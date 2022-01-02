Keeler: Marshall fire took everything from this CU Buffs football coach. It also gave him friends he never knew he had.

The steel beams twisted like pipe cleaners, pointing charred fingers at the snow and the sky. One fell and crumpled into a smile, dimples up, where their front porch had been.

“You know, I’ve spent half the day crying and half the day smiling, just being around your family,” said CU Buffs inside linebackers coach Mark Smith, whose home was among the hundreds in Boulder County destroyed Thursday by the Marshall fire. “Something will trigger a memory. And then you realize that those things are gone.”

When left with nothing, it’s amazing what the heart misses most.

Smith flashed back to the birth certificates for his three children, those tiny footprints, the way the ink rubbed off the wrinkled soles. He remembered the jewelry that had been passed down through generations to his wife, Michelle, from her grandparents.

Yet as he surveyed the scarred remains of his house on Friday, as he walked past the piles of ash that had once been toys and chairs, the Buffs coach kept clinging to one emotion: Gratitude.

“It was like somebody had taken a bulldozer and just knocked everything down,” Smith recalled. “It was smoldering and there was nothing left. It was emotional. But you know what? We are grateful. In the middle of all this, we are grateful.

“My family is safe and healthy. And as far as we know, we think that every other person in our neighborhood is the same way. And that is the most important thing.”

A toast. To 2022. To fresh starts. To hope. To putting 2021 in a giant trunk, locking it up and throwing away the dang key.

“Tomorrow is a better day,” said Smith, an affable Texan who joined coach Karl Dorrell’s staff last February. “I’ve told my kids that for years.

“And when you get in the coaching profession and move from one state to another … the Smith family, when we transitioned here, we packed two things: A good attitude and a toothbrush.”

When a wildfire takes away the latter, the former gets tested. Coaching families lead a transient life chasing a permanent passion. They know how to roll with punches better than most. But after last Thursday, the mother of all haymakers, Smith wasn’t dwelling on all that was lost as much as marveling at the gains. And at the friends — strangers, mostly — he never knew he had.

“That part has been overwhelming,” Smith said. “Everyone says, ‘What can I do for you,’ and, ‘I want to help and help you rebuild.’ This is uncharted waters for us. We don’t know how to navigate this. We leave the house (Thursday) to go get pizza and go shopping at Sam’s Club as a family, not knowing that your home won’t even be there when you return.”

The longer the climb, the more hands you want on the rope. The Smiths are currently bunking at the residence of Jay Elowsky, owner of Pasta Jay’s. Dorrell called immediately and volunteered to help. So did athletic director Rick George. CU booster Kelli Brooks set up a Venmo account to gather donations.

“You know (the phrase), ‘Shoulder to Shoulder?’ That’s exactly how it is,” Smith said. “People were lined up, ready to help, and wanted to know, ‘What can I do?’ Whether they wanted to make donations or help us to get some clothes so our kids could go back to school next week, or when they’d say, ‘I’ve got kids around your age, let me bring something over.’ It’s been so much. It’s been so much, just how many people have wanted to help.

“I’ve got almost 400 text messages on my phone that I haven’t gotten to yet, after you’ve gotten to another 400 already.

“Many of them were just Buffs fans that I haven’t met before but who wanted to help. That speaks volumes about this university and how people are.”

Like any good coaching family, the Smiths immediately drew up a game plan late Thursday once life called an audible. They were at a nearby Sam’s Club when Mark’s teenage daughter, Makenna, got a text from a friend on the block saying that their Spanish Hills neighborhood was being evacuated.

“When we left Sam’s Club, my wife was making her list — Makenna, you’re going to grab this, and Micah, you’ll grab this,” the coach recalled. “And literally, we had our game plan ready to go and we were going to hop in and get it all in there and head out.”

They got to within a quarter-mile of the house when a wall of smoke closed in.

“If I went any further, I couldn’t see,” Smith said. “I would be driving blind. I said, ‘We’re not doing this.’ It wasn’t safe. We turned around.”

A neighbor reached out late Thursday night to tell them their home and the two cars at their property were gone. The shock still fresh, with the fires still raging, the CU coach went to Twitter and told the world.

The response was stunning.

“This has changed our family,” Smith said. “I’ve got three children who are now seeing everything gone. Yet there are so many people showing up and doing whatever they can do to help our family.

“I know it has made an impact on my wife and I and on our three children. And I’m grateful for that — the lesson in perseverance and in making it through. There are going to be hard days. But knowing that, there are better days coming.

“God-willing, 2022 is going to be a great year. It has been a rough year for Boulder and for our community. And we are definitely looking for a better year.”

Amen. A toast. To 2022. To kindness. To blessings.

Because whenever Mark Smith looks at his family, even during the coldest and darkest hours, he can count at least four of them.