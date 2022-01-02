Celebrities
LeAnn Rimes Rocks White Fur Coat During Epic Rose Parade Performance – Photos
LeAnn Rimes stunned fans with her epic performance of ‘Throw My Arms Around the World’ at the 133rd Rose Parade on Jan. 1.
LeAnn Rimes, 39, further proved she’s a force to be reckoned with on Jan. 1, when she started the 133rd annual Rose Parade in Los Angeles with an epic performance of her original song, “Throw My Arms Around the World”, on top of a float.
While dressed in an oversized white fur coat, white lace dress, and nude-colored heels, LeAnn belted out the upbeat number as attendees looked on in delight. A few fans even took to social media to comment on the performance and a slight technical difficulty.
“Well alright @leannrimes already has my in good, toe tapping feels and then the bomber flyover. I saw it once live and it was incredible m #RoseParade,” one fan wrote, as they commented on both LeAnn’s performance and the unexpected stealth bomber fly-by.
The sounds of the plane flying overheard was pretty loud, but LeAnn kept singing without missing a beat. “Watching the Rose Bowl Parade. Starts with LeAnn Rimes singing about putting her arms around the world, and then transitioning directly into a stealth bomber fly-by to the sound of police sirens. Ah, America!” another viewer commented, as one other Twitter user wrote, “Watching #RoseParade! OMG Leanne Rhimes! Great way to start things off! This is my fav parade for a reason. Every year the floats are different lol.”
So many fans called the performance “amazing” and it certainly was. But there were a number of fans who couldn’t get over the surrounding “echo and music” that ended up being “much louder than her”. Fortunately, as we said, her stellar vocals remained the standout moment of the parade — it’s a performance that should be watched over and over again.
PHOTO: Garcelle’s Son Works at Lisa Vanderpump’s Vegas Bar
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules fans get ready, because we could potentially have a cross-over event between the two series, as it is being reported that Garcelle Beauvais’ eldest son, Oliver Saunders, is working for Lisa Vanderpump at her Vanderpump Vegas Cocktail Lounge located in Caesar’s Palace.
Oliver took to his Instagram account to share a picture of himself and Lisa at the venue captioning the pic, “Work Work Work Work @lisavanderpump!!”
RHOBH star and proud mom made sure her presence was known in the comment section with a quick “Yassssss” accompanied by heart emojis.
We’re sure Garcelle is thrilled and proud of Oliver as he’s made cameo appearances on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. During one of her confessionals, she revealed Oliver’s past struggles with drugs, and how she’s proud of the person he’s become as a husband and father.
A couple of months back Oliver made it official that he was indeed working for Lisa’s cocktail lounge posting a pic to his Instagram Account with his co-worker dressed to the nine’s and captioning the pic, “Come Check Me Out @vanderpumpvegas!”
Oliver also posted a photo on December 30 of himself at Vanderpump Vegas, telling his followers: “Come Pop Up at The @vanderpumpvegas For New Years!!!”
After seeing all the posts, fans took to Reddit to what this could mean for Garcelle and Lisa’s friendship. Will they now make cameos on each other’s shows? Could this lead LVP back to RHOBH to reclaim her top spot? More importantly, will this be a spin-off to Vanderpump Rules? As many fans speculate Vanderpump Rules ending after its current season.
In a previous interview The Daily Mail Australia, Garcelle said fans would love to see Lisa return to the show. However, Lisa herself has previously stated that it would “impossible” for her to return to the show unless they “cleaned house” with Garcelle and Sutton Stracke being the only exceptions.
I think this Redditor sums up what a lot of fans are feeling. “I’m gonna be delusional and pretend this is a sign of a storyline for both Garcelle and LVP, meaning that the queen will be back to take her crown. Let me believe,” they wrote.
Travis Scott Returns To Instagram For 1st Time Since Astroworld Tragedy, Kylie Jenner Shows Support
Travis Scott has been completely absent from social media since the tragedy at Astroworld, which resulted in 10 deaths and 100s of injuries.
Couples who return to Instagram together stay together. Travis Scott, 30, returned to social media just prior to the New Year – at the same time as his pregnant girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, 24. In a post dropped to his Instagram page on December 31, 2021, Travis shared a black and white photo, showing only his profile and looking down towards the ground. In the caption, he wrote “Always <3.” Kylie – who is the mother of his daughter Stormi, 3, and pregnant with the couples’ second child, commented on his post with two hearts.
As HollywoodLife previously reported, Kylie also returned to the social media world before ringing in New Year. The makeup mogul posted a black and white photo and was turned to the side, cradling her massive baby bump. As fans should know, Kylie is expected to give birth to their second child, whose gender has not been revealed, at any time. In the caption to her photo, she wrote, “As 2022 is approaching I’ve been reflecting on this last year and the blessings that it brought but also the many heartaches it held. I will never forget this year and all the significant changes it made to my life. I pray this new year is filled with a lot of love for all of you and I hope everyone stays safe and healthy during this time.”
Her famous family, including mother Kris Jenner, 66, showed her support for Kylie’s post and wrote “I love you my precious girl you are an angel” in the caption. Kylie’s sister, Kendall Jenner, 26, — who was with Kylie at Astrowrld the night that the tragedy occurred, commented on her sister’s post with three burning heart emojis. After the incident, on November 8, Kendall released a statement, which read, “I’m truly broken for the families that have lost loved ones and my prayers go out to everyone involved, Sending everyone who has been affected all of my love and wishing them strength during this incredibly devastating and sensitive time.”
Prior to the Astroworld tragedy – Travis’s show in Texas on November 5, 2021, which resulted in 10 casualties and 100’s of injuries of fans who got crushed by a crowd surge – the couple were spotted often. Since then, they have been MIA, aside from both being seen by close friends and family at her recent baby shower. Although Travis was in attendance at the baby shower, which was held in mid-December, he was said to have kept a “low profile” due to tragedy. Currently, Travis and event organizers are being sued for “billions” of dollars by injured at the event.
Kate Hudson, Anna Kendrick & More Stars Rock Sexy Bikinis To Ring In The New Year
Bikini babes! A slew of celebrities flaunted their figures in bikini snaps to celebrate New Year’s Eve. See Kate Hudson, Anna Kendrick and more stars sizzle!
Hollywood is turning the temperature up for 2022! A slew of stars decided to ring in the new year by sharing sizzling snaps of themselves in bikinis. Kate Hudson kicked things off with a video on her Instagram, showcasing her flawless figure in a white bikini top and navy blue bottoms. The 42-year-old stunning mother of three was seen hiking up a beautiful hillside with a picturesque view of the ocean behind her. At the end of the clip, the How To Lose A Guy In Ten Days actress hilariously shook her rear and did a duck walk. “Walking into 2022 like slide 1…. “Where are we?! Where r we going?!” she captioned the post.
Following in Kate’s footsteps, Anna Kendrick, 36, shared a gorgeous snap of herself and a group of friends on a tropical vacation. The Pitch Perfect star rocked a see-through white top over a pretty pink floral bikini. With her well-known wit, Anna wrote alongside the pic, “Well. 2021. You were a little bitch in many ways. But pre-omicron you managed to bring a lot of cool sh**. So, thanks for giving me a taste of excitement and adventure before ripping it away again??? I’LL TAKE IT!”
Melissa Gorga was up next and she definitely didn’t disappoint. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 42, shared a stunning photo from her holiday getaway to start 2022 off right. Posing like a supermodel, Melissa flaunted her toned abs and long legs in a bright orange string bikini. Topping off the breezy look with a white wrap, she captioned the snap, “Talk to me 2022.”
Not to be outdone, Dua Lipa gave her fans a real treat with an album of bikini-clad selfies. On a sandy beach, the “Levitate” singer, 26, rocked a neon green bikini top and orange pants. In another photo, she gave a peek at her bright orange bikini bottoms. “See ya in 2022,” the pop star wrote, as she gave a gorgeous smile in the last snap.
