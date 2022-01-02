News
Kiszla: Why Dan Reeves might be the most underappreciated legend in Broncos history
Now that he’s gone, no longer around to stare daggers into my heart, I can say the truth about Dan Reeves, who passed away Saturday at age 77.
Coach Reeves was a real pain in the butt, prickly as a cactus and too proud to admit he was wrong, even when botching my name.
“Hey, Kriz-el … Kissler … whatever your name is. Where do you come up with this stuff you write,” Reeves would angrily mumble back in the early 1990s, wondering how a no-nothing columnist could criticize coaching decisions in a sport too complicated for a knucklehead like me to understand. “You’re un-BULL-ievable.”
But know what? I loved the guy.
Beneath his gruff exterior beat a heart of gold. When all the authoritarian bluster was peeled away, Reeves understood that any truly outstanding coach was first and foremost a servant, dedicated to making everybody better.
And that included a young head-strong quarterback with a Herculean arm named John Elway. So let me dispense with some nonsense that has been woven into the fabric of Broncos lore.
Reeves did not prevent Elway from becoming a champion. The ornery coach with a southern accent as thick as molasses helped shape a quarterback that once tried to do it all himself into a leader that figured out, long after Reeves had departed Colorado, that sometimes the best way to win is give Terrell Davis the rock and let somebody else do the heavy lifting.
While Reeves can be faulted for his failure to applaud Elway’s ability to learn lessons in tough love, the coach made his quarterback realize there can be no dramatic comeback in the fourth quarter by a gunslinger that throws the game away before halftime.
Despite teaming with Elway to lead the Broncos to the AFC championship three times, the beginning of the end for Reeves in Denver began with the 1992 NFL draft, when he tried to show Elway who was boss by selecting UCLA quarterback Tommy Maddox in the first round.
“I was standing at the baggage claim (at the airport), and we needed a wideout,” said Elway, when I asked in 2019 his most vivid memory of the day his working relationship with Reeves was irreparably wounded.
Back in ‘92, with everyone in Broncos Country wondering how a team that had lost the Super Bowl to the New York Giants, Washington and the San Francisco 49ers would ever get over the hump, Elway was hoping Denver would take Tennessee receiver Carl Pickens.
“I said: ‘Oh, Pickens must have been gone,’ ” Elway recalled. “He didn’t go until the second round.”
Elway took the knife out of his back, then showed Reeves he was messing with the wrong guy.
“How’d that work out?” said Elway, with a hint of smug satisfaction.
When it became obvious this dusty old cowtown was no longer big enough for Elway and Reeves, franchise owner Pat Bowlen made the only smart choice in a league where a Hall of Fame quarterback can live by his own rules.
Reeves left Denver as a villain, moving on to coach the Giants from 1993-96 and the Atlanta Falcons for seven seasons, losing to Elway and the Broncos 34-19 in Super Bowl XXXIII. Despite winning 110 regular-season games with the Broncos, he might be the most underappreciated legend in team history because he left on bad terms with Elway.
But what I remember most about Reeves was a letter published in The Denver Post not long after he was dismissed from the Broncos. A woman wrote of being stranded on the highway with a flat tire. Car after car passed her until a stranger stopped, changed the tire and followed her car to make certain she got home safely.
The good Samaritan was Reeves, the gruff coach with a heart of gold..
On the winter morning when his old foil died, Elway issued condolences: “The football world lost a heckuva coach and a man today in Dan Reeves.”
And, in retrospect, Elway showed grace and gratitude for his first NFL coach.
“Dan was a winner. I owe a lot to him. He was instrumental in my career and growth as a quarterback,” Elway said.
“With Dan, you knew you were going to be in every game. You always had a chance with him on the sideline. As the head coach, Dan was tough but fair. I respected him for that. We may not have always seen eye to eye, but the bottom line is we won a lot of games together. Looking back, what I appreciate about Dan is how he gradually brought me along to help me reach my potential.”
Now that he’s gone, here’s hoping Reeves won’t mind me telling one story that belied his stern image.
On a Sunday morning in the early 1990s, we took our daughter to be baptized. After the service, a man waited at the back of the church to say hello.
“Well, maybe you know more than I give you credit for,” a grinning Reeves told me, “because you certainly have a beautiful family, Mark.”
It was the first time the gruff coach with a heart of gold ever got my name right.
List of homes and businesses destroyed in the Marshall fire
The Boulder Office of Emergency Management has put out a preliminary and incomplete list of the structures known to be damaged or destroyed in the Marshall fire throughout Boulder County as of 2 p.m. Jan. 1.
The Marshall fire that swept quickly through Boulder County on Dec. 30, 2021, is the most destructive in Colorado history in terms of the number of homes destroyed. Officials said on Saturday that 991 structures were destroyed with another 127 damaged.
This document will be updated as the latest damage reports are released.
Nuggets assistant coach David Adelman enters COVID protocols
HOUSTON — Nuggets assistant coach David Adelman entered the health and safety protocols Saturday, a league source confirmed to The Denver Post, meaning that assistant Popeye Jones, who joined the staff this season, will serve as acting head coach.
Adelman was filling in for Nuggets head coach Michael Malone, who also entered the health and safety protocols this week.
With Adelman’s addition, the Nuggets now have four coaches in the protocol and four players, in addition to numerous staffers.
After Bones Hyland, Jeff Green and Zeke Nnaji all entered protocols on Thursday, Nuggets guard Monte Morris joined them on Friday.
The Nuggets signed Rayjon Tucker, Carlik Jones and Davon Reed, all on 10-day hardship exceptions, to help fill out the thinning roster.
The Nuggets take on Houston on Saturday evening followed by a trip to Dallas on Monday.
ESPN first reported the Adelman news.
Keeler: Marshall fire took everything from this CU Buffs football coach. It also gave him friends he never knew he had.
The steel beams twisted like pipe cleaners, pointing charred fingers at the snow and the sky. One fell and crumpled into a smile, dimples up, where their front porch had been.
“You know, I’ve spent half the day crying and half the day smiling, just being around your family,” said CU Buffs inside linebackers coach Mark Smith, whose home was among the hundreds in Boulder County destroyed Thursday by the Marshall fire. “Something will trigger a memory. And then you realize that those things are gone.”
When left with nothing, it’s amazing what the heart misses most.
Smith flashed back to the birth certificates for his three children, those tiny footprints, the way the ink rubbed off the wrinkled soles. He remembered the jewelry that had been passed down through generations to his wife, Michelle, from her grandparents.
Yet as he surveyed the scarred remains of his house on Friday, as he walked past the piles of ash that had once been toys and chairs, the Buffs coach kept clinging to one emotion: Gratitude.
“It was like somebody had taken a bulldozer and just knocked everything down,” Smith recalled. “It was smoldering and there was nothing left. It was emotional. But you know what? We are grateful. In the middle of all this, we are grateful.
“My family is safe and healthy. And as far as we know, we think that every other person in our neighborhood is the same way. And that is the most important thing.”
A toast. To 2022. To fresh starts. To hope. To putting 2021 in a giant trunk, locking it up and throwing away the dang key.
“Tomorrow is a better day,” said Smith, an affable Texan who joined coach Karl Dorrell’s staff last February. “I’ve told my kids that for years.
“And when you get in the coaching profession and move from one state to another … the Smith family, when we transitioned here, we packed two things: A good attitude and a toothbrush.”
When a wildfire takes away the latter, the former gets tested. Coaching families lead a transient life chasing a permanent passion. They know how to roll with punches better than most. But after last Thursday, the mother of all haymakers, Smith wasn’t dwelling on all that was lost as much as marveling at the gains. And at the friends — strangers, mostly — he never knew he had.
“That part has been overwhelming,” Smith said. “Everyone says, ‘What can I do for you,’ and, ‘I want to help and help you rebuild.’ This is uncharted waters for us. We don’t know how to navigate this. We leave the house (Thursday) to go get pizza and go shopping at Sam’s Club as a family, not knowing that your home won’t even be there when you return.”
The longer the climb, the more hands you want on the rope. The Smiths are currently bunking at the residence of Jay Elowsky, owner of Pasta Jay’s. Dorrell called immediately and volunteered to help. So did athletic director Rick George. CU booster Kelli Brooks set up a Venmo account to gather donations.
“You know (the phrase), ‘Shoulder to Shoulder?’ That’s exactly how it is,” Smith said. “People were lined up, ready to help, and wanted to know, ‘What can I do?’ Whether they wanted to make donations or help us to get some clothes so our kids could go back to school next week, or when they’d say, ‘I’ve got kids around your age, let me bring something over.’ It’s been so much. It’s been so much, just how many people have wanted to help.
“I’ve got almost 400 text messages on my phone that I haven’t gotten to yet, after you’ve gotten to another 400 already.
“Many of them were just Buffs fans that I haven’t met before but who wanted to help. That speaks volumes about this university and how people are.”
Like any good coaching family, the Smiths immediately drew up a game plan late Thursday once life called an audible. They were at a nearby Sam’s Club when Mark’s teenage daughter, Makenna, got a text from a friend on the block saying that their Spanish Hills neighborhood was being evacuated.
“When we left Sam’s Club, my wife was making her list — Makenna, you’re going to grab this, and Micah, you’ll grab this,” the coach recalled. “And literally, we had our game plan ready to go and we were going to hop in and get it all in there and head out.”
They got to within a quarter-mile of the house when a wall of smoke closed in.
“If I went any further, I couldn’t see,” Smith said. “I would be driving blind. I said, ‘We’re not doing this.’ It wasn’t safe. We turned around.”
A neighbor reached out late Thursday night to tell them their home and the two cars at their property were gone. The shock still fresh, with the fires still raging, the CU coach went to Twitter and told the world.
The response was stunning.
“This has changed our family,” Smith said. “I’ve got three children who are now seeing everything gone. Yet there are so many people showing up and doing whatever they can do to help our family.
“I know it has made an impact on my wife and I and on our three children. And I’m grateful for that — the lesson in perseverance and in making it through. There are going to be hard days. But knowing that, there are better days coming.
“God-willing, 2022 is going to be a great year. It has been a rough year for Boulder and for our community. And we are definitely looking for a better year.”
Amen. A toast. To 2022. To kindness. To blessings.
Because whenever Mark Smith looks at his family, even during the coldest and darkest hours, he can count at least four of them.
