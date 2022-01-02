Man fatally shot Saturday afternoon in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A man was fatally shot in St. Louis Saturday afternoon.

The shooting happened at a BP gas station in the 500 block of Bates Street just before 1:15 p.m. The victim was shot in the head and was found in a business parking lot, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371 or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).