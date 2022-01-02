Connect with us

List of homes and businesses destroyed in the Marshall fire

Published

56 seconds ago

on

Published
The Boulder Office of Emergency Management has put out a preliminary and incomplete list of the structures known to be damaged or destroyed in the Marshall fire throughout Boulder County as of 2 p.m. Jan. 1.

Nuggets assistant coach David Adelman enters COVID protocols

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 2, 2022

By

Nuggets assistant coach David Adelman enters COVID protocols
HOUSTON — Nuggets assistant coach David Adelman entered the health and safety protocols Saturday, a league source confirmed to The Denver Post, meaning that assistant Popeye Jones, who joined the staff this season, will serve as acting head coach.

David Adelman

Adelman was filling in for Nuggets head coach Michael Malone, who also entered the health and safety protocols this week.

With Adelman’s addition, the Nuggets now have four coaches in the protocol and four players, in addition to numerous staffers.

After Bones Hyland, Jeff Green and Zeke Nnaji all entered protocols on Thursday, Nuggets guard Monte Morris joined them on Friday.

The Nuggets signed Rayjon Tucker, Carlik Jones and Davon Reed, all on 10-day hardship exceptions, to help fill out the thinning roster.

Keeler: Marshall fire took everything from this CU Buffs football coach. It also gave him friends he never knew he had.

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 2, 2022

By

Superior to shut off water in Marshall fire burn area to prevent frozen pipes
The steel beams twisted like pipe cleaners, pointing charred fingers at the snow and the sky. One fell and crumpled into a smile, dimples up, where their front porch had been.

“You know, I’ve spent half the day crying and half the day smiling, just being around your family,” said CU Buffs inside linebackers coach Mark Smith, whose home was among the hundreds in Boulder County destroyed Thursday by the Marshall fire. “Something will trigger a memory. And then you realize that those things are gone.”

Mark Smith, inside linebackers coach at Colorado.

When left with nothing, it’s amazing what the heart misses most.

Smith flashed back to the birth certificates for his three children, those tiny footprints, the way the ink rubbed off the wrinkled soles. He remembered the jewelry that had been passed down through generations to his wife, Michelle, from her grandparents.

Yet as he surveyed the scarred remains of his house on Friday, as he walked past the piles of ash that had once been toys and chairs, the Buffs coach kept clinging to one emotion: Gratitude.

“It was like somebody had taken a bulldozer and just knocked everything down,” Smith recalled. “It was smoldering and there was nothing left. It was emotional. But you know what? We are grateful. In the middle of all this, we are grateful.

“My family is safe and healthy. And as far as we know, we think that every other person in our neighborhood is the same way. And that is the most important thing.”

A toast. To 2022. To fresh starts. To hope. To putting 2021 in a giant trunk, locking it up and throwing away the dang key.

“Tomorrow is a better day,” said Smith, an affable Texan who joined coach Karl Dorrell’s staff last February. “I’ve told my kids that for years.

Two Dolphins questionable for Titans game after being activated from COVID-19 list; Tennessee starter to miss game

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 2, 2022

By

Two Dolphins questionable for Titans game after being activated from COVID-19 list; two Tennessee starters will miss game
The Miami Dolphins received some favorable news on Saturday, hours before Sunday’s critical AFC game against the Tennessee Titans, which has playoff ramifications for both teams.

Two of the team’s key defenders — strong safety Brandon Jones and defensive tackle Adam Butler — are traveling to Tennessee with the hopes that they can play in Sunday’s game against the Titans (10-5) if each player is symptom free after testing positive for COVID-19 this past week.

And on the Titans side, Tennessee will play against Miami (8-7) without pro Bowl receiver Julio Jones because he wasn’t from the COVID-19 reserve list by Saturday’s 4 p.m. deadline. The Titans activated pass rusher Bud Dupree, defensive lineman Denico Autry and cornerback Buster Skrine. Jones has caught 26 passes for 376 yards but hasn’t scored a touchdown in the nine games he’s played for the Titans this season.

Dupree, a standout outside linebacker, has contributed 13 tackles, three sacks and forced one fumble in the nine games he’s played for Tennessee, which signed him as a free agent this past offseason.

Getting back Brandon Jones, a second-year safety who has emerged as one of Miami’s top playmakers, tallying 66 tackles, six sacks and one interception this season, could be huge for the Dolphins.

But it’s not guaranteed.

The Dolphins previously took a similar approach with safety Jevon Holland before Miami’s win over the Jets, removing the standout rookie from the COVID-19 list the day before the game, but he wasn’t cleared to return to the team until after days later.

Jones and Butler, a pass-rushing specialist who works in the nickel and dime package, will remain isolated from their coaches and teammates with the hope that they will be cleared Sunday morning to play.

The NFL’s new COVID rules implemented this past week allow players who test positive to return to their team after five days instead of 10 if they are asymptomatic.

Regardless of their vaccination status, players can return from isolation five days after testing positive if their symptoms have improved. They have to be without a fever for 24 straight hours without the use of a fever-reducing medication and must be cleared by the team physician.

Once they are cleared, the player must wear a mask for five days at all times when not practicing or playing in a game.

Players who are fully vaccinated may return sooner than five days if they return two negative tests.

The Dolphins opted to leave receiver Preston Williams, who is unvaccinated, and defensive tackle John Jenkins at home. They each tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The Dolphins can call up practice squad players to the active roster for every player who is on their COVID-19 list. Receiver Albert Wilson and offensive guard Solomon Kindley were on the list, but got taken off on Friday when they returned to practice. Both are expected to play against the Titans.

The Dolphins can decide which practice squad players get called up to the game day roster up to 90 minutes before kickoff. Andrew Billings and Benito Jones are the defensive linemen on the practice squad, and Kirk Merritt and Cody Core are the receivers. But Miami doesn’t have to call up players at those positions. They can use the spots for any of the 15 players on the practice squad.

