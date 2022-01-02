Connect with us

Celebrities

Kanye West & Model Julia Fox Spotted On Romantic Dinner Date At Carbone Miami – Photos

Published

1 min ago

on

Kanye West
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Loving the single life! Kanye West celebrated the new year by getting cozy with model Julia Fox during a romantic, candlelit dinner.

Looks like Kanye West is wasting no time getting back in the dating game! Following his split from Kim Kardashian, the 44-year-old “Gold Digger” rapper was spotted out on a romantic date with model Julia Fox in Miami on January 1. Celebrating the new year in style, the pair shared a candlelit dinner at the celeb-hotspot Carbone, as seen in pictures here. In one snap, while the two are entering the establishment, Kanye gazes intently at Julia, who wears a huge smile and appears to be hanging on his every word. Interestingly, Kanye wore a mask, while Julia did not. In another photograph, Julia seems tickled to be sitting across from the Grammy winner, as they enjoyed a private table outside.

Kanye West was spotted out on a date with model Julia Fox in Miami on January 1, 2022. (Michael Wyke/AP/Shutterstock)

The model certainly proved her cover girl worth, as she stunned in a dark blue bustier and mini skirt. Letting her natural beauty shine, Julia wore minimal makeup with just a dab of mascara and lipstick. Her gorgeous chestnut tresses were worn long and loose as they cascaded over her bare shoulders. Kanye, meanwhile, looked every inch the dapper gentleman in a dark pea coat.

Kanye and Julia’s date night comes a week after the “Famous” hitmaker dropped $4.5 million to buy the house directly across the street from Kim. It was reported he paid $420,000 over the asking price and is planning to tear it down to the studs to build his own brand-new abode. As Kanye and Kim are co-parenting champs to the four children they share, it makes sense that Kanye would want to be as close as possible to his big brood. However, a source close to the Kardashians told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Kim’s family finds the whole thing a little bit “weird.”

“While Kim is okay with Kanye’s decision to buy a house across the street, her family is not really feeling this at all. They think that it is just a little bit weird, in fact, and said to Kim that no one buys a house across the street from their ex-wife while they are divorcing,” our source said. “Kourtney and Khloe’s exes see their kids and they don’t live across the street. Everyone around her just feels that Kim needs to set boundaries. Kanye could have bought a house a couple blocks away and he would have been able to have the same access to the kids. But right across the street, the Kardashian’s feel, is just a little bit too strange,” the source added.

 

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Celebrities

Larsa Pippen Reveals The Petty Text Estranged Husband Scottie Pippen Sent About Her Former Relationship With Baller Malik Beasley

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 2, 2022

By

Larsa Pippen Reveals The Petty Text Estranged Husband Scottie Pippen Sent About Her Former Relationship With Baller Malik Beasley
google news

During Thursday’s episode of Real Housewives of Miami, Larsa Pippen finally revealed what her former husband Scottie Pippen thought of her relationship with ex-boyfriend Malik Beasley.

Source: Phillip Faraone / Getty

 

The reality star teared up as she addressed her former marriage during a conversation with costar Lisa Hochstein, which occurred as Larsa discussed her desire to sell her family’s longtime home. She called the decision to move on from the property a “sad” occasion.

“I think it’s just hard because we are a family,” the mother of four said, adding that it’s been “three years” since they filed for divorce for the second time in 2018. She and Scottie previously split in 2015 before reconciling in 2017.

In response to her tears, Lisa suggested that Larsa may be more driven to finalize the divorce once she’s in a more “serious relationship.” That’s when she asked whether the NBA legend gets “upset” when he hears about her dating life.

And at 56 years old, Scottie Pippen is still just as petty as ever.

“When [my ex] Malik [Beasley] got 90 days or something in jail, he sent it to me,” she revealed. “He’s like, ‘Go ahead, keep talking to these losers.’”

Larsa was first linked to the 25-year-old Minnesota Timberwolves player in November 2020, but in April,  PEOPLE confirmed that the pair had split after four months of dating.

“They’re friends and still in communication but are not together,” a source said at the time. “Distance played a role in the breakup.”

In the midst of their relationship making headlines, Beasley was sentenced to 120 days in jail in February for one felony count of threats of violence. In August, he was released after serving 78 days.

In addition to addressing her short-lived relationship with Malik, the Real Housewives of Miami star also further talked about the end of her marriage to Scottie.

“Going through my divorce, I felt really guilty,” she said in the episode during a confessional. “I felt like I let my family down, even though other people on the outside thought like, ‘Oh, you have everything. Why are you not happy? You have everything.’ And I’m like, ‘But the things I really need to feel good about myself are not things that you would see.’ Like, there’s stuff that goes on in our home and most people don’t know what really goes on in your home.”

She continued, “We were fighting a whole lot. It just didn’t work anymore. We kind of were living two separate lives. I was in one state, he was in another. We just kept purposely missing each other. But then, we were still together. I didn’t want to stay in a relationship that didn’t work. But you’re always a mom, that never changes. You might be married, you might be divorced, but you’re always a mom.”

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

Halle Berry Fools Fellow Celebs Into Thinking She Married Van Hunt With Cryptic Caption: ‘IT’S OFFICIAL’

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 2, 2022

By

Halle Berry Fools Fellow Celebs Into Thinking She Married Van Hunt With Cryptic Caption: ‘IT’S OFFICIAL’
google news

Instead of waiting a few months until April 1 to play a trick on some of her famous friends, Halle Berry decided to start off 2022 with a biiiig misdirection.

Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty

On Saturday, January 1, the Catwoman actress posted a sweet photo with her boyfriend, Van Hunt, that really made it seem like the two of them tied the knot.

The photos of the couple kissing were taken in a chapel on what appears to be a resort, and according to reports from TMZ, the couple is staying at a super fancy hotel in Bora Bora. As if that wasn’t enough reason to think the pair got hitched, Halle captioned the pic, which shows the 55-year-old wearing a flower crown as she gets up on her toes to kiss Van, “well, IT’S OFFICIAL!” which makes for an even more convincing storyline.

Immediately, Berry’s celebrity friends flooded the comments with congratulatory messages, with big names like Dwayne Johnson and Octavia Spencer wishing the couple well on their marriage.

“The Rock” reacted by posting a bunch of clapping emojis with the caption, “congrats you two!!! Beautiful!!”
Octavia Spencer chimed in … “Congratulations!!!!!”

In reality, Berry’s joke is revealed with the next caption, “It’s 2022!” So, the full message is: “It’s official: It’s 2022.”

Halle actually hashtagged “#Gotcha,” in the initial caption, but apparently, that was too obvious so she edited it out to make for a better prank.

As fans of the actress already know, Halle Berry has been married 3 times, and some of the break-ups have been super difficult on the actress. With that information in mind, a 4th marriage would be a little surprising–though her and Van Hunt are clearly very serious.

Whatever the case, it’s good to see the star’s famous friends are excited for her no matter the situation.

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

To Those We Lost: A Dedication To Beloved Celebrities That Passed Away In 2021

Published

2 hours ago

on

January 2, 2022

By

To Those We Lost: A Dedication To Beloved Celebrities That Passed Away In 2021
google news

This year was a tough one…

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

The culture mourned some devastating losses this year and even to this very moment we are losing legends. On Friday, Betty White died at age of 99 just 18 days shy of her 100th birthday on January 17, 2022. Talk about a parting shot. If 2020 was hell, then 2021 was gluten-free hell.

BOSSIP would like to take a moment to acknowledge some of our favorite artists, actors, auteurs, and authors that went to be with the king.

There are obviously a great many people who could have added to this list, sadly, but here are some that really hit us hard. Rest in peace to everyone mentioned. We want to send love and healing to the families and friends who are still mourning this holiday season.

Los Angeles Premiere Of MGM's

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Michael K. Williams

One of the most prolific and iconic actors of the modern era. Michael K. Williams was 54 years old when he passed away on Septemer 6, 2020. It’s still hard to believe that he’s not longer here.

DMX

Source: Gregory Bojorquez / Getty

DMX

This one hurt bad. Earl Simmons was one of the most recognizable voices of all time. Not only in tone and timber but also in emotional depth and earnestness. 50 years on this Earth cemented a legacy that will last hundreds of years. Think about that. God bless, DMX.

Annual Kennedy Center Honors

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Cicely Tyson

The word “icon” gets tossed around real loosely these days and some might argue that it has lost its value to oversaturation. However, the word still has a legitimate definition and Cecily Tyson embodies every syllable. We’re lucky to have lived during the same 96 years that she graced this planet.

2021 Costume Institute Benefit - In America: A Lexicon of Fashion

Source: Sean Zanni / Getty

Virgil Abloh

Virgil Abloh changed streetwear and high fashion forever with his Off-White line in addition to his myriad of collaborations and designs as the head of men’s for Louis Vuitton. He was friend to a lot of people and the outpouring of shock and love when news of his death reached the masses was only a small testimony to his influence.

The Golden Palace

Source: CBS Photo Archive / Getty

Betty White

Why, Lawd? Why? Betty White was just 18 days away from her 100th birthday on January 17, 2022 and on December 31, 2021 we get the heartbreaking news that one of the GOATs has left this physical realm. She is THEE Golden Girl like Megan is THEE Stallion.

US-ENTERTAINMENT

Source: CHRIS DELMAS / Getty

Biz Markie

So. Many. Legends. News of Biz Markie’s passing hit particularly hard because the community was still reeling from the passing of DMX just a few months earlier. Nobody beats the Biz and nobody can be the Biz. He’s a one-of-one.

1641132557 511 To Those We Lost A Dedication To Beloved Celebrities That

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

Clarence Williams III

This brotha is one of the most dynamic actors across several decades and his voice is one of the most powerful, terrifying, sincere, menacing things we’ve ever heard. From the stage at the theater to in front of a camera, Clarence Williams III was a force.

01/20/99 Black feminist Bell Hooks during interview for her new book. Said the feminist writer who a

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Bell Hooks

One of the most necessary and poignant writers of our time. Bell Hooks collection of books explore feminisim and racism and how many of society’s ills are influenced by one another and working in tandem. As a professor she surely influenced students to tackle these issues and we have no doubt that her teachings will be in the DNA of our future leaders.

Saved by the Bell - Season 3

Source: NBC / Getty

Dustin Diamond

It’s sad when anybody dies but damn, bruh, Screech?!? The news of Dustin Diamond’s death caught everyone off guard because it was not public knowledge that he was battling stage 4 lung cancer. 44-years-old is way too young.

FOX's Lets Be Real - Special

Source: FOX / Getty

Larry King

Larry King lived a helluva life. He interviewed literally everybody on Earth who has achieved a level of success or notoriety. He was married EIGHT TIMES! He left it all on the field for 87 years. Gotta respect it.

GCAPP EmPOWER Party & 25th Anniversary Virtual Event

Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

Hank Aaron

Depending on where you stand on the subject of Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron can still be considered the homerun king. The former Atlanta Braves first baseman/right fielder is not just an all-time great baseball player, he’s a historical figure on every level.

U.S. Army General Colin Powell, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, presents the Fiscal Year 1994 Defense Posture to the House Armed Service Committee on March 30, 1993.

Source: HUM Images / Getty

Colin Powell

General. Leader. Role Model. These are some of the words that most people would use to describe Colin Powell. The long-tenured Army officer, Secretary of State, politician, author, diplomat, etc. has been a known figurehead of America for a very long time and through controversy and triumph, he remained respected and revered.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending