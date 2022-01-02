Connect with us

Kiszla: Why Dan Reeves might be the most underappreciated legend in Broncos history

Published

26 seconds ago

on

Now that he’s gone, no longer around to stare daggers into my heart, I can say the truth about Dan Reeves, who passed away Saturday at age 77.

Coach Reeves was a real pain in the butt, prickly as a cactus and too proud to admit he was wrong, even when botching my name.

“Hey, Kriz-el … Kissler …  whatever your name is. Where do you come up with this stuff you write,” Reeves would angrily mumble back in the early 1990s, wondering how a no-nothing columnist could criticize coaching decisions in a sport too complicated for a knucklehead like me to understand. “You’re un-BULL-ievable.”

But know what? I loved the guy.

Beneath his gruff exterior beat a heart of gold. When all the authoritarian bluster was peeled away, Reeves understood that any truly outstanding coach was first and foremost a servant, dedicated to making everybody better.

And that included a young head-strong quarterback with a Herculean arm named John Elway. So let me dispense with some nonsense that has been woven into the fabric of Broncos lore.

Reeves did not prevent Elway from becoming a champion. The ornery coach with a southern accent as thick as molasses helped shape a quarterback that once tried to do it all himself into a leader that figured out, long after Reeves had departed Colorado, that sometimes the best way to win is give Terrell Davis the rock and let somebody else do the heavy lifting.

While Reeves can be faulted for his failure to applaud Elway’s ability to learn lessons in tough love, the coach made his quarterback realize there can be no dramatic comeback in the fourth quarter by a gunslinger that throws the game away before halftime.

Despite teaming with Elway to lead the Broncos to the AFC championship three times, the beginning of the end for Reeves in Denver began with the 1992 NFL draft, when he tried to show Elway who was boss by selecting UCLA quarterback Tommy Maddox in the first round.

“I was standing at the baggage claim (at the airport), and we needed a wideout,” said Elway, when I asked in 2019 his most vivid memory of the day his working relationship with Reeves was irreparably wounded.

Back in ‘92, with everyone in Broncos Country wondering how a team that had lost the Super Bowl to the New York Giants, Washington and the San Francisco 49ers would ever get over the hump, Elway was hoping Denver would take Tennessee receiver Carl Pickens.

The Boulder Office of Emergency Management has put out a preliminary and incomplete list of the structures known to be damaged or destroyed in the Marshall fire throughout Boulder County as of 2 p.m. Jan. 1.

HOUSTON — Nuggets assistant coach David Adelman entered the health and safety protocols Saturday, a league source confirmed to The Denver Post, meaning that assistant Popeye Jones, who joined the staff this season, will serve as acting head coach.

The steel beams twisted like pipe cleaners, pointing charred fingers at the snow and the sky. One fell and crumpled into a smile, dimples up, where their front porch had been.

“You know, I’ve spent half the day crying and half the day smiling, just being around your family,” said CU Buffs inside linebackers coach Mark Smith, whose home was among the hundreds in Boulder County destroyed Thursday by the Marshall fire. “Something will trigger a memory. And then you realize that those things are gone.”

Mark Smith, inside linebackers coach at Colorado.

When left with nothing, it’s amazing what the heart misses most.

Smith flashed back to the birth certificates for his three children, those tiny footprints, the way the ink rubbed off the wrinkled soles. He remembered the jewelry that had been passed down through generations to his wife, Michelle, from her grandparents.

Yet as he surveyed the scarred remains of his house on Friday, as he walked past the piles of ash that had once been toys and chairs, the Buffs coach kept clinging to one emotion: Gratitude.

“It was like somebody had taken a bulldozer and just knocked everything down,” Smith recalled. “It was smoldering and there was nothing left. It was emotional. But you know what? We are grateful. In the middle of all this, we are grateful.

“My family is safe and healthy. And as far as we know, we think that every other person in our neighborhood is the same way. And that is the most important thing.”

A toast. To 2022. To fresh starts. To hope. To putting 2021 in a giant trunk, locking it up and throwing away the dang key.

“Tomorrow is a better day,” said Smith, an affable Texan who joined coach Karl Dorrell’s staff last February. “I’ve told my kids that for years.

