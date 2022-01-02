News
Keeler: Marshall fire took everything from this CU Buffs football coach. It also gave him friends he never knew he had.
The steel beams twisted like pipe cleaners, pointing charred fingers at the snow and the sky. One fell and crumpled into a smile, dimples up, where their front porch had been.
“You know, I’ve spent half the day crying and half the day smiling, just being around your family,” said CU Buffs inside linebackers coach Mark Smith, whose home was among the hundreds in Boulder County destroyed Thursday by the Marshall fire. “Something will trigger a memory. And then you realize that those things are gone.”
When left with nothing, it’s amazing what the heart misses most.
Smith flashed back to the birth certificates for his three children, those tiny footprints, the way the ink rubbed off the wrinkled soles. He remembered the jewelry that had been passed down through generations to his wife, Michelle, from her grandparents.
Yet as he surveyed the scarred remains of his house on Friday, as he walked past the piles of ash that had once been toys and chairs, the Buffs coach kept clinging to one emotion: Gratitude.
“It was like somebody had taken a bulldozer and just knocked everything down,” Smith recalled. “It was smoldering and there was nothing left. It was emotional. But you know what? We are grateful. In the middle of all this, we are grateful.
“My family is safe and healthy. And as far as we know, we think that every other person in our neighborhood is the same way. And that is the most important thing.”
A toast. To 2022. To fresh starts. To hope. To putting 2021 in a giant trunk, locking it up and throwing away the dang key.
“Tomorrow is a better day,” said Smith, an affable Texan who joined coach Karl Dorrell’s staff last February. “I’ve told my kids that for years.
“And when you get in the coaching profession and move from one state to another … the Smith family, when we transitioned here, we packed two things: A good attitude and a toothbrush.”
When a wildfire takes away the latter, the former gets tested. Coaching families lead a transient life chasing a permanent passion. They know how to roll with punches better than most. But after last Thursday, the mother of all haymakers, Smith wasn’t dwelling on all that was lost as much as marveling at the gains. And at the friends — strangers, mostly — he never knew he had.
“That part has been overwhelming,” Smith said. “Everyone says, ‘What can I do for you,’ and, ‘I want to help and help you rebuild.’ This is uncharted waters for us. We don’t know how to navigate this. We leave the house (Thursday) to go get pizza and go shopping at Sam’s Club as a family, not knowing that your home won’t even be there when you return.”
The longer the climb, the more hands you want on the rope. The Smiths are currently bunking at the residence of Jay Elowsky, owner of Pasta Jay’s. Dorrell called immediately and volunteered to help. So did athletic director Rick George. CU booster Kelli Brooks set up a Venmo account to gather donations.
“You know (the phrase), ‘Shoulder to Shoulder?’ That’s exactly how it is,” Smith said. “People were lined up, ready to help, and wanted to know, ‘What can I do?’ Whether they wanted to make donations or help us to get some clothes so our kids could go back to school next week, or when they’d say, ‘I’ve got kids around your age, let me bring something over.’ It’s been so much. It’s been so much, just how many people have wanted to help.
“I’ve got almost 400 text messages on my phone that I haven’t gotten to yet, after you’ve gotten to another 400 already.
“Many of them were just Buffs fans that I haven’t met before but who wanted to help. That speaks volumes about this university and how people are.”
Like any good coaching family, the Smiths immediately drew up a game plan late Thursday once life called an audible. They were at a nearby Sam’s Club when Mark’s teenage daughter, Makenna, got a text from a friend on the block saying that their Spanish Hills neighborhood was being evacuated.
“When we left Sam’s Club, my wife was making her list — Makenna, you’re going to grab this, and Micah, you’ll grab this,” the coach recalled. “And literally, we had our game plan ready to go and we were going to hop in and get it all in there and head out.”
They got to within a quarter-mile of the house when a wall of smoke closed in.
“If I went any further, I couldn’t see,” Smith said. “I would be driving blind. I said, ‘We’re not doing this.’ It wasn’t safe. We turned around.”
A neighbor reached out late Thursday night to tell them their home and the two cars at their property were gone. The shock still fresh, with the fires still raging, the CU coach went to Twitter and told the world.
The response was stunning.
“This has changed our family,” Smith said. “I’ve got three children who are now seeing everything gone. Yet there are so many people showing up and doing whatever they can do to help our family.
“I know it has made an impact on my wife and I and on our three children. And I’m grateful for that — the lesson in perseverance and in making it through. There are going to be hard days. But knowing that, there are better days coming.
“God-willing, 2022 is going to be a great year. It has been a rough year for Boulder and for our community. And we are definitely looking for a better year.”
Amen. A toast. To 2022. To kindness. To blessings.
Because whenever Mark Smith looks at his family, even during the coldest and darkest hours, he can count at least four of them.
Two Dolphins questionable for Titans game after being activated from COVID-19 list; Tennessee starter to miss game
The Miami Dolphins received some favorable news on Saturday, hours before Sunday’s critical AFC game against the Tennessee Titans, which has playoff ramifications for both teams.
Two of the team’s key defenders — strong safety Brandon Jones and defensive tackle Adam Butler — are traveling to Tennessee with the hopes that they can play in Sunday’s game against the Titans (10-5) if each player is symptom free after testing positive for COVID-19 this past week.
And on the Titans side, Tennessee will play against Miami (8-7) without pro Bowl receiver Julio Jones because he wasn’t from the COVID-19 reserve list by Saturday’s 4 p.m. deadline. The Titans activated pass rusher Bud Dupree, defensive lineman Denico Autry and cornerback Buster Skrine. Jones has caught 26 passes for 376 yards but hasn’t scored a touchdown in the nine games he’s played for the Titans this season.
Dupree, a standout outside linebacker, has contributed 13 tackles, three sacks and forced one fumble in the nine games he’s played for Tennessee, which signed him as a free agent this past offseason.
Getting back Brandon Jones, a second-year safety who has emerged as one of Miami’s top playmakers, tallying 66 tackles, six sacks and one interception this season, could be huge for the Dolphins.
But it’s not guaranteed.
The Dolphins previously took a similar approach with safety Jevon Holland before Miami’s win over the Jets, removing the standout rookie from the COVID-19 list the day before the game, but he wasn’t cleared to return to the team until after days later.
Jones and Butler, a pass-rushing specialist who works in the nickel and dime package, will remain isolated from their coaches and teammates with the hope that they will be cleared Sunday morning to play.
The NFL’s new COVID rules implemented this past week allow players who test positive to return to their team after five days instead of 10 if they are asymptomatic.
Regardless of their vaccination status, players can return from isolation five days after testing positive if their symptoms have improved. They have to be without a fever for 24 straight hours without the use of a fever-reducing medication and must be cleared by the team physician.
Once they are cleared, the player must wear a mask for five days at all times when not practicing or playing in a game.
Players who are fully vaccinated may return sooner than five days if they return two negative tests.
The Dolphins opted to leave receiver Preston Williams, who is unvaccinated, and defensive tackle John Jenkins at home. They each tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.
The Dolphins can call up practice squad players to the active roster for every player who is on their COVID-19 list. Receiver Albert Wilson and offensive guard Solomon Kindley were on the list, but got taken off on Friday when they returned to practice. Both are expected to play against the Titans.
The Dolphins can decide which practice squad players get called up to the game day roster up to 90 minutes before kickoff. Andrew Billings and Benito Jones are the defensive linemen on the practice squad, and Kirk Merritt and Cody Core are the receivers. But Miami doesn’t have to call up players at those positions. They can use the spots for any of the 15 players on the practice squad.
Judge: Prince Andrew can’t halt lawsuit with domicile claim
NEW YORK — Prince Andrew’s effort to immediately block the progression of a lawsuit by a woman who says he sexually assaulted her when she was 17 — on the grounds that she no longer lives in the U.S. — was rejected by a federal judge as oral arguments were set to proceed Monday on the prince’s request to dismiss the lawsuit.
Judge Lewis A. Kaplan, in a written order Friday, told the prince’s lawyers they must turn over documents on the schedule that has been set in the lawsuit brought in August by Virginia Giuffre. Giuffre says she was abused by the prince on multiple occasions in 2001 while she was being sexually abused by financier Jeffrey Epstein. The prince’s attorney, Andrew Brettler, has called the lawsuit “baseless.”
The order was filed three days before the scheduled public release Monday of a 2009 settlement agreement between Epstein and Giuffre. Lawyers for Andrew say that the agreement protects the prince from claims like those brought by Giuffre and will be sufficient grounds for the lawsuit’s dismissal.
The prince’s lawyers had claimed that the evidence was so strong that Giuffre does not reside in the United States that it was pointless to exchange evidence until that question is resolved because it could result in the lawsuit’s dismissal.
They argued that Giuffre has lived in Australia all but two of the past 19 years, has an Australian driver’s license and lives in a $1.9 million home in Perth, Western Australia, where she has been raising three children with her husband, who is Australian.
In a statement, Giuffre attorney Sigrid McCawley called the request to halt the case “just another in a series of tired attempts by Prince Andrew to duck and dodge the legal merits of the case Virginia Giuffre has brought against him. All parties in litigation are subject to discovery and Prince Andrew is no exception.”
Kaplan, in a one-page order, noted that the prince’s lawyers have requested that “extensive” materials be turned over by Giuffre by Jan. 14, including documents related to where she has lived. And he said the prince’s attorneys have not yet formally raised the defense that the lawsuit cannot proceed on the grounds that Giuffre has been living in Australia rather than Colorado, where her lawyers say she is a resident.
His order expressed no opinion on the merits of the prince’s claims that Giuffre should be disqualified from suing because she lives in Australia.
Oral arguments via a video teleconference on the prince’s request to dismiss the case are scheduled for Monday morning.
In October, the prince’s lawyers attacked the lawsuit on multiple grounds, saying Giuffre had made false claims against Andrew because he “never sexually abused or assaulted” her.
“Giuffre has initiated this baseless lawsuit against Prince Andrew to achieve another payday at his expense and at the expense of those closest to him. Epstein’s abuse of Giuffre does not justify her public campaign against Prince Andrew,” the written arguments said.
Epstein killed himself in a Manhattan federal jail in August 2019 as he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges.
His former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, 60, was convicted Wednesday of charges including sex trafficking and conspiracy after a month-long trial.
The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they choose to come forward publicly, as Giuffre has.
Ravens rookie OLB Daelin Hayes placed on injured reserve; practice squad OT David Sharpe signed
Ravens outside linebacker Daelin Hayes was placed on injured reserve Saturday, ending the rookie’s season after just one appearance in 2021.
Hayes, a fifth-round pick out out of Notre Dame who stood out in offseason workouts and early in training camp, missed the Ravens’ first two games with a knee injury. He played just four defensive snaps in his Week 3 debut against the Detroit Lions before suffering a high-ankle sprain. He later underwent a minor knee operation in the middle of the season.
Despite a shortage of outside linebackers, Hayes was not activated for the Ravens’ Week 16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. He was a full participant in practice Wednesday and Thursday but was limited by a knee injury Friday, the team’s final workout before Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.
The Ravens also signed practice squad offensive tackle David Sharpe to their 53-man roster, helping the team’s depth after lineman Tyre Phillips (knee) was placed on season-ending injured reserve. Sharpe, a fourth-round draft pick in 2017 who joined the Ravens’ practice squad in late September, has appeared in two games this season.
Elsewhere, the Ravens activated three practice squad players — offensive tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith, cornerback Robert Jackson and safety Tony Jefferson — and placed another, defensive back Mazzi Wilkins, on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
