumble in the nine games he’s played for Tennessee, which signed him as a free agent this past offseason.
Getting back Brandon Jones, a second-year safety who has emerged as one of Miami’s top playmakers, tallying 66 tackles, six sacks and one interception this season, could be huge for the Dolphins. But it’s not guaranteed.
The Dolphins previously took a similar approach with strong safety Jevon Holland before Miami’s 31-24 win against the Jets, removing the standout rookie from the COVID-19 reserve list the day before the game, but he wasn’t cleared to return to the team until after days after the game.
Brandon Jones and Butler, a pass rushing specialist who works in the nickel and dime package, will travel to Tennessee separately from the team. They will remain isolated from their coaches and teammates with the hope that they will be able to play against the Titans.
New NFL rules implemented this week allows players who test positive to return to the team after five days instead of 10 if they are asymptomatic.
Regardless of their vaccination status, players can return from isolation five days after testing positive if their symptoms have improved. They have to be without a fever for 24 straight hours without the use of a fever-reducing medication and must be cleared by the team physician.
Once they are cleared, the player must wear a mask for five days at all times when not practicing or playing in a game.
Players who are fully vaccinated may return sooner than five days if they return two negative tests.
The Dolphins opted to leave receiver Preston Williams, who is unvaccinated, and defensive tackle John Jenkins at home.
They each tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, but Miami seemingly felt like they could play Sunday’s game without both reserves, or both players are experiencing symptoms.
The Dolphins can call up practice squad players to the active roster for every player who is on their COVID-19 reserve list. Receiver Albert Wilson and offensive guard Solomon Kindley were on the list, but got taken off on Friday when they returned to practice. Both are expected to play against the Titans.
The Dolphins can decide which practice squad players get called up to the game day roster up to 90 minutes before kickoff. Andrew Billings and Benito Jones are the defensive linemen on the practice squad, and Kirk Merritt and Cody Core are the receivers. But Miami isn’t forced to call up players at those spots. They can use the spot for anyone of the 15 player practice squad.
Bruins come back to beat Sabres in OT
Charlie Coyle scored on a sharp wrist shot 34 seconds into overtime to cap a New Year’s Day 4-3 comeback victory for the Bruins over the Buffalo Sabres at the Garden.
On a line change in the extra session, Brad Marchand fed Coyle and he beat Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen with a nice shot under the bar.
Facing a two-goal deficit to start the third, the B’s got one back at 3:24 from a welcome source. Jake DeBrusk made a strong off-wing rush to the net that Luukkonen stopped but he could not control the rebound. Nick Foligno got it on his backhand, carefully measured the room he had over the prone Luukkonen and lifted his long-awaited first goal as a Bruin into the top shelf.
The good vibes didn’t end there. Taylor Hall, who had not scored a 5-on-5 goal since the second game of the season, broke out of his own zone on a rush. As his new center Erik Haula went to the net, Hall took the puck into the middle of the ice and tied the game on a hard wrister at 4:49.
Whether it was the new forward lines or the fact that they had not played since December – or both – the Bruins got of to a choppy, slow start in the first period and trailed 1-0 after 20 minutes.
Buffalo got on the board at 6:33. After Rasmus Dahlin kept the puck in at the left point. He got it down to Brett Murray, who came off the half board and fed Vinnie Hinostroza in the high slot. With Foligno possibly screening out front, Hinostroza was able to beat Linus Ullmark with a fairly long range shot from inside the tops of the circles.
The B’s got two power plays in the first 7:07 but could do nothing with them. But eventually, the B’s and their new forward units started to create some chances in the second half of the first, piling up a 13-5 shot advantage in the first period, but they were not able to beat Luukkonen.
Momentum remained in the B’s control to start the second period. Right off the bat, Marchand forced Jeff Skinner to take a hooking penalty on the first shift of the period. Though they did not score on the man advantage, the B’s created enough on it to keep the ball rolling and Craig Smith evened it up at 3:47 on a gritty goal.
Smith, off to a slow start this season thanks mainly to an undisclosed injury, got the opportunity to play with Marchand and Patrice Bergeron in coach Bruce Cassidy’s line shakeup and looked determined to make the most of it. On his third goal of the season, there was nothing complicated to it. He just went to the net and was there at the top off the crease to put back the rebound of the Marchand shot to even it at 1-1.
But any momentum the B’s had seemed to vanish on the next shift when Haula, given the plum assignment of centering Hall and David Pastrnak, took an obvious holding the stick penalty in the offensive zone and the B’s had to go on the kill. They then faced a 46-second 5-on-3 when Tomas Nosek was called for tripping.
The B’s killed off both those situations, but now the Sabres were in control of the play, spending extended periods of time in the Boston zone. They got their lead back at 11:32 when they refused to let the B’s top line exit the zone before Skinner made them pay on a goal off a rebound.
Then came a backbreaking goal with 48 seconds left in the second period. With Smith in the box for hooking Luukkonen on a rush that produced an open net that Connor Clifton missed, the Sabres’ Alex Tuch gave them a two-goal bulge. On a pretty feed from Peyton Krebs, who like Tuch was acquired in the Jack Eichel trade, Tuch one-timed a slot shot over Ullmark’s glove arm and it was 3-1.
