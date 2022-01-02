Man fatally shot Saturday afternoon in St. Louis

Suggest a Correction
ST. LOUIS – A man was fatally shot in St. Louis Saturday afternoon.
The shooting happened at a BP gas station in the 500 block of Bates Street just before 1:15 p.m. The victim was shot in the head and was found in a business parking lot, according to police.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371 or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).
ST. LOUIS – U.S. Rep. Mary Miller recently announced that she has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump for reelection.
Representing the 15th district of Illinois, Miller made the announcement on Twitter, stating “I am blessed to start out 2022 by receiving President Donald Trump’s endorsement for my re-election in IL-15. I promise to always be a fighter for the America First Agenda. This will be the year we take our country back.”
The endorsement letter states that Miller “is doing a fantastic job representing the people of Illinois! Strong on Election Security, the Second Amendment, and our Military and Vets, Mary is a champion of our America First agenda. She fights hard against Joe Biden’s open borders, runaway inflation, and the radical indoctrination of our children. Mary has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”
ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra has postponed its Sunday, Jan. 2, concert.
The performance of Disney and Pixar’s “Up” will be rescheduled for a future date, yet to be determined, in consideration of the recommendations of health officials, and the availability of the orchestra and venue, according to a press release.
The SLSO asks audience members to keep their tickets for a future performance and they will be contacted when a new date is confirmed.
“The SLSO thanks patrons for understanding,” the press release states.
For more information, visit the organization’s website or contact the box office at 314-534-1700.
DALLAS — For air travelers, the new year picked up where the old one left off – with lots of frustration. By midmorning Saturday on the East Coast, more than 2,300 U.S. flights had been canceled, according to tracking service FlightAware. That’s the highest single-day toll yet since airlines began blaming staffing shortages on increasing COVID-19 infections among crews just before Christmas.
Saturday’s disruptions weren’t just due to the virus, however. Wintry weather made Chicago the worst place in the country for travelers, with 800 flights scrubbed at O’Hare Airport and more than 250 at Midway Airport.
Southwest had canceled more than 450 flights, or 13% of its schedule. SkyWest, which operates flights as American Eagle, Delta Connection and United Express, grounded more than 400 flights, or 21% of its schedule. American, Delta, United and JetBlue all scrubbed more than 100 flights each.
