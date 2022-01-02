Celebrities
Kanye West & Model Julia Fox Spotted On Romantic Dinner Date At Carbone Miami – Photos
Loving the single life! Kanye West celebrated the new year by getting cozy with model Julia Fox during a romantic, candlelit dinner.
Looks like Kanye West is wasting no time getting back in the dating game! Following his split from Kim Kardashian, the 44-year-old “Gold Digger” rapper was spotted out on a romantic date with model Julia Fox in Miami on January 1. Celebrating the new year in style, the pair shared a candlelit dinner at the celeb-hotspot Carbone, as seen in pictures here. In one snap, while the two are entering the establishment, Kanye gazes intently at Julia, who wears a huge smile and appears to be hanging on his every word. Interestingly, Kanye wore a mask, while Julia did not. In another photograph, Julia seems tickled to be sitting across from the Grammy winner, as they enjoyed a private table outside.
The model certainly proved her cover girl worth, as she stunned in a dark blue bustier and mini skirt. Letting her natural beauty shine, Julia wore minimal makeup with just a dab of mascara and lipstick. Her gorgeous chestnut tresses were worn long and loose as they cascaded over her bare shoulders. Kanye, meanwhile, looked every inch the dapper gentleman in a dark pea coat.
Kanye and Julia’s date night comes a week after the “Famous” hitmaker dropped $4.5 million to buy the house directly across the street from Kim. It was reported he paid $420,000 over the asking price and is planning to tear it down to the studs to build his own brand-new abode. As Kanye and Kim are co-parenting champs to the four children they share, it makes sense that Kanye would want to be as close as possible to his big brood. However, a source close to the Kardashians told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Kim’s family finds the whole thing a little bit “weird.”
“While Kim is okay with Kanye’s decision to buy a house across the street, her family is not really feeling this at all. They think that it is just a little bit weird, in fact, and said to Kim that no one buys a house across the street from their ex-wife while they are divorcing,” our source said. “Kourtney and Khloe’s exes see their kids and they don’t live across the street. Everyone around her just feels that Kim needs to set boundaries. Kanye could have bought a house a couple blocks away and he would have been able to have the same access to the kids. But right across the street, the Kardashian’s feel, is just a little bit too strange,” the source added.
Larsa Pippen Reveals The Petty Text Estranged Husband Scottie Pippen Sent About Her Former Relationship With Baller Malik Beasley
During Thursday’s episode of Real Housewives of Miami, Larsa Pippen finally revealed what her former husband Scottie Pippen thought of her relationship with ex-boyfriend Malik Beasley.
Halle Berry Fools Fellow Celebs Into Thinking She Married Van Hunt With Cryptic Caption: ‘IT’S OFFICIAL’
Instead of waiting a few months until April 1 to play a trick on some of her famous friends, Halle Berry decided to start off 2022 with a biiiig misdirection.
On Saturday, January 1, the Catwoman actress posted a sweet photo with her boyfriend, Van Hunt, that really made it seem like the two of them tied the knot.
Immediately, Berry’s celebrity friends flooded the comments with congratulatory messages, with big names like Dwayne Johnson and Octavia Spencer wishing the couple well on their marriage.
In reality, Berry’s joke is revealed with the next caption, “It’s 2022!” So, the full message is: “It’s official: It’s 2022.”
As fans of the actress already know, Halle Berry has been married 3 times, and some of the break-ups have been super difficult on the actress. With that information in mind, a 4th marriage would be a little surprising–though her and Van Hunt are clearly very serious.
Whatever the case, it’s good to see the star’s famous friends are excited for her no matter the situation.
To Those We Lost: A Dedication To Beloved Celebrities That Passed Away In 2021
This year was a tough one…
The culture mourned some devastating losses this year and even to this very moment we are losing legends. On Friday, Betty White died at age of 99 just 18 days shy of her 100th birthday on January 17, 2022. Talk about a parting shot. If 2020 was hell, then 2021 was gluten-free hell.
BOSSIP would like to take a moment to acknowledge some of our favorite artists, actors, auteurs, and authors that went to be with the king.
There are obviously a great many people who could have added to this list, sadly, but here are some that really hit us hard. Rest in peace to everyone mentioned. We want to send love and healing to the families and friends who are still mourning this holiday season.
Michael K. Williams
One of the most prolific and iconic actors of the modern era. Michael K. Williams was 54 years old when he passed away on Septemer 6, 2020. It’s still hard to believe that he’s not longer here.
DMX
This one hurt bad. Earl Simmons was one of the most recognizable voices of all time. Not only in tone and timber but also in emotional depth and earnestness. 50 years on this Earth cemented a legacy that will last hundreds of years. Think about that. God bless, DMX.
Cicely Tyson
The word “icon” gets tossed around real loosely these days and some might argue that it has lost its value to oversaturation. However, the word still has a legitimate definition and Cecily Tyson embodies every syllable. We’re lucky to have lived during the same 96 years that she graced this planet.
Virgil Abloh
Virgil Abloh changed streetwear and high fashion forever with his Off-White line in addition to his myriad of collaborations and designs as the head of men’s for Louis Vuitton. He was friend to a lot of people and the outpouring of shock and love when news of his death reached the masses was only a small testimony to his influence.
Betty White
Why, Lawd? Why? Betty White was just 18 days away from her 100th birthday on January 17, 2022 and on December 31, 2021 we get the heartbreaking news that one of the GOATs has left this physical realm. She is THEE Golden Girl like Megan is THEE Stallion.
Biz Markie
So. Many. Legends. News of Biz Markie’s passing hit particularly hard because the community was still reeling from the passing of DMX just a few months earlier. Nobody beats the Biz and nobody can be the Biz. He’s a one-of-one.
Clarence Williams III
This brotha is one of the most dynamic actors across several decades and his voice is one of the most powerful, terrifying, sincere, menacing things we’ve ever heard. From the stage at the theater to in front of a camera, Clarence Williams III was a force.
Bell Hooks
One of the most necessary and poignant writers of our time. Bell Hooks collection of books explore feminisim and racism and how many of society’s ills are influenced by one another and working in tandem. As a professor she surely influenced students to tackle these issues and we have no doubt that her teachings will be in the DNA of our future leaders.
Dustin Diamond
It’s sad when anybody dies but damn, bruh, Screech?!? The news of Dustin Diamond’s death caught everyone off guard because it was not public knowledge that he was battling stage 4 lung cancer. 44-years-old is way too young.
Larry King
Larry King lived a helluva life. He interviewed literally everybody on Earth who has achieved a level of success or notoriety. He was married EIGHT TIMES! He left it all on the field for 87 years. Gotta respect it.
Hank Aaron
Depending on where you stand on the subject of Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron can still be considered the homerun king. The former Atlanta Braves first baseman/right fielder is not just an all-time great baseball player, he’s a historical figure on every level.
Colin Powell
General. Leader. Role Model. These are some of the words that most people would use to describe Colin Powell. The long-tenured Army officer, Secretary of State, politician, author, diplomat, etc. has been a known figurehead of America for a very long time and through controversy and triumph, he remained respected and revered.
